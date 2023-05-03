You are here

Egypt's current account deficit sees 77.2% drop

Egypt’s current account deficit sees 77.2% drop
During most of 2022, import restrictions were in place to tackle the North African country's current account shortfall (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 sec ago
RIYADH: Egypt’s current account deficit dropped 77.2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of the country’s current fiscal year, reported its central bank.

The financial institution revealed this deficit reduction was fueled by Egypt’s current account turning a $1.41 billion surplus in the October to December quarter of 2022 as imports dropped and exports rose.

This came after the country saw a $3.19 billion deficit between July and September — the first quarter of Egypt’s fiscal year.

During most of 2022, import restrictions were in place to tackle the North African country's current account shortfall.

The downturn in the business sector softened in April as cost inflation dropped to a one-year low, according to a report released by US-based S&P Global.

However, Egypt’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 47.3 in April, below the neutral 50.0 mark but above the March figure of 46.7.

“The latest PMI figures for Egypt provided some promising hints for the direction of the non-oil economy, particularly on inflation,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The findings suggest that headline inflation in Egypt should begin to soften over the coming months after hitting a near six-year high of 32.7 percent in March, which will help to ease the cost-of-living crisis,” Owen added.

Regardless of this optimism, the output expectations of Egyptian businesses for the year were low in April due to weak domestic and international demand and high price levels.

 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

RIYADH: Fintech platform Tarabut Gateway has raised $32 million in Series A funding to promote open banking in Saudi Arabia.

Tiger Global, Visa, Aljazira Capital, and other notable investors also took part in the funding round, which was led by Pinnacle Capital, according to a statement issued by the Dubai-based fintech firm.  

“Open banking is reshaping the financial landscape in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, and we, at Tarabut Gateway, are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation. This fundraising reflects the potential of open banking, our advanced technology, and the trust placed in us by our partners both in the Kingdom and globally,” Abdulla Almoayed, founder and CEO of Tarabut Gateway, said.  

Open banking enables third-party developers to link applications and services to financial institutions by creating data transparency.

Pinnacle Capital, the lead investor, focuses on investments in Saudi Arabia and has helped Jahez, the first unicorn tech startup in the Kingdom, go public.

According to Almoayed, the goal of his fintech firm is to develop an open financial services industry that offers open banking benefits to consumers, banks, and fintech firms in the Middle East and North Africa.

The money raised from this fundraiser will enable the company to carry out its plan and help the Kingdom realize its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, he added.

Tarabut Gateway is also one of the initial participants in the Saudi Central Bank’s Regulatory Sandbox, a crucial part of the rollout of the open banking framework.  

Andrew Torre, regional president of Visa for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Next-generation digital experiences and innovation are driving the future of financial services, and open banking is a growing movement that can help consumers better access and manage finances.”

Topics: Tarabut Gateway fintech

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, losing 145.44 points, or 1.30 percent, to close at 11,073.17. 

The fall was driven by fears of global economic uncertainties and dipping oil prices. 

The parallel market Nomu also slipped by 192.44 points to close at 20,670.85, and the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 1.26 percent to 1,492.86. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.97 billion ($1.59 billion). 

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. was the top performer of the day, as the company’s share price edged up 3.19 percent to SR90.70. 

Other top performers were Retal Urban Development Co. and Naqi Water Co., whose share prices surged by 2.95 percent and 2.55 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, National Agricultural Development Co. revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased 149.27 percent to SR37.69 million, compared to SR15.12 million in the same period in 2022. 

The gross profit of Nadec, as the firm is also known, increased 45.49 percent to SR278.15 million, according to a Tadawul statement. 

Qassim Cement Co. was another firm that disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of the year, reporting a net profit of SR54.93 million, up 119.02 percent from the same period a year ago. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company stated the profit rise was driven by higher sales value and financial investment returns, despite an increase in the cost of sales and a decrease in other income. 

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. also announced its interim financial results on Wednesday. 

The company reported a rise in net profit by 12.98 percent to SR70.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR62.4 million in the same period of the previous year. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is now connected to the world’s longest subsea cable after the 45,000-km fiber-optic 2Africa network landed in Jeddah and Yanbu, paving the way for the Kingdom to become a global digital hub linking three continents.  

The underwater cable is scheduled to reach Duba later this year and Alkhobar in 2024.

Set to be completed in 2024, the 2Africa project will connect 33 countries, delivering reliable connectivity and internet services across Africa, Asia, and Europe. 

Announced in May 2020, the system, together with its Pearls extension, will deliver connectivity to around 3 billion people when finished, representing 36 percent of the global population.

The 2Africa project is led by a global consortium of telecom operators and technology firms, including stc subsidiary center3, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and West Indian Ocean Cable Company. 

Fahad Alhajeri, CEO of center3, said his firm will “continue to invest in connectivity infrastructure providing world-class connectivity to our customers and contributing towards achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”  

The project is extended into the Arabian Gulf region through “2Africa Pearls” cable extensions that will have landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the east coast of Saudi Arabia. 

Fares Akkad, regional director of Middle East and North Africa at Meta, said: “Our significant investment in 2Africa builds on several others we have made in Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how millions rely on internet access to do basic day-to-day tasks and connect with loved ones.”

He added: “Investing in subsea cables provides a better experience for people using our products and benefits many other industries, including healthcare, education, and social services.”

The 2Africa subsea cable will boost information interchange and digital business development in many of the nations it connects, fostering existing growth as well as further advances. 

Additionally, the underwater cable will promote economic growth in the surrounding area and catalyze change in the telecommunication sector, serving both individuals and businesses. 

Topics: 2Africa center3 underwater cable Digital

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector saw the value of awarded contracts increase to SR192.4 billion ($51.3 billion) in 2022 — a 35 percent rise on the previous year, a leading industry body has revealed.  

According to the US-Saudi Business Council, contract values during the fourth quarter of 2022 reached SR71.5 million, accounting for 37 percent of the total contracts awarded last year.  

The USSBC said the overall deals struck between October and December were the highest since the first quarter of 2015, when contract values touched SR88.1 billion.  

“The surge in contract awards continues unabated on the back of a growing economy that was fueled by significant oil revenues and the acceleration of giga-projects following the COVID-19 slowdown,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the USSBC.  

The USSBC’s Contract Awards Index, a proprietary tracker of Saudi Arabia’s construction pipeline, stayed at about the 200-point mark in 11 out of 12 months of 2022, overcoming a slowdown seen during the second half of 2021.  

The index advanced 28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the earlier three months, in what was also an annual growth rate of 16 percent. 

Moreover, the index touched 257.07 points in October, 256.80 points in November and 242.71 points in December last year.  

Real estate topped the sectoral list as it secured SR38.9 billion from 33 contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022, cementing its position as the highest-grossing market in 2022.  

The upsurge was fueled by the residential real estate market, which grew by SR25.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months. On an annual basis, the market grew by SR27.6 billion.  

Likewise, the power sector rebounded between October and December last year, with 20 contracts worth SR16.4 billion.  

The resurgence was mainly attributed to ACWA Power’s Shuaibah 2 solar photovoltaic power plant project, which emerged as the largest contract award in the sector in 2022.  

The value of contracts awarded in the power industry were the highest on a quarterly basis since the second quarter of 2014, when the sector garnered SR16.6 billion.  

On the clients’ front, NEOM was the most active awarder of contracts as it continued to develop its transportation network, including tunneling, dredging and earthworks.  

The report further disclosed that Red Sea Global and Qiddiya Investment Co. also chipped in several sizable contracts during the quarter. 

Topics: US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) construction real estate

RIYADH: Driven by strong business growth, UAE-based telecom giant e& reported 13 billion dirhams ($3.54 billion) in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023.  

At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 6.6 percent. 

Consolidated net profit reached 2.2 billion dirhams while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 6.2 billion dirhams, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 48 percent. 

In the UAE, etisalat by e& recorded 13.9 million subscribers, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year.  

The group’s aggregate subscribers reached 164 million, a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. 

“The group’s performance in the first quarter indicates growth in the number of subscribers, revenues and profits in local currencies, but was impacted by the strong fluctuations in the currency exchange rate within the Egyptian and Pakistani markets,” said Hatem Dowidar, group CEO of e&. 

He added: “This growth can be attributed to the group’s flexibility and efforts to provide innovative business solutions and the latest technologies to the communities we serve.” 

The financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 further strengthened e&’s global position as the most valuable telecoms brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa, according to valuation consultancy Brand Finance’s Global 500 2023 report.

Mubadala invests $500m in Brightspeed 

Brightspeed, a US-based broadband and telecommunications services company, has secured a $500 million investment from Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign investor of Abu Dhabi. 

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder in Brightspeed alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Brightspeed, the US’s fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier, can serve over 6.5 million homes and businesses in rural and suburban communities across the Midwest, Southeast, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Brightspeed’s ambition is to help bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed, dependable internet connectivity to communities where access to fiber internet and advanced technology has historically been limited.

This investment from Mubadala will accelerate the company’s growth plans toward achieving this goal. 

Khaled Abdulla Al-Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala, said: “As a responsible global investor, Mubadala sees a huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed’s growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the US to fiber connectivity and promoting digital equity and inclusion.” 

Asteco Q1 2023 report indicates robust real estate market  

The rental and sales rates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai continued to increase, indicating a robust real estate market in the UAE, according to a report covering the first quarter of 2023 from from property management firm Asteco.

The report indicated that Abu Dhabi market delivered approximately 1,600 residential units in the first three months of the year.

Apartment rental rates showed stability as prime and high-quality developments registered an average rental increase of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023. 

The villa rental market continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2023, also showing an average quarterly increase of 2 percent.  

Prime villa communities saw the largest increases, of up to 5 percent.

The market also saw strong demand for office space in Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: e& Etisalat Group

