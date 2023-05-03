You are here

Philippines spots over 100 Chinese 'maritime militia' vessels in disputed waters
This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows a member of the Philippine coast guard vessel BRP Malabrigo manning his post while being shadowed by a Chinese coast guard ship at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Chinese Coast Guard last week intercepted Philippine patrol ships
  • Beijing builds up military presence in disputed South China Sea
Updated 03 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILLA: More than 100 Chinese vessels have been spotted in the Philippine part of the South China Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, amid growing tensions over the disputed waters.
The vessels, first spotted around the third week of April in the Spratly Islands area, consisted of “Chinese maritime militia” and two ships from the Chinese Coast Guard, which the Philippines last week accused of “dangerous maneuvers” and “aggressive tactics” after they intercepted Philippine patrol boats on duty in Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal.
“Based on our monitoring, the Chinese Coast Guard vessels remain in Ayungin Shoal ... There are still more than 100 Chinese maritime militia in Julian Felipe (Whitsun Reef),” PCG spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a televised briefing.
“Besides the dangerous maneuvers that they carry out against Philippine Coast Guard vessels, there are also their persistent radio challenges … They were calling and saying that we are intruding into their waters and are directing us to depart, to leave immediately the maritime features that we usually patrol.”
China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching more than 1,500 kilometers off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.
In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.
The latest developments come at a time of growing geopolitical tension over China’s increasing presence in the region and as Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is visiting Washington — Manila’s long-time military ally.
US President Joe Biden said during his meeting with Marcos on Monday that America “remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea.”
China’s increasing presence in the disputed maritime territory has also in recent days sparked concerns from France and Australia, with the former’s embassy in Manila saying it was “opposed to any action that increases tensions and jeopardizes regional stability,” and the latter’s envoy calling on China to respect the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in its activity.

British war hero Simon Weston adds his support for Afghan pilot facing deportation

British war hero Simon Weston adds his support for Afghan pilot facing deportation
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

  • Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands War, said if the UK government deports the airman to Rwanda, no one will ever again risk their lives to support British military efforts abroad
  • Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghans who aided British troops
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: British war hero Simon Weston is the latest high-profile public figure to offer support for an Afghan pilot who fought alongside British troops in his home country but now faces the threat of deportation from the UK to Rwanda.
Denied any safe, legal route to asylum in Britain, the pilot made his own way to the country after spending months in hiding from the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, eventually arriving aboard a small boat.
Weston, a veteran of the 1982 Falklands war against Argentina, said that if the UK government deports the pilot, no one will ever again be prepared to risk their lives supporting British military operations abroad, The Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Weston, who suffered severe burns to nearly 50 percent of his body when the warship he was serving on was bombed during the Falklands conflict, said he was “genuinely saddened and upset” by the Home Office threat to deport the pilot.
Deportation to Rwanda is a policy the UK government has said is designed to target economic migrants who arrive in the country by illegal means. Last month, Sir Richard Dannatt, the former head of the British Army, weighed in on the issue and said that there is clearly a “flaw in evolving British policy” and the airman should be considered a “special case” for asylum.
Since the pilot’s plight was revealed by The Independent, there have been calls for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to provide more support for Afghan heroes who aided British troops.
Weston said the airman had “done nothing wrong” by coming to the UK the way he did, and had shown courage, endeavor and ingenuity in doing so.
“This is all about humanity and he deserves to be here because of the risks he took,” he added. “This is not a political thing, it’s not about one side or another; the only side we should come down on here is humanity’s side.”
Weston, who served with the Welsh Guards, said the pilot had clearly shown his intelligence and ability by joining the Afghan air force and would be a “benefit” to the UK. The British veteran is the latest of more than 20 military figures and politicians who have backed The Independent’s campaign to prevent the deportation.
The Royal British Legion, which represents tens of thousands of armed forces personnel, veterans and their families in the UK, also urged the government to “honor its commitment” to help Afghan war heroes who worked alongside British forces.
As reported previously by Arab News, the pilot was described by his US supervisor as a “patriot to his nation.”
The airman had been warned that if he traveled to the UK without authorization it could have “consequences for whether (his) claim is admitted to the UK asylum system” and might result in deportation to Rwanda in line with government policy targeting migrants who arrive in the country on small boats.
However, the pilot said he had been “forgotten” by British authorities and added: “What safe and legal way was there after the fall of Afghanistan?”

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda

Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

  • A search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

KIGALI: Torrential rains caused flooding in western and northern Rwanda, killing at least 129 people, a public broadcaster said Wednesday.
The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.
“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported.
Francois Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda’s Western province, told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country and left some roads inaccessible.
The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that more rain is coming.
The government has in the past asked residents living in wetlands and other dangerous areas to relocate.
The western and northern provinces and Kigali, the capital, are particularly hilly, making them vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.
The Ministry of Emergency Management reported last month that from January to April 20, weather-related disasters killed 60 people, destroyed more than 1,205 houses and damaged 2,000 hectares (around 5,000 acres) of land across Rwanda.
Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, also are seeing heavy rainfall.
At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky

Russia’s ex-leader Medvedev calls for ‘elimination’ of Zelensky
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

  • Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin overnight
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the “physical elimination” of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal,” said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.

Russia earlier on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in central Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the claim and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.

Developing...

European police arrest more than 100 mafia suspects in broad crackdown

European police arrest more than 100 mafia suspects in broad crackdown
Updated 03 May 2023
Reuters

  • "Today's raids are one of the largest operations carried out so far in the fight against Italian organised crime," said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser
  • The network was devoted primarily to international drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol said
Updated 03 May 2023
Reuters

ROME/BRUSSELS: Police across Europe arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown that dealt a “serious blow” to the Italian ‘Ndrangheta mafia, with suspects accused of drugs and weapons trafficking with counterparts in Latin America.
“Today’s raids are one of the largest operations carried out so far in the fight against Italian organized crime,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, adding they had “dealt a serious blow to the `Ndrangheta.”
The swoop was part of an investigation spanning Italy, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Romania, Brazil and Panama, according to European Union law enforcement agency Europol.
The network was devoted primarily to international drug trafficking from South America to both Europe and Australia, Europol said in a statement.
The network used Chinese money brokers in Italy and Colombia to arrange for funds to be moved to pay for drug deals, Italian police commander Massimiliano D’Angelantonio told a news conference.
The ‘Ndrangheta clans were also involved in running weapons from Pakistan to South America, supplying Brazilian criminal group PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) in exchange for cocaine shipments, Europol added.
The ‘Ndrangheta, which has its roots in the southern Italian region of Calabria, has surpassed Cosa Nostra as the most powerful mafia group in the country, and one of the largest criminal networks in the world.
Some of the ‘Ndrangheta families targeted have been involved in clan feuds culminating in mass shootings, including the killing of six people in the German city of Duisburg in 2007, according to Europol.

MONEY LAUNDERING
Profits were recycled through real estate, restaurants, hotels, car wash companies, supermarkets, and other seemingly legitimate commercial activities.
Assets worth 25 million euros ($27.6 million) were seized in Italy, Germany, Portugal and France in “Operation Eureka,” launched in 2019 initially to investigate drug smuggling between Calabria and the Belgian city of Genk, according to Italian police.
“We think that among the arrests were several persons of a high value who played a huge role in the organization, not only in Belgium but in other European countries,” said Belgian federal prosecutor Antoon Schotsaert.
Belgian police said they had arrested 13 people.
A total of 108 people were arrested in Italy and other EU countries on the orders of police based in the southern city of Reggio Calabria, the Italian police said.
Related investigations led to the arrest of 24 people in Germany, they said, as well as a further 53 detentions in northern Italy. ($1 = 0.9076 euros)

Zelensky denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive

Zelensky denies attacking Moscow, vows to start counteroffensive
Updated 03 May 2023
Reuters

  • Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones overnight
  • ‘Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin’: Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak
Updated 03 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected on Wednesday Moscow’s claim that Kyiv had attempted to attack the Kremlin and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.
Russia earlier on Wednesday accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in central Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.
Speaking at a press conference in Finland, NATO’s newest member, Zelensky said his concern was to defend Ukraine’s own cities and villages against the Russian invasion launched almost 15 months ago.
“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Zelensky said.
Asked why it was in Russia’s interests to accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin, Zelensky said: “It’s very simple. Russia has no victories. He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society, and he can’t just send his troops to their death anymore... now he needs to somehow motivate his people to go forward.”
The Ukrainian president also said he was sure the West would supply Kyiv with modern war planes if his country was successful on the battlefield, citing prior examples that had led to Ukraine being granted new types of military aid.
“This is why I am sure we will soon have aircraft. Because we will soon conduct an offensive, and after it I am sure we will be given planes. I would rather it was the other way round, as it would be easier for us, but it is like it is, and we are grateful for everything,” Zelensky said.
“We need them. Really need them,” he said.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said Finland could not donate its US-made Hornets fighters because they were old and few other countries in Europe had similar models, so it would not make sense to build up a service chain.
The Ukrainian president’s visit to Finland, one of only a few journeys he has made abroad since the Russian invasion, was announced only after his arrival amid tight security in the Finnish capital.
He reiterated his case for Ukraine to join NATO, the Western military alliance of which Finland last month became the 31st member in direct response to Russia’s invasion.
“We need security guarantees today, while we are not in NATO,” Zelensky said.
“But in any case, our goal is to have full membership in the alliance. This is one of the reasons why I am here today. The second reason, or to be honest the priority, is strengthening our army.”
Zelensky held bilateral talks with Niinisto as well as a regional summit that included the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, all of which said they supported Ukraine’s ultimate goal of becoming a member of the EU and NATO.
Hundreds of people gathered in central Helsinki to see Zelensky arrive, cheering as he appeared in front of the presidential palace.
Zelensky said Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the Black Sea grain deal that has allowed vital food exports, but that Kyiv was focused on looking for partners to continue the deal due to expire on May 18.
Asked about the grain deal and whether the alleged attack on the Kremlin would affect negotiations, he said: “I don’t see interest from Russia to continue the grain initiative, but this happens every time. But we are not looking for interest from Russia. We are looking for the fulfilment of the agreements with our partners.”

