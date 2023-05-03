You are here

Middle East's real-time transaction growth driven by Saudi Arabia, says new report

Middle East’s real-time transaction growth driven by Saudi Arabia, says new report
Real-time payment transactions are forecast to climb to 1.2 billion in 2027 in Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock) 
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East's real-time transaction growth driven by Saudi Arabia, says new report

Middle East’s real-time transaction growth driven by Saudi Arabia, says new report
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 352 million real-time payment transactions in 2022 amid its push to modernize the country’s payments infrastructure to foster economic growth and financial inclusion. 

According to a recent report published by the payment software provider ACI Worldwide in partnership with data analytics firm GlobalData, the Kingdom is expected to continue to lead the Middle East region, with real-time payment transactions forecast to climb to 1.2 billion in 2027, registering an annual growth of over 26 percent.  

Real-time payments refer to financial transactions that are initiated and settled nearly instantaneously using digital infrastructure.

As Saudi Arabia is modernizing the national payment infrastructure, the majority of payments in the Kingdom are expected to be electronic in the next four years, with 7.4 percent being real-time payments and 48.6 percent other forms of electronic payments, the report added. 

Santhosh Rao, senior vice president at ACI Worldwide, said: “With two-thirds of the population under the age of 25, real-time payments are going to continue to flourish and pave the way for more economic growth and financial prosperity across Saudi Arabia.”  

The report credits much of the Kingdom’s real-time payments success to the Vision 2030 plan, which seeks to modernize and diversify the economy.

“As an early adopter of real-time payments infrastructure, the market has seen outstanding growth over the last few years, and this is only set to continue as the country focuses on its Vision 2030 agenda,” Rao added. 

All these measures have seen Saudi Arabia breaking into the global top 10 for mobile wallet adoption, said the report, adding that 80 percent of consumers in the Kingdom stated being avid users of this payment method

“This can be partly attributed to the Kingdom’s response to COVID-19, as the government urged consumers to adopt new forms of cashless payments,” it said. 

Saudi Arabia’s major shift toward electronic payment comes as the Middle East region remains the fastest-growing real-time payments market globally, with transactions expected to grow from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027.  

The report added that governments and regulators in the Middle East are setting new mandates that will help facilitate the adoption process, with countries including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman expected to launch local real-time schemes in the near future.

Topics: Middle East real-time payment electronic payment system

Egypt’s current account deficit sees 77.2% drop

Egypt’s current account deficit sees 77.2% drop
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's current account deficit sees 77.2% drop

Egypt’s current account deficit sees 77.2% drop
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s current account deficit dropped 77.2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of the country’s current fiscal year, reported its central bank.

The financial institution revealed this deficit reduction was fueled by Egypt’s current account turning a $1.41 billion surplus in the October to December quarter of 2022 as imports dropped and exports rose.

This came after the country saw a $3.19 billion deficit between July and September — the first quarter of Egypt’s fiscal year.

During most of 2022, import restrictions were in place to tackle the North African country's current account shortfall.

The downturn in the business sector softened in April as cost inflation dropped to a one-year low, according to a report released by US-based S&P Global.

However, Egypt’s Purchasing Managers’ Index stood at 47.3 in April, below the neutral 50.0 mark but above the March figure of 46.7.

“The latest PMI figures for Egypt provided some promising hints for the direction of the non-oil economy, particularly on inflation,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“The findings suggest that headline inflation in Egypt should begin to soften over the coming months after hitting a near six-year high of 32.7 percent in March, which will help to ease the cost-of-living crisis,” Owen added.

Regardless of this optimism, the output expectations of Egyptian businesses for the year were low in April due to weak domestic and international demand and high price levels.

 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

Tarabut Gateway raises $32m in Series A funding to propel open banking in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway raises $32m in Series A funding to propel open banking in Saudi Arabia
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Tarabut Gateway raises $32m in Series A funding to propel open banking in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway raises $32m in Series A funding to propel open banking in Saudi Arabia
Updated 9 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech platform Tarabut Gateway has raised $32 million in Series A funding to promote open banking in Saudi Arabia.

Tiger Global, Visa, Aljazira Capital, and other notable investors also took part in the funding round, which was led by Pinnacle Capital, according to a statement issued by the Dubai-based fintech firm.  

“Open banking is reshaping the financial landscape in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, and we, at Tarabut Gateway, are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation. This fundraising reflects the potential of open banking, our advanced technology, and the trust placed in us by our partners both in the Kingdom and globally,” Abdulla Almoayed, founder and CEO of Tarabut Gateway, said.  

Open banking enables third-party developers to link applications and services to financial institutions by creating data transparency.

Pinnacle Capital, the lead investor, focuses on investments in Saudi Arabia and has helped Jahez, the first unicorn tech startup in the Kingdom, go public.

According to Almoayed, the goal of his fintech firm is to develop an open financial services industry that offers open banking benefits to consumers, banks, and fintech firms in the Middle East and North Africa.

The money raised from this fundraiser will enable the company to carry out its plan and help the Kingdom realize its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, he added.

Tarabut Gateway is also one of the initial participants in the Saudi Central Bank’s Regulatory Sandbox, a crucial part of the rollout of the open banking framework.  

Andrew Torre, regional president of Visa for Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “Next-generation digital experiences and innovation are driving the future of financial services, and open banking is a growing movement that can help consumers better access and manage finances.”

Topics: Tarabut Gateway fintech

Closing bell: Saudi stock market closes in the red amid fears of global economic downturn 

Closing bell: Saudi stock market closes in the red amid fears of global economic downturn 
Updated 47 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stock market closes in the red amid fears of global economic downturn 

Closing bell: Saudi stock market closes in the red amid fears of global economic downturn 
Updated 47 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, losing 145.44 points, or 1.30 percent, to close at 11,073.17. 

The fall was driven by fears of global economic uncertainties and dipping oil prices. 

The parallel market Nomu also slipped by 192.44 points to close at 20,670.85, and the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 1.26 percent to 1,492.86. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.97 billion ($1.59 billion). 

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. was the top performer of the day, as the company’s share price edged up 3.19 percent to SR90.70. 

Other top performers were Retal Urban Development Co. and Naqi Water Co., whose share prices surged by 2.95 percent and 2.55 percent, respectively. 

On the announcements front, National Agricultural Development Co. revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased 149.27 percent to SR37.69 million, compared to SR15.12 million in the same period in 2022. 

The gross profit of Nadec, as the firm is also known, increased 45.49 percent to SR278.15 million, according to a Tadawul statement. 

Qassim Cement Co. was another firm that disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of the year, reporting a net profit of SR54.93 million, up 119.02 percent from the same period a year ago. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company stated the profit rise was driven by higher sales value and financial investment returns, despite an increase in the cost of sales and a decrease in other income. 

Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. also announced its interim financial results on Wednesday. 

The company reported a rise in net profit by 12.98 percent to SR70.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR62.4 million in the same period of the previous year. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

World’s longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost

World’s longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

World's longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost

World’s longest subsea cable 2Africa reaches Saudi Arabia in connectivity boost
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is now connected to the world’s longest subsea cable after the 45,000-km fiber-optic 2Africa network landed in Jeddah and Yanbu, paving the way for the Kingdom to become a global digital hub linking three continents.  

The underwater cable is scheduled to reach Duba later this year and Alkhobar in 2024.

Set to be completed in 2024, the 2Africa project will connect 33 countries, delivering reliable connectivity and internet services across Africa, Asia, and Europe. 

Announced in May 2020, the system, together with its Pearls extension, will deliver connectivity to around 3 billion people when finished, representing 36 percent of the global population.

The 2Africa project is led by a global consortium of telecom operators and technology firms, including stc subsidiary center3, Meta, China Mobile International, MTN Global Connect, Orange, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, and West Indian Ocean Cable Company. 

Fahad Alhajeri, CEO of center3, said his firm will “continue to invest in connectivity infrastructure providing world-class connectivity to our customers and contributing towards achieving the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”  

The project is extended into the Arabian Gulf region through “2Africa Pearls” cable extensions that will have landings in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, the UAE, Pakistan, and India, along with the east coast of Saudi Arabia. 

Fares Akkad, regional director of Middle East and North Africa at Meta, said: “Our significant investment in 2Africa builds on several others we have made in Saudi Arabia. The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated how millions rely on internet access to do basic day-to-day tasks and connect with loved ones.”

He added: “Investing in subsea cables provides a better experience for people using our products and benefits many other industries, including healthcare, education, and social services.”

The 2Africa subsea cable will boost information interchange and digital business development in many of the nations it connects, fostering existing growth as well as further advances. 

Additionally, the underwater cable will promote economic growth in the surrounding area and catalyze change in the telecommunication sector, serving both individuals and businesses. 

Topics: 2Africa center3 underwater cable Digital

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report

Value of Saudi construction contracts jump 35% to $51.3bn: report
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector saw the value of awarded contracts increase to SR192.4 billion ($51.3 billion) in 2022 — a 35 percent rise on the previous year, a leading industry body has revealed.  

According to the US-Saudi Business Council, contract values during the fourth quarter of 2022 reached SR71.5 million, accounting for 37 percent of the total contracts awarded last year.  

The USSBC said the overall deals struck between October and December were the highest since the first quarter of 2015, when contract values touched SR88.1 billion.  

“The surge in contract awards continues unabated on the back of a growing economy that was fueled by significant oil revenues and the acceleration of giga-projects following the COVID-19 slowdown,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the USSBC.  

The USSBC’s Contract Awards Index, a proprietary tracker of Saudi Arabia’s construction pipeline, stayed at about the 200-point mark in 11 out of 12 months of 2022, overcoming a slowdown seen during the second half of 2021.  

The index advanced 28 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the earlier three months, in what was also an annual growth rate of 16 percent. 

Moreover, the index touched 257.07 points in October, 256.80 points in November and 242.71 points in December last year.  

Real estate topped the sectoral list as it secured SR38.9 billion from 33 contracts in the fourth quarter of 2022, cementing its position as the highest-grossing market in 2022.  

The upsurge was fueled by the residential real estate market, which grew by SR25.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous three months. On an annual basis, the market grew by SR27.6 billion.  

Likewise, the power sector rebounded between October and December last year, with 20 contracts worth SR16.4 billion.  

The resurgence was mainly attributed to ACWA Power’s Shuaibah 2 solar photovoltaic power plant project, which emerged as the largest contract award in the sector in 2022.  

The value of contracts awarded in the power industry were the highest on a quarterly basis since the second quarter of 2014, when the sector garnered SR16.6 billion.  

On the clients’ front, NEOM was the most active awarder of contracts as it continued to develop its transportation network, including tunneling, dredging and earthworks.  

The report further disclosed that Red Sea Global and Qiddiya Investment Co. also chipped in several sizable contracts during the quarter. 

Topics: US-Saudi Business Council (USSBC) construction real estate

