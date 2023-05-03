You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan beats New Zealand in 3rd ODI, clinches series

Pakistan beats New Zealand in 3rd ODI, clinches series

Pakistan beats New Zealand in 3rd ODI, clinches series
New Zealand’s Tom Blundell, left, and Will Young take a run as Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, bottom, dives to stop ball during the third one-day international cricket match between them in Karachi on May 3, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jd86p

Updated 03 May 2023
AP

Pakistan beats New Zealand in 3rd ODI, clinches series

Pakistan beats New Zealand in 3rd ODI, clinches series
  • Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54
  • Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls
Updated 03 May 2023
AP

KARACHI, Pakistan: Pakistan top-order batters continued to prosper as they beat under-strength New Zealand by 26 runs in the third one-day international on Wednesday for an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq made 90 off 107 balls and captain Babar Azam scored 54 as the home team raised a total of 287-6 after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.
Cole McConchie’s (64 not out) late counter-attack saw the 31-year-old smash New Zealand’s fastest half-century on ODI debut off 36 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for 261 in the final over.
New Zealand made a solid start in a bid to keep the series alive when Tom Blundell (65), playing his first game of the series, and Will Young (33) put on 83 runs for the opening-wicket stand. But Young’s run-out in the 16th over saw the middle-order stifled by Pakistan spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz before Blundell too got run out while going for a second run with captain Tom Latham.
Daryl Mitchell, who scored centuries in the first two games, had two lucky escapes before he holed out in the deep after scoring 21 and Mark Chapman, who was the star for New Zealand in the preceding 2-2 drawn T20 series against Pakistan, was clean bowled by Naseem Shah for 13.
Left-arm spinner Nawaz, who dried up runs in the middle overs, injured his left index finger when he tried to hold onto a return catch of Mitchell and was brought to the hospital.
Part-time off-spinner Agha Salman made up for Nawaz’s absence, taking 1-42 off his nine overs as spinners got plenty of assistance off the wicket at the National Stadium.
Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim (2-50), one of the three changes Pakistan made from the last game, had Latham clean bowled as the Black Caps skipper attempted a ramp shot while exposing his stumps.
McConchie struggled against the spinners before taking charge in the final 10 overs against the pace as he smashed two sixes and six boundaries and brought up his half-century with a big six over mid-wicket against Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-53).
Earlier, Imam and Babar combined in a 108-run second wicket stand after Fakhar Zaman fell to Matt Henry (3-54). Fakhar’s two back-to-back centuries had earned Pakistan convincing wins at Rawalpindi before he played across the line and skied a catch to wicketkeeper Blundell.
Henry also broke the century-stand when Babar, who hit his eighth score of 50-plus in the last 11 ODIs, played the fast bowler back onto his stumps while going for an off drive. Imam showed plenty of patience but also fell in similar fashion when Adam Milne (2-56) struck in his return spell and Pakistan lost momentum in the death overs.
Mohammad Rizwan made 32 off 34 balls before he got caught by McConchie off Milne’s full toss before Shadab Khan’s hit a little cameo of 21 off 10 balls and provided a perfect finish by hitting Henry for a six off the final ball.
Karachi will host the remaining ODIs on Friday and Sunday as New Zealand wraps up its white-ball tour.

Topics: Cricket New Zealand Pakistan Tom Blundell Imam-ul-Haq

Related

Ex-cricketers in UK face sanctions over racism against Pakistani teammate

Ex-cricketers in UK face sanctions over racism against Pakistani teammate
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

Ex-cricketers in UK face sanctions over racism against Pakistani teammate

Ex-cricketers in UK face sanctions over racism against Pakistani teammate
  • Azeem Rafiq alleged Yorkshire County Cricket Club covered up his complaints
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Six former cricket players in the UK are set to be sanctioned today following a hearing that confirmed their use of racist language against Pakistani teammates, The Independent reported.

The ex-Yorkshire cricketers — John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard, Richard Pyrah and Gary Ballance — used the term “Paki” to refer to teammate Azeem Rafiq as well as other individuals, a hearing on March 31 found.

The independent Cricket Discipline Commission panel will take the players’ own accounts of the incidents into consideration before issuing the sanctions at a hearing on Wednesday.

Hoggard, a former England player, used the term “Paki” toward Rafiq, as well as the nickname “Rafa the Kaffir” during the 2008 season.

He also labeled former Yorkshire teammate Ismail Dawood the “token black man” of the team.

Gale, a former Yorkshire captain and head coach, was also discovered to have used the same terms against Rafiq as well as Yorkshire academy player Mosun Hussain.

Blain, in 2010 and/or 2011 while at Yorkshire, also used the racist term, while Bresnan and Pyrah had labeled Pakistani women as “fit Pakis.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, only Ballance — who already admitted to using racist or discriminatory language — had submitted a personal account of the incidents.

The other five former players did not appear before the March hearing and had withdrawn from proceedings.

The panel has the power to impose playing suspensions and fines, as well as mandatory training courses.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club, the team at the center of the racism storm, admitted to four charges relating to allegations leveled by Rafiq, who claimed that the club had tried to cover up his complaints.

The club itself will face a separate sanctions hearing on June 27.

Topics: Azeem Rafiq Yorkshire County Cricket Club Cricket racism

Related

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
Cricket
Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
Updated 27 April 2023

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound

Across cricket’s different formats, the significance of a century remains profound
  • Scoring 100 runs in a single innings is still the highest aspiration of most cricketers
Updated 27 April 2023
Jon Pike

On April 22, Abdul Waheed scored 124 runs for Saudi Arabia’s men’s cricket team in its victory against Qatar in Kathmandu. This was an impressive achievement.

The Saudi team has not played many one-day internationals. It has played more T20 internationals, where Waheed’s record has been modest. Scoring 100 runs, or a century, in a single innings, is the aspiration of most cricketers, a moment to be savored by the individual and applauded by onlookers.

The context and importance of a century varies. In Waheed’s case, it meant that a victory was achieved for the Saudi team in the Asia Premier Cup. Its importance acquired even greater significance because the team’s match against Nepal on April 24 was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The point gained meant that the winner of the final group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman would progress to the semifinals. Oman totaled a massive 366 in 50 overs. Waheed fell agonizingly short, on 95, of another international century, as his team responded bravely, but forlornly, with 294.

This week has also witnessed the 50th birthday of one of cricket’s greatest-ever players, Sachin Tendulkar. He is the only person to have scored 100 centuries in international matches, 51 of them being in Test matches, the most by any individual in the history of the game.

Nicknamed the “Little Master,” Tendulkar made his Test debut aged 16 and scored his first Test 100 aged 17. Many argue that he is the best batsman of all time, one blessed with superb anticipation, balance and timing, who scored runs in all conditions and parts of the world.

Even Sir Donald Bradman, with a Test batting average of 99.94, for which many judge him as the greatest, was impressed. Watching Tendulkar bat, Bradman asked his wife if she could see any similarity between them. Her reply was that yes, in terms of compactness, technique and stroke production.

As from his 50th birthday, Tendulkar will share another similarity with Bradman. Cricket Australia has named the gates through which visiting players will enter the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground the Lara-Tendulkar gates. Australian players enter the field via the Don Bradman Gates.

One achievement that eluded Tendulkar was scoring 100 centuries in first-class cricket. This is defined as matches of three or more days scheduled duration that allow for teams of 11 players to play two innings each. Test matches fit into this category, as do the longer formats of domestic competitions organized in each of the 12 Test-playing countries. Tendulkar is recorded as having scored 89 first-class centuries.

Twenty-five male players have achieved the “hundred hundreds” pinnacle. The first to do so was W. G. Grace, who reached this landmark in 1895, ultimately scoring 124 centuries. Grace is widely regarded as one of a small number of people who revolutionized the game at various stages of its development.

Until Grace, the number of centuries that had been scored was small, the first one ever recorded around 1775. This makes Grace’s innings of 224 not out for All-England against Surrey in 1866, when he had only just turned 18, a remarkable achievement. As his long career unfolded, 44 seasons of first-class cricket, he became synonymous with gamesmanship, technical innovation, mischief, all round cricket and sporting skills, boisterousness on the field and an ability to make money out of the game as an amateur.

On a bitterly cold April 24, 1905, as Grace was drawing to the end of his career, he captained the Gentlemen of England against Surrey, for whom Jack Hobbs was making his debut. When asked for his opinion of the debutant, Grace opined: “He’s goin’ to be a good ’un.” By 1925, Hobbs had surpassed Grace’s record number of 100s, going on to notch 199 before retiring in 1934.

Another Surrey player, Andrew Sandham, a contemporary of Hobbs, also scored 100 centuries. Additionally, he was famous for scoring the first triple century in Test cricket, 325 against the West Indies in 1929. The fact that 21 of the 25 “hundred centurions” are or were English reflects the amount of first-class cricket played in the country. It is becoming more difficult to achieve, as the shorter formats start to erode the amount of time the top players commit to the longer formats.

The most recent player to reach this mark was Mark Ramprakash in 2008. His career spanned 1987 to 2012, involving two English counties, Middlesex and Surrey, and England, for whom he scored a mere two centuries in an intermittent career of 52 matches.

Only one player, Bradman, achieved the milestone without playing English county cricket, another mark of his greatness. The other three non-English players each had lengthy stints in the English domestic game. Sir Vivian Richards scored exactly half of his 114 centuries in England, Zaheer Abbas slightly under half, and the New Zealander Glenn Turner almost 70 percent. It is highly improbable that anyone will score a 100 centuries in first-class cricket again.

Regular record breaking has shifted more toward the shorter format. Batting strike rates — runs scored x 100 divided by deliveries faced — have assumed greater significance than an individual’s score, especially in T20 cricket. It is clear that the feat of hitting six sixes in an over is being targeted in this format. In the history of the game at the highest level, this has been achieved on only nine occasions.

Yet, it must surely remain the case for most cricketers, at all levels, that the scoring of a century provides a profound sense of achievement.

As a corollary to this, I must declare an indulgence. The focus of this week’s column on 100 runs reflects the fact that this is my 100th weekly column for the Arab News.

In two years, international cricket has changed and Saudi cricket has progressed, developments which the column has placed within the context of the times.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom
Sport
Prince Saud excited about potential of cricket in the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat

Saudi Arabia bow out of ACC Premier Cup with heads held high after Oman defeat
  • National team outplayed Qatar on Saturday and on Monday split competition points with Nepal
  • Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood praises Saudi team for class, excellent batting
Updated 26 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia’s run in the ACC Premier Cup 2023 came to an end on Wednesday when they lost to Oman by 72 runs, but the squad will go home with high praise for their performance.

Saud Arabia’s appearance in the tournament held in Nepal started last Thursday. The team lost the first fixture to Malaysia but two days later outplayed Qatar. On Monday, they split competition points with Nepal after their group stage game was abandoned because of rain.

In Wednesday’s match, Saudi Arabia folded with 294 runs in the 47th over in reply to Oman’s 366 runs for six wickets in 50 overs. With that result, the Saudi team came fourth in Group A, collecting three points in four matches. Victorious Oman (six) and hosts Nepal (five) progressed to the semifinals, while the journeys of Malaysia (four) and winless Qatar ended in the group stage.

After the match with Oman, Saudi head coach Kabir Khan told Arab News that the team, which was still new to international cricket, showed great talent.

“Oman are an experienced side. They have been in the game for a long time. Today they won with experience, talentwise we were good enough,” he said.

“Teams like Nepal, Oman and UAE have been playing cricket at this level for 15, 20 years. And if we look at the new Saudi Arabia team, we’ve been playing for a year now. So, the difference is there and we’ve got talent we can work on.”

The team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, was proud of the fightback shown by Saudi batters Abdul Waheed and Saad Khan.

“Both Waheed and Saad played really well in the middle,” he said. “We had pressure to score at six, seven runs per over and we couldn’t continue that throughout the innings. A bit of trouble in the middle cost us but we will take this as a learning curve.”

Saudi Arabia’s performance was praised by their opponents.

Oman’s captain and player of the match, skipper Zeeshan Maqsood, noted the Saudi team’s excellent batting.

“Our batters played really well in the first innings, but Saudi Arabia gave a good fight in the second. They played our strike bowlers really well,” he told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia showed a great fight and put us in a tough time. We take positives from this match going forward. They showed the class and proved they are a good side. They definitely can come up and play good cricket.”

Saudi Arabia bowled first after winning the toss, but Oman’s five batters scored half centuries as the team piled up 366 for six wickets in the allotted 50 overs. The openers built a 125-run stand in 17.2 overs before Oman’s Kashyap Prajapti fell to Abdul Wahid on 51.

Oman’s Shoaib Khan came in to join Jatinder Singh and both made half centuries before returning to the pavilion. Singh fell 12 runs short of a consecutive century in the tournament when he was caught behind off the bowling of centurion Waheed. Singh scored 11 fours and two sixes in a 79-ball 88. Shoaib Khan added 68 runs to put Oman 238 for three wickets in 37.5 overs.

Oman captain Maqsood scored 54 runs off 49 balls and Mohammad Nadeem followed suit to make sure their team crossed the 350-run mark. Nadeem hit six fours and four sixes as he remained not out on 71 runs off just 38 balls. Saudi’s Atif Ur Rehman picked up three wickets supported by two wickets from Wahid and one wicket from Waheed.

In reply, Saudi lost their first wicket for just seven runs. Waqar Ul Hassan added just three runs to the total. Waheed then continued his rich run of form as he partnered with Saad Khan to build a strong partnership. Both completed their half centuries and steadied the innings for Saudi Arabia. Midway through the innings, Saudi had control of the game but a double strike in the 30th over from Jay Odedra dashed hopes of an unlikely victory.

Odedra first hit Saad’s off-stump and then sent Waheed back when he was five runs short of consecutive centuries. Saad scored 78 runs off 80 balls. Waheed made 95 runs off 86 balls before edging behind. Saad and Waheed added 177 runs for the second wicket.

Wickets tumbled thereafter and Saudi could not build any partnerships. Skipper Hisham Sheikh stood firm in the middle but he did not have any partners as Manan Ali with no runs, Haseeb Ghafoor (six) and Imran Arif (10) did not stay around for long. Hisham toiled hard to score 36 off 38 balls before sending a catch back to opposite skipper Maqsood.

Wahid scored 25 but the remaining wickets fell in quick succession and Saudi Arabia were all out for 294 in 46.5 overs. Bilal Khan picked up four wickets for Oman with Odedra getting three scalps. Maqsood got two and Ayaan Khan picked up a wicket.

Topics: ACC Premier Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia Oman Cricket

Related

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
Sport
Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman

Saudi Arabia faces virtual ACC Premier Cup quarterfinal against Oman
  • Saudi cricket team will take on Gulf neighbors Oman on Wednesday after match against hosts Nepal was abandoned due to rain
Updated 24 April 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

KATHMANDU: Saudi Arabia and Nepal split competition points on Monday after their ACC Premier Cup 2023 group stage game was abandoned because of rain, setting the Saudis up for a virtual quarterfinal in their upcoming match against Oman.

After the national cricket team defeated Qatar on Saturday, Monday’s shared points leaves Saudi Arabia in third place in the group standings with three points after three rounds of matches. Host Nepal leads the table with five points, with Oman in second and Malaysia in fourth, with four and two points, respectively. Qatar remains in last spot with no points.

When the Saudis face Oman on Wednesday, the match may define Saudi Arabia’s place in the Asian cricket landscape.

“Few years ago teams wouldn’t think much about fixture against Saudi, this time the story is different,” senior cricket journalist Binod Pandey told Arab News.

“On Wednesday, there is a place in the semifinal at stake and the result will be more significant for Saudi Arabia. Upsetting ODI nation (Oman) to overtake them may prove to be the turning point in (the) Gulf country’s history.”

Though Saudi Arabia lost to Malaysia in its first fixture of the tournament last Thursday, the Kingdom outplayed Qatar in the second match at the TU International Cricket Ground, with opener Abdul Waheed scoring a century against the Gulf neighbor.

“The last time Saudi Arabia won against Qatar, they were excellent in all departments,” Pandey said. “Oman struggled against Nepal at the TU ground and Saudi can make the most of this. Their pace attack and top order batters looked in good touch and if they can keep it up, we may witness history in the making.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence on the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations raised their eyebrows when the Saudis outplayed all their opponents on their course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Thailand in late February, through which they qualified for the ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

The win against Qatar last week had brought the team more confidence, Waheed said.

“We knew our mistakes in the first match and came back stronger now. We came here to win the tournament and want to qualify for the next stage,” Waheed, who was Saudi’s star of the second match for his century, had said after the game.

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket go forward.

Gyanendra Malla, former captain of Nepal’s national cricket team who played against Saudi Arabia in the ACC Elite Trophy 2012, said the Saudi team has transformed significantly in the years since.

“Saudi looks to be a changed team since we last faced them. Back then, the team was not as competitive but now they play quality cricket. Maybe development of facilities over time has helped the team to change their quality,” Malla, who is still part of the Nepalese team, told Arab News.

“We have heard about development of facilities in the country and there are talks of bigger tournaments too. This will be a huge boost to the country’s cricketing environment. We have seen Gulf countries like Oman and the UAE progress and Saudi can come along the same line.”

The ACC Premier Cup started on April 18 in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, and the final will be played on May 1. Ten teams are battling out for a spot in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, which is a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The teams in ACC Premier Cup’s Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

Topics: Cricket Saudi Arabia Oman Saudi Cricket ACC Premier Cup ACC Premier Cup 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
Updated 25 April 2023
Rashid Hassan
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal

Saudi Arabia defeat Qatar by seven wickets at ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal
  • Saudi batsmen comfortably hit winning target of 217 in 34.2 overs
Updated 25 April 2023
Rashid Hassan SUBAS HUMAGAIN

Saudi Arabia beat Qatar by seven wickets on Saturday in their second Group A fixture of the ACC Premier Cup 2023 in Nepal.

The national cricket team lost their opening match against Malaysia by eight wickets on Thursday. Their win against Qatar leaves Saudi Arabia in fourth place in the group standings after two rounds of matches. Nepal lead the table with four points, with Malaysia and Oman in second and third on two points each. Qatar remain in fifth and last spot with no points.

"Saudi Arabia stun Qatar to pick up their first win in the tournament! Seamers Istiaq and Atif starred with the ball and Abdul Waheed batted out of his skin – scoring 124 runs off just 108 balls to help Saudi Arabia to a 7-wicket victory," tweeted the ACC after the victory.

Saudi Arabia won the toss, and elected to field first.

The Qatari batsmen were bowled out for a total of 216. Mohammed Tanveer was top scorer with 46, with opener Kamran Khan contributing 36 and captain Mohammed Rizlan 28. Ishtiaq Ahmad had the best bowling spell for the men in green with four wickets in 9.5 overs at cost of 46 runs.

The Saudi top order proceeded to reach 220 in 34.2 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Abdul Waheed was top scorer for Saudi Arabia with 124 runs, with Waqar Ul-Hassan next on 55. Captain Hisham Sheikh chipped in with 21 runs.

Qatar's Ikramullah Khan, who bowled five overs, was successful in taking two Saudi wickets for 28 runs, while Khurram Shahzad claimed the other wicket for two runs.

In their remaining group-stage matches the Saudis will face Nepal on April 24 and Oman on April 26. The teams in Group B are the UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and Bahrain.

“We have a lot of talent and we have the skillset. We will go match by match and then based on that situation, we will look into the scenario later on in the tournament,” Saudi captain Hisham Sheikh told Arab News before the match with Qatar.

“We don’t take any team easily.”

Saudi Arabia’s emergence in the Asian cricket circuit is quite new and the team’s rise has been a significant one. Associate nations rose their eyebrows when Saudis outplayed all the opponents on the course to win the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup held in Thailand in late February, by which they qualified for the ACC Men's Premier Cup in Nepal, which is the second tier of the qualifier pathway for the Asia Cup.

As the team will take on the host, Nepal, on Monday, Sheikh expects a huge turnout and says the team is already looking forwards the game.

“That is one experience our boys are always waiting for because we haven’t seen such atmosphere and spectators before this,” he said.

“I’ve already told my boys to enjoy the game and take it with their chins up.”

Experts and cricket fans are thrilled. Irish commentator Andrew Leonard told Arab News he was excited about the talent and plans in place in the Saudi cricket scenario.

“I had a big, long chat to head coach Kabir Khan before the start of the tournament and I think the word ‘sleeping giant’ would be a good way to describe them,” he said. “A number of other sports have seen heavy investment and there’s lots of talk that that is going to be the the case for cricket going forward.”

The Saudis are ranked 33rd in the World T20I rankings. The International Cricket Council’s move to award T20I status to all member nations has seen an increase in cricketing activity among associate members. This and the Saudi government’s positive approach in developing the game, is helping its cricket move forward.

“They’ve got a long-term plan in place. They’re bringing cricket into the schools and they want to develop it over,” Leonard said. “It’s generational. You build up a good generation of cricketers and then you reap the rewards in 10 to 15 years.”

The ACC Premier Cup, which started on April 18 and concludes on May 1, is an integral part of the Asian Cricket Council’s new pathway structure, acting as a final qualification stage for the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan, itself a preparatory competition for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup in September will be contested by six teams, with the five full members of the ACC — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka — being joined by the winners of the ACC Premier Cup.

 

Topics: ACC Premier Cup 2023

Related

Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Saudi Sport
Saudi Arabia takes big steps into cricket’s crowded calendar
Special Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup
Sport
Saudi national cricket team arrives in Nepal ahead of 2023 ACC Premier Cup

follow us

Latest updates

Experts share details of cheetah remains found in Saudi Arabia and launch reintroduction program
Experts share details of cheetah remains found in Saudi Arabia and launch reintroduction program
White House warns of economic fallout if US defaults
White House warns of economic fallout if US defaults
Frankfurt into German Cup final after comeback win over Stuttgart
Frankfurt into German Cup final after comeback win over Stuttgart
Al-Ittihad shocked at Al-Taawoun as title race blown wide open
Al-Ittihad shocked at Al-Taawoun as title race blown wide open
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account
Elon Musk threatens to reassign NPR’s Twitter account

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.