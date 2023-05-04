You are here

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh by June 2024 

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh by June 2024 
This signing is in line with IHG’s commitment to bring more luxury and lifestyle brands from its global portfolio to Saudi Arabia (Supplied)
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh by June 2024 

IHG to debut Kimpton hotel in Riyadh by June 2024 
Updated 04 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is widening its hospitality mix by introducing the luxury boutique hotel brand Kimpton to Riyadh in June 2024. 

The confirmation came after the King Abdullah Financial District, the Public Investment Fund-owned project management company, signed a management agreement with IHG Hotels and Resorts on Thursday to launch a 200-room hotel in the capital. 

The debut comes as part of IHG’s strategy to cater to a growing number of business travelers and meet the tourism objectives of the Vision 2030 blueprint. 

The Kimpton Riyadh will be built in the heart of KAFD. It will offer five food and beverage options, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a lobby lounge, a lobby living room cafe and a pool bar.  

Kimpton Riyadh will also host an outdoor amphitheater terrace, health club and swimming pool. 

“We have identified a trend toward blended travel, with those traveling for work or business also seeking a lifestyle element to their stay,” said Haitham Mattar, managing director, IHG Hotels & Resorts for India, the Middle East and Africa. 

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants operates over 60 hotels and 75 restaurants, bars and lounges across the US, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Greater China.  

“Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries worldwide that saw a rise in tourism investment and expenditure during the COVID-19 pandemic, with domestic tourism increasing by 33.6 percent and over SR80 billion ($21.33 billion) spent by tourists,” said Gautam Sashittal, CEO at KAFD Development and Management Co. 

“As we look to make KAFD an essential part of the business landscape of the Kingdom, Kimpton Riyadh at KAFD will enable us to welcome diverse visitors for work, leisure or both,” he added. 

Through this new property, IHG will focus on corporate executives and affluent Saudi families looking for a luxury lifestyle.  

IHG currently operates 37 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and voco, with 31 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years. 

