Syrian American mayor says Biden should ‘end racist targeting of Arabs and Muslims’

Updated 04 May 2023
Ray Hanania 

  • Mohamed T. Khairullah denied entry to White House Eid celebration
  • Claims he is on a US security ‘watch list’ of 1.5m people 
CHICAGO: Syrian American Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah Wednesday called on US President Joe Biden to “stop” what he described as the racism and discrimination that targets Arab and Muslim Americans after he was denied entry to a White House Eid celebration. 

Khairullah, who emigrated from Syria in 1980 where he served as a volunteer firefighter, was first elected as a trustee in the borough of Prospect Park, New Jersey, in 2001 and has served as mayor of the city since 2005. He was invited by the White House to attend Biden’s Eid celebration on Monday May 1, but was turned away by the Secret Service, which has refused to say why. 

During an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, Khairullah said it was Biden’s responsibility to end this “racism” and “discrimination” against Muslims and Arabs that is a part of the system. 

“The responsibility of the president now is to stop this nonsense. This was started back in 2003 by the Bush administration which was a Republican administration. I was added in 2019 during a Republican administration. Now it is the obligation of the Democrats to show they are not like the other side,” Khairullah said. 

“This is an issue that is not about me. I am completely at peace with myself. I have been to the White House before. It would have been great to meet the other Muslim leaders and to meet the president. However, this is about those who cannot speak for themselves at this point. That list is illegal. It is unconstitutional. And in so many ways it is discriminatory. It needs to be disbanded by the president and it has to stop right now.” 

Not mentioning Arabs or Muslims who were denied entry to the event, like mayor Khairullah, Biden enthusiastically welcomed more than 400 Muslims at the White House reception including Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. 

Biden said: “We’re determined to confront all forms of hate, including Islamophobia, which is important to me. This is a priority for my administration, which is why I established an interagency task force to address attacks on Muslims and anti-Muslim bias and discrimination.”

“And this was a focus of United — the United We Stand summit we convened last September. Standing up against anti-Muslim hate is essential to who we are as a country founded on freedom and justice for all. Let me close with this. Muslims have been part of the United States from the very start. Muslims fought along(side) the patriots during the War for Independence.” 

Khairullah said he would have loved to hear Biden “stand up for justice” for Muslims and Arabs, but is instead “disappointed” that instead of getting answers, he is getting the “run around” from the White House and the Secret Service regarding the “security list” of Arabs and Muslims on which his name is apparently included. 

“I’m on some type of list. I am a target of some type. When they start putting up walls and not giving answers, when there is lack of transparency, that’s when we move to this level of making this public. I am not the only one. There are 1.5 million entries on that list and that list continues to grow. People like myself do not have a due process. There is nothing to clear yourself off the list. They will not even acknowledge the list. If it wasn’t for the list being leaked on January 26, they would continue to say they don’t know what’s going on, you have been randomly selected. It’s a joke. This is not something that our government should be doing,” Khairullah said. 

“I guess because of your name your background, you are a suspect in someone’s eye. I am going to say it like this. There is deep racism within the system. Our Constitution, our institutions are designed to serve the people. But that doesn’t mean there is not racists within the system.”

Khairullah said that the issue was not really about politics, but about racism adding that the government must be answerable to the public “but that is not what happens.” 

“They refuse to issue an apology. They refuse to really comment about it. At the White House press conference. They basically said go talk to the Secret Service. And guess what the Secret Service is going to say, we can’t comment on it. They are putting us into that loop. Some people said the event was for Muslims. It’s not racist. You are just ... I agree, the event was for Muslims. But there is an issue of racism in our system.”

Khairullah said he has not been back to Syria since December 2015, claiming he was first “placed on the list” in 2019 during the administration of former President Donald J. Trump. Trump is a Republican and Khairullah is a Democrat, which might explain the inclusion. 

He said while in Syria, he was contacted by FBI agents asking him to “be an informant,” but responded he “doesn’t have connections with anyone in Syria.” 

“Some people are placed on the list as punishment for refusing to be an informant for the FBI,” Khairullah alleged. 

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR of New Jersey held a press conference calling for Biden to “apologize” to Khairullah and disband the so-called “watch list.”

The Ray Hanania Radio Show, which is broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Greater Detroit and on WDMV AM 700 in Washington D.C., including Khairullah’s full interview, is available on Arab News Podcast. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
Updated 55 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
  • “This act makes me angry,” tweeted Karamba Diaby, a deputy with the centre-left Social Democratic Party
  • Witnesses alerted by the flames late Wednesday detained a man at the scene and a judge ordered him taken into custody
Updated 55 min 10 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s first black deputy said Thursday his offices had been targetted in an arson attack following death threats and shots fired against the building in previous years.
“Happily, no one has been hurt,” tweeted Karamba Diaby, a deputy with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).
“This act makes me angry,” he said, adding that his offices would be out of service for some time.
Witnesses alerted by the flames late Wednesday detained a man at the scene and a judge ordered him taken into custody.
According to Diab, a German of Senegalese origin, the person in question had already racially abused him.
“I’m horrified that a new, cowardly attack has been carried out against the constituency office of my Bundestag colleague,” said Saskia Esken, co-president of the SPD.
Diaby, 61, was born in Senegal but has had German nationality since 2001.
In 2020 he reported having received death threats from rightwing extremists after having found holes that appeared to have been made by a pellet gun in a window of his constituency office.
There is growing concern in Germany at a rise in incidents targetting deputies. From verbal abuse and assaults to death threats. The political climate has become more polarized with the growing strength of the far right.
In June 2019 a neonazi activist killed politician Walter Luebcke, a crime that shocked the country and highlighted the growing threat of right-wing extremism.
A conservative politician, Luebcke had defended the pro-migration policies of the then chancellor Angela Merkel.
In January, prosecutors charged five Germans with treason over a far-right plot to overthrow the government that included plans to abduct the health minister.
And in a separate investigation, police said last December they had uncovered a group by a far-right group — which included a former deputy and an aristocrat — to overthrow the government.

UK Muslim surveyors’ network to push for greater inclusivity in property industry

Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
Updated 04 May 2023
Zaynab Khojji

UK Muslim surveyors’ network to push for greater inclusivity in property industry

Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
  • Initiative will ‘bring uncomfortable conversations forward,’ says RICS head of diversity 
Updated 04 May 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A new initiative that aims to bring together British Muslims in the real estate and construction sectors will encourage inclusivity in the industry and help professionals to reach their full potential, a leading diversity specialist believes. 

“Islamophobia is a thing and it’s impacting professionals and getting in the way of them reaching their full potential. We need, as an industry, to have more of the uncomfortable conversations that we’ve been shying away from for too long,” Sybil Taunton, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster, Taunton said the new network will offer solutions to problems that British Muslims face in the industry and “bring uncomfortable conversations forward.” 

The initiative aims to support Muslim surveyors who are working or looking to start their careers in the property and real estate sectors.

The association is open to all at various stages of their careers, including students, qualified professionals, and experts who may want to pass on their knowledge.

“Islamophobia is a topic that I don’t see talked about enough within our industry. If the Muslim community is not represented as well as it can and should be, why are we not having the conversations around it?” Taunton asked. 

“When individuals come together as a network, then we see movements, and that’s what we’re seeing through the Association of Muslim Surveyors. I’m really inspired by it,” she said. 

The event was attended by over 85 people from around the UK, and Taunton said that the gathering allowed guests to “see the power in numbers.”

“When networks come together and they show that power in numbers, it is inspiring for the next generation to go, ‘yes, that is my community, I see myself in that, that profession is a safe space for me. I’m going go explore a career there.’

“And so I do think it’s a significant move to bring a network together because it will drive that really important recruitment piece for future generations to find a home here,” she said. 

Jang Shabbir, a British Muslim who is managing director and head of real estate of international consulting group ValuStrat’s Saudi Arabia operations, attended the event despite being based in Riyadh. 

He said the initiative has great potential, and will give British Muslims in real estate a professional voice.

Shabbir said he expects AMS membership to multiply rapidly and that “the word is getting around the Middle East as well.”

“A number of Middle East professionals have heard about this initiative. So now they’re passing on the message,” he added.

The director and founder of the initiative, Sarah Chaudhry, said Wednesday’s event was a great success and she hoped future events would be bigger.

“This is our first and founding event in an institution where we are such a tiny, tiny minority. So it’s massive,” Chaudhry said.

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US on drones
  • Russia claims Ukraine attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin
  • Kyiv was target of air attack for third time in four days
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

THE HAGUE: Ukraine and Russia pressed their wartime rhetoric Thursday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing confidence that Vladimir Putin would be convicted of war crimes and the Kremlin alleging that the US was behind an assassination attempt against the Russian president.
The country’s leaders have personally attacked each other multiple times during the war Russia started by invading Ukraine in February 2022. The latest flareup came Wednesday, with Russia’s claim that Ukraine had attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with drones meant to assassinate Putin.
Zelensky denied that Ukrainian forces were responsible for the purported drone attack. The Kremlin promised unspecified retaliation for what it termed a “terrorist” act, and pro-Kremlin figures called for the assassinations of senior Ukraine leaders.
Uncertainty still surrounds exactly what happened in the purported attack.
Putin’s spokesman on Thursday accused the United States of involvement. To generate domestic support for the war, Moscow has often tried to blame Washington for trying to destroy Russia through its help for Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily conference call that the Kremlin was “well aware that the decision on such actions and terrorist attacks is not made in Kyiv, but in Washington.”
“And then Kyiv does what it’s told to do,” Peskov said, without offering evidence for his claim.
John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council at the White House, described the claim as “ludicrous.” Zelensky, in the Netherlands, said he was “not interested” in the Kremlin’s opinion.
Zelensky’s top adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, claimed Thursday that Russia had “staged” the alleged drone attack. He cited the delay in Russian state media reporting it and “simultaneous video from different angles” that appeared to show the aftermath of the alleged 2:30 a.m. attack.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War also saw evidence of staging.
“Russia likely staged this attack in an attempt to bring the war home to a Russian domestic audience and set conditions for a wider societal mobilization,” the think tank said.
Given recent Russian moves to bolster security, it’s “extremely unlikely that two drones could have penetrated multiple layers of air defense and detonated or been shot down just over the heart of the Kremlin in a way that provided spectacular imagery caught nicely on camera,” the ISW stated.
In The Hague, where the International Criminal Court is based, Zelensky urged the global community to hold Putin accountable and told the ICC judges that Russia’s leader “deserves to be sentenced for (his) criminal actions right here in the capital of the international law.”
In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. It was the first time the global court circulated a warrant for a leader of one of the five permanent UN Security Council members.
Zelensky’s visit to the Netherlands came a day after he went to Finland, which doubled the size of NATO’s border with Russia when it joined the military alliance last month, largely out of its concerns about Moscow’s long-term ambitions.
The Ukrainian president also used his trip to press the prime ministers of Belgium and the Netherlands to send advanced warplanes so his country can achieve “justice on the battlefield.” Zelensky has successfully assembled significant Western military and political support for Ukraine’s defense since the war began in February 2022.
Zelensky traveled in a Dutch-supplied plane and an armored car, with security kept tight at his appearances. Next week, he is expected to go to Berlin, the capital of European Union economic powerhouse Germany, in the latest display of the Western might marshaled against Putin.
Zelensky’s trips have paid dividends. After traveling to Washington last December and then London, Paris and Brussels in February, Ukraine received heavy artillery and tanks.
But the chances of Putin standing trial in The Hague are remote. The court, which puts individuals on trial for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and aggression, does not have a police force to execute its warrants. The Russian leader is unlikely to travel to any of the ICC’s 123 member nations, which are under obligation to arrest him, if they can.
On the battlefield, Ukraine’s military claimed three Russian drones that hit the southern city of Odesa early Thursday had “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin” written on them, seemingly implying they were sent in retaliation for the reported strike on the Kremlin.
Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv was the target of an air attack for the third time in four days. In total, Ukraine’s air forces intercepted 18 out of 24 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces in various regions. No casualties were reported.
In Russia, drones hit two oil facilities in southern regions of the country near Ukraine in what appeared to be a series of attacks on fuel depots behind enemy lines, Russian media reported Thursday.
Four drones struck an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, which borders Russia-annexed Crimea, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing law enforcement sources. Another facility was reportedly hit in the Rostov region.
The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of the Ukrainian war effort. Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government has promised 14 modern Leopard 2 tanks it is buying together with Denmark. They are expected to be delivered next year.
The Netherlands also joined forces with Germany and Denmark to buy at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.
In addition, the Dutch government sent two Patriot air defense missile systems, promised two naval minehunter ships and sent military forensic experts to Ukraine to assist with war crime investigations.

Ukraine says it’s seized $280 million of exiled billionaire’s assets

Ukraine says it’s seized $280 million of exiled billionaire’s assets
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Ukraine says it’s seized $280 million of exiled billionaire’s assets

Ukraine says it’s seized $280 million of exiled billionaire’s assets
  • It is the second time this year that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the seizure of property belonging to billionaire Vadym Novynskyi
  • In the previous property seizure last month they said the seized assets no longer belonged to Novynskyi, and described him as a Ukrainian patriot
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s domestic security service said on Thursday it had seized assets worth more than more than $280 million belonging to an exiled billionaire it accuses of aiding Russia.
It is the second time this year that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has announced the seizure of property belonging to billionaire Vadym Novynskyi. It said in April that it had seized assets of his worth around $96 million.
Representatives for Novynskyi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the previous property seizure last month they said the seized assets no longer belonged to Novynskyi, and described him as a Ukrainian patriot.
His representatives have previously denied the accusation that Novynskyi has aided Russia.
The SBU said in a statement that it had seized assets worth more than 10.5 billion hryvnias ($284.40 million), including the Ochakiv seaport in southern Ukraine.
Kyiv imposed sanctions on Novynskyi in December along with several leaders of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a minority church accused by Kyiv of retaining deep ties to Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
The billionaire is a prominent supporter of the church, which says it severed all links to Russia last year and that it is the victim of a political witch hunt. ($1 = 36.9200 hryvnias)

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin

Fatalistic Muscovites shrug off reported drone attack on Kremlin
  • The administration accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating what it says, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian drone attack
  • Kyiv and Washington denied responsibility, and security analysts ridiculed the notion of an assassination attempt
Updated 04 May 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s administration may have portrayed a reported drone attack on the Kremlin as an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in the heart of Moscow, but the capital’s citizens appeared more fatalistic on Thursday.
“We can’t do anything about it, can we? We live in an awesome country, the best protected country,” said Anastasia, a woman in her 30s who, like other passersby interviewed in central Moscow, declined to give her surname.
The administration accused the United States on Thursday of orchestrating what it says, without providing evidence, was a Ukrainian drone attack aimed at Putin’s quarters in the small hours of Wednesday.
Kyiv and Washington denied responsibility, and security analysts ridiculed the notion of an assassination attempt.
Some said if Kyiv was responsible, its aim would have been to demonstrate that even the distant Russian capital, preparing for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, could not shut out the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But the war seemed far from the minds of Muscovites out on streets no less animated than usual on a chilly spring day.
“It can fly in from anywhere, and it’s not only here — it could be an earthquake, or a stone from a building site,” Anastasia said.
“We’ve been strolling by the Kremlin — it’s beautiful, wonderful, the sun is shining. What’s the point of trembling?“

’OUR PUTIN IS SUPER’
Vladimir, 57, took a similar view: “There’s probably still more of a chance of being killed by a falling meteorite than a drone. So I’m not afraid in the slightest.”
Nikita, in his early 30s, did see the incident as a failure of anti-aircraft and early-warning systems, but was still relaxed.
“It’s the May holidays. By the time someone saw it, by the time they reported it, by the time they got through, by the time they made a decision, it was already too late,” he said.
“So what happened.”
Zifa, in her 60s, thought the whole thing was an invention. “I don’t believe they got to the Kremlin,” she said. “Our Putin is super. Nothing ever threatens him.”

