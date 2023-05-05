You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was 'hostile act'

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’
A still image taken from video shows a flying object exploding in an intense burst of light near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video (Reuters)
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’
  Russia has accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, and said the United States was behind the purported attack
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Wednesday’s drone incident at the Kremlin was a “hostile act” and Russia would respond with “concrete actions”.

Russia has accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, and said the United States was behind the purported attack. Ukraine has denied that, and the White House has dismissed Russian “lies”.

“It was clearly a hostile act, it is clear that the Kyiv terrorists could not have committed it without the knowledge of their masters,” Lavrov told a press conference in India.

“We will not respond by talking about ‘casus belli’ or not, we will respond with concrete actions,” he said.

“Casus belli” is a Latin term for an action that provides justification for war. Russia’s war in Ukraine is now in its 15th month, though Moscow continues to describe it as a “special military operation”.

The White House on Wednesday denied any involvement in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of guiding Ukraine to launch the assault.

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and trail derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected on Wednesday Moscow’s claim that Kyiv had attempted to attack the Kremlin and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, NATO’s newest member, Zelensky said his concern was to defend Ukraine’s own cities and villages against the Russian invasion launched almost 15 months ago.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Zelensky said.

Asked why it was in Russia’s interests to accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin, Zelensky said: “It’s very simple. Russia has no victories. He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society, and he can’t just send his troops to their death anymore... now he needs to somehow motivate his people to go forward.”

WARSAW: Russia’s ambassador has been summoned to the Polish foreign ministry regarding a statement by the former ombudsman for children of Russia calling for the murder of the Polish ambassador, a Polish foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday.
“The Polish side expressed a firm protest regarding the situation and expectation of an immediate initiation of criminal proceedings and immediate punishment of the perpetrator,” Lukasz Jasina said on Twitter, referring to ex-ombudsman Pavel Astakhov.
Already hostile relations between Russia and Poland have worsened since the start of the war in Ukraine; Warsaw has positioned itself as one of Kyiv’s staunchest allies.

India state police say restoring order after ethnic clashes

India state police say restoring order after ethnic clashes
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

India state police say restoring order after ethnic clashes

India state police say restoring order after ethnic clashes
  • Authorities imposed an internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in "extreme cases" in an effort to contain the unrest
  • Some police stations had been overrun by "miscreants" who stole arms and ammunition
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

GUWAHATI, India: Police in a remote Indian state said troops were restoring order on Friday after ethnic clashes that killed at least six people and saw weapons stolen from police stations.
India rushed hundreds of soldiers to Manipur, along the border with Myanmar, on Thursday after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent.
Authorities imposed an Internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.
Some police stations had been overrun by “miscreants” who stole arms and ammunition, Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters in Imphal, the state capital.
But troop patrols had helped to bring the situation under control by Friday, he added.
“They do not, like we say, deal with people in a way the police deals. They are meant to destroy... by using maximum force,” Doungel said.
“The way they move about in the public is different. The way they talk to a person is different. This has gone a long way to quell the thing off.”
Security forces fired tear gas in Imphal on Thursday to disperse protesters, some of whom had set alight vehicles and houses in parts of the city.
Burnt out vehicles sat on streets otherwise empty due to the imposition of a round-the-clock curfew.
Defense officials said Friday that additional troops had been brought into the state by road and air.
Tribal groups were protesting against demands by the state’s majority Meitei community to be recognized under the government’s “Scheduled Tribe” category.
Indian law gives tribes falling under that designation reserved quotas for government jobs and college admissions as a form of affirmative action to address structural inequality and discrimination.
Manipur is part of India’s remote northeast, a region linked to the rest of the country by a narrow land corridor that has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups.
The northeast is home to dozens of tribal groups and small guerrilla armies whose demands range from greater autonomy to secession from India.
At least 50,000 people have lost their lives in the conflicts since the first insurgency broke out in Manipur in the early 1950s.
Over the years these conflicts have waned, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers.

Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears

Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears

Russian mercenaries threaten to quit Ukrainian city as counteroffensive nears
  • Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin says his men had been starved of ammunition
  • Battle for Bakhmut has been the most brutal of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s main mercenary group threatened on Friday pull out of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in a new sign of tension among Russian armed forces as Ukraine readies a huge military push to try to end their invasion.
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his men had been starved of ammunition and would expect the army to take their place in Bakhmut next Wednesday, jeopardizing what has long been Russia’s main target in its attempt to carve up is neighbor.
“My lads will not suffer useless and unjustified losses in Bakhmut without ammunition,” Prigozhin said in a video accompanying a written withdrawal announcement addressed to the head of general staff, the defense ministry, and President Vladimir Putin as supreme commander.
“If, because of your petty jealousy, you do not want to give the Russian people the victory of taking Bakhmut, that’s your problem,” Prigozhin added in the video.

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released on May 5, 2023. (Reuters)

The battle for Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region still beyond its control, has been the most brutal of the conflict, costing thousands of lives on both sides in months of grinding trench warfare.
Ukrainian troops have been pushed back in recent weeks but have clung on in the city to try to inflict as many losses as possible on their Russian opponents ahead of Kyiv’s planned big push against the invading forces along the 1,000km front line.
“Because of the lack of ammunition, our losses are increasing exponentially every day,” Prigozhin’s official withdrawal statement said.
“On May 10, 2023, we are obliged to transfer positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to units of the defense ministry and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps to lick our wounds.”
It was not clear if Prigozhin, who often makes impulsive comments, would go ahead with the withdrawal if his men got extra ammunition. The timing is embarrassing for the Kremlin: On May 9, Russia holds its annual World War Two victory parade on Moscow’s Red Square — a sacred event for many Russians.
The Kremlin declined to comment on Prigozhin’s statement, citing the fact it was related to what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, where it has declared southern and eastern regions that it has partly seized annexed to Russia.
Moscow says Ukraine’s moves toward the West threaten its security. Kyiv says the invasion is simply a land grab.
In a further indication of disarray on the Russian side, former Russian deputy defense minister Col. General Mikhail Mizintsev joined Wagner as a deputy commander, Russian pro-war social media channels reported.
Earlier, Prigozhin was pictured surrounded by corpses he said were his men, shouting abuse at Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
“Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the ******* ammunition?” he shouted into the camera, using a torrent of expletives that were bleeped out by his press service.
Prigozhin has frequently posted impetuous remarks and last week withdrew one which he said he had made as a “joke.”
But the threat and the video highlighted the pressure Russian forces are under as Ukraine makes the final preparations for a counter-offensive backed by thousands of Western-donated armored vehicles and freshly trained troops.
Ukraine said two people had been killed in the eastern Donetsk region and nine wounded over the past 24 hours and electricity distribution networks had been damaged by shelling in Donetsk and the southern Kherson region.
Russia has been largely untouched by the conflict, but Russian news agencies reported a second drone attack in as many days on the Ilsky oil refinery in the south on Friday, causing a fire but no casualties. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Ukrainian officials do not usually claim responsibility for what have been sporadic attacks on fuel depots in Russia, although they sometimes celebrate them.
Moscow accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in the early hours of Wednesday in an attempt to kill Putin. Kyiv denied it, and the United States dismissed Kremlin claims it was behind the incident as “lies.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the incident was a “hostile act” and Russia would respond with “concrete actions.” A Kremlin spokesman said the security council was likely to discuss the incident on Friday.
Analysts say that while it is not clear who launched the drones, the Kremlin may use the incident to rally the population behind its actions in Ukraine and escalate the conflict.

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
Updated 05 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab American communities across the US capped a monthlong celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month — April — with festivals and entertainment showcasing the richness and beauty of their culture.

President Joe Biden, governors, legislators, mayors and other elected officials in 45 states representing over 500 government agencies adopted resolutions and proclamations honoring the national cultural celebration.

The celebrations, which always feature a vast array of Middle Eastern food, were somewhat muted during the beginning of the month in deference to Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan, with many festivities scheduled after the holy month ended on April 20.

Among the many celebrations across the country was one hosted on May 1 by Illinois’ Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who received the highest number of votes in recent regional elections.

“Arab Americans have advanced our nation in diplomacy, science, technology, cuisine and the arts,” said Pappas, who has had her office documents translated into 28 languages, including Arabic.

“Arab Americans are at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and social justice. It’s important that the Arab American community is seen and celebrated.”

Pappas presented certificates of excellence for community activism to 35 business, education and professional Arab American leaders.

Universities from Northwestern to Harvard hosted Arab American Heritage Month events as did mainstream museums across the country.

Arab students at Northwestern University held the institute’s first-ever Arab American Heritage Month recognition featuring a series of events throughout the month including panel discussions and speeches addressing the challenges of discrimination facing Arab Americans.

The Middle Eastern North African Student Assembly of the University of Southern California, which has more than 800 students attending from 22 Arab countries, hosted one of the state’s largest Arab American Heritage Month celebrations.

“We are proud that in Illinois we have passed a law that makes Arab American Heritage Month an official state event and we don’t have to hope for officials to approve resolutions or proclamations. The law mandates that it be recognized, and we hope that every state follows Illinois’ lead in this,” said Palestinian American Hassan Nijem, who serves as deputy treasurer for Pappas.

“Maria has been working for all of the communities in Illinois regardless of race, religion or ethnic origin. But she is one of the first to include our community in her government office so extensively.”

Although only 27 of the country’s 50 states recognize the month saluting Arab American culture, Illinois has codified the annual commemoration in a law adopted in 2018.

Arab Americans first arrived in America during the 17th century and have served the country in the military, including during the Civil War in 1860, the two World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the recent wars in Iraq and Syria.

For many years, Arabs in only a few states and territories like Michigan, Illinois, California, Arizona, Texas and Washington D.C. have celebrated Arab American Heritage Month, individually and during different months of the year, including in November, April and June.

That changed in 2017 when Arab American leaders, inspired by the introduction of the first-ever law in Illinois proclaiming April Arab American Heritage Month, banded together to advocate for one national recognition to join other ethnic groups that celebrate their heritage each year including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.

President Biden was the first president to recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month in 2022, and this year he issued a proclamation on March 31 urging the entire nation to celebrate the richness and diversity of Arab culture.

The president’s efforts to recognize Arabs were marred this week when one of the Arab community’s longest-serving Arab American Mayors, Syrian American Mohamed Khairullah, was banned from attending the White House Ramadan Eid celebration held on Monday, May 1.

Khairullah told The Ray Hanania Radio Show, sponsored by Arab News and broadcast by the US Arab Radio network, that Biden must end racism against Arab Americans, who are both Christian and Muslim.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee also hosted a series of Arab Heritage Month events through its national chapters in a dozen American states.

Many institutions this month focused on educating school children about Arab culture, such as the DuVal County Parent Teachers Association, which hosted a monthlong series of events and educational programs on Arab culture and history.

DCCPTA educators urged schools to improve their teachings on Arab history and culture, concluding: “School counselors have not been adequately trained to meet the unique needs of these students in order to understand their needs within the context of culture, politics, and religion. Arab American experiences are jeopardizing their academic success and emotional well-being.”

Nijem said he hoped that the April celebration of Arab American Heritage Month would expand to include every American state by next year.

“We’re good people. We are proud of being American and are proud of being Arab,” Nijem said. “God willing, there shouldn’t be any obstacles that prevent every state next year from commemorating Arab Heritage Month.”

Since the Illinois law was signed in January 2018, only 44 states have approved proclamations recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month.

“There are Arabs in every state. It’s just that we are not counted in the US census, and we hope that the federal government changes that and counts Arabs as Americans because we are,” Nijem said.

Symbolizing the growing influence of Arab Americans, Mayor Steven Landek of the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview swore into public office the first Arab American trustee to serve on the village board. Kalid Baste was named to succeed James Cecott, who retired from office.

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
  • Government sources say arrivals ‘gaming the system’ to avoid being turned back
  • Albanians make up largest number of applicants as number of potential victims soars
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Two-thirds of small boat arrivals in Britain last year who were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery, The Times reported.

The figures are likely to frustrate Home Office officials, with the slavery claims leading to delayed deportations and lengthy legal battles.

Potential victims of modern slavery rose to a record 4,746 in the first three months of 2023, Home Office data showed.

The figure is the highest recorded for a three-month period since records began in 2009.

Albanians made up the largest number of those claiming to be victims of modern slavery, followed by Britons and Sudanese.

But unlike other nationalities, 81 percent of Albanians who made the claim were adults.

Government sources told The Times that migrants were using slavery claims to frustrate authorities and avoid being deported after arriving in Britain.

On average, modern slavery claims take 566 days to process from the referral period before a conclusive decision is made.

The UK’s Illegal Migration Bill, a set of proposed laws introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in March this year, aims to prevent migrants who enter Britain illegally from claiming protection under slavery laws.

But former prime minister Theresa May is attempting to block the bill, citing concerns that it could stop the protection of slavery victims.

A total of 842 out of the 1,305 migrants who crossed the English Channel between January and September last year and were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery.

A government source said: “We’ve been very clear about the problems with the scheme and how migrants are gaming the system to frustrate removal.

“That’s why we’re bringing in changes to ensure that when our bill comes into force, we can detain migrants and swiftly remove them after they cross the Channel in small boats, while at the same time protecting those who are genuine victims.”

The new figures also undermine government ambitions concerning a deal that was signed last year with Albania to expedite the deportation of migrants, according to Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK.

“It is concerning that last December’s agreement has yet to have an impact. Ministers must double down and ensure those who seek to exploit the system know they will be returned home,” he said.

Among modern slavery claims made in the UK, 58 percent result in a “reasonable grounds” decision, granting applicants the right to receive accommodation, an allowance and legal aid before a final decision is reached.

The most common claims pertaining to modern slavery include labor exploitation, criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and organ harvesting.

