You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
The National Arab American Heritage Month celebrations were somewhat muted during the beginning of the month in deference to Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan, with many festivities scheduled after the holy month ended on April 20. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2ngp

Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
Updated 20 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab American communities across the US capped a monthlong celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month — April — with festivals and entertainment showcasing the richness and beauty of their culture.

President Joe Biden, governors, legislators, mayors and other elected officials in 45 states representing over 500 government agencies adopted resolutions and proclamations honoring the national cultural celebration.

The celebrations, which always feature a vast array of Middle Eastern food, were somewhat muted during the beginning of the month in deference to Muslims who were fasting for Ramadan, with many festivities scheduled after the holy month ended on April 20.

Among the many celebrations across the country was one hosted on May 1 by Illinois’ Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, who received the highest number of votes in recent regional elections.

“Arab Americans have advanced our nation in diplomacy, science, technology, cuisine and the arts,” said Pappas, who has had her office documents translated into 28 languages, including Arabic.

“Arab Americans are at the forefront of the fight for civil rights and social justice. It’s important that the Arab American community is seen and celebrated.”

Pappas presented certificates of excellence for community activism to 35 business, education and professional Arab American leaders.

Universities from Northwestern to Harvard hosted Arab American Heritage Month events as did mainstream museums across the country.

Arab students at Northwestern University held the institute’s first-ever Arab American Heritage Month recognition featuring a series of events throughout the month including panel discussions and speeches addressing the challenges of discrimination facing Arab Americans.

The Middle Eastern North African Student Assembly of the University of Southern California, which has more than 800 students attending from 22 Arab countries, hosted one of the state’s largest Arab American Heritage Month celebrations.

“We are proud that in Illinois we have passed a law that makes Arab American Heritage Month an official state event and we don’t have to hope for officials to approve resolutions or proclamations. The law mandates that it be recognized, and we hope that every state follows Illinois’ lead in this,” said Palestinian American Hassan Nijem, who serves as deputy treasurer for Pappas.

“Maria has been working for all of the communities in Illinois regardless of race, religion or ethnic origin. But she is one of the first to include our community in her government office so extensively.”

Although only 27 of the country’s 50 states recognize the month saluting Arab American culture, Illinois has codified the annual commemoration in a law adopted in 2018.

Arab Americans first arrived in America during the 17th century and have served the country in the military, including during the Civil War in 1860, the two World Wars, the Vietnam War, the Korean War and the recent wars in Iraq and Syria.

For many years, Arabs in only a few states and territories like Michigan, Illinois, California, Arizona, Texas and Washington D.C. have celebrated Arab American Heritage Month, individually and during different months of the year, including in November, April and June.

That changed in 2017 when Arab American leaders, inspired by the introduction of the first-ever law in Illinois proclaiming April Arab American Heritage Month, banded together to advocate for one national recognition to join other ethnic groups that celebrate their heritage each year including Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.

President Biden was the first president to recognize April as Arab American Heritage Month in 2022, and this year he issued a proclamation on March 31 urging the entire nation to celebrate the richness and diversity of Arab culture.

The president’s efforts to recognize Arabs were marred this week when one of the Arab community’s longest-serving Arab American Mayors, Syrian American Mohamed Khairullah, was banned from attending the White House Ramadan Eid celebration held on Monday, May 1.

Khairullah told The Ray Hanania Radio Show, sponsored by Arab News and broadcast by the US Arab Radio network, that Biden must end racism against Arab Americans, who are both Christian and Muslim.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee also hosted a series of Arab Heritage Month events through its national chapters in a dozen American states.

Many institutions this month focused on educating school children about Arab culture, such as the DuVal County Parent Teachers Association, which hosted a monthlong series of events and educational programs on Arab culture and history.

DCCPTA educators urged schools to improve their teachings on Arab history and culture, concluding: “School counselors have not been adequately trained to meet the unique needs of these students in order to understand their needs within the context of culture, politics, and religion. Arab American experiences are jeopardizing their academic success and emotional well-being.”

Nijem said he hoped that the April celebration of Arab American Heritage Month would expand to include every American state by next year.

“We’re good people. We are proud of being American and are proud of being Arab,” Nijem said. “God willing, there shouldn’t be any obstacles that prevent every state next year from commemorating Arab Heritage Month.”

Since the Illinois law was signed in January 2018, only 44 states have approved proclamations recognizing April as Arab American Heritage Month.

“There are Arabs in every state. It’s just that we are not counted in the US census, and we hope that the federal government changes that and counts Arabs as Americans because we are,” Nijem said.

Symbolizing the growing influence of Arab Americans, Mayor Steven Landek of the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview swore into public office the first Arab American trustee to serve on the village board. Kalid Baste was named to succeed James Cecott, who retired from office.

Topics: Arab Americans

Related

The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Media
The Ray Hanania Radio Show returns with a series of Arab American exclusive interviews
Special Recognition of Arab American Heritage month growing but still far from complete in US
World
Recognition of Arab American Heritage month growing but still far from complete in US

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
  • Government sources say arrivals ‘gaming the system’ to avoid being turned back
  • Albanians make up largest number of applicants as number of potential victims soars
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two-thirds of small boat arrivals in Britain last year who were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery, The Times reported.

The figures are likely to frustrate Home Office officials, with the slavery claims leading to delayed deportations and lengthy legal battles.

Potential victims of modern slavery rose to a record 4,746 in the first three months of 2023, Home Office data showed.

The figure is the highest recorded for a three-month period since records began in 2009.

Albanians made up the largest number of those claiming to be victims of modern slavery, followed by Britons and Sudanese.

But unlike other nationalities, 81 percent of Albanians who made the claim were adults.

Government sources told The Times that migrants were using slavery claims to frustrate authorities and avoid being deported after arriving in Britain.

On average, modern slavery claims take 566 days to process from the referral period before a conclusive decision is made.

The UK’s Illegal Migration Bill, a set of proposed laws introduced by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in March this year, aims to prevent migrants who enter Britain illegally from claiming protection under slavery laws.

But former prime minister Theresa May is attempting to block the bill, citing concerns that it could stop the protection of slavery victims.

A total of 842 out of the 1,305 migrants who crossed the English Channel between January and September last year and were detained pending deportation claimed to be victims of modern slavery.

A government source said: “We’ve been very clear about the problems with the scheme and how migrants are gaming the system to frustrate removal.

“That’s why we’re bringing in changes to ensure that when our bill comes into force, we can detain migrants and swiftly remove them after they cross the Channel in small boats, while at the same time protecting those who are genuine victims.”

The new figures also undermine government ambitions concerning a deal that was signed last year with Albania to expedite the deportation of migrants, according to Alp Mehmet, chairman of Migration Watch UK.

“It is concerning that last December’s agreement has yet to have an impact. Ministers must double down and ensure those who seek to exploit the system know they will be returned home,” he said.

Among modern slavery claims made in the UK, 58 percent result in a “reasonable grounds” decision, granting applicants the right to receive accommodation, an allowance and legal aid before a final decision is reached.

The most common claims pertaining to modern slavery include labor exploitation, criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation, domestic servitude and organ harvesting.

Topics: English channel UK

Related

Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
World
Afghans make up quarter of 2023 English Channel crossings
More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023
World
More than 5,000 migrants have arrived in the UK through English Channel crossing in 2023

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
  • No country has recognized the Taliban who took over Afghanistan in August 2021
  • Concerns over the stability of Afghanistan are growing as the country struggles with its economy
Updated 8 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

GOA, India: The foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan on Friday called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women’s rights, almost two years after the Islamist Taliban swept to power in Kabul.
They were speaking at the day-long meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa, just ahead of a meeting scheduled over the weekend in Pakistan between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan.
“The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the center of our attention. Our efforts should be directed toward the welfare of the Afghan people,” Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.
“Our immediate priorities include providing humanitarian assistance, ensuring a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking, and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.
No country has recognized the Taliban who took over Afghanistan in August 2021, after a 20-year insurgency against US-led forces, with a speed and ease that took the world by surprise, following which President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
Russia’s Sergei Lavrov said Moscow expected the Taliban leadership to “deliver on their promises to come up with an inclusive government.”
“The assurances that were given in regards of human rights, security in the territory of Afghanistan, and the eradication of terrorist threats, drug trafficking, we are keeping an eye on this,” Lavrov said.
Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the situation in Afghanistan presents new challenges as well as opportunities.
“After being the playground for great powers, time and time again, we owe it to the people of Afghanistan to not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said.
“A united international community must continue to urge the Afghan authorities to adopt universally accepted principles of political inclusivity, and respecting the rights of all Afghans, including girls’ right to education.”
Concerns over the stability of Afghanistan are growing as the country struggles with its economy and humanitarian crises under Taliban rule.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week warned of a severe shortfall in financial pledges for its humanitarian appeal this year, which is just over 6 percent funded, short of the $4.6 billion requested for a country in which most of the population lives in poverty.
The Taliban have also tightened controls on women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing girls’ high schools.
The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India, Pakistan and Russia, and is seen as a counterweight to Western influence in Eurasia.
The meeting in Goa is expected to finalize the expansion of the group to include Iran and Belarus.
It will also prepare the ground for an SCO summit in India in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are expected to attend.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’

Russia’s Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was ‘hostile act’
  • Russia has accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, and said the United States was behind the purported attack
Updated 05 May 2023
Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Wednesday’s drone incident at the Kremlin was a “hostile act” and Russia would respond with “concrete actions”.

Russia has accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, and said the United States was behind the purported attack. Ukraine has denied that, and the White House has dismissed Russian “lies”.

“It was clearly a hostile act, it is clear that the Kyiv terrorists could not have committed it without the knowledge of their masters,” Lavrov told a press conference in India.

“We will not respond by talking about ‘casus belli’ or not, we will respond with concrete actions,” he said.

“Casus belli” is a Latin term for an action that provides justification for war. Russia’s war in Ukraine is now in its 15th month, though Moscow continues to describe it as a “special military operation”.

The White House on Wednesday denied any involvement in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of guiding Ukraine to launch the assault.

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and trail derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected on Wednesday Moscow’s claim that Kyiv had attempted to attack the Kremlin and said his country would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, NATO’s newest member, Zelensky said his concern was to defend Ukraine’s own cities and villages against the Russian invasion launched almost 15 months ago.

“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Zelensky said.

Asked why it was in Russia’s interests to accuse Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin, Zelensky said: “It’s very simple. Russia has no victories. He (Putin) can no longer motivate his society, and he can’t just send his troops to their death anymore... now he needs to somehow motivate his people to go forward.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Sergey Lavrov

Related

Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US of drone attack
World
Zelensky wants Putin trial, Russia accuses US of drone attack

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre

Kenyan cult leader in court over forest massacre
  • Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie in the dock in Mombasa
  • A total of 109 people have so far been confirmed dead, most of them children
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

MOMBASA, Kenya: A Kenyan cult leader accused of inciting and possibly forcing his followers to starve themselves to death appeared in court Friday in connection with the deaths of more than 100 people found buried in mass graves.
The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of the graves last month near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi, in what has been dubbed the “Shakahola forest massacre.”
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is due to face terrorism charges for allegedly urging followers to starve to death “to meet Jesus,” appeared in the dock in Kenya’s second-largest city of Mombasa.
Mackenzie, dressed in a pink and black jacket and brown trousers and accompanied by his wife and child, was brought in by about a dozen police officers along with 17 other defendants.
According to investigators, the other suspects are accused of operating an armed “enforcer gang” tasked with ensuring that no one broke their fast or left their forest hideout alive.
Autopsies carried out on 100 bodies have found that while starvation appeared to be the main cause of death, some of the victims — including children — were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.
Prosecutors are asking to hold Mackenzie, who founded the Good News International Church in 2003, for another 90 days until investigations are completed.
Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy and high-profile televangelist, was also arrested in Malindi last week in connection with the same case, and was granted bail at a court hearing on Thursday.
A total of 109 people have so far been confirmed dead, most of them children.
Odero is suspected of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.
Prosecutors say they have credible information linking the corpses exhumed at Shakahola to the deaths of several “innocent and vulnerable followers” from Odero’s New Life Prayer Center and Church.
In his filing to the court, Odero said he wanted to “strongly disassociate” himself from Mackenzie and disagreed with his teachings.
In addition to the terrorism charges prosecutors plan to file, Mackenzie stands accused of murder, kidnapping, cruelty toward children among other crimes in court documents seen by AFP.
The former taxi driver turned himself in on April 14 after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest, where some 30 mass graves have now been found.
Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a self-styled pastor with a history of extremism, managed to evade law enforcement despite his prominent profile and previous legal cases.
The horrific saga has seen President William Ruto vow to intervene in Kenya’s homegrown religious movements, and thrown a spotlight on failed efforts to regulate unscrupulous churches and cults that have dabbled in criminality.

Topics: Kenya

Related

Autopsies begin on bodies of Kenyan cult members who starved themselves to death
World
Autopsies begin on bodies of Kenyan cult members who starved themselves to death
Update Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police
World
Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency

Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan: weather agency
  • Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’
Updated 05 May 2023
AFP

TOKYO: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Japan’s central Ishikawa region on Friday but no tsunami warning was issued, the weather agency said.
The quake hit at 2:42 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Shinkansen bullet trains were suspended between Nagano and Kanazawa, a popular tourist site, according to Japan Railway.
The quake registered an upper six on the Japanese Shindo scale of up to seven in Suzu city, Ishikawa, meaning it could cause major landslides.
The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.2.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Topics: Japan

Related

Professor YAGI Yoji, professor of seismology at the University of Tsukuba, speaks to NHK network.
World
Japanese earthquake expert warns against more large earthquakes in the Middle East
Update Toll from Japan quake rises to 18 as hopes fade for survivors
World
Toll from Japan quake rises to 18 as hopes fade for survivors

Latest updates

Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
Arab Americans wrap up heritage month with nationwide celebrations
Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy
Red Sea Global close to having 50% Saudi staff as it focuses on its domestic legacy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.