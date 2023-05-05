You are here

  • Home
  • Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip
PSG’s Lionel Messi reacts during their Ligue 1 match against Lorient at Parc des Princes on Apr. 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7ngnj

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip
  • Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding
  • He missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and a day later the French club announced they suspended the World Cup winner
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Lionel Messi apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates on Friday for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension.
Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding.
He missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and a day later the French club announced they suspended the World Cup winner.
Messi said he thought the team had Monday off.
“Hello, I wanted to make this video about what is happening. First of all, ask for forgiveness from my teammates and the club. Honestly, I thought we were going to have an off day as it had been the case in the weeks prior. I had this trip to organized, which I had canceled before, and this time I couldn’t cancel. Again, ask for forgiveness from what I did and I will be waiting for whatever the club decides. Hugs.”
Earlier on Friday, coach Christophe Galtier said the club and Messi will wait until the end of his suspension to discuss how he finishes the season.
Messi is not expected to extend his contract, and there are only five games remaining.
Galtier was asked at a news conference if he’ll be able to count on Messi returning to the field after the suspension.
“We’ll see when Leo returns what will happen,” Galtier said. “Obviously, there will be discussions with the entire club but also with Leo, who is the primary person involved.”
The club haven’t confirmed the length of the Argentina great’s suspension but French media reported it to be two weeks, which would mean he’d miss two games. PSG has a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1.
Galtier said the club told him that Messi was suspended, and he declined to say if he endorsed the decision.
“I did not have to make the decision,” the coach said. “I was informed of the decision.”
Messi joined PSG in 2021 after winning every major honor with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi called home from the age of 13 couldn’t afford to keep him because of large debts and Spanish league financial regulations.
The French club and their fans hoped Messi’s arrival would result in an elusive Champions League title. Instead, the Qatari-backed club were eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.
Messi was welcomed into Paris with a police escort. His exit is sure to be less glorious. Reports have linked Messi to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a return to Barcelona, and a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Some PSG fans are also urging forward Neymar to leave the club.
For Galtier, though, fans crossed the line when they protested outside the Brazil international’s residence this week.
“Private life must remain private,” he said. “I can understand the anger, the disappointment of our fans. I can understand protesting here at our workplace, in front of PSG’s headquarters, after a match at Parc des Princes.”
But going to private homes is “out of control and dangerous,” he said.
Neymar had season-ending surgery on his right ankle in March.

Topics: PSG Lionel Messi

Related

PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi
Football
PSG to shift focus following likely exit of Lionel Messi
Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah, explores Boulevard Riyadh City
Lifestyle
Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah, explores Boulevard Riyadh City

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water

Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
  • Bangladesh started evacuation efforts much later than other countries
  • Authorities unable to say when 750 Bangladeshis will leave Port Sudan
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Hundreds of Bangladeshis stranded in a cramped makeshift camp while awaiting evacuation from Sudan are running out of food and water, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.
The Bangladeshis are among thousands of foreigners who have tried to flee Sudan since deadly fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.
Mass evacuations began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire.

While some Bangladeshi nationals were rescued by Saudi security forces, about 750 of those registered for evacuation by their own government waited a week until they were moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Port Sudan to leave by sea to Saudi Arabia.
The group has been waiting to board a ship to Jeddah since Tuesday, but with the days passing, it remains unclear when that will happen.
One of the evacuees, Mohammed Bahadur, who worked at a factory in Khartoum, told Arab News by phone from Port Sudan that supplies were running low and children, including his 18-month-old daughter, were already falling sick.
“We don’t have enough drinking water. How much water can we afford to buy? We can’t manage enough to drink water, let alone shower,” he said.
“I don’t know what to do. Children are getting sick with mosquito bites also, since this is a mosquito-prone area.”
Bahadur said that he had no idea how long the evacuees will remain stranded in the camp.
“Since we landed here, every day we are told that we will get the ship soon. But it’s not happening,” he said.
Anisur Rahman, who worked as a manager in Khartoum and is president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, said that everyone was patient in the first days, but the deteriorating conditions were becoming increasingly difficult to tolerate.
“We are facing extreme food shortages here. The war broke out in the middle of April. People used to buy food and other essentials even at prices 10 times higher when they were still in Khartoum,” he said.
“When they came to Port Sudan, they arrived with empty hands as they didn’t get their salaries. They can’t afford to buy food, even if it was available. Most of the people arrived here without any belongings as everything was robbed in Khartoum.”
Sanitary conditions are also difficult. While women and children have been separated from the main group, about 700 men are sharing one toilet.
“There is only one toilet, which is managed by a mosque,” Rahman said. “Every moment, there is a long queue of 50-60 people in front of it.”
The Bangladeshis are staying at a school, and sleeping on the floor in cramped classrooms.
Rahman told Arab News that seeing the conditions, some Sudanese have stepped in to help, with one businessman buying tents for the evacuees and a local aid organization bringing more food.
Members of the Bangladeshi mission taking care of the evacuees were unavailable for comment.
However, Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News that there was no confirmation yet when the first group of Bangladeshis will be able to leave Port Sudan.
“Our ambassador in Sudan has been asked to do whatever is necessary for the well-being of the evacuees,” he said.
“But he also has some limitations since it’s a battle situation.”

 

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
World
Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Middle-East
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan

What Are We Buying Today: Lameach

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

What Are We Buying Today: Lameach

Photo/Supplied
Updated 41 min 14 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Residents of Jeddah are known for their love of the beach — and stylish beachwear.

However, with few outlets in the Kingdom selling beachwear items, Layla Bukhari looked for a solution and launched her own business.

“Beachgoing has always been a passion of mine, and I have to visit the beach at least twice a week,” she told Arab News.

“Ever since I was small, I always loved going to the beach, and every time I go to the mall, I always shop for beachwear.”

Bukhari’s passion for traveling has taken her to beaches around the world, resulting in a host of ideas to kickstart her brand Lameach — a blend of “Lam,” the first letter of her name in Arabic, and “beach”.  

Seeking to incorporate Arabic culture into her beachwear, she chose shemagh patterns from the headband that Arabs typically wear as formal attire or use in the desert to conceal their faces.

“I'm Saudi and proud of my heritage, so I thought it would be special to have something that represents our culture, even when we are at the beach,” she said.

The unisex pieces are water resistant and can be used in a variety of ways, including as a headband, a towel, or a waist wrap.

Shemagh beachwear comes in a range of hues, including green, yellow, white and blue, and are ideal as a cover-up during a beach party.

Each piece costs SR199 ($53), a reasonable price for a local brand.

“Many people find it difficult to locate a suitable unique beach piece here, and they ship things online at a high cost. I’m giving them a suitable alternative that symbolizes the culture,” Bukhari said.  

Order from Instagram Lameach.beachwear  

 

Topics: What Are We Buying Today

Related

Photo/ Rahaf Jambi
Fashion
What Are We Buying Today: Galag Collection
Where We Are Going Today: Focus
Food & Health
Where We Are Going Today: Focus

Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah

Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah

Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
Updated 2 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received on Friday a phone call from the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

During their call, they discussed the developments of a joint initiative to host both Sudanese warring parties in Jeddah, the statement added.

The joint initiative aims at “reducing the levels of tension” in Sudan, the statement also said.

Also on Friday, the Sudanese army said that it had sent envoys to Saudi Arabia to discuss “details of the truce in the process of being extended” with its paramilitary foes.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Middle-East
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says
Middle-East
Sudan conflict ‘likely to be protracted,’ top US intelligence official says

Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge

Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge

Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge
  • ‘When I put my helmet on, I shut out all the embarrassment I could ever feel,’ one rider tells Arab News
Updated 57 min 43 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Thousands of women in Lebanon are turning to motorcycles for transport as a means to cut costs, with many saying that social stigmas are disappearing amid the country’s worsening economic crisis.

Many Lebanese people no longer have the financial means to drive a car, instead opting for motorcycles to withstand the economic crisis.

Motorcycle sales make up about 50 percent of the consumer vehicle market, according to car dealerships in Lebanon.

Buying and driving motorcycles is no longer limited to young men, delivery workers, university students and professionals who need to move quickly on the roads to reach their workplace at the lowest possible cost.

Now, Lebanese women — in their 20s, 30s and 40s — are skillfully driving motorcycles around the country, with some even converting their bikes into taxis. (Supplied)

Now, Lebanese women — in their 20s, 30s and 40s — are skillfully driving motorcycles around the country, with some even converting their bikes into taxis.

The economic crisis has placed a great burden on Lebanese women. Some have turned to traditionally male professions to find an income, including selling vegetables in pickup trucks, working in butcher shops, at gas stations, in car repairs and as taxi drivers.

Lebanon’s civil war previously revolutionized women’s role in the workplace, with many entering professions for the first time, such as journalism, search and rescue, civil engineering and even frontline military positions.

Before the economic crisis, some Lebanese women joined Harley-Davidson luxury motorcycle clubs, took part in car races and competed in mountain climbing competitions.

They became a source of inspiration for others.

Moni, 29, an engineer, said that she loves to drive motorcycles after being taught by her brothers.

“When the fuel crisis began, I forgot about my car and only used it when necessary. Instead, I opted for a motorcycle, as it is less expensive to fill its tank and it helps me avoid Beirut’s traffic jams during the day,” she said.

“I discovered I was not the only woman who drives a motorcycle, which encouraged me to continue driving it,” she said.

Moni added: “During the 2019 protests, riding a motorcycle was a way to express rejection of everything traditional and oppressing us, the younger generation, starting with the ruling authority to the smallest thing that controlled our lives, as women.”

However, she added that her family initially rejected her wishes to ride a motorcycle.

“They feared for my safety in a chaotic environment, but during and after the protests, and after the Beirut port explosion, their view changed, and they saw how women had an influential voice, and they accepted the idea because they believed in the necessity to change the prevailing reality,” Moni said.

One security source told Arab News that the increase in motorcycles on Lebanese streets has led to a surge in violations.

“The majority do not wear helmets, and they violate traffic laws, so accidents increase, and motorcycle drivers could end up dead because of this,” they said.

But women riders often take greater care on the roads and avoid exposing themselves to harm, the source added.

According to Information International — a Beirut-based research consultancy firm — 29,102 motorcycles were imported to Lebanon in 2021.

The number increased to 47,077 by the end of July 2022. A total of 177,388 motorcycles were imported between 2017 and 2022.

There are about 289,000 officially registered motorcycles in the country.

It is estimated that about the same amount are unregistered, but there are no official figures.

Enaam Halawi, 45, learned how to ride a motorcycle after he husband encouraged and taught her.

Halawi and her husband own a shop that sells auto parts, and she started riding her motorcycle within the area where she lives in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“I encountered about five women riding motorcycles, so I decided to be the sixth,” she said.

Halawi, who wears a veil and is a grandmother, has been riding motorcycles for 18 months.

“I was initially afraid of being judged and bullied. But when I put my helmet on, I shut out all the embarrassment I could ever feel. With time, I became a more confident driver and started driving outside my neighborhood,” she added.

“The motorcycle made my life easier. The journey that requires an hour and a quarter by car does not take more than five minutes on the bike.”

“Bullying from other drivers turned into respect, and they would give us priority to pass without harassment. Everyone is suffering under the economic crisis, so everyone is accepting other people’s coping mechanism,” she said.

After first riding a modest motorcycle, Halawi later exchanged it for her son’s big bike after he left Lebanon to work abroad.

“I respect myself and know what I need from riding a motorcycle. I overcame my fears because fear causes accidents. Driving a motorcycle requires courage and quick decision-making,” she said.

Rana Karzi, 40, who is married and has two sons, has been riding motorcycles since 2016.

“My brother taught me how to ride a motorcycle. I bought my first bike because I could not afford to buy a car and I wanted to avoid the harassment I would encounter by taking taxis all the time,” she said.

Karzi lives in one of Beirut’s most popular neighborhoods, Tarik Al-Jadida.

“When I rode the bike for the first time, I got a lot of strange looks because I was breaking tradition. But with time, people got used to seeing me and started showing me respect.”

“Other drivers used to be surprised, but now they encourage me; they pop their heads out of their cars and shout ‘Bravo!’”

Karzi became so confident riding motorcycles and women in her entourage became dependent on her for their transportation, so she decided to convert the bike into a taxi.

She promoted her new business on social media to transport women within Beirut during the day, avoiding night rides because of the security situation.

During the protests, many women would ask Karzi for a ride home from Martyrs’ Square or to their workplaces, including female doctors and health workers, especially since many roads were closed.

In winter, she attaches a rain tent to her motorcycle to protect herself and her clients.

Karzi later decided to start teaching young women how to ride motorcycles and has so far taught 20 people. “But not everyone is qualified to drive motorcycles,” she added.

“Still, the turnout exceeded my expectations.”

 

 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 
Lifestyle
New book examines what Lebanese legend Fayrouz means to Arabs 
Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security
Middle-East
Lebanese mark Labor Day with protests demanding improved healthcare and social security

Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
Updated 05 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia’s CST, ITU discuss how metaverse technologies can help achieve sustainable development

Abdulaziz Al-Wasil. (SPA)
  • Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Seizo Onoe, director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the ITU, opened the discussion
Updated 05 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union organized a virtual discussion on employing metaverse technology in smart cities.

The discussion — which focused on how metaverse technology can contribute to developing education, improving livelihoods, creating new sources of income, providing access to public and private services, promoting global cooperation, building communities, and enhancing civic participation — was held on the sidelines of the two-day virtual Global Science, Technology and Innovation Forum, which began Thursday.

The annual forum is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is, according to a statement “an opportunity to boost evidence-based policymaking, anchored in science, for designing and implementing transformations to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, which are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”

Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and Seizo Onoe, director of the Telecommunication Standardization Bureau at the ITU, opened the discussion.

Al-Wasil shed light on the many objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its embrace of modern technology, particularly metaverse technology. He cited several events hosted by the Kingdom that aim to stimulate the adoption of this technology, especially in smart cities.

He stressed that the Kingdom is working closely with the ITU to unify visions and standards for the use of metaverse technology and to accelerate achievement of the SDGs.

Moaz bin Sulaiman Al-Rumaih, director of the international negotiation department at the CST, underlined the progress made by the Kingdom in the field of digital transformation and smart cities, highlighting the achievements of the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom — represented by the commission — and the effective cooperation between the CST and various international organizations, which has, he said, made the Kingdom a role model for digital transformation both regionally and globally.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Communications Space and Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission concludes ‘Recycle Your Device’ initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission concludes ‘Recycle Your Device’ initiative
Saudi space mission aiming to benefit science
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space mission aiming to benefit science

Latest updates

Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast
Israel in ‘secret talks’ with Palestinian Authority to extract gas from off Gaza coast
Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan running out of food, water
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on May 3. (AN Photo)
What Are We Buying Today: Lameach
Photo/Supplied
Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
Saudi FM, US’s Blinken discuss initiative to host Sudan warring parties in Jeddah
Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge
Lebanese women riding high as motorcycles sales surge

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.