Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses alongside a birthday cake after winning his semifinal match against Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. (Reuters)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poses alongside a birthday cake after winning his semifinal match against Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. (Reuters)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
  • The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3
  • The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday by reaching the Madrid Open final, likening himself to “a bull” in his straight sets win over Borna Coric.

The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat the Croatian 6-4, 6-3.

He will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, the world No. 65, who had originally been knocked out in qualifying before winning a reprieve, in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz said he called upon some of the inner motivation which helped him triumph at the US Open in New York last year when he captured his maiden Grand Slam crown.

“There was a moment when I repeated what I repeated at the US Open, that I’m a bull, and that I could do it, and it helped me,” he explained.

Alcaraz, reaching his fourth Masters 1000 final, broke for a 3-2 lead in a tight first set and served it out.

He broke for 2-1 in the second set and after world No. 20 Coric immediately hit back, did so again for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated.

Alcaraz sealed the match with another break when Coric went long, ensuring he reached the final only dropping one set en route, against Emil Ruusuvuori.

The top seed was able to celebrate with a birthday cake, offered to him by the tournament organizers after his victory.

The only dampener for Alcaraz was news that Spanish compatriot and 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal would miss next week’s Italian Open through injury.

Nadal hasn’t played since the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury and is now a serious doubt for the French Open in three weeks’ time and where the 36-year-old has been champion on 14 occasions.

“I hope to see him at Roland Garros 100 percent. The world wants to see him at 100 percent,” said Alcaraz.

Struff, 33, made only his second career final by defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev who had beaten him in qualifying last weekend.

However, having been allocated a place in the main draw after injury pull-outs, Struff avenged that loss in Friday’s semifinal.

He came from a set down to see off 121st-ranked Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and become the first ‘lucky loser’ to go all the way to a Masters final.

Struff, whose only other final appearance resulted in a runner-up finish in Munich in 2021, claimed victory on a fifth match point.

He fired 37 winners including 15 aces in his two-hour 19-minute win.

“It’s amazing,” Struff said. “I played one final before in Munich but there was no crowd because of Covid.”

Struff and Alcaraz have met twice before — the German winning in straight sets at the French Open in 2021 before the flamboyant Spaniard claimed a five-setter at Wimbledon last year.

“We played an amazing match at Wimbledon and I was very close to beating him but he pulled off unbelievable shots,” Struff said.

“This is going to be different. This is in Spain, in Madrid. I think he is 20-0 on Spanish clay courts, so it is going to be very tough. I have to go for it otherwise I will have no chance.”

Struff, who upset fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, was the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals at a Masters 1000 event, joining Thomas Johansson in Toronto in 2004 and Lucas Pouille in Rome in 2016.

The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday.

 

 

Topics: tennis tournament

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
  • The 33-year-old German had lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week.

Then he got an unexpected spot in the tournament’s main draw as the so-called lucky loser and has really made it count, upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday to set up another shot at Karatsev — this time in the semifinals.
The big-serving German is just the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago, when Swiatek won. It will be the first time the top two ranked players meet in a WTA 1000 final since then No. 1 Serena Williams beat second-ranked Li Na for the 2014 Miami Open title.
“I really want to have this revenge,” Sabalenka said.
The 33-year-old Stuff gets a chance to avenge a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Karatsev in qualifying. He only made it into the main draw because another player withdrew.
Struff had lost only five service games in the main draw en route to the quarterfinals and relinquished only one against Tsitsipas on his way to victory in the Spanish capital.
“It feels amazing. It was a very, very hard battle,” Struff said. “Very, very happy that I played this well today.”
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas was coming off a final appearance at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He was a runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Madrid in 2019.
Defending champion Alcaraz faces 17th-seeded Borna Coric in the other semifinal.
Karatsev reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (3), 6-4.
The veteran Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.
“Aslan is playing amazing this week so far and he beat me pretty easily in qualies, I need to say,” Struff said. “I didn’t play the best tennis in that match, but he made me play not good, I feel like. I think we need to analyze it now, focus on the match tomorrow and I hope I can do better.”
Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. In 2021, he became the first man on his Grand Slam debut to reach the Australian Open semifinals.
He became only the second qualifier to make the semifinals in Madrid.
“I started the year inside the top 100 then I dropped and lost some matches,” he said. “You have to keep going and believe, and I have a team behind me that is always supporting me and believing in me.”

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their Madrid Open semi-final match on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Swiatek, Sabalenka set up rematch

Swiatek cruised past 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 to make it to her first final in Madrid and set up the rematch with Sabalenka, who advanced 6-4, 6-1 over Maria Sakkari.
Swiatek improved to 27-1 on clay since the start of last season. She will play in her seventh career WTA 1000 final, tying Caroline Wozniacki for the most appearances in the final at this level before turning 22 since the WTA 1000 events began in 2009.
“I’m just happy that I have a chance to be in the final,” Swiatek said.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Greece's Maria Sakkari during their Madrid Open semi-final match in Madrid on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, opened with a 3-0 lead before the ninth-seeded Sakkari broke back. She then won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five, to comfortably close out.
“It was actually my best match of the tournament,” Sabalenka said. “I’m super happy with the level that I played, and especially with my mental game.”
The Australian Open champion is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall.
It will be only the third time in the last 40 years that the top two ranked women’s players face each other twice on clay in a single season.

Topics: Madrid Open Jan-Lennard Struff Stefanos Tsitsipas Aslan Karatsev ATP Masters 1000 Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
  • It was Alcaraz’s 150th tour-level match, and his 117th victory to leave him with a winning percentage (78 percent)
  • Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek made it to the last four in the Spanish capital, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Petra Martic
Updated 04 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Carlos Alcaraz made sure he will get to celebrate his 20th birthday on the court at the Madrid Open come Friday.

The defending champion overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win that set up a semifinal against Borna Coric on his birthday.

It was Alcaraz’s 150th tour-level match, and his 117th victory to leave him with a winning percentage (78 percent) currently better than the likes of Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Andre Agassi.

“My dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best tennis players in history,” Alcaraz said. “I know that this is a big dream, (it) probably is too big. But in this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big, as well. I want to be part of the the best tennis players in history. And I will work for it.”

Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek also made it to the last four in the Spanish capital, cruising to a 6-0, 6-3 win over Petra Martic.

Alcaraz was down 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set before winning the final five games to secure his fourth straight-set victory in Madrid. The top-seeded Spaniard improved to 27-2 this year, having dropped only one set in his last 19 victories. He will be playing in his third Masters 1000 semifinals of the season.

“I knew I had to keep fighting no matter what,” Alcaraz said. “I had to stay strong because I knew that I would have my opportunities, and gladly I took advantage of the first one that I had to close out the match.”

Alcaraz converted on his first match point after the 10th-seeded Khachanov had taken control of the second set with an early break. The Russian had two break opportunities to go up 5-1 before Alcaraz rallied for the victory. The Spaniard, who finished with 31 winners, had converted on his first break opportunity to go up 4-3 and win the first set.

Alcaraz had cruised past last year’s runner-up Alexander Zverev in the previous round, while Khachanov — a semifinalist at the Australian Open this year and at the US Open last year — had beaten fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz is trying to become the first player this season to win two Masters 1000 titles, after having already lifted the trophy in Indian Wells. He successfully defended his title in Barcelona and also won in Buenos Aires.

If Alcaraz wins the title again in Madrid, he will regain the No. 1 spot in the world rankings if he plays at least one match in Rome.

Coric, the 17th seed, made it to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniel Altmaier.

Swiatek was in control from the start against the 27th-seeded Martic, who had upset 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the previous round.

Swiatek won the first seven games and needed just over an hour to make it to her first semifinal in Madrid.

“I feel like I’m playing better and better every day,” Swiatek said. “This is pretty great, because I didn’t know if that was going to be possible at the beginning of the tournament. But I was patient and I was hoping to get that feeling, and today was for sure a good day.”

Swiatek will next face Veronika Kudermetova, who reached the semifinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time by upsetting third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

It was the fourth consecutive three-set win for the 12th-seeded Kudermetova, who came to Madrid on a four-match losing streak.

“I feel so happy and proud of myself, because every match I played three sets,” the fifth-ranked Kudermetova said. “Before this match, every match was almost three hours. Today, only two hours, I feel fresh.”

Pegula was trying to reach her second consecutive final in Madrid. She was runner-up to Ons Jabeur at the clay-court tournament last year.

The American struggled on her serve and showed frustration at times, including by knocking her racket onto the ground. She was broken three times in both the first and third sets, though needed only 22 minutes to get through the second as Kudermetova won only five points.

The last player to reach the Madrid semifinals by winning four straight three-set matches was Dominika Cibulkova in 2016, when she was runner-up to Simona Halep.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka faces ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari in the other women’s semifinal.

Topics: Madrid Open Iga Swiatek Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
  • In the last eight, the Murcian will face Karen Khachanov who dispatched Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in another all-Russian battle
  • World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to sweat by Mayar Sherif but eventually came through 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals in the women's competition
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2 to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev crashed out against Russian compatriot Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, while Stefanos Tsitsipas eased through against Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-1.

In the women’s competition world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka was forced to sweat by Mayar Sherif but eventually came through 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the semifinals.

Top-seeded Spaniard Alcaraz, who also beat Zverev in last season’s Madrid final, gained revenge for the German’s triumph when they met later in the 2022 French Open quarterfinals.

Two-time Madrid winner Zverev, 26, was blown away in the opening set. He improved a little in the second but not sufficiently to trouble Alcaraz, who moved his opponent around at will.

“I played at a great level, I didn’t let him dominate, I went on the attack the whole time, and above all, I returned really well,” said Alcaraz, who won in one hour 22 minutes.

“I played a complete game, and that’s how we have this result — but it’s not a normal result against (Zverev).”

The US Open champion dropped just two points in the first set in his near-immaculate service games, and put strong pressure on the German’s serve.

Alcaraz converted his third break point to take a 2-0 lead in the 11-minute second game, before wresting another from Zverev for 5-1, consolidating to take the set.

The duo traded blows on serve at the start of the second set before Alcaraz carved out a break for 3-2 when Zverev sent a forehand return wide.

Alcaraz again broke for a 5-2 lead with a neat forehand down the line and triumphed on serve when Zverev batted a return long.

In the last eight, the Murcian will face Karen Khachanov who dispatched Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 in another all-Russian battle.

Medvedev, second seed in the Spanish capital, has admitted he struggles on clay and fell to another defeat against Karatsev on the dirt, as he did in Rome two seasons ago.

Karatsev triumphed comfortably in the first set tie-break, his ball striking immaculate throughout the clash, hitting 28 winners to just four unforced errors.

Ranked 121st in the world, the qualifier broke the 2021 US Open winner for 3-2 in the second set and only dropped two points on his serve after that to progress.

“Feeling great, playing well, I just have to focus every match. I’ll be preparing for the next round,” said Karatsev.

He will face Zhizhen Zhang, who became the first Chinese player to reach the quarter-finals of a Masters 1000 event.

Zhang eked out a nailbiting victory over world No. 10 Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8).

World No. 5 Tsitsipas will face lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff, who saw off Pedro Cachin 7-6 (9/7), 6-7 (7/9), 6-3.

The other quarterfinal pits Croatian Borna Coric, ranked 20th, against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka struggled badly at first against Sherif but turned the two-hour match around convincingly to reach the semifinals.

“I was just trying to keep fighting to keep playing my game and find my rhythm,” said Sabalenka.

“She’s a clay court specialist and I’m very happy with this win. It was a very tough one.”

Sherif, the first Egyptian to reach a WTA 1000 quarterfinal, capitalized on Sabalenka’s erratic start to break in the first game.

The 26-year-old became the first player to take a set off Sabalenka in Madrid.

However the Belarusian, 24, bounced back strongly, converting all four of her break points in the second set and hitting 10 winners to Sherif’s one to force a third.

The 2021 Madrid winner was a break down at 2-1 in the second but won 11 of the next 12 games, dominating her opponent in the third set.

Sabalenka will face Greek world number nine Maria Sakkari after she came from behind to beat Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-2 in the second quarterfinal.

Topics: tennis

Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses

Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses

Andreeva, 15, wins again at Madrid Open; Murray loses
  • Murray lost his first match for the third straight tournament, falling 6-2, 7-6 (7) to the 164th-ranked Vavassori
  • Andreeva of Russian became the 17-youngest player since 2000 to defeat a top-20 opponent before the age of 16
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

MADRID: After another impressive victory at the Madrid Open, Mirra Andreeva patiently took photos with some fans who looked young enough to be her classmates in high school.

Moments earlier, the 15-year-old Russian had been raising her arms by the net to celebrate her win over a top-20 opponent.

Andreeva, a day after defeating 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for her first tour-level win, beat 14th-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (6), 6-3 to advance to the third round on Thursday.

“Yes, I’m a bit surprised but also everyone was telling me they are playing the same level as you, they are just more consistent,” Andreeva said. “Their mental level is different but the game-level is almost the same.”

In the men’s draw, two-time Madrid champion Andy Murray lost his first-round match in straight sets to qualifier Andrea Vavassori.

With her win over Fernandez, Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis, and only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 tournament.

With her victory on Thursday, Andreeva became the seventh-youngest player since 2000 to defeat a top-20 opponent before the age of 16. The Russian’s birthday is on Saturday.

She has won 15 straight matches in all levels and earlier this year became the first player to win two or more W60 titles before the age of 16.

The teenager looked calm and in control throughout the match against the 13th-seeded Haddad Maia. She saved three set points before winning the first-set tiebreaker then broke early in the second to secure another straight-set victory.

Andreeva will try to extend her surprising run at the clay-court tournament when she faces 19th-ranked Magda Linette, who defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-4.

Another teenager who had advanced to the second round in Madrid, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, lost 6-0, 6-3 to 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea, while American Shelby Rogers defeated Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-2.

Sixth-seeded Gauff reached the third round with a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Irene Burillo Escorihuela. The American will next face home-crowd favorite Paula Badosa, who defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitova lost 7-6 (9), 6-1 to Jule Niemeier, while ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari defeated Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4.

Murray lost his first match for the third straight tournament, falling 6-2, 7-6 (7) to the 164th-ranked Vavassori. Murray, who won in Madrid in 2008 and 2015, had also failed to advance past his first opponents in Monte Carlo and Miami.

“Certainly the beginning of the clay season hasn’t been that easy for me, but normally after a few weeks, I start to feel better and play better,” Murray said, adding that he felt “fit and healthy” and was still considering about whether to play at the French Open.

Dominic Thiem defeated Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set up a second-round match against fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“I am looking forward to that one a lot,” said Thiem, a former No. 3 in the world. “I like him a lot. He is an unbelievable player, I like watching his matches. He is very elegant. We’ve had some great matchups.”

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz plays his first match on Friday, facing 41st-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori. Women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Julia Grabher.

Topics: Madrid Open Mirra Andreeva Andrea Vavassori Andy Murray

Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour-level win; Raducanu withdraws at Madrid Open

Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour-level win; Raducanu withdraws at Madrid Open
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour-level win; Raducanu withdraws at Madrid Open

Andreeva, 15, gets 1st tour-level win; Raducanu withdraws at Madrid Open
  • The Russian teenager became the 3rd-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament
  • Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels
Updated 27 April 2023
AP

MADRID: After her backhand fell inside the baseline for match point, 15-year-old Mirra Andreeva raised both hands and covered her face. She couldn’t stop smiling as she headed to the net, as if not believing what had just happened.

The 6-3, 6-4 upset of former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez at the Madrid Open on Wednesday was the first tour-level win for the Russian teenager, coming three days before here 16th birthday.

Andreeva became the third-youngest player to win a main-draw match at a WTA 1000 tournament, behind Coco Gauff and CiCi Bellis. She was only the second 15-year-old to defeat a top-50 opponent at a WTA 1000 event.

“It was really tough match for me and I just tried to give my best and to play every point,” Andreeva said. “I’m extremely happy with my level today.”

Andreeva had never faced a top-50 opponent but had already earned impressive results this year on the junior and ITF levels. Her first main-draw victory extended her unbeaten pro record in 2023 to 14-0, and she was coming off two consecutive ITF W60 titles. Andreeva’s second-round opponent will be 13th-seeded Bia Haddad Maia of Brazil.

Brenda Fruhvirtova, who is 16, lost 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Anna Kalinskaya, but her 17-year-old sister Linda Fruhvirtova on Tuesday had won her first-round match against Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-5. She will next play 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The 58th-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova is the youngest player inside the top 100. She will turn 18 on Monday.

“It’s great that teenagers are playing that great now and they have a possibility to play this tournament,” Andreeva said.

Also Tuesday, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu withdrew because of a right hand injury. The 20-year-old was scheduled to play lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova on Wednesday ahead of a potential showdown with No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the second round. Raducanu was replaced by another lucky loser, Julia Grabher, who beat Tomova 6-1, 7-6 (5).

American Sloane Stephens lost 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to Jaqueline Cristian, while Eugenie Bouchard rallied to defeat Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina, a former No. 3 playing in her first match at a WTA 1000 event in 14 months following maternity leave, lost 6-4, 7-5 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Amanda Anisimova of the US lost 7-5, 6-2 to Arantxa Rus, while countrywoman Caty McNally defeated Dalma Galfi 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In the men’s draw, Stan Wawrinka came from behind to defeat Maxime Cressy 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet beat Marin Landaluce 6-2, 6-1, while David Goffin lost to Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4.

 

Topics: Madrid Open Mirra Andreeva WTA 1000

