You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi literary contest to discover student talent

Saudi literary contest to discover student talent

(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybbv3

Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi literary contest to discover student talent

(Twitter @MOCLiterature)
  • The event will provide competition among creative writers and ignite youthful energy in literary writing across four fields: Short stories, novels, eloquent poetry and Nabati poetry
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission on Saturday announced the launch of the Literary Creativity Competition, which targets university students from across the Kingdom.

The competition aims to discover and promote distinguished people in various literary fields as part of the Human Capability Development Program.

The event will provide competition among creative writers and ignite youthful energy in literary writing across four fields: Short stories, novels, eloquent poetry and Nabati poetry.

Participants will compete for prizes amounting to SR1.2 million ($320,000); the winners of each field will receive SR150,000, while second places will receive SR100,000 and SR50,000 will go to third-place writers and poets.

Through the competition, the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission seeks to highlight literary talent, honor, celebrate and encourage Saudi writers and poets, and stimulate literary production through financial support and empowerment.

The commission also aims to promote Saudi cultural productions locally and internationally, and encourage community participation by interacting with the literary scene through voting.

 

 

Topics: literature Publishing and Translation Commission Saudi Arabia

Related

Jeddah ‘street of culture’ in honor of Saudi literary figure
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah ‘street of culture’ in honor of Saudi literary figure
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair
books
Rare books, manuscripts on Arabian Peninsula showcased at Saudi literary fair

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources concludes Switzerland trip

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources concludes Switzerland trip
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources concludes Switzerland trip

Saudi minister of Industry and Mineral Resources concludes Switzerland trip
  • During his visit, Alkhorayef held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef has concluded an official visit to Switzerland, Saudi Press Agency reported.

His trip was designed to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom and Switzerland in the industry and mining sectors and increase the trade exchange and non-oil exports, the report added.

During his visit, Alkhorayef held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda and with Executive President of Swiss Export Credit Agency Barbra Huiz. 

They discussed ways of boosting cooperation in the industry and mining sectors to match the Kingdom's Vision 2030, how to contribute to diversifying the economic base and taking advantage of the promising investment opportunities investors in the industrial sector are offered in the national strategy.

Alkhorayef also took part in a dialogue at the Growth Summit of the World Economic Forum in Geneva, and in a roundtable discussion in which more than 10 Swiss conglomerates took part.

He also toured several Swiss companies and met with their CEOs, as well as some renowned universities in Switzerland and met with Saudi students on scholarships there.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Switzerland Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef

Related

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Business & Economy
Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Plans under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy will make Saudi Arabia a hub for global manufacturing
Business & Economy
Industrial, manufacturing sector development can turn Saudi Arabia into global hub, Bandar Alkhorayef tells WEF

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz

Saudi authorities arrest 25 in drug smuggling blitz
  • Illicit narcotics, weapons, money seized in raids across Kingdom
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug campaign has recorded a string of successes in recent days as the Kingdom steps up its crackdown on smuggling operations.

On Saturday, 25 people were arrested in raids and anti-drug operations targeting smugglers in regions across the Kingdom.

Six Pakistani residents in Jeddah were detained by the General Directorate for Narcotics Control following an attempt to smuggle the drug methamphetamine, known as “shabu,” as well as a sum of money.

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control also arrested another six people in Badr in Madinah governorate in connection with an attempt to smuggle 50,530 amphetamine tablets and 1.4 kg of hashish.

A large sum of money was also seized.

Sami Al-Shwerikh, spokesman for the General Directorate of Public Security, said that seven people were arrested in a raid on a house in Al-Muzahimiyah in Riyadh.

Those detained included three residents of Egyptian, Syrian and Bangladeshi nationality, two residents of Yemeni nationality and two Saudi citizens.

HIGHLIGHT

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Naif said in a tweet last week: ‘Blow after blow, drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our homeland, will not escape.’

More than 1.2 million amphetamine tablets were found hidden inside glass panels in the property.

Security patrols in the Asir region also arrested a resident and a Yemeni border violator over attempts to smuggle the narcotic plant khat in Sarat Abidah governorate.

Madinah police arrested a citizen in Khyber governorate for smuggling amphetamine and hashish, and also seized firearms, ammunition and an amount of money.

Border Guard patrols in Al-Ardah governorate in the Jazan region arrested three Yemenis for breaching border security and attempting to smuggle khat.

Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud Naif said in a tweet last week: “Blow after blow, drug dealers and smugglers, and those who target our society and our homeland, will not escape.”

The Kingdom is highlighting the threat posed by illicit drug operations by disseminating information on cases, size and types of seizures, and methods of smuggling.

Sermons in mosques around the Kingdom on Friday were dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers of drugs among both young and old.

Saudi security authorities have urged citizens and residents to report any activities related to drug smuggling or promotion by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords
Topics: Saudi Arabia’s anti-drug campaign General Directorate for Narcotics Control war on drugs

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Narcotics Control seize over 2M amphetamine pills hidden in floor mops 
The smuggling of Captagon pills, narcotics, counterfeit products and other contraband threatens the security and safety of Saudi society. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi war on drugs net over 37 tons of narcotics in 2021

Minister heads Saudi Arabia’s delegation at Arab League meeting

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi chairs Saudi delegation at Arab League meeting in Cairo. (Supplied)
Abdulrahman Al-Rassi chairs Saudi delegation at Arab League meeting in Cairo. (Supplied)
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Minister heads Saudi Arabia’s delegation at Arab League meeting

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi chairs Saudi delegation at Arab League meeting in Cairo. (Supplied)
  • Foreign ministers of Arab League countries will meet in the Egyptian capital on Sunday for two extraordinary meetings on Sudan and Syria
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Saudi deputy minister for international multilateral affairs, led the Kingdom’s delegation at a preparatory session in Cairo on Saturday for the meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League.

During the meeting, developments in the Syrian crisis were discussed, as well as the latest updates on the situation in Sudan.

The meeting was attended by the Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the Arab League, Fahad bin Khaled Al-Khamali.

Foreign ministers of Arab League countries will meet in the Egyptian capital on Sunday for two extraordinary meetings on Sudan and Syria.

 

 

Topics: Meeting of foreign ministers of the Arab League Egypt

Related

Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
Abdulrahman Al-Rassi meets with foreign diplomats in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister holds talks with Russian and Cuban ambassadors

Who’s Who: Samia Bagdady, CEO of the Saudi Sailing Federation under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Samia Bagdady
Samia Bagdady
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Who’s Who: Samia Bagdady, CEO of the Saudi Sailing Federation under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee

Samia Bagdady
Updated 06 May 2023
Arab News

Samia Bagdady is CEO of the Saudi Sailing Federation under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport in the Kingdom.

She aims to work in the federation to build nationwide awareness of the benefits of sailing for the community and the marine environment.

In her role, Bagdady focuses on encouraging and supporting local sailing entrepreneurship, as well as sailing capacities in national and international championships, paving the way for the establishment of a professional KSA Olympic sailing league.

Bagdady oversees the development sailing, windsurfing and kiteboarding on the Red Sea coast, creating a culture and infrastructure capable of hosting national events, global championships and Olympic events in the near future.

She has worked on changing regulations and policies to allow the practice of sailing sports in the Kingdom, and established an internal team to introduce the first Saudi Paralympic sailing team, which won third place in the Arab Sailing Championships.

Bagdady has worked closely with various nonprofit projects, developing her skills for logistics, events and project management.

Before her current position, she worked in a local investment bank in Jeddah.

Bagdady earned her master’s in business administration and a master’s of science in international management from the University of Massachusetts.

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Nasreen Aldossary
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Nasreen Aldossary, group’s chief human resources officer at ROSHN Real Estate
Noha Kattan.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Noha Kattan, deputy minister for national partnerships and development at the Ministry of Culture

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia
Updated 06 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia

Hajj ministry holds training program for pilgrim leaders in Indonesia
  • The program will improve the quality of service for pilgrims, facilitate their journeys, and enrich their religious and cultural experience
  • Latief highlighted the importance of strengthening commercial and educational relationships
Updated 06 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently organized a second training program to train workers to serve pilgrims from outside the Kingdom before they travel from their countries.
The program will improve the quality of service for pilgrims, facilitate their journeys, and enrich their religious and cultural experience, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The training program includes a detailed explanation of pilgrims’ trips, and covers all aspects of performing Hajj and crowd management skills.
Hilman Latief, general director of Hajj and Umrah at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Indonesia, told Arab News: “This year there will be 221,000 pilgrims journeying to Hajj, which requires tremendous management and preparation.”
He added that “we believe there is a true partnership between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, working together to deliver a meaningful experience for Indonesian pilgrims.
“Maintaining high-quality standards from preparation to facilitation requires much planning; we have to be able to train and develop our staff, ensuring they are up to date with new regulations issued both in Indonesia and in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“It is a great forward-thinking approach for the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to provide additional training and induction to our staff. This effort has helped bridge cultural, language, and operational gaps. Identifying where improvements can be made and how we can bridge the missing links in understanding in advance.”
Latief highlighted the importance of strengthening commercial and educational relationships.
In 2013, Indonesia received the Best Pilgrims in the World Award, issued by the World Hajj and Umrah Convention. The country also has one of the strongest training, induction and preparatory programs, “and with a greater focus from Saudi Arabia, we believe it will make us even better,” Latief said.
Diet is a huge factor in pilgrim satisfaction, he added.
“Nusantara ingredients should be used, as many of our pilgrims are from villages on different islands. In Hajj, they should consider importing authentic Indonesian ingredients; this is good for service and trade.
“We must ensure prices remain as low as possible and affordable. We understand that prices will rise due to inflation and increases in fuel and other commodities. However, we need to do our best to keep prices within a budget that is acceptable for our pilgrims.”
He said: “Hajj is important to the Indonesian community. We have a long waiting list and are thinking about how to support the 5.3 million pilgrims in the coming decades. Increased facilities and possibilities for Hajj will help us in fulfilling the needs and desires of our registered pilgrims.
“Indonesia has increased its staff capacity and officers, and improved governance and transparency policies, as well as institutional capacities. We have genuine concerns that a large part of our society is aging and the majority of our Hajj enlistees are elderly, we must make a joint concerted effort to make sure more facilities are developed to support the elderly pilgrims.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesua Makkah hajj pilgrims

Related

Latest updates

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Israelis protest against judicial reforms for 18th week
Israelis protest against judicial reforms for 18th week
Can China help to end the fighting in Sudan?
Can China help to end the fighting in Sudan?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.