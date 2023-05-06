You are here

  • Home
  • Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives
The partnership is not just about growing the business and expanding the company’s footprint, but also about taking social impact programs to foster local talent that will firmly establish Magrabi as a business group that the region looks up to. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfe48

Updated 06 May 2023
Reina Takla

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives

Magrabi joins with top universities to train students; eyes more initiatives
  • Eyewear retailer is working on an internal Retail Academy across the Kingdom covering all its teams
Updated 06 May 2023
Reina Takla

RIYADH: After joining hands with two leading universities in the Kingdom — Umm Al-Qura and King Saud — to provide training facilities to students who are studying to become opticians, Magrabi Retail Group, the Middle East’s leading eyewear retailer, is eyeing more such initiatives, its CEO said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Arab News, Yasser Taher said Magrabi is working on the implementation of an internal Retail Academy across the Kingdom covering all its teams: optometrists, opticians, client advisors and managers.

“The Retail Academy covers all aspects of training and development around vision correction, technical know-how, client experience, product expertise, fashion and lifestyle, operational management and leadership,” he said.

“The Retail Academy will be in-house at Magrabi and it will be deployed across all the countries we are operating in,” Taher continued.

The big picture

Commenting on the big picture behind the training programs Magrabi is participating in with Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities, Taher said the company has taken on the responsibility as an industry leader to support the Saudi government to develop local talent. 

“We are doing what we can to equip students with the most advanced program to become professional opticians,” he explained. “We will continue to elevate the industry standards in Saudi with the most advanced technologies.” 

Talking of the key highlights of these training programs, Abdelazem ElGarawany, Saudi market vice president, Magrabi Retail Group, told Arab News: “These programs are focusing on technical information and knowledge which is the core of optical field in addition to soft skills and marketing customized to fit the specialized medical field.”

With regard to the thought process behind partnering with the two universities ElGarawany said: “Umm Al-Qura and King Saud universities are two of the top universities in the region, and the objective was to have solid and long-term partnerships with entities that can provide a huge value to the industry alongside with our expertise in the optical field.

“We depend on scientific research about the market need and what is the required know-how for this specialized industry which led us to partnering with King Saud and Umm Al-Qura universities.”

He further explained that this partnership “will provide the perfect start to establish the right foundation to the programs.”

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University Provide aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

The program in Umm Al-Qura University started on March 4, and it was recommended that Magrabi has instructors for some subjects from its side to educate the students about its world-class standards and procedures.

The first batch of the program was dedicated only for Magrabi, and the Magrabi team was involved in the selection of students also.

We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped.

Yasser Taher, Magrabi Retail Group CEO

For the western region, the priority was for Magrabi to select the first batch from the Makkah branch. 

Some programs will also be executed in the Eastern Province and Magrabi will be considered as a first partner there as well.

Moving forward, Magrabi will be signing a new agreement with the Umm Al-Qura University to also include the Western and Eastern Provinces and Riyadh.

For its part, the university will support the direction of unifying the programs running currently to be the same duration, subjects and certifications.

With regard to the partnership with King Saud University, Magrabi will present the company’s values and culture and explain the benefits for endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation on Career Day.

The university, on the other hand, will provide Magrabi all data for the graduated students to be part of the Career Day and offer training for the last year in Magrabi stores and facilities as part of an internship program.

Starting from the next graduated batch, Magrabi will also have priority when it comes to being involved in the selection of students. 

HIGHLIGHT

While Magrabi’s long-term partnership with Umm Al-Qura University seeks to provide training facilities including venues, laboratory, tools and machines for the execution of the program in Riyadh, the tie up with King Saud University Provide aims to provide missing tools and machines for the laboratory.

What’s more, after getting necessary approvals from the university’s legal department, it was also agreed to name the laboratory after Magrabi.

“Magrabi provided the experience (to the universities) from the daily situations and offered the practical know-how and our experience in customer service and optical knowledge,” according to ElGarawany.

Nurturing local talent

Asked what Magrabi hopes to achieve from these training programs in the long term, Taher replied: “We want to play a major partnership role with governmental agencies to promote the industry and get the best talent to be well trained and equipped.”

“We also want to provide a continuous pipeline of Saudi opticians to support the growth of the industry,” he continued. 

ElGarawany added: “Once the Saudization decision was issued by the Ministry of Human Resources, we felt it was our responsibility to be part of this vision and to lead the development of this program as an industry leader.”

Taher is clear with regard to the vision Magrabi has for students who have enrolled into these training programs. “We provide an amazing learning experience combining curriculum education with practical experience in our stores – both the Magrabi and Doctor M banners – during the entire program,” he said.

“In addition, we offer employment opportunities after the completion of the program and create a career journey for the students.”

“Our plan promises career opportunities to all graduated students with a clear career path inside the Magrabi organization in addition to empowering all certified opticians to take a leadership role in all sections and departments inside the organization,” added ElGarawany.

After taking over as the CEO earlier this year, Taher told Arab News he was very excited about transforming this family business to become a world-class business group. 

“It’s a very progressive business that wants a place for itself on a global platform and is not just about finances and numbers,” he had said.

Not surprisingly, for Taher and his team, it is not just about growing the business and expanding the company’s footprint, but also about taking social impact programs to foster local talent that will firmly establish Magrabi as a business group that the region — and the world — looks up to.

Topics: Magrabi Umm Al-Qura University King Saud University

Related

Exclusive Magrabi announces new leadership structure, unveils latest mission statement
Business & Economy
Magrabi announces new leadership structure, unveils latest mission statement
Valentino and Magrabi have collaborated on a limited-edition range of sunglasses. Supplied
Lifestyle
Valentino collaborates with Mideast’s Magrabi on sunglasses for summer

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
Updated 06 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
  • Hotel industry monitoring firm STR says Kingdom leads Middle East and Africa region’s hotel building activity
Updated 06 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: By all accounts, it is a boom time for the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia. 

The latest data from hotel industry monitoring firm STR shows the Kingdom leads the Middle East and Africa’s hotel building activity, with 42,033 hotel rooms under construction as of March, accounting for 35.1 percent of the 119,505 being built in the region. 

That places Saudi Arabia only after China and the US in the global hotel construction market.

But that’s not all. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion, data released by Knight Frank indicated. 

Not surprisingly, the Kingdom’s hospitality industry is witnessing steady growth in key performance indicators. 

Take Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate, for instance. It hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Compared to 2019, the occupancy in February jumped 23.4 percent, the average daily rate rose 34 percent to SR801.46 ($213.46), and the revenue per available room increased 65.3 percent to SR605.06. 

Additionally, Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027, according to Statista. 

“The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally,” Guy Hutchinson, president and CEO of hospitality group Rotana, told Arab News. 

Rotana has seven hotels in the pipeline in Saudi Arabia, including five new properties in Riyadh that are being negotiated. These properties will almost triple the number of rooms the firm operates in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years.

“Today, we are seeing constant infrastructure works taking place at full speed in order to meet the growing demand with more hotel groups expanding their footprint across the Kingdom,” added Hutchinson.

Giga-projects in focus

Committed to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global hub, public bodies continue to work closely with the private sector to develop world-class hotels and resorts across the Kingdom, including the development of giga-projects such as Red Sea Global, AMAALA, NEOM, Diriyah Gate and Qiddiya.

“Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects represent developments that are unique in scope and vision,” Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president, development for Middle East and Africa at multinational hospitality company Hyatt, told Arab News.

“With construction underway at RSG and Diriyah, we already see significant progress and are very excited for what’s to come,” he added.

He also explained how the Kingdom plays a “pivotal role” in Hyatt’s growth strategy in the Middle East with anticipated room growth of more than 80 percent in Saudi Arabia by late 2025. 

Haitham Mattar, managing director for India, tje Middle East & Africa at IHG Hotels & Resorts, also talked up the welcoming environment for companies looking to expand.

“As Saudi Arabia works towards achieving its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom’s ambition to introduce new and novel developments is clear,” he said, adding: “NEOM’s The Line, a linear city with no roads, vehicles or emissions, and running on 100 percent renewable energy, is a prime example of this ambition. 

“Such projects underline the fact that there is growing demand for innovative experiences and offerings.” 

FASTFACTS

• Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s hotel sector is expected to grow further, and have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion.

• Saudi Arabia’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027.

• Riyadh’s hotel occupancy rate hit 75.5 percent in February, the highest figure since 2008, according to data released by STR in March.

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, Middle East, at Marriott International, told Arab News: “We are excited to be part of the largest development projects in the Kingdom such as RSG, Diriyah Gate and NEOM. We are also thrilled to introduce new luxury brands into the market.”

Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at RSG, told Arab News that three resorts are set to open in the development this year, with a further 13 set for 2024.

“We are partnering with international brands to bring the very best that the world has to offer to Saudi Arabia and are firmly on track to welcome guests this year to our first resorts at The Red Sea, marking a new milestone by becoming the first of the original giga-projects in the Kingdom to receive visitors,” he said.

Way forward

Speaking to leading figures in the global hotel industry, it is clear that the tourism sector in Saudi Arabia is only going to continue to thrive.

Amir Lababedi, Hilton’s managing director of development, for the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News the reason the hotel chain is so keen for more sites in the Kingdom is because of the opportunities being fostered.

The hospitality industry is undoubtedly poised for accelerated growth and the region is currently leading the travel and hospitality sector globally.

Guy Hutchinson, Rotana president and CEO

“As we plan to grow our portfolio to more than 75 hotels in the Kingdom in the coming years, we’re enthusiastic about the future of Saudi Arabia as it embarks on its mission to become a global tourism destination,” he added.

Executives from both Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Accor told Arab News they are set to speed up expansion plans in the Kingdom, such is the positive outlook for a sector that is a key part of the Vision 2030 initiative. 

Marriott International’s Walia talked up this aspect of the hospitality environment, and said: “The Kingdom is not only investing in the infrastructure to meet the demand for hotel accommodation but is also working on wider initiatives that will have a direct impact on the hospitality industry and attract local, regional and international travelers.”  

He added: “Access is one of the key areas that the country has made significant changes to. The country’s plans around developing and expanding airports in the Kingdom will play a key role in driving access into key cities and destinations. 

“The recently launched Riyadh Air, which adds another national carrier, will also play a pivotal role in expanding the country’s network and connectivity to destinations across the globe.” 

Walia went on to say that the Kingdom’s recent policies around visas and entry into the country will play a “key role in driving more traffic into the country.”

He added: “These are all factors that will support and further grow the hospitality sector in the country.”

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Hotel industry Saudi Arabia STR

Related

Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic
Special Hospitality’s next generation envisions a more ethical and sustainable hotel industry photos
Middle-East
Hospitality’s next generation envisions a more ethical and sustainable hotel industry

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector
Updated 06 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector

UK’s Paymentology cashes in on Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech sector
  • Leading solutions provider enables banks and fintechs to issue credit and debit cards as well as process payments globally
Updated 06 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Spearheading the Middle East and North Africa’s financial technology sector, Saudi Arabia has been attracting the attention of global players, one of which is the UK’s Paymentology.

As the Kingdom’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

A leading solutions provider, Paymentology enables banks and fintechs to issue credit and debit cards as well as process payments globally. To ensure smooth operations in Saudi Arabia, the company has studied the local norms and accordingly worked on a specific strategy to boost the Kingdom’s fintech sector by facilitating cashless payments.

“To accelerate the development of a cashless society in Saudi Arabia, Paymentology is actively contributing to digitizing the country’s payments infrastructure and has partnered with well-established digital banks and fintechs whilst disrupting the market with its innovative tech stack,” Nauman Hassan, regional director at Paymentology, MENA, told Arab News.

He added: “Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments. Its payments experts bring deep, local market knowledge on the ground in 60 countries, across 14 time zones, guaranteeing 24-hour, seven days support.” 

“We also work closely with telecom operators across mature and emerging markets where blending wallet, virtual cards and loyalty services appeal to their large base of customers,” he continued.

Hassan went on to speak about the company’s role in providing proper support for banks and startups to flourish.

“The payment industry in Saudi Arabia is growing and presents opportunities for companies like Paymentology that can offer innovative and reliable payment solutions,” Hassan stated.

He added that the Kingdom has a high smartphone penetration rate, a growing e-commerce market and a competitive landscape that boosts the sector’s growth.

“Mobile payment solutions are in demand in Saudi Arabia as the smartphone penetration rate in the Kingdom is high with a total of 42.5 million cellular mobile connections that were active in early 2023, which is equivalent to 116 percent of the total population,” he pointed out.

“The growing e-commerce market with predicted revenue of $11.9 billion by 2023, and the government support for a cashless society creates opportunities for offering online payment solutions. In addition, the competitive landscape allows for new fintechs to differentiate themselves by offering innovative solutions that address local needs,” Hassan explained. 

HIGHLIGHT

As the Kingdom’s fintech sector relaxes its regulations and accelerates digitalization it is paving the way for vast opportunities for startups like Paymentology to enter the market and innovate.

The company is focusing on Saudi Arabia by providing startups and banks in the Kingdom with the right solutions to bolster their business as well as supporting companies with obtaining licenses from the Saudi Central Bank.

Paymentology targets traditional banks, digital banks, large-scale fintechs, and even telecommunication companies and is currently serving all these segments in the Kingdom. One of the company’s most recent customers is Tweeq, a Saudi-based fintech firm that offers tailor-made payment and financial solutions to individuals and small and medium enterprises.

“Paymentology has supported Tweeq in being among the first in the Kingdom to achieve an e-money license from the Saudi Central Bank,” Hassan informed.

The company is currently supporting startups through digital transformation, tech stacks and Shariah-complaint features.

“The Saudi fintech market is an exciting and rapidly growing space, with significant opportunities for both established players and new startups,” Hassan explained.

He further said that, in line with Vision 2030 goals to move toward a cashless, digital society, Paymentology plays an “integral role” in the digitalization of the Kingdom’s payment infrastructure.

Paymentology’s superior multi-cloud platform offering both shared and dedicated processing instances, vast global presence and richer real-time data, set it apart as a leader in payments.

Nauman Hassan, Regional director at Paymentology, MENA

“Paymentology is committed to helping the Kingdom achieve 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2025, with a focus on a digitally enabled population as part of its Vision 2030 agenda. The cost of cash is high, and moving to a cashless economy is safer, faster and more efficient,” Hassan stated.

“In Saudi Arabia, there is also a requirement to localize support. Paymentology is cloud-native and agnostic in its deployment. Our products have been designed to make the deployment process smoother and faster for our clients, navigating on-soil or regional data regulations,” he added.

To navigate its operations smoothly, the company has made “understanding and respecting” the Kingdom’s cultural norms as a key element of its strategy.

“Overall, being able to navigate regulatory and cultural considerations while providing reliable and innovative payment solutions is key to succeeding in Saudi Arabia’s payment industry,” Hassan explained.

“One such example of meeting the evolving needs of the market is the development of Murabaha product, a Shariah-compliant form of financing used in place of traditional loans, since ethical offerings appeal to customers in the region,” he said.

He added that the company has solutions that might greatly benefit the Kingdom’s regulatory environment like its Banking.Live platform that provides data compliant with the country’s laws.

The company currently operates in the Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Europe but Hassan and his team are “incredibly excited by the opportunity in Saudi Arabia” and are sparing no effort to cash in on the boom in the fintech sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: Start-up of the Week Paymentology United Kingdom

Related

Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia’s tech sector
Business & Economy
Wulooj enables AI to boost Saudi Arabia’s tech sector
Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Thiqah plans expansion to Egypt

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders

Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
  • Three-day conference will be The Bench’s sixth industry conference for the Saudi market
Updated 05 May 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Global investment decision-makers and leaders are set to gather at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh to exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships. The summit will be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel from May 7-9.
This year’s conference theme, “Invest in Change,” will emphasize the importance of the positive change that can be brought about by investing in time, intellect and experience to keep up with changing times and trends in order to better influence the hospitality industry’s future.
The three-day conference will be British business events firm The Bench’s sixth industry conference for the Saudi market. It will highlight how to promote the development of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry as a vital contributor to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and encourage investment in the tourism industry by showcasing its potential and prospects.

The summit will focus on creating job opportunities for young Saudis by fostering the development of a skilled and talented workforce for the hospitality sector. (SPA)

Furthermore, the summit will focus on creating job opportunities for young Saudis by fostering the development of a skilled and talented workforce for the hospitality sector. It will also emphasize the importance of establishing relationships between the government, business sector and academics to achieve long-term growth in the hospitality industry.
“The demand for our hospitality events in Saudi Arabia continues to grow and with the Kingdom named as the fastest-expanding tourism industry within the G20 countries in the UN World Tourism Organization Tourism Barometer, there will be so much to share about tourism and hospitality investment and development at FHS Saudi Arabia this year,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of The Bench.

FASTFACT

This year’s conference theme, “Invest in Change,” will emphasize the importance of the positive change that can be brought about by investing in time, intellect and experience to keep up with changing times and trends in order to better influence the hospitality industry’s future.

The event, which will also feature in-depth discussions about the Kingdom’s cultural legacy and natural assets in order to market it as a prime tourist and business travel destination, is expected to draw 750 delegates from 40 countries and 300 companies.
The official opening of the 2023 edition of FHS Saudi Arabia will take place on May 8 with welcome remarks by Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of the board of directors of Al Khozama, Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality, property investment, development, and management company.
“The Future Hospitality Summit is in a unique standing, as it is the only investment conference focusing on the hospitality and tourism sector in Saudi Arabia,” Jana Bader, general manager at The Bench in Riyadh, told Arab News.
She added: “FHS is a platform that brings international opportunities to the Saudi market, and Saudi market opportunities to the whole world. Of significance is also the fact that, unlike other conferences, FHS is specifically aimed at investors with a networking power to connect them with the right opportunities and to build relationships that last.”
The first day will be dedicated to the Global Restaurant Investment Forum, which focuses on food and beverage investment and development in the Kingdom and beyond.

Unlike other conferences, the summit is specifically aimed at investors with a networking power to connect them with the right opportunities and to build relationships that last.

Jana Bader, The Bench general manager

The first plenary session will cover a wide range of topics, including the evolution of the Saudi hospitality sector with a market snapshot in the FHS Intelligence Den, a panel discussion on the reinvention of hospitality space, a discussion on the use of immersive technologies such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse, and the business of luxury and well-being in a changing world.
“The Saudi market is bursting with opportunities within different sectors; be it real estate, aviation, food and beverage or hospitality. All those sectors work together and create a smart city ecosystem to cater to the next generation as well as to diversify the country’s economic revenue streams,” Bader explained.
Among others, the fully Public Investment Fund-owned Rua Al Madinah Holding’s CEO Ahmed bin Wasl Al-Juhani will join a panel discussion at FHS. “The flagship project of Rua Al Madinah Holding is the development of the area east of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah,” the curtain-raiser press release quoted Al-Juhani as saying.
He stated that the project will add 47,000 hotel rooms, ranging from five-star facilities with direct views of the mosque to two-star lodgings that accommodate a wide range of guests with varying needs and preferences.
“The project aims to enrich the experience of expected 30 million visitors by the year 2030 aligned with the Vision 2030 target,” Al-Juhani added.
A panel discussion on the conference’s core theme will also take place during which industry experts will offer their perspectives on how they are investing in transformation.

Jana Bader, The Bench general manager

Wrapping up the first day there will be a networking reception by The Radisson Hotel Group at Mansard Riyadh, which is a Radisson Collection hotel.
Future hotel development and investment will be the main topic of discussion on the last day of FHS Saudi Arabia.
Among the topics to be discussed are attracting investment in the hospitality industry to accelerate expansion and fuel a sustainable future; destination and hotel development in Saudi Arabia; the evolution of investing in holistic hospitality and activating innovation; and acceleration and investment and urbanization as well as the development of new cities.
Ian Wilson, regional director of hospitality for The Line at NEOM, will take part in a panel discussion about how the hotel, retail and F&B industries are combining to provide customers more value.
Furthermore, Aseel Bondagjy, development lead at NEOM, and Mae Al-Mozaini, founder and CEO of The Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment, Nusf, which is a Saudi-based institute focusing on empowering women in executive positions, will be on a panel discussing how to inspire the following generation of workers, where to educate them, and where to find talent.
Additionally, two-stage case studies will be covered, underlining the Kingdom’s lifestyle funds and how the public and private sectors are cooperating to make Vision 2030 a reality.
The final stop on FHS Saudi Arabia will be Diriyah Gate, a 7 sq. km mixed-use historic, cultural and lifestyle attraction that is slated to become the historical and cultural hub of the Kingdom.
New at FHS Saudi Arabia this year is the ‘Battle of the Brands.’ A platform for innovative and sustainable hotel concepts, the event will be assessed by a distinguished team of judges, offering a special chance for hoteliers and business owners to introduce their new brands to the Saudi market.
“Research indicates that Saudi hotel owners and developers are seeking fresh brand concepts to complement existing brands that are already in the market. This will be the ultimate platform for innovative and sustainable hotel concepts to showcase their brands that have yet to launch in the exciting hospitality landscape of Saudi Arabia,” according to a curtain-raiser press release.
In 2022, the FHS drew over 500 attendees from more than 20 countries, 110 speakers, and 46 sponsors and partners. The Kingdom hosted the first FHS in October 2020, which was organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the G20 Saudi Secretariat, and attended by more than 6,000 people from around the world.

 

Topics: Future Hospitality Summit

Related

SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Business & Economy
SAMA raises interest rates following US Fed’s move
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but on track for third week of losses due to demand worries

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials

Mining and minerals trade discussed by Saudi industry minister and Swiss officials
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Mineral exports and mining developments were discussed when Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met with two leading Swiss officials in Bern.

The minister held talks with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, and Chairwoman of the Board at Swiss Export Risk Insurance, known as SERV, Barbara Hayoz, during his visit to the European country.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, there were discussions around enhancing cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and boosting non-oil exports between the two countries.

The officials also discussed exploiting the promising investment opportunities provided by the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Industry, and enhancing cooperation between the Saudi Export and Import Bank and SERV.

“They also discussed solutions required to enhance access to non-oil exports between the Kingdom and Switzerland, with minerals representing a large percentage of these exports, besides the promising pharmaceutical sector that enjoys strong export potential between the two countries,” according to the SPA.

The minister’s visit to Switzerland comes as the two countries seek stronger economic ties.

In January, the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich.  

It examined bilateral economic ties and discussed issues related to the technology, tourism, energy, and health sectors.  

Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

In 2021, the volume of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to more than SR3.42 billion ($911.82 million), while the volume of imports was recorded at SR7.99 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s key exports included precious metals, jewelry, building materials, and re-exports of cars.

Imports to the Kingdom from Switzerland included medicines, heavy machinery, electronics, and food products.

Topics: Switzerland Saudi Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit

Italy seeks greater PIF investment

Italy seeks greater PIF investment
Updated 05 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

Italy seeks greater PIF investment

Italy seeks greater PIF investment
  • Business delegation discusses opportunities with Italian minister for economic development in Rome
  • Saudi-Italian bilateral trade worth €11.5 billion in 2022, up 41% on previous year
Updated 05 May 2023
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: The Italian government is looking to increase investment in the country by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

A delegation of Saudi entrepreneurs and investors, led by the President of the Saudi-Italian Business Council Kamel Al-Munajjed, met in Rome on Thursday with the Italian Minister for Economic Development Adolfo Urso.

During the meeting, ideas for strengthening commercial and economic relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia were discussed.  

“Our bilateral economic relationship is experiencing a very positive moment. Now we must work together on a progressive consolidation of this strategic partnership,” Urso said.

“As Saudi Arabia represents a great opportunity for Italian companies, many Saudi companies now show great interest too in coming to invest in Italy. We could not be more pleased for this.”

Urso also recalled the “strong presence of Italian economic operators in Riyadh,” and praised the “fruitful cooperation with Saudi Aramco. But we can still do so much more together, as the potential could not be higher also in the fields of arts, culture and tourism.”

The minister noted that the PIF is increasing its investments in Italy, particularly in the luxury aspects of the automotive, shipbuilding and hotel sectors.

“The Italian government is committed to creating the best conditions for attracting foreign investments,” Urso said. “I trust that the Saudi sovereign fund will increase its investments in Italy by focusing in particular on the excellence of the ‘Made in Italy’ brands and products.”

Saudi-Italian bilateral trade reached €11.5 billion ($12.68 billion) in 2022, a 41 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Italy Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Update PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Business & Economy
PIF’s Savvy Games to acquire gaming firm Scopely for $4.9bn
Update Saudi Aramco’s 4% stakes transferred to PIF’s Sanabil Investments 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s 4% stakes transferred to PIF’s Sanabil Investments 

Latest updates

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media
Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media
IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Rodrygo fires Real Madrid to Copa del Rey triumph over Osasuna
Israelis protest against judicial reforms for 18th week
Israelis protest against judicial reforms for 18th week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.