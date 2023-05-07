You are here

  • Home
  • Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Pole position qualifier Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing is presented with the Pirelli Pole Position award by Tiesto in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on Saturday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nznn

Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
  • Perez is just six points behind defending world champion Verstappen after the Mexican’s second victory of the season in Azerbaijan
  • Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, enjoying a strong season, claimed second place
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez grabbed pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix and with teammate Max Verstappen left back in ninth on the grid, has his eyes on a victory that could send him to the top of the standings.

Perez is just six points behind defending world champion Verstappen after the Mexican’s second victory of the season in Azerbaijan last week.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, enjoying a strong season, claimed second place and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start in third in an all-Spanish speaking front row of the grid.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out with one minute 36 seconds left, causing a red flag and the decision was taken not to resume the session.

Leclerc, who had clipped the wall earlier in qualification, lost control through Turn Six and span out of control the entry to the next turn, with his Ferrari spinning into the wall.

The premature end to the session left Verstappen, who had topped the final two practice sessions, without the chance to make a final lap to challenge for pole and Leclerc back in seventh.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion, failed to make it out of Q2 and will start down in 13th place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

With Red Bull consistently the fastest this season, the duel between their two drivers is so far the source of the most drama.

“I’m enjoying (the battle),” said Perez, “I’m just thinking race by race. Tomorrow (Sunday) is a new opportunity starting from pole, we are the ones that have something to lose,” he said.

Perez said he had been struggling in practice before finding his pace when it counted.

“It wasn’t coming together. I was struggling for balance, confidence,” he said.

“It has been my worst weekend up to qualifying. I was just resetting everything we did, we made a small change into qualifying that really everything became more alive. We put in the lap when it mattered,” added the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen was left frustrated that he had not been able to complete a peak lap before the red flag.

“I was trying to put it on the limit and then I made a mistake and had to abort the lap,” Verstappen said.

“Then you rely on a bit of luck that there is not going to be a red flag, but that can happen on a street circuit. I’m just a bit upset with myself.

“It’s going to be difficult. I made it difficult for myself, so I have to accept that,” he said.

Hamilton has an even more difficult task as his frustrations continued.

“Last run I was at the last of the pack and trying to get the temperatures into the tires. Everyone slowed into the last corner and I lost all temperatures and couldn’t do the lap,” he said.

“We knew it was very hard and there was a 50:50 chance we could get into Q3 so we need to be better with our timing. It’s done, I’ll try and get my head down tomorrow and see what I can do — 13th to God knows where,” he said.

Kevin Magnusson of Haas was a surprise fourth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

After Friday’s practice several drivers had complained about the relaid track being slippery and Sainz said it remained a difficult challenge.

“It was a very tricky quali for all,” he said. “I think it’s very difficult to find the right feeling with the tires around this tarmac, and it was a fight the whole way through and very easy to make mistakes.

“It was getting windier and windier...but in general it was a decent outcome for tomorrow, but today I think we could have been even better,” he said.

Rain is possible on Sunday which could add a further element of difficulty.

The debut Miami race attracted plenty of celebrity attention last year and entrepeneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were both at the track on Saturday.

Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter owner Musk watched the practice session from inside Red Bull’s garage while Amazon founder Bezos was with McLaren.

Related

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Sport
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
Football
Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown
  • Alvarez improved to 59-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Ryder, the mandatory challenger, fell to 38-6 with 18 wins inside the distance
  • Now Alvarez wants a rematch with Bivol, reiterating in the ring that he wanted to return to light heavyweight against the undefeated Russian
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Saul Canelo Alvarez made a triumphant return to Mexico, punishing John Ryder on the way to a unanimous 12-round decision to retain his undisputed super middleweight world title.

Ryder, whose face was already a bloody mess by the time Alvarez knocked him down in the fifth round, battled gamely in the later stages but Alvarez emerged a clear winner in his first fight in his native Mexico in nearly 12 years.

Judge Jeremy Hayes scored the bout 120-107 for Alvarez while Joe Pasquale and Gerardo Martino both saw it 118-109 for the champion, who delighted a sellout crowd of some 50,000 at the open-air Akron Stadium in his hometown.

“It’s a historic moment for me,” Alvarez said. “I’m blessed to be here with my people who supported me from the beginning.”

Alvarez improved to 59-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Ryder, the mandatory challenger, fell to 38-6 with 18 wins inside the distance.

After a tentative opening round, the 32-year-old Alvarez began to open up, landing a bevy of right hands that had Ryder bleeding from the nose and mouth by the third round.

A brutal left-right combination dropped Ryder in the fifth round.

He beat the count and held on until the bell, but he was in trouble again in the sixth when another big right from Alvarez had the Briton’s knees sagging.

But Ryder, nicknamed “The Gorilla,” kept coming. He was down again after a right from Alvarez late in the eighth, but that was ruled a slip and he had bounced back up moments before the bell.

Shaken again in the ninth, Ryder nevertheless seemed to find a second wind. The 10th and 11th were closer and Alvarez was less effective but had more than enough to hang on.

“He’s strong,” Alvarez said. “I’m not surprised about it.”

But Alvarez, regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, was pleased with the performance after a mixed 2022.

He was well beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May after stepping up to light heavyweight before laboring to a unanimous victory over old rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

He later underwent surgery on his left hand to address a long-running ligament problem.

“I’m happy with the fight,” Alvarez said. “I won and I’m happy that people had a great time.”

Alvarez admitted he wasn’t fully confident in his left hand from the opening bell.

“I needed a couple of rounds to start punching and knowing I’m good with the hand,” he said. “Now I know.”

And now he wants a rematch with Bivol, reiterating in the ring that he wanted to return to light heavyweight against the undefeated Russian who handed him the second defeat of his career.

“Everybody knows we want Bivol, the rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said, “175 (pounds), same terms, same everything.”

Topics: boxing

Related

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Sport
Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Sport
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
  • Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to lead the host Lakers
  • Butler scored 28 points to lead the Heat over the Knicks 105-86, giving Miami a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 Monday on their home court
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Anthony Davis and LeBron James powered the Los Angeles Lakers in a rout of defending champion Golden State on Saturday while Jimmy Butler returned from an ankle injury to spark Miami’s romp over New York in the NBA playoffs.

Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while LeBron James added 21 points to lead the host Lakers over the Warriors 127-97.

Davis made 7-of-10 shots from the floor, 11-of-12 from the free throw line, and had four blocks, three assists and three steals while overwhelming with defensive plays.

“I just wanted to come out and get back to the dominant performance that I do defensively,” Davis said.

“We wanted to get back to our roots, and defending and guarding. This is a tough team to guard but we know that we can do it and we did it well tonight, holding them to 97 points.”

James, who went the first 13 minutes without shooting, added eight assists and eight rebounds while D’Angelo Russell posted 21 points, all in the first half.

The Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead over the defending champion Warriors in their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series with game four on Monday in Los Angeles.

“It’s a battle,” Davis said of the series. “Two teams that want it and can score and can give each other a beat down any given night.

“We know they’re going to come out with a lot of firepower Monday trying not to go down 3-1. We’ve got to have the mindset we had tonight.”

An 18-4 run to end the first quarter gave the Warriors a 30-23 lead, with James not taking a shot in the first period of a playoff game for the first time in his career.

“It’s just a case of allowing the game to come to him, letting a natural rhythm happen and not forcing things,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

After falling behind 40-29, the Lakers answered with a 30-8 run in the final 7:22 of the second quarter for a 59-48 halftime lead.

“As a group, we wasn’t shooting the ball well. We locked up defensively and got easy ones,” D’Angelo Russell said.

The Lakers, who stretched the lead as large as 20 points in the third quarter, entered the fourth ahead 86-68 and cruised from there.

Ham praised Davis for his defending.

“He sets a tone for us defensively,” Ham said. “He’s the catalyst. He’s the anchor. His activity, when he is changing shots, blocking shots, it’s amazing. He’s locked in.”

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points while Andrew Wiggins added 16 and Klay Thompson had 15.

In the Eastern Conference, Butler scored 28 points to lead the Heat over the Knicks 105-86, giving Miami a 2-1 series lead with Game 4 Monday on their home court.

“It feels good to get a dub (W) on our home floor in front of our fans,” Butler said. “We’re going to take that and roll with it.”

Butler missed Miami’s loss Tuesday after suffering an injury in the series opener, but returned to help the Heat lead from start to finish.

“I’m comfortable, I’m confident and I work extremely hard at my craft,” Butler said.

“My teammates have got a lot to do with that. They always make sure I’m catching the ball in spots where I’m comfortable and letting me be aggressive.”

Max Strus added 19 points for Miami while Bam Adebayo added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Kyle Lowry had 14 points.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Butler’s return infused his teammates with confidence.

“You can’t put an analytic to it. It’s just the overall confidence level your team has — that you can always get the ball to him and know that we’ll get something efficient and coherent,” Spoelstra said of Butler.

“You need a guy like Jimmy when you’re playing against a good team like this.”

Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points but the Knicks made only 31-of-91 shots from the floor.

“The start of the game we got back on our heels,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We couldn’t get stops early, so we didn’t get any easy buckets, so we paid the price.”

Topics: basketball

Related

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
Golf
US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Sport
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
  • Mage joined Justify (2018), Big Brown (2008) and Regret (2015) as Derby winners with just three previous starts
  • The colt earned $1,860,000 for the biggest win of his brief career
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky:  After seven deaths raised questions about the future of horse racing, Mage earned a surprising Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday, capping a nerve-rattling day that included two more fatalities ahead of the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race.

Mage, a 15-1 shot, had only one win in his career, giving little indication that he could triumph against 17 rivals in a race that is not kind to the inexperienced.

Still, he made a gutsy stretch run, overtaking Two Phil’s to his inside and winning by a length. Mage, who didn’t race as a 2-year-old, ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57.

Mage joined Justify (2018), Big Brown (2008) and Regret (2015) as Derby winners with just three previous starts.

“He proved today that it didn’t matter,” assistant trainer and co-owner Gustavo Delgado Jr. said.

The colt was in the skilled hands of Javier Castellano, a Hall of Fame jockey who hasn’t been as in-demand lately. The 45-year-old Castellano snapped an 0-for-15 skid in the Derby.

“I never give up,” Castellano said. “I always try hard to do the right thing. It took me a little while to get there. I finally got it.”

Castellano and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela. Mage joined Canonero II as Derby winners with Venezuelan ties. Canonero II won the Derby and Preakness in 1971.

Going into the backstretch, Mage was ahead of just three horses. Castellano and Mage began picking off the competition and on the far turn launched their run.

“Turning for home, he had a lot of heart,” Castellano said. “He’s a little horse with a big heart.”

Two Phil’s stormed to the lead at the top of the stretch. Mage swung to the outside and took aim on the leader. Mage passed him at the eighth-pole and went on to victory.

“Everything went according to plan,” Delgado Jr. said. “This is the dream I have, a year-and-a-half ago, I wrote a note: ‘We’re going to win the Derby next year.’”

Forte, the early favorite, was scratched in the morning with a bruised foot, one of five horses that dropped out in the run-up to the race.

Mage paid $32.42, $14.58 and $9.08. The colt earned $1,860,000 for the biggest win of his brief career.

Two Phil’s returned $10.44 and $6.52.

“Man, he tried so hard and ran his heart out,” said Larry Rivelli, who trains Two Phil’s.

Angel of Empire, the 4-1 favorite, was another half-length back in third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs. He paid $4.70 to show.

Earlier in the day, Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, were euthanized after being injured in their races, becoming the sixth and seventh horses to have died at the track in recent days.

“It’s a very difficult subject to touch upon,” said Ramiro Restrepo, part of Mage’s ownership and a blood stock agent. “I’m sure there’s going to be some investigations done as to the reason behind that, and hopefully that provides a few more answers.”

The string of horse deaths was on the mind of some Derby-goers.

“It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” said Michael Freeze, who along with his friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

Chloe’s Dream injured his right front knee, trainer Jeff Hiles told The Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles said. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

Freezing Point suffered a left ankle injury in the Pat Day Mile, trainer Joe Lejzerowicz told the AP.

“He just got bumped in the backstretch,” Lejzerowicz said. “He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart.”

New antidoping and medication rules enforced by a central governing body of the sport are scheduled to take effect May 22.

“All I can say is we do our best to take care of our horses. We treat them better than we treat our children. And we have full confidence in the soundness of our horse,” Restrepo said. “We’ve been training here for two weeks, and he actually has been flourishing at this racetrack.”

The deaths included Derby contender Wild On Ice. Two of the horses were trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. He was indefinitely suspended by the track, although investigators have yet to determine a cause for the deaths of his horses.

A relieved Tim Yakteen, who trained Reincarnate to a 13th-place finish, said, “The most important thing is the horse came out of it OK.”

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, a two-time Triple Crown winner, is nearing the end of a two-year ban issued by Churchill Downs Inc. One of his horses, Medina Spirit, crossed the finish line first in the 2021 Derby and failed a post-race drug test. The horse was disqualified and Baffert was punished.

In 2019, over 30 horse deaths occurred at California’s Santa Anita racetrack, rattling the industry and leading to safety reforms. Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Rick Dutrow had his license revoked in 2011 for 10 years by New York officials. Regulators found syringes loaded with unauthorized medication in a desk in his barn. Dutrow served his punishment and re-opened his stable last month.

Four horses were scratched — Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner — in recent days. Practical Move and Skinner had fevers, while Continuar wasn’t in peak condition, according to his Japanese trainer. Lord Miles was Joseph’s Derby horse.

Disarm was fourth, followed by Hit Show, Japan-based Derma Sotogake, Tapit Trice and Raise Cain, Rocket Can, Confidence Game, Sun Thunder, Japan’s Mandarin Hero, Reincarnate, Kingsbarns, King Russell, Verifying, Jace’s Road and Cyclone Mischief.

Topics: Horse Racing

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
  • The US will take on Thailand, the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool pla
  • In the other semifinal, Sweden — which won Pool A — will play Pool B runner-up Australia on Sunday
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine Saturday and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event.

The US clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England, but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.
Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday.
The US will take on Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool play.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of fourball competition advancing to the semifinals. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.
There was little drama headed into the final day of pool play, with Australia and Thailand already advancing to the knockout stage in Pool B and Sweden sweeping both matches in Pool A to advance.
The US team needed just a half-point or have China fail to sweep England to secure the fourth semifinal spot and got it when Alice Hewson made a birdie on 18 to win her match with Liz Young 1 up over Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.
The Americans had a tough time with Sweden despite Vu delivering the shot of the day when she holed out from the fairway for eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddie.
The US led most of that match before Nordqvist made birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the win.
“Obviously a great finish because I felt like it was pretty tight all day,” Nordqvist said. “You knew it was going to have to be really strong play, and I think just proud of ourselves. We finished really strong yesterday to gain some momentum, and we came out firing pretty strong this morning. Going into tomorrow I think we’re all just very excited to have a shot at it.”
Thompson and Kang rallied from two shots down to take the lead by winning three straight holes starting at No. 14. Thompson made birdie putts on 15 and 16 but Sweden earned the half point when Stark made a birdie on the final hole.
Thailand and Australia squared off to determine who would win Pool B. Thailand had earned four points the first two days and the Aussies got 3 1/2.
Thailand won both matches, with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp 3 and 2, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Stephanie Kyriacou and Minjee Lee 1 up.
Defending champion South Korea lost all four matches the first two days before salvaging the weekend with two wins over Japan.
The semifinals and finals will both be played Sunday, with each match featuring two singles competitions and one alternate shot matchup.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

Topics: LPGA International Crown Lexi Thompson

Related

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
Golf
Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65
Golf
Mi Hyang Lee leads LPGA Tour event at Palos Verdes with 65

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
  • Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set
  • Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final on Saturday for her first win on clay against her top-ranked rival.

The Belarusian prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the title in the Spanish capital for the second time.

Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set.

“It’s something unbelievable. I’m really happy that I’m able to fight against her and I’m able to get this win so it’s not like so super boring for people to watch our matches,” said the champion.

“I really enjoy playing on clay, because I have extra time. It’s not super fast, so I can go for my powerful shots. There are longer rallies. It’s like not just bomb, bomb.”

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek’s nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defense.

Two-time Roland Garros winner Swiatek fought her way back into the match after an explosive start by Sabalenka, but the second seed came back strongly in the third set to win the first WTA 1000 final featuring the top two ranked players since 2014.

Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

“I’m just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it’s always tough matches against her,” added Sabalenka.

The Australian Open champion started with great intensity in her serve and forehand, given some extra zip because of the altitude — Madrid is the second highest European capital city.

Sabalenka earned two break points but sought a winner too keenly to convert and Swiatek held for 3-3.

She did the same again on Swiatek’s next service but this time earned the break for a 5-3 lead when the top seed sent a backhand long.

The 2021 Madrid victor consolidated to clinch the first set, her first ever against Swiatek on the dirt, having lost in straight sets in their three previous clay clashes.

Swiatek, who failed to earn a single break point in the opening set to Sabalenka’s four, converted her first for a 2-0 lead in the second set as her opponent pushed a return into the net.

The world No. 1 consolidated it to love, showing a flash of her usual prowess on clay.

However at 3-1 down, the relentless Sabalenka earned four break points, getting back on serve with a beefy backhand winner down the line.

The Belarusian consolidated and again put Swiatek under the cosh on her serve, but the Pole dug deep and saved two break points to hold.

Swiatek showed her fine defensive game as she broke again for 5-3 and served it out to force the decisive third set.

Sabalenka broke for a 2-0 advantage as Swiatek went a fraction long, and saved a break point with a vicious forehand and another after that to consolidate.

Swiatek broke back but Sabalenka did it again for a 5-3 lead and, after missing three championship points as the 21-year-old battled until the end, eventually triumphed.

“Sometimes it’s tougher; sometimes it’s easier. That’s why we have variety in tennis, and that’s why sometimes players are playing better on some surfaces and some on different,” said Swiatek.

The world number one aimed a jab at the tournament organizers for some of the late nights over the past week, with matches regularly finishing in the early hours.

“It’s not fun to play at 1am though,” she added. “I’m happy anyway I was able to get past this experience and survive and be in the final.”

In the men’s final on Sunday home favorite and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to defend his title against German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff.

Topics: Madrid Open Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek WTA

Related

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Tennis
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
Tennis
Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals

follow us

Latest updates

Riyadh forum to reveal the debt owed to coins
Conference on Islamic Numismatics will feature experts who will explore role numismatics plays in associated knowledge.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh 
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh 
Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch
Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch
China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 
China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 
Afghans set sights on Middle East with world’s best saffron
An Afghan man and children harvest saffron flowers in a field on the outskirts of Herat province. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.