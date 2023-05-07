You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve
FHS2023

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve
Short Url

https://arab.news/ygpne

Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve
  • Kingdom’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.5bn in revenue in 2023
Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: There has been no looking back for the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia since September 2019 when the Kingdom opened its doors to international tourism with the introduction of e-visas and visas on arrival to visitors from 49 countries. 

Despite challenging global conditions, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most competitive markets for the hospitality industry.

The Kingdom’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027 according to Statista, an online platform specialized in market and consumer data. 

“Saudi Arabia was named the most-visited Arab country in 2022 and is set to continue a growth trajectory for years to come,” Dimitris Manikis, president of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, told Arab News. 

“Events such as the Future Hospitality Summit underpin the Kingdom’s efforts, opening the floodgates to regional and international travelers and investors, and will play a key role in firmly cementing Saudi Arabia’s place on the global map as a destination for business and leisure,” he added.

Key trends

“Modern, multilayered hospitality experiences are very much in-demand and essential to the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia,” Agnès Roquefort, global chief development officer, luxury and lifestyle, Accor, told Arab News. 

She said: “Hospitality has evolved beyond simply just room stays — today it is a multilayered experience. The key is to develop hotels that are as attractive to locals as they are to travelers.”

The country is now ushering in a new era as the Kingdom aims to reach net zero by 2060.

Agnès Roquefort, Global chief development officer, luxury and lifestyle, Accor

Manikis added: “One of the most notable trends in the hospitality sector right now is the blending of business and leisure travel. With more people working remotely and the lines between work and personal life becoming increasingly blurred, many travelers are combining business trips with leisure activities, resulting in a growing demand for hotels and resorts that offer both business and leisure amenities across a diversified offering of accommodation styles.”

He said as the hospitality industry continues its resilient recovery from the challenges of a global pandemic, hoteliers are more and more interested in soft brands. 

Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, the Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Arab News: “Data-driven personalization is another trend influencing the Kingdom’s hospitality sector evolution. There is a focus on a traveler-centric approach that depends on careful technology planning and digital infrastructure that creates a seamless experience for visitors. This approach extends to the hotel experience, whether that is in how travelers find a room, or the experience gained once they step through the doors.”

Focus on sustainability 

“Guests are paying more attention than ever before to how a hotel impacts the world around it, with an increasing number deciding whether to book a stay based on a property’s carbon footprint, sustainable practices and how it supports the communities in which it operates,” Mattar explained. 

 He added: “New destinations such as Red Sea Global are incorporating key sustainability practices to minimize the impact they have on the environment. Building on our commitment, in 2021, we launched a 10-year action plan called ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ that will make a positive difference to our people, communities, and the planet. This is being reflected in our operations as well as growth in Saudi Arabia.”

One of the defining shifts in the industry is the focus around sustainability.

Ahmad Darwish, Chief administrative officer at Red Sea Global

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, the Middle East, Marriott International, told Arab News: “According to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2023 Travel Trends research, we are seeing that sustainability is increasingly becoming a priority for travelers, with most taking it into consideration and many shaping their holidays around this.”

Roquefort went on to say that “sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Accor and has also been at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan since its inception. The country is now ushering in a new era as the Kingdom aims to reach net-zero by 2060 and our group’s growth ambitions are aligned with this.”

Guy Hutchinson, president, and CEO, of Rotana, told Arab News: “As environmental awareness becomes increasingly important for travelers, we are actively working to reduce our carbon footprint, further cementing our commitment to creating practical and ambitious solutions in line with the net-zero vision.”

Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at Red Sea Global, told Arab News: “One of the defining shifts in the industry is the focus around sustainability. What’s unique about the Red Sea (Global) is that it aims to be the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destination, delivering a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040.”

Topics: FHS2023 Saudi hospitality Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
Business & Economy
Saudi hotel industry leading the world thanks to Vision 2030 push
Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders
Business & Economy
Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh set to bring together global investment decision-makers and leaders

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index surged 137.88 points — or 1.24 percent — to end at 11,258.22 on Sunday, as 173 of the 224 stocks closed in the green.  

While the parallel market Nomu advanced 198.80 points to 21,094.37, the MSCI Tadawul Index also inched up 18.53 points to finish at 1,516.45. 

The total trading turnover value for the benchmark index touched SR4.95 billion ($1.32 billion). 

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. was the top performer of the day, as its share price closed 9.98 percent higher at SR19.18. 

Other top performers were Saudi Chemical Co., Saudi British Bank and Middle East Paper Co., whose share prices grew by 6.49 percent, 6.04 percent and 5.69 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Bank Aljazira, whose share price dropped by 4.21 percent to SR18.20. 

On the announcements front, Saudi British Bank reported a net profit of SR1.76 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up 76 percent from SR1 billion in the year-ago period, spurred by higher total operating income. 

Riyadh Cables Group Co. also reported a 48 percent increase in net profit to reach SR125 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR84.5 million in the year-ago period. 

The cable manufacturer’s revenues jumped 24.1 percent to SR1.94 billion from SR1.56 billion during the period under review. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the company announced its intention to repurchase and allocate 500,000 shares to the employee’s long-term stock incentive plan.  

Arabian Pipes Co., on the other hand, turned to a net profit of SR13.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 against a net loss of SR13.2 million incurred during the same period a year earlier. 

The pipe manufacturer’s revenues skyrocketed to SR230 million in the first quarter of 2023 as opposed to SR61.70 million clocked in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s share price closed marginally higher at SR54.10. 

Saudi Public Transport Co., on the other hand, widened its net losses to SR44 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR3.5 million in the same quarter last year. 

The company’s revenues increased 2.8 percent to SR307.67 million between January and March this year from SR299.31 million during the same period in 2022. Its share price declined slightly to SR17.92. 

In a statement to Tadawul, National Industrialization Co., reported a 73 percent fall in net profit to SR82.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 from SR309 million in the first quarter of 2022. 

The company’s revenue slumped 9.2 percent to SR888.7 million from SR 979.22 during the period under review. Its share price increased 3.63 percent to SR13.

Topics: Closing Bell TASI Tadawul nomu-parallel Financial results

Related

Closing bell: TASI rallies past 11,000 mark after 145 days 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI rallies past 11,000 mark after 145 days 

Cruise Saudi reaches Saudization rate of 71%, to create 50k jobs by 2035 

Cruise Saudi reaches Saudization rate of 71%, to create 50k jobs by 2035 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Cruise Saudi reaches Saudization rate of 71%, to create 50k jobs by 2035 

Cruise Saudi reaches Saudization rate of 71%, to create 50k jobs by 2035 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company tasked to develop the infrastructure for a full-suite cruise market in the Kingdom, has managed to reach a Saudization rate of 71 percent since its launch in 2021, said a senior executive. 
Speaking on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai, Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen explained his company’s efforts to increase the employment of Saudis in a sector that traditionally relied on foreign employees. 
“Cruise Saudi plans to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2035, benefiting the local workforce,” Clasen told Arab News, adding that the firm has also actively encouraged women’s empowerment by hiring them. 
Clasen pointed out that women constitute for 34 percent of his workforce, holding managerial positions in the operations and business development departments.   
They also work in crucial departments such as the general terminal and port services and ground operations. 
The cruise company also aims to strengthen the Kingdom’s tourist sector by attracting 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035, which includes boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 10 percent. 
“Establishing cruising as a new pillar to Saudi’s rapidly expanding tourism industry is a significant undertaking,” said Clansen. 
He added that the company is operating within the broader context of Saudi’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and develop new revenue-generating industries such as tourism. 
Cruise Saudi has already developed three existing Saudi commercial ports including Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port and King Abdulaziz Port with dedicated infrastructure to welcome the world’s largest cruise vessels. 
The company also witnessed a spurt in the number of guests during the ongoing cruise season, which began in November 2022 and set to end in May 2023. 
“We reached 192,714 passengers from 100 different nationalities visiting Saudi aboard seven cruise ships,” Clasen added. 
Furthermore, Cruise Saudi recently collaborated with high-end hotel brand Aman to build a 183-meter ultra-luxury yacht aimed at passengers with high net worth. The vessel will have 27 suites and would be ready for cruising by 2027. 

Topics: Cruise Saudi Saudization Public Investment Fund Saudi workforce cruise

Related

Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture
Saudi Arabia
Cruise Saudi, Aman to launch luxury cruise ship in joint venture
Saudi Arabia will welcome a million cruise ship passengers by 2028, Cruise Saudi MD claims
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia will welcome a million cruise ship passengers by 2028, Cruise Saudi MD claims

Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023

Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023

Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported revenue of SR280.94 billion ($74.89 billion) in the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to a report issued by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance, expenditure during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to SR283.86 billion, reflecting a 21.9 percent drop when compared to SR363.7 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

The Kingdom’s non-oil revenue increased by 9 percent to reach SR102.34 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to SR94.26 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Oil revenues stood at SR178 billion, reflecting a 3 percent drop when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The report also revealed that the Saudi budget recorded a deficit of about SR2.91 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“The opportunities available during the previous year were exploited to reduce financing needs for the year 2023 through the implementation of advance financing operations,” the ministry said.

 It added: “The volume of public debt is low compared to the G20 countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 as non-oil activities picked up pace, data issued by the General Authority for Statistics showed.  

Between January and March this year, the Kingdom’s activities in the non-oil sector, government services, and oil industry increased by 5.8 percent, 4.9 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively.   

 

Topics: Saudi GDP Ministry of Finance

Related

Update Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP in 2021 rose by the highest rate in six years thanks to non-oil activities
Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 

Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 

Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 

Qatar’s Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority tendered 22 building projects worth 4.1 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, with plans to award more projects by the end of this year, the authority said in a statement. 
This is part of more than 8 billion Qatari riyals that the Gulf state has laid out for various projects in recent months as it upgrades the country’s infrastructure and public buildings. 
The authority, also known as Ashghal, said in a statement that six projects worth 1.1 billion riyals have already been awarded, including the construction and development of several buildings.
Qatar also has 10 more projects under implementation with an estimated value of 3 billion riyals. This includes the development of Hamad General Hospital, Madinat Khalifa Health Center, Qatar Sidra Academy and the veterinary laboratory building of the Ministry of Municipality.  
“This is in addition to tendering more projects in the third quarter of this year. Ashghal is continuing to complete infrastructure and public buildings projects according to Qatar’s plan,” said Youssef Al-Emadi, director of projects affairs at Ashghal, in the statement.  
Qatar is also developing many court projects to upgrade its judicial infrastructure.  
This saw Ashghal and the Supreme Judiciary Council launching a design competition, seeking brilliant architectural design ideas for eight new courts, including the Court Complex and the Court of Cassation.  
The Court of Cassation project will be spread over a 50,000 sq.meters area in Wadi Al-Sail. The Court Complex in Wadi Al-Banat, on the other hand, will be built on a 100,000 sq. meter area and will house seven courts, including the Criminal Court, the Family Court, the Traffic Court and the Investment and Trade Court.  
The complex will also be home to the Civil Court, the Court of First Instance and the Enforcement Court.    
Ashghal had also recently invited designs for the main post office building and the land transport customs building in Thumama.  
Last month, the public works authority also announced that phase one of the seasonal storage lagoons of the treated sewage effluent plant was 75 percent complete.  
Once ready, the project would contribute to maximizing the utilization of renewable water resources and the optimal use of treated wastewater in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives in environmental sustainability. 

Topics: Public Works Authority Ashghal building projects Qatar infrastructure

Related

Qatar infrastructure expansion boon for lenders
Business & Economy
Qatar infrastructure expansion boon for lenders
Qatar infrastructure spend to boost Barwa Bank profit
Business & Economy
Qatar infrastructure spend to boost Barwa Bank profit

Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts

Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts

Saudi Arabia’s annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on course to becoming self-sufficient in papaya, with the production of the tropical fruit increasing to 4,717 tons annually, as the Kingdom pushes to raise the rate of cultivation as part of achieving food security under Vision 2030. 

With 95 percent self-sufficiency, the Kingdom’s papaya exports reached 296 tons, and re-exports hit 3.8 tons, while imports of the fruit stood at 571 tons, according to a report released by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.    

Papaya fruit production season begins in May and continues until August in Saudi Arabia, with the cultivation mainly concentrated in the Eastern Province and Jazan region, according to the report.  

The Kingdom cultivates and produces many types of papaya such as the “Red Lady” hybrid which is the most popular and widely cultivated variant in the Kingdom.  

Other variants include “Red Bella,” and “Tainung,” in addition to several local and imported variants.  

Highlighting the health benefits of papaya, the report said the fruit helps improve digestion while providing a good source of nutrients such as vitamin C, folic acid, and vitamin A.  

According to the ministry, tropical fruit crops like papaya and mango have high economic returns to the Kingdom.     

In April, the ministry announced that Saudi Arabia reached 60 percent self-sufficiency in mangoes as its production rose to 88,600 tons annually. The Kingdom managed to hit this number as it has been working to increase the cultivation of mangoes by planting an area of more than 6,880 hectares.     

This comes as the ministry is keen on further strengthening its agriculture sector by increasing the production of various vegetables and fruits. It is working toward raising the efficiency of locally produced fruits, especially in their production season, boosting their quality, and elevating their safety standards. In return, this is expected to back and support local farmers and increase their financial returns altogether.   

The Kingdom’s agriculture sector witnessed massive improvements since the launch of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program in 2019.     

The program seeks to boost the production, processing, and marketing of fruits, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee, and rain-fed crops. 

Topics: Saudi Agriculture papaya Production

Related

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Business & Economy
Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
Boat overturns in India’s Kerala state, at least 21 die
Dozens feared dead after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala, India. (Photo/Social Media)
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.