Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE's financial sector 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 
The expansion is set to brand ADGM as one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market will expand its area of jurisdiction to 10 times its current footprint in an effort to make the financial sector a major contributor to the economy, according to its chairman.

ADGM, the international financial center of the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, will add Al-Reem Island to its current location on Al-Maryah Island.  

The expansion is set to brand ADGM as one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, encompassing an area of 1,438 hectares. 

“This expansion provides us with a unique opportunity for Abu Dhabi to reinforce its position as a world-leading international financial center and a global destination of choice. Combining our common law jurisdiction and pioneering regulatory framework across these two islands will unlock even greater economic opportunities,” Ahmed Al-Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said in a statement. 

He explained that Al-Reem Island presents an abundance of opportunities thanks to its wide range of office spaces and residential, educational, medical, and lifestyle facilities. 

“Together, as ADGM, Al-Maryah and Al-Reem Islands will be one of the most attractive places to live and work across financial centers worldwide,” he added. 

Al-Maryah Island’s occupancy rate is currently above 95 percent with a “strong” pipeline of international companies wanting to expand and establish their footprint in the area, Al-Zaabi stated. 

“In line with the wise leadership vision to build our diversified future economy and the financial industry at its core, global financial institutions, family offices, entrepreneurs and leading fintech talent continue to choose ADGM as the location from which they access a deep pool of capital and a wide range of investment opportunities that are available in Abu Dhabi,” he added. 

Established in 2015, ADGM currently has 5,500 business licenses operating within it, and a workforce of 11,000 people. The entity also achieved a record increase of 56 percent in assets under management last year. 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed flat on Monday, slipping 0.26 points to 11,256.39. 

While the parallel market Nomu lost 35.84 points to finish at 21,058.53, the MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 1.12 percent to end at 1,514.66. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday was SR5.57 billion ($1.49 billion). 

The best performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., whose share price soared 9.91 percent to SR21.08. 

Other top performers were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Co. for Hardware, whose share prices surged 9.91 percent and 6.70 percent, respectively. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share price dropped 10 percent to SR20.88. 

On the announcements front, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. informed Tadawul that it earned a net profit of SR20.07 million in the first quarter of this year, up 31.8 percent from SR15.23 million in the same period of 2022, driven by higher revenue from sales. The company’s share price advanced 3.09 percent to SR56.70. 

Another firm that announced its financial results for the first quarter was Nama Chemicals Co., reporting a net loss of SR18.8 million in the first three months of 2023 against a net profit of SR33.40 million in the same period a year ago. Despite reporting a loss in the first quarter, Nama Chemicals Co.’s share price rose 0.14 percent to SR36.15. 

Meanwhile, the net profit of Saudi Automotive Services Co. skyrocketed 75.44 percent in the first quarter to SR14.07 million, compared to SR8.02 million in the same period of 2022. The firm’s share price slid 2.68 percent to SR39.90. 

Bawan Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its net profit declined by 31.41 percent in the first quarter to SR34.53 million, compared to SR50.34 million in the same period a year ago. 

United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, reported a net profit of SR84.44 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 13.40 percent from SR97.51 million in the same quarter of 2022. The firm’s share prices edged up 0.79 percent to SR77.

American restaurant chain Arby's opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the US, has opened its first outlet in Saudi Arabia.

The company joined with multi-unit restaurant operator Shahia Foods, which is also the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to launch the restaurant in Riyadh.  

The move is part of Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands’ international expansion plans to tap into the growing food and hospitality market in the Middle East region. 

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brand's international growth story,” said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Inspire Brands.  

“We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region,” he added. 

Like its menu in the US, the company said its guests in Riyadh will have the option of selecting from a variety of meats, as it will offer 10 meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day. 

The restaurant will also serve special items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom, the company said in a press release. 

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience,” said Saud Abdullah Al-Athel, CEO of Shahia Foods Limited Co. 

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in the Kingdom in the coming months.

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 08 May 2023
Reina Takla and Nirmal Narayanan

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 08 May 2023
Reina Takla and Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector buzzing with activities offering immense investment opportunities, a top official of the Radisson Hotel Group has revealed that the company is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom with a total of 100 properties in the next five years.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday, Elie Younes, executive vice president, and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the planned expansion will help create more job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
“Currently we have around 50 hotels almost actually in Saudi Arabia; 25 hotels open and 25 hotels under construction as we speak. Our plan for the next five years is to double that. And that means to have almost 100 hotels across Saudi Arabia,” Younes said.
The top executive said if every hotel has 200 rooms, each property “will employ 150 people, more or less. And if you are opening another 50 hotels, you can imagine the multiplying effect this will have on the economy and on job creation.”
Younes said the hotel group wishes to become part of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector’s expansion story.
“We have big plans in Saudi (Arabia), and the reason being Saudi (Arabia) has big plans for itself. Saudi (Arabia) is going through a transformation, for its economy, for its people, and for the whole country. And given the transformation that Saudi Arabia will go through, we will transform ourselves with and in Saudi (Arabia),” he said.
The official said the group would not only focus on key cities in Saudi Arabia to open its hotels but will also concentrate on the upcoming “secondary and economic cities” in the Kingdom.
Talking about the group’s global plans, Younes said it currently has 1,500 hotels globally, and the plan is to expand the number of properties to 3,000 within the next five to seven years.
“If you look at the region (Middle East), we currently have around 75 (hotels). And the plan is to double that in the next five years to become hopefully 150 hotels. So, today, we have about 1,500 hotels globally, and the idea is to double that in the next five years and make it around 3,000 hotels,” said Younes.
Lauding the Saudi government’s regulatory reforms in the private sector, Younes said these reforms should evolve daily.
“This is an evolving evolution. Let us put it that way, where both the private and public sectors continue putting efforts in order to achieve the goals. So, policy and investment in infrastructure, and providing subsidies to investors and enabling operations are all integral elements for the future of Saudi Arabia,” added Younes.
According to the official, Radisson Hotel Group is not planning to open an additional 50 exclusively luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. Instead, the company will explore investment opportunities in 50 midscale lifestyle hotels in the Kingdom.
“Will we do 50 luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years? I don’t think we will do that. But will there be investment opportunities for midscale lifestyle (hotels) across the Kingdom in the next five years for 50 hotels? I certainly would bet on that,” he said.

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is considering raising funds from the market through a public offer or a real estate investment trust fund by 2026, CEO John Pagano told Bloomberg. 

“There will be some kind of public market event, whether it’s an initial public offering, whether it’s an establishment of a REIT, those are things that we’re currently studying,” Pagano told Bloomberg in an interview. 

The developer of giga-projects such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA said it is in talks with banks and related parties but did not divulge any information on advisers, banks, or valuation. 

Pagano said that the company will go to market once the hotels have been operational for about two years and achieved a track record of occupancy, cash flow, and profitability.   

He indicated that the company’s current objective is to create a revenue stream that helps further growth value.   

On a global level, from a property markets perspective, the idea of public real estate companies has largely vanished, the CEO emphasized. 

Pagano said that real estate investment funds are gaining popularity mainly due to tax efficiency and accessibility to a broader investor base. 

In an interview with Arab News during the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in Riyadh last October, the CEO had evinced interest in listing publicly as a future option to secure additional funding. 

He also revealed that the company would open an airport with a seaplane terminal to commemorate the first opening of the hotels and welcome the guests. 

“We have another 13 resorts under development right now that will open a year later. So, in 2024, we will complete the first phase of the Red Sea, which is a total of 16 hotels,” Pagano told Arab News in October. 

Regarding AMAALA, he highlighted that the luxury development has eight resorts under construction that will also be completed at the end of 2024. 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia's hospitality landscape 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is on track for a major breakthrough as top developers used the Future Hospitality Summit held in Riyadh to outline their ambitious plans for the future.

On the first day of the event, leading developers discussed new opportunities while sharing their insights on how they are working to propel the sector's growth.  

Rua Al Madinah Holding is set to add 47,000 rooms in just seven years as the Public Investment Fund-owned firm is building the Rua Al Madinah Project, spread over an area of 1.5 million sq. meters on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque. 

The company is aiming to facilitate 30 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030, its CEO Ahmed Al-Juhani told a panel discussion titled “Industry leaders share their insight on how they are investing in change.” 

The CEO said: “We signed deals worth SR4.4 billion ($1.17 billion). We signed with major companies like Marriot agreeing to introduce eight brands, as well as Hyatt with three brands.”

Another major player in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which has $63 billion of investments covering 14 million sq. meters, including 38 planned hotels, with 36 already signed, its CEO Jerry Inzerillo revealed.  

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the company’s workforce, he said 85 percent are Saudi nationals, of which 36 percent are women.  

While international hospitality brands are entering the Saudi market to offer new experiences to guests, James Riley, group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the Kingdom’s tradition is “a key aspect of the sector’s growth.”  

Riley added that his company is currently working closely with Al Faisaliah Hotel to introduce a new and luxurious product that will become “the leading hotel in Riyadh.”  

More than 100 speakers are set to address FHS Saudi Arabia, with the event focusing on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development.

The conference is being held from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel under the theme of “Invest in Change,” and will see contributions from a range of regional and international organizations, including NEOM, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment.

