Russian IT firm offers Saudi students training in cybersecurity

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance cybersecurity awareness among Saudi students, Russian multinational firm Kaspersky has launched a training and internship program in Saudi Arabia.
It is open to all students in the Kingdom and interested candidates can attend the program in both offline and online modes, said a press release issued on Monday.
The program is divided into two categories: basic and advanced. The first category is designed for students with minimal knowledge in the field of cybersecurity. Sessions in this category, the press release said, are designed to increase their level of cyber hygiene and help participants understand the fundamental concepts of digital well-being.
The second category requires students to have a profound knowledge of the field of cybersecurity. Top-ranking trainees in this category will be awarded an internship at Kaspersky.
Mohamad Hashem, general manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky, said that the Kingdom has a resilient cyber defense sector, and it has all the potential to become a global cybersecurity hub in the future.
“It requires a robust talent pipeline, one that has a strong foundation in cybersecurity education, is equipped with the right skills to navigate the evolving cyberspace and has the expertise to direct the industry toward an innovative path. Our training and internship program in the Kingdom efficiently addresses these needs,” said Hashem.
He added: “We believe education to be one of the core tools in our arsenal of improving the cybersecurity awareness culture, which is much needed as we progress to a hyper-digitized era. Nothing is impossible with quality education.”
In November 2022, during an interview with Arab News, Mary O’Brien, general manager of the American technology firm, IBM Security, said that the company wanted to tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity defenses after the Middle East ranked second globally for data breaches.
