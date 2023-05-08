Demand for hotels in Riyadh to shoot up as major events unfold: Knight Frank 

You are here

FHS2023

Turab Saleem, Knight Frank’s head of hospitality, speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh (AN)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital city is set to witness a surge in hotels due to an increase in big-ticket sporting and entertainment events to be hosted in the metropolis, including the flagship Riyadh Expo 2030, said a hospitality industry expert. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Turab Saleem, Knight Frank’s head of hospitality, said that the increasing number of events will expand the hotel supply and create new opportunities for the hospitality sector. 

For instance, Riyadh Season 2022, the state-sponsored annual entertainment and sports festival, hosted 10 million visitors in less than three months of its launch on Oct. 21, 2022. 

The city has also been a sought-after destination for major events such as formula car racing and WWE wrestling matches, besides hosting the seven-side FIFA Club World Cup in December 2023 and the Asian Games in 2034. 

Riyadh Expo 2030 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2030, and continue until April 1, 2031. 

“All these events have major demand for hotel supply in Riyadh,” said Saleem, adding that Makkah has the highest number of keys, followed by Madinah due to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. 

The Kingdom also has ambitions to double the size and population of the city with investments of $800 billion under its Vision 2030 plan to modernize the country and diversify the economy to wean it off oil export revenues. 

The Future Hospitality Summit is also one such event that’s drawn global investment decision-makers and leaders to Riyadh to exchange knowledge and explore new partnerships. 

The summit, taking place at Al Faisaliah Hotel from May 7-9 with the conference theme, “Invest in Change,” aims to emphasize the importance of the positive change that can be brought about by investing in time, intellect and experience to better influence the hospitality industry’s future. 

The three-day conference will highlight how to promote the development of Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry as a vital contributor to the Kingdom’s economic diversification, and encourage investment in the tourism and hospitality industry by showcasing its potential and prospects. 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

RIYADH: Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the US, has opened its first outlet in Saudi Arabia.

The company joined with multi-unit restaurant operator Shahia Foods, which is also the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to launch the restaurant in Riyadh.  

The move is part of Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands’ international expansion plans to tap into the growing food and hospitality market in the Middle East region. 

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brand's international growth story,” said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Inspire Brands.  

“We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region,” he added. 

Like its menu in the US, the company said its guests in Riyadh will have the option of selecting from a variety of meats, as it will offer 10 meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day. 

The restaurant will also serve special items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom, the company said in a press release. 

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience,” said Saud Abdullah Al-Athel, CEO of Shahia Foods Limited Co. 

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in the Kingdom in the coming months.

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector buzzing with activities offering immense investment opportunities, a top official of the Radisson Hotel Group has revealed that the company is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom with a total of 100 properties in the next five years.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday, Elie Younes, executive vice president, and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the planned expansion will help create more job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
“Currently we have around 50 hotels almost actually in Saudi Arabia; 25 hotels open and 25 hotels under construction as we speak. Our plan for the next five years is to double that. And that means to have almost 100 hotels across Saudi Arabia,” Younes said.
The top executive said if every hotel has 200 rooms, each property “will employ 150 people, more or less. And if you are opening another 50 hotels, you can imagine the multiplying effect this will have on the economy and on job creation.”
Younes said the hotel group wishes to become part of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector’s expansion story.
“We have big plans in Saudi (Arabia), and the reason being Saudi (Arabia) has big plans for itself. Saudi (Arabia) is going through a transformation, for its economy, for its people, and for the whole country. And given the transformation that Saudi Arabia will go through, we will transform ourselves with and in Saudi (Arabia),” he said.
The official said the group would not only focus on key cities in Saudi Arabia to open its hotels but will also concentrate on the upcoming “secondary and economic cities” in the Kingdom.
Talking about the group’s global plans, Younes said it currently has 1,500 hotels globally, and the plan is to expand the number of properties to 3,000 within the next five to seven years.
“If you look at the region (Middle East), we currently have around 75 (hotels). And the plan is to double that in the next five years to become hopefully 150 hotels. So, today, we have about 1,500 hotels globally, and the idea is to double that in the next five years and make it around 3,000 hotels,” said Younes.
Lauding the Saudi government’s regulatory reforms in the private sector, Younes said these reforms should evolve daily.
“This is an evolving evolution. Let us put it that way, where both the private and public sectors continue putting efforts in order to achieve the goals. So, policy and investment in infrastructure, and providing subsidies to investors and enabling operations are all integral elements for the future of Saudi Arabia,” added Younes.
According to the official, Radisson Hotel Group is not planning to open an additional 50 exclusively luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. Instead, the company will explore investment opportunities in 50 midscale lifestyle hotels in the Kingdom.
“Will we do 50 luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years? I don’t think we will do that. But will there be investment opportunities for midscale lifestyle (hotels) across the Kingdom in the next five years for 50 hotels? I certainly would bet on that,” he said.

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is considering raising funds from the market through a public offer or a real estate investment trust fund by 2026, CEO John Pagano told Bloomberg. 

“There will be some kind of public market event, whether it’s an initial public offering, whether it’s an establishment of a REIT, those are things that we’re currently studying,” Pagano told Bloomberg in an interview. 

The developer of giga-projects such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA said it is in talks with banks and related parties but did not divulge any information on advisers, banks, or valuation. 

Pagano said that the company will go to market once the hotels have been operational for about two years and achieved a track record of occupancy, cash flow, and profitability.   

He indicated that the company’s current objective is to create a revenue stream that helps further growth value.   

On a global level, from a property markets perspective, the idea of public real estate companies has largely vanished, the CEO emphasized. 

Pagano said that real estate investment funds are gaining popularity mainly due to tax efficiency and accessibility to a broader investor base. 

In an interview with Arab News during the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in Riyadh last October, the CEO had evinced interest in listing publicly as a future option to secure additional funding. 

He also revealed that the company would open an airport with a seaplane terminal to commemorate the first opening of the hotels and welcome the guests. 

“We have another 13 resorts under development right now that will open a year later. So, in 2024, we will complete the first phase of the Red Sea, which is a total of 16 hotels,” Pagano told Arab News in October. 

Regarding AMAALA, he highlighted that the luxury development has eight resorts under construction that will also be completed at the end of 2024. 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is on track for a major breakthrough as top developers used the Future Hospitality Summit held in Riyadh to outline their ambitious plans for the future.

On the first day of the event, leading developers discussed new opportunities while sharing their insights on how they are working to propel the sector's growth.  

Rua Al Madinah Holding is set to add 47,000 rooms in just seven years as the Public Investment Fund-owned firm is building the Rua Al Madinah Project, spread over an area of 1.5 million sq. meters on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque. 

The company is aiming to facilitate 30 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030, its CEO Ahmed Al-Juhani told a panel discussion titled “Industry leaders share their insight on how they are investing in change.” 

The CEO said: “We signed deals worth SR4.4 billion ($1.17 billion). We signed with major companies like Marriot agreeing to introduce eight brands, as well as Hyatt with three brands.”

Another major player in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which has $63 billion of investments covering 14 million sq. meters, including 38 planned hotels, with 36 already signed, its CEO Jerry Inzerillo revealed.  

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the company’s workforce, he said 85 percent are Saudi nationals, of which 36 percent are women.  

While international hospitality brands are entering the Saudi market to offer new experiences to guests, James Riley, group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the Kingdom’s tradition is “a key aspect of the sector’s growth.”  

Riley added that his company is currently working closely with Al Faisaliah Hotel to introduce a new and luxurious product that will become “the leading hotel in Riyadh.”  

More than 100 speakers are set to address FHS Saudi Arabia, with the event focusing on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development.

The conference is being held from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel under the theme of “Invest in Change,” and will see contributions from a range of regional and international organizations, including NEOM, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment.

Saudi Arabia on course to become global tourism hub in 10 years

Saudi Arabia on course to become global tourism hub in 10 years

RIYADH: In line with the goals set in Vision 2030 reform plans, Saudi Arabia will emerge as an international tourism and hospitality hub in the next 10 years, predicted Prince Mansour bin Saad.

The assistant secretary-general of the King Faisal Foundation was speaking at a panel discussion during the Future Hospitality Summit that opened in Riyadh on Monday.

“Hospitality is in our DNA,” said Bin Saad, who is also a board member of Al Khozama Investment Co.

He said: “I know a lot of foreigners visiting Saudi Arabia who praise the hospitality and the welcoming nature of Saudis.”

The King Faisal Foundation official highlighted the different cultural, historical, and artistic aspects of the Kingdom’s tourism landscape.

Speaking about the foundation’s role in boosting the Saudi economy, he said it worked in the field of education and strived to help schools and universities prepare the young generation to play its role toward national development.

The CEO of the Saudi Tourism Development Fund, Qusai Al-Fakhri, said the tourism sector will require support from other sectors to realize its full potential.

“Tourism is very important for any country; it boosts the gross domestic product and creates jobs. We are keen on helping the private sector and international investors to support us and explore opportunities (in the Kingdom) and (work) together to unlock the potential for this country,” Al-Fakhri said during the panel discussion.

The tourism fund’s chief said the Kingdom is working “very hard and changing the landscape tourism in the region.”

He said to meet the growing demands of the fast-evolving tourism and hospitality sectors, the Kingdom is creating funds in partnership with financial institutions to facilitate potential investors and international companies keen to enter the Saudi market.

