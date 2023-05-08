Saudi Arabia is the most dynamic place in the world of hospitality, says King Faisal Foundation official 

You are here

FHS2023

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary-general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of hospitality investment firm Al Khozama (Screenshot)
Nirmal Narayanan 

Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has become the most dynamic place for hospitality in the world thanks to the initiatives put forward by the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, according to a top official from the Kingdom. 

Speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, secretary-general of the King Faisal Foundation and chairman of hospitality investment firm Al Khozama, said that tourism is driving the future of the Saudi economy.  

“The long tradition of hospitality in Saudi Arabia has, within the last few years, taken an exciting and ambitious new form. Saudi Arabia is perhaps the most dynamic place today in the world of hospitality. It is truly a privilege for all of us in the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia to be able to work in such exciting times and in a sector so central to the culture and traditions,” said the official. 

He added: “Hospitality has always been an essential element of Arabian culture, identity and tradition. In the present era, with Vision 2030, and the emphasis placed by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, tourism has become a cornerstone of the Saudi Arabian economy.”  

Tourism is a key strategic area outlined in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors by the end of this decade.  

The top official of the King Faisal Foundation further outlined the progress Saudi Arabia will make in the coming years.  

“Riyadh will double its population within the next few years. Diriyah will develop dozens of new hotels, tourist and sports attractions. Qiddiya will offer entertainment and will become a community of 650,000 people. Resorts are being built on the Red Sea. In NEOM, an all-new kind of sustainable city is being created that will challenge existing assumptions about what makes communities successful,” he added.  

Earlier this month, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim said the Kingdom would not “shy away” from boosting its tourism and tourism-related sectors as it seeks to become a global hub for travelers.  

“These are sectors that did not exist in the past, and we’re trying to catch up,” said Al-Ibrahim, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.  

The ongoing edition of FHS is being held under the theme “Invest in Change,” focusing on the importance of sustainability, innovation, startups and human capital development. 

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve

Russian IT firm offers Saudi students training in cybersecurity

Russian IT firm offers Saudi students training in cybersecurity
Updated 3 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Russian IT firm offers Saudi students training in cybersecurity

Russian IT firm offers Saudi students training in cybersecurity
Updated 3 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance cybersecurity awareness among Saudi students, Russian multinational firm Kaspersky has launched a training and internship program in Saudi Arabia.
It is open to all students in the Kingdom and interested candidates can attend the program in both offline and online modes, said a press release issued on Monday.
The program is divided into two categories: basic and advanced. The first category is designed for students with minimal knowledge in the field of cybersecurity. Sessions in this category, the press release said, are designed to increase their level of cyber hygiene and help participants understand the fundamental concepts of digital well-being.
The second category requires students to have a profound knowledge of the field of cybersecurity. Top-ranking trainees in this category will be awarded an internship at Kaspersky.
Mohamad Hashem, general manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain at Kaspersky, said that the Kingdom has a resilient cyber defense sector, and it has all the potential to become a global cybersecurity hub in the future. 
“It requires a robust talent pipeline, one that has a strong foundation in cybersecurity education, is equipped with the right skills to navigate the evolving cyberspace and has the expertise to direct the industry toward an innovative path. Our training and internship program in the Kingdom efficiently addresses these needs,” said Hashem. 
He added: “We believe education to be one of the core tools in our arsenal of improving the cybersecurity awareness culture, which is much needed as we progress to a hyper-digitized era. Nothing is impossible with quality education.” 
In November 2022, during an interview with Arab News, Mary O’Brien, general manager of the American technology firm, IBM Security, said that the company wanted to tighten Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity defenses after the Middle East ranked second globally for data breaches. 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 

Abu Dhabi Global Market will undergo a tenfold expansion to bolster the UAE’s financial sector 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Global Market will expand its area of jurisdiction to 10 times its current footprint in an effort to make the financial sector a major contributor to the economy, according to its chairman.

ADGM, the international financial center of the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, will add Al-Reem Island to its current location on Al-Maryah Island.  

The expansion is set to brand ADGM as one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, encompassing an area of 1,438 hectares. 

“This expansion provides us with a unique opportunity for Abu Dhabi to reinforce its position as a world-leading international financial center and a global destination of choice. Combining our common law jurisdiction and pioneering regulatory framework across these two islands will unlock even greater economic opportunities,” Ahmed Al-Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said in a statement. 

He explained that Al-Reem Island presents an abundance of opportunities thanks to its wide range of office spaces and residential, educational, medical, and lifestyle facilities. 

“Together, as ADGM, Al-Maryah and Al-Reem Islands will be one of the most attractive places to live and work across financial centers worldwide,” he added. 

Al-Maryah Island’s occupancy rate is currently above 95 percent with a “strong” pipeline of international companies wanting to expand and establish their footprint in the area, Al-Zaabi stated. 

“In line with the wise leadership vision to build our diversified future economy and the financial industry at its core, global financial institutions, family offices, entrepreneurs and leading fintech talent continue to choose ADGM as the location from which they access a deep pool of capital and a wide range of investment opportunities that are available in Abu Dhabi,” he added. 

Established in 2015, ADGM currently has 5,500 business licenses operating within it, and a workforce of 11,000 people. The entity also achieved a record increase of 56 percent in assets under management last year. 

Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks

Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks

Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

HONG KONG: Asian markets rose on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street fueled by a strong rebound in US regional banks and forecast-beating jobs data that eased fears over a recession in the world’s top economy, according to Agence France-Presse.

However, investors remain wary of any further upheaval in the US financial system following last week’s turmoil that saw the sale of the embattled First Republic Bank to JPMorgan Chase.

That followed the collapse in March of three other banks and the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, which sparked panic on trading floors.

An indication last week from the US Federal Reserve that it could pause its interest rate hikes — after announcing another increase — did little to soothe concerns.

Still, a surge on Friday in US regional lenders and the strong jobs report provided a shot in the arm for Asian markets at the start of the week.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Mumbai and Bangkok led gainers by putting on more than 1 percent each, while Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington and Jakarta were also in the green.

However, Tokyo was dragged down by a retreat in banks as investors returned from an extended break to play catch-up with last week’s sell-off.

Paris and Frankfurt were flat at the open. London was closed for a holiday.

While the jump by a quarter of a million in the non-farm payroll figure will give the Fed reason to hold rates higher for longer, it also showed the US economy remained resilient despite higher rates and inflation.

Investors have fretted for months that the long-running program of monetary tightening aimed at defeating soaring prices will spark a recession.

Austan Goolsbee, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago warned on Friday it was “way too premature” to say if there would be another lift next month but warned the banking turmoil would likely drag on the economy.

There were growing worries about a possible catastrophic US default, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning the country could run out of cash to pay its bills as soon as the start of June unless Congress raises the debt limit.

While many commentators believe lawmakers will come to a deal to lift the borrowing ceiling, as they have every time in the past, there remain fears that the unthinkable could happen and spark an economic crisis.

“Anxiety over US default is at an all-time high,” said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

“Historically, markets have not started worrying about a debt limit default until 2-4 weeks before the anticipated x-date (believed to be the end of July).

“But anxiety is building early this time and shifted into high gear last week after Secretary Yellen warned that a default could occur as soon as June 1.”

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve
Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve

Saudi hospitality sector continues to evolve
  • Kingdom’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.5bn in revenue in 2023
Updated 07 May 2023
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: There has been no looking back for the hospitality industry in Saudi Arabia since September 2019 when the Kingdom opened its doors to international tourism with the introduction of e-visas and visas on arrival to visitors from 49 countries. 

Despite challenging global conditions, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most competitive markets for the hospitality industry.

The Kingdom’s hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027 according to Statista, an online platform specialized in market and consumer data. 

“Saudi Arabia was named the most-visited Arab country in 2022 and is set to continue a growth trajectory for years to come,” Dimitris Manikis, president of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia, and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, told Arab News. 

“Events such as the Future Hospitality Summit underpin the Kingdom’s efforts, opening the floodgates to regional and international travelers and investors, and will play a key role in firmly cementing Saudi Arabia’s place on the global map as a destination for business and leisure,” he added.

Key trends

“Modern, multilayered hospitality experiences are very much in-demand and essential to the future of hospitality in Saudi Arabia,” Agnès Roquefort, global chief development officer, luxury and lifestyle, Accor, told Arab News. 

She said: “Hospitality has evolved beyond simply just room stays — today it is a multilayered experience. The key is to develop hotels that are as attractive to locals as they are to travelers.”

The country is now ushering in a new era as the Kingdom aims to reach net zero by 2060.

Agnès Roquefort, Global chief development officer, luxury and lifestyle, Accor

Manikis added: “One of the most notable trends in the hospitality sector right now is the blending of business and leisure travel. With more people working remotely and the lines between work and personal life becoming increasingly blurred, many travelers are combining business trips with leisure activities, resulting in a growing demand for hotels and resorts that offer both business and leisure amenities across a diversified offering of accommodation styles.”

He said as the hospitality industry continues its resilient recovery from the challenges of a global pandemic, hoteliers are more and more interested in soft brands. 

Haitham Mattar, managing director of India, the Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, told Arab News: “Data-driven personalization is another trend influencing the Kingdom’s hospitality sector evolution. There is a focus on a traveler-centric approach that depends on careful technology planning and digital infrastructure that creates a seamless experience for visitors. This approach extends to the hotel experience, whether that is in how travelers find a room, or the experience gained once they step through the doors.”

Focus on sustainability 

“Guests are paying more attention than ever before to how a hotel impacts the world around it, with an increasing number deciding whether to book a stay based on a property’s carbon footprint, sustainable practices and how it supports the communities in which it operates,” Mattar explained. 

 He added: “New destinations such as Red Sea Global are incorporating key sustainability practices to minimize the impact they have on the environment. Building on our commitment, in 2021, we launched a 10-year action plan called ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ that will make a positive difference to our people, communities, and the planet. This is being reflected in our operations as well as growth in Saudi Arabia.”

One of the defining shifts in the industry is the focus around sustainability.

Ahmad Darwish, Chief administrative officer at Red Sea Global

Sandeep Walia, chief operating officer, the Middle East, Marriott International, told Arab News: “According to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2023 Travel Trends research, we are seeing that sustainability is increasingly becoming a priority for travelers, with most taking it into consideration and many shaping their holidays around this.”

Roquefort went on to say that “sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Accor and has also been at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan since its inception. The country is now ushering in a new era as the Kingdom aims to reach net-zero by 2060 and our group’s growth ambitions are aligned with this.”

Guy Hutchinson, president, and CEO, of Rotana, told Arab News: “As environmental awareness becomes increasingly important for travelers, we are actively working to reduce our carbon footprint, further cementing our commitment to creating practical and ambitious solutions in line with the net-zero vision.”

Ahmad Darwish, chief administrative officer at Red Sea Global, told Arab News: “One of the defining shifts in the industry is the focus around sustainability. What’s unique about the Red Sea (Global) is that it aims to be the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destination, delivering a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040.”

