Qatar’s Hamad International Airport Q1 passenger traffic rises 44.5%

RIYADH: Qatar’s Hamad International Airport recorded a year-on-year surge in passenger traffic of 44.5 percent to reach 10.31 million in the first quarter of 2023, with trips to London, Bangkok, and Dhaka helping to drive the increase.

According to Qatar News Agency, the airport received 3.56 million passengers in January, 3.24 million in February and 3.5 million in March.

Aircraft movement increased 18 percent to 56,417 in the first quarter of 2023.

The airport saw 19,377 aircraft arriving and departing in January, 17,479 in February and 19,561 in March.

During the first quarter, it handled over 540,000 tons of cargo and moved over 8 million bags.

“These numbers demonstrate the resilience of our industry and the vital role that airports play in connecting people. We will always strive toward excellence and ensure that Hamad International Airport remains the top choice for passengers traveling to and from the Middle East and the world,” said Badr Mohammad Al-Meer, chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport, in a statement.

The airport’s busiest destinations during the first quarter of the year were London, Bangkok, Dhaka, Manila and Jeddah.

“With our robust operations and investment in our growth plans, we will continue to magnify our airport infrastructure and product offering to reinforce our competitive position in the aviation industry,” added Al-Meer.

Last year, the airport registered a 101.9 percent increase in passenger traffic to 35.73 million passengers over 2021. It also witnessed a 28.3 percent increase in aircraft movements to 217,875 during the same period.

In March, Hamad International Airport was ranked as the second-best airport in the world, along with winning titles for “World’s Best Airport Shopping” and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the ninth time in a row, at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.

As part of the airport operations plan of Qatar Co. for Airports Operation and Management, Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport enhanced their operations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and introduced customer-centric activities and processes to deliver a safe, seamless and memorable experience.

Inaugurated in 2014, the airport is home to the national carrier Qatar Airways.