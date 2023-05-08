Saudi Arabia on course to become global tourism hub in 10 years

RIYADH: In line with the goals set in Vision 2030 reform plans, Saudi Arabia will emerge as an international tourism and hospitality hub in the next 10 years, predicted Prince Mansour bin Saad.
The assistant secretary-general of the King Faisal Foundation was speaking at a panel discussion during the Future Hospitality Summit that opened in Riyadh on Monday.
“Hospitality is in our DNA,” said Bin Saad, who is also a board member of Al Khozama Investment Co.
He said: “I know a lot of foreigners visiting Saudi Arabia who praise the hospitality and the welcoming nature of Saudis.”
The King Faisal Foundation official highlighted the different cultural, historical, and artistic aspects of the Kingdom’s tourism landscape.
Speaking about the foundation’s role in boosting the Saudi economy, he said it worked in the field of education and strived to help schools and universities prepare the young generation to play its role toward national development.
The CEO of Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund, Qusai Al-Fakhri, said the tourism sector will require support from other sectors to realize its full potential.
“Tourism is very important for any country; it boosts the gross domestic product and creates jobs. We are keen on helping the private sector and international investors to support us and explore opportunities (in the Kingdom) and (work) together to unlock the potential for this country,” Al-Fakhri said during the panel discussion.
The tourism fund’s chief said the Kingdom is working “very hard and changing the landscape tourism in the region.”
He said to meet the growing demands of the fast-evolving tourism and hospitality sectors, the Kingdom is creating funds in partnership with financial institutions to facilitate potential investors and international companies keen to enter the Saudi market.