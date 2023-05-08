You are here

Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Bangladesh 'very grateful' for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka

The first group of 135 Bangladeshi evacuees arrives in Jeddah on May 7, 2023, on flights operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force from Port Sudan. (Bangladeshi Embassy in Riyadh)
The first group of 135 Bangladeshi evacuees arrives in Jeddah on May 7, 2023, on flights operated by the Royal Saudi Air Force from Port Sudan. (Bangladeshi Embassy in Riyadh)
Updated 17 sec ago

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka

Bangladesh ‘very grateful’ for Saudi help as evacuees from Sudan reach Dhaka
  • Hundreds of Bangladeshis still stranded in Port Sudan, awaiting evacuation 
  • For many countries, Saudi Arabia’s help has been key in evacuation efforts
Updated 17 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh is grateful for Saudi Arabia’s help in evacuating its nationals from Sudan, officials said on Monday as the first group of evacuees reached Dhaka.

Foreign countries have been evacuating their nationals in Sudan after deadly fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, resulting in the deaths of over 500 people and injury to more than 4,000 others.  

Though mass evacuation efforts began on April 24, when the warring parties announced a ceasefire, more than 100 Bangladeshis were evacuated from Sudan only on Sunday as the South Asian nation started rescue operations much later.

The group of 135 people were transported with flights operated by the Saudi air force to Jeddah from Port Sudan. They then flew to Bangladesh with Biman Bangladesh Airlines, arriving in Dhaka on Monday.

“My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of myself, our embassy, and the people of our country,” Mohammed Javed Patwary, ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News in a phone interview.

“From the very outset of the clashes, we have been in touch with the Kingdom officials, and they have been providing us all-out support.”

For many countries, Saudi Arabia’s help has been key in the evacuation efforts.

Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan by sea, through the port of Jeddah.

“We are very grateful to the Saudi authorities for extending support in this evacuation process,” Shah Mohammed Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Arab News.

“The Kingdom is providing all its support free of cost. The Saudis are trying their best to evacuate the stranded people from trouble-torn Sudan,” he said. “It would have been a big problem if the Kingdom’s authorities didn’t extend their support for evacuation at this crucial moment.”

Hundreds of Bangladeshis are still stranded in a cramped makeshift camp in Port Sudan, awaiting evacuation, and are still unsure when they will be brought to safety.

Officials are hoping to bring the second batch of Bangladeshi evacuees to Jeddah on Tuesday but said plans often change due to the high number of requests for evacuation from other countries.

“Probably, the second batch of Bangladeshis will take a voyage to Jeddah on Tuesday. Nothing is confirmed yet,” Monsur said. 

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen

Japan urges action on decaying oil tanker in Yemen
  • Safer breakup would be world’s 5th-largest disaster
  • Risk to Arab nation’s economy, says foreign minister
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada has called for urgent international action to salvage the FSO Safer, a supertanker in an advanced state of decay moored off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, in a video message statement delivered on May 4 at the Pledging Conference.

The conference, co-hosted by the UN and governments of the UK and the Netherlands, highlighted the critical situation of the supertanker.

The FSO Safer, which currently holds four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez — enough to make it the fifth-largest oil spill from a tanker in history — is expected to break apart or explode if not addressed promptly, according to the UN.

A massive spill could devastate the Red Sea’s pristine reefs, coastal mangroves, and sea life, exposing millions to highly polluted air and cutting off food, fuel, and other life-saving supplies to Yemen.

During the conference, Yamada highlighted the importance of the UN-coordinated Safer Salvage Operation Project to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic spill.

“In light of the importance of this issue, we will continue to work with the international community to advance this project,” he stated, emphasizing that the FSO Safer was one of the most pressing issues for the international community, given the many challenges Yemen is facing.

Yamada highlighted Japan’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, having provided approximately $430 million in humanitarian assistance since 2015. He announced that Japan would provide at least $24 million of additional humanitarian assistance in 2023.

Reiterating Japan’s determination to continue working with the international community to address the FSO Safer issue, Yamada underscored the importance of collaboration to mitigate the risk of having one of the world’s largest oil spills.

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to end floggings, executions

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban to end floggings, executions
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: A UN report on Monday strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stonings since seizing power in Afghanistan, and called on the country’s rulers to halt such practices.
In the past six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghanistan, according to a report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA.
“Corporal punishment is a violation of the Convention against Torture and must cease,” said Fiona Frazer, the agency’s human rights chief. She also called for an immediate moratorium on executions.
The Taliban foreign ministry said in response that Afghanistan’s laws are determined in accordance with Islamic rules and guidelines, and that an overwhelming majority of Afghans follow those rules.
“In the event of a conflict between international human rights law and Islamic law, the government is obliged to follow the Islamic law,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Taliban began carrying out such punishments shortly after coming to power almost two years ago, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.
At the same time, they have gradually tightened restrictions on women, barring them from public spaces, such as parks and gyms, in line with their interpretation of Islamic law. The restrictions have triggered an international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed — and worsening a humanitarian crisis.
Monday’s report on corporal punishment documents Taliban practices both before and after their return to power in August 2021, when they seized the capital of Kabul as US and NATO forces withdrew after two decades of war.
The first public flogging following the Taliban takeover was reported in October 2021 in the northern Kapisa province, the report said. In that case, a woman and man convicted of adultery were publicly lashed 100 times each in the presence of religious scholars and local Taliban authorities, it said.
In December 2022, Taliban authorities executed an Afghan convicted of murder, the first public execution since they took power the report said.
The execution, carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father, took place in the western Farah province before hundreds of spectators and top Taliban officials.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the top government spokesman, said the decision to carry out the punishment was “made very carefully,” following approval by three of the country’s highest courts and the Taliban supreme leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada.
There has been a significant increase in the number and regularity of judicial corporal punishment since November when Mujahid repeated comments by the supreme leader about judges and their use of Islamic law in a tweet, the report said.
Since that tweet, UNAMA documented at least 43 instances of public lashings involving 274 men, 58 women and two boys. A majority of punishments were related to convictions of adultery and “running away from home,” the report said. Other purported offenses included theft, homosexuality, consuming alcohol, fraud and drug trafficking.
In a video message, Abdul Malik Haqqani, the Taliban’s appointed deputy chief justice, said last week that the Taliban’s Supreme Court has issued 175 so-called retribution verdicts since taking power, including 79 floggings and 37 stonings.
Such verdicts establish the right of a purported victim, or relative of a victim of a crime to punish or forgive the perpetrator. Haqqani said the Taliban leadership is committed to carrying out such sentences.
After their initial overthrow in the US invasion of 2001, the Taliban continued to carry out corporal punishment and executions in areas under their control while waging an insurgency against the US-backed former Afghan government, the report said.
UNAMA documented at least 182 instances when the Taliban carried out their own sentences during the height of their insurgency between 2010 and August 2021, resulting in 213 deaths and 64 injuries.
Many Muslim-majority countries draw on Islamic law, but the Taliban interpretation is an outlier.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called a Taliban ban on women working an unacceptable violation of Afghan human rights.
On April 5, Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work. Aid agencies have warned that the ban on women working will impact their ability to deliver urgent humanitarian help in Afghanistan.
The Taliban previously banned girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade and women from most public life and work. In December, they banned Afghan women from working at local and non-governmental groups — a measure that at the time did not extend to UN offices.
Under the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, public corporal punishment and executions were carried out by officials against individuals convicted of crimes, often in large venues such as sports stadiums and at urban intersections.

Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days

Mystery China spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
  • he uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China on Monday as scheduled
  • The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: An experimental Chinese spacecraft returned to Earth on Monday after staying in orbit for 276 days, China’s state media reported, completing a landmark mission to test the country’s reusable space technologies.
The uncrewed spacecraft returned to the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China on Monday as scheduled, according to state media.
No details were given on what the spacecraft was, what technologies were tested, how high it flew, and where its orbits had taken it since its launch in early August 2022. Images of the craft have also yet to be released to the public.
The test marks an “important” breakthrough in China’s research into reusable spacecraft technology that will provide a more convenient and inexpensive way to mount future space missions, state media reported.
In 2021, what may have been a similar spacecraft flew to the edge of space and returned to Earth on the same day in a mission that was also kept largely under wraps. It landed on Earth “horizontally,” according to China’s main space contractor at the time.
Commentators on Chinese social media have speculated that Beijing has been developing a spacecraft like the US Air Force’s X-37B, an autonomous spaceplane that can remain in orbit for years.
The uncrewed and reusable X-37B returned to Earth in November last year in its sixth and latest mission, after more than 900 days in orbit.

Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday

Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday

Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
  • At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kyiv
  • Numerous explosions could be heard in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks
Updated 08 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kyiv and across Ukraine sowing destruction and injuries, officials said early on Monday, as Moscow prepares for its cherished Victory Day holiday that marks the anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany.
At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian missiles set ablaze a foodstuff warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odesa and blasts were reported in several other Ukrainian regions.
The fresh attacks come as Moscow prepares for its Victory Day parade on Tuesday, a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin who has evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces to declare that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.
Russia intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it by Tuesday, Ukraine’s top general in charge of the defense of the besieged city said, after Russia’s Wagner mercenary group appeared to ditch plans to withdraw from it.
Three people were injured in blasts in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital’s center, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel.
The Kyiv’s military administration said that drone wreckage fell on a runway of the Zhuliany airport, one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital, causing no fire, but emergency services were working on the site.
It also said that in Kyiv’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris seemed to have hit a two-story building, causing damages. There was no immediate information about potential casualties.
Reuters’ witnesses said they had heard numerous explosions in Kyiv, with local officials saying that air defense systems were repelling the attacks. It was not immediately clear how many drones were launched on Kyiv.
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, posted on his Telegram channel photos of a large structure fully engulfed in flames, in what he said was a Russian attack on a foodstuff warehouse, among others.
After air raid alerts blared for hours over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, there were also media reports of sounds of explosions in the southern region of Kherson and in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official in Zaporizhzhia, said that Russian forces hit a warehouse and Ukrainian troops’ position in Orikhiv, a small city in the region. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
Separately, Russian forces shelled eight locations in Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.
In the past two weeks, strikes have also intensified on Russian-held targets, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying enemy infrastructure is preparation for its long-expected ground assault.
Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, calling it a “special military operation” to defend Russia from neo-Nazis in Ukraine, but Kyiv and its allies say it was an unprovoked, land grab.
The invasion sparked the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two and has killed thousands and forced millions to flee the country.

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
  • Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

IMPHAL, India: Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said Sunday, although there was no new "major violence" overnight.
The unrest in Manipur state erupted after a protest march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas.
The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in "extreme cases", imposed curfews and cut the internet.
The army said on Sunday no major flare-ups were reported overnight and that a curfew was lifted between 7-10 am in Churachandpur district, one of the main flashpoint areas.
"Past 24 hrs also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs & redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley," it said, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles or drones.
"Total 23000 civilians have been rescued till now & were moved to own operating bases/ military Garrisons," the statement said.
Authorities have not given an official death toll but hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal and Churachandpur had reported a combined total of 54 dead, according to local media.
Tribal groups including the Kukis are unhappy about the prospect of the state's majority Meitei community being recognised under a "Scheduled Tribe" category.
This designation would give them a certain quota of government jobs and college admissions in a form of affirmative action aimed at addressing structural inequality and discrimination.
L. Sanglun Simte, 29, a Kuki who has been camping outside the airport in state capital Imphal with 11 of his family members since Saturday, recounted the horror as violence broke out.
"We fled for safety. Things are not okay. They are just attacking us Kukis," he told AFP.
Simte said his 49-year-old cousin, Siemcha Gangte, was killed by a mob on Thursday and his house was set on fire.
"The attackers say we are outsiders and need to leave Imphal. When they attacked us, the local police didn't help."
Simte, who has booked a flight for Agartala, the capital of neighbouring Tripura state, said he would return only if security improved.
"We don't feel safe right now," he said.
Lalpu Suantak, 45, who works with a state-owned bank in Imphal and is also from the Kuki community, said he fled his house with 12 family members after some homes and a neighbourhood church were set on fire.
"My house hasn't been touched yet but there was fear when a mob burnt one house in our area," he told AFP.
India's northeast has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups seeking more autonomy or even secession from India, with at least 50,000 people killed in Manipur since the 1950s.
These conflicts had waned over the years, with many groups striking deals with New Delhi for more powers.

 

