You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund
The developer of giga-projects such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA said it is in talks with banks and other financial institutions on the possibilities of a public listing.
Short Url

https://arab.news/8hwb4

Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund

Red Sea Global eyes potential IPO, REIT fund
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is considering raising funds from the market through a public offer or a real estate investment trust fund by 2026, CEO John Pagano told Bloomberg. 

“There will be some kind of public market event, whether it’s an initial public offering, whether it’s an establishment of a REIT, those are things that we’re currently studying,” Pagano told Bloomberg in an interview. 

The developer of giga-projects such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA said it is in talks with banks and related parties but did not divulge any information on advisers, banks, or valuation. 

Pagano said that the company will go to market once the hotels have been operational for about two years and achieved a track record of occupancy, cash flow, and profitability.   

He indicated that the company’s current objective is to create a revenue stream that helps further growth value.   

On a global level, from a property markets perspective, the idea of public real estate companies has largely vanished, the CEO emphasized. 

Pagano said that real estate investment funds are gaining popularity mainly due to tax efficiency and accessibility to a broader investor base. 

In an interview with Arab News during the Future Investment Initiative Forum held in Riyadh last October, the CEO had evinced interest in listing publicly as a future option to secure additional funding. 

He also revealed that the company would open an airport with a seaplane terminal to commemorate the first opening of the hotels and welcome the guests. 

“We have another 13 resorts under development right now that will open a year later. So, in 2024, we will complete the first phase of the Red Sea, which is a total of 16 hotels,” Pagano told Arab News in October. 

Regarding AMAALA, he highlighted that the luxury development has eight resorts under construction that will also be completed at the end of 2024. 

Topics: Red Sea Global John Pagano IPO REIT Amaala

Related

Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Business & Economy
Red Sea Global will increase the value of Saudi Arabia’s natural tourism destination by 30%, CEO says at Biban 2023
Red Sea Global organizes local, regional meetings in bid to expand partnerships
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Global organizes local, regional meetings in bid to expand partnerships

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
  • Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund on Monday signed an agreement with Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., a subsidiary of the Afyaa Group, to develop five-star eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa Oasis.

The deal was signed at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday. 

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world. It was the first site in the region to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of its rich archeological features, which show evidence of human settlement in the region since the Neolithic era.

Al-Ahsa’s rich past makes it the ideal location to create tourism facilities. The five-star ENVI Al Nakheel will provide 25 lodging pods consisting of one and two-bedroom units.

The destination will also include facilities such as farm-to-table dining, spa, local arts and crafts, and a selection of unique activities.

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Golden Frond to develop the ENVI Al Nakheel in Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Abbas Al-Saleh, CEO of Golden Frond Hotel Services Co. said: “We look forward to working together (with Tourism Development Fund) to create unforgettable experiences for tourists that complement our commitment to preserving the unique cultural and natural heritage of Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Chris Nader, the co-founder of ENVI Lodges, said: “The Tourism Development Fund is an invaluable partner for private investors like Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., who want to develop qualitative tourism projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

ENVI Al Nakheel, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, is the first branded eco-lodge in Saudi Arabia to be developed by the private sector and funded by the tourism fund.

Topics: FHS2023 Saudi Tourism Development Fund Al-Ahsa Oasis Eco-lodge Golden Frond Hotel Services Co.

Related

Special Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official video
Business & Economy
Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Demand for hotels in Riyadh to shoot up as major events unfold: Knight Frank 
Business & Economy
Demand for hotels in Riyadh to shoot up as major events unfold: Knight Frank 

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed flat on Monday, slipping 0.26 points to 11,256.39. 

While the parallel market Nomu lost 35.84 points to finish at 21,058.53, the MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 1.12 percent to end at 1,514.66. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday was SR5.57 billion ($1.49 billion). 

The best performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., whose share price soared 9.91 percent to SR21.08. 

Other top performers were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Co. for Hardware, whose share prices surged 9.91 percent and 6.70 percent, respectively. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share price dropped 10 percent to SR20.88. 

On the announcements front, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. informed Tadawul that it earned a net profit of SR20.07 million in the first quarter of this year, up 31.8 percent from SR15.23 million in the same period of 2022, driven by higher revenue from sales. The company’s share price advanced 3.09 percent to SR56.70. 

Another firm that announced its financial results for the first quarter was Nama Chemicals Co., reporting a net loss of SR18.8 million in the first three months of 2023 against a net profit of SR33.40 million in the same period a year ago. Despite reporting a loss in the first quarter, Nama Chemicals Co.’s share price rose 0.14 percent to SR36.15. 

Meanwhile, the net profit of Saudi Automotive Services Co. skyrocketed 75.44 percent in the first quarter to SR14.07 million, compared to SR8.02 million in the same period of 2022. The firm’s share price slid 2.68 percent to SR39.90. 

Bawan Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its net profit declined by 31.41 percent in the first quarter to SR34.53 million, compared to SR50.34 million in the same period a year ago. 

United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, reported a net profit of SR84.44 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 13.40 percent from SR97.51 million in the same quarter of 2022. The firm’s share prices edged up 0.79 percent to SR77.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index jumps 137 points as market gathers steam 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the US, has opened its first outlet in Saudi Arabia.

The company joined with multi-unit restaurant operator Shahia Foods, which is also the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to launch the restaurant in Riyadh.  

The move is part of Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands’ international expansion plans to tap into the growing food and hospitality market in the Middle East region. 

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brand's international growth story,” said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Inspire Brands.  

“We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region,” he added. 

Like its menu in the US, the company said its guests in Riyadh will have the option of selecting from a variety of meats, as it will offer 10 meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day. 

The restaurant will also serve special items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom, the company said in a press release. 

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience,” said Saud Abdullah Al-Athel, CEO of Shahia Foods Limited Co. 

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in the Kingdom in the coming months.

Topics: food and baverage us restaurant chain arby's

Related

F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah
Corporate News
F&B company Kerry Group opens new facility in Jeddah
Update PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Americana Group IPO kicks off on Nov. 14 in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 08 May 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official

Radisson Hotel Group plans 100 hotels in Saudi Arabia, says top official
Updated 08 May 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism sector buzzing with activities offering immense investment opportunities, a top official of the Radisson Hotel Group has revealed that the company is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom with a total of 100 properties in the next five years.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday, Elie Younes, executive vice president, and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the planned expansion will help create more job opportunities in Saudi Arabia.
“Currently we have around 50 hotels almost actually in Saudi Arabia; 25 hotels open and 25 hotels under construction as we speak. Our plan for the next five years is to double that. And that means to have almost 100 hotels across Saudi Arabia,” Younes said.
The top executive said if every hotel has 200 rooms, each property “will employ 150 people, more or less. And if you are opening another 50 hotels, you can imagine the multiplying effect this will have on the economy and on job creation.”
Younes said the hotel group wishes to become part of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector’s expansion story.
“We have big plans in Saudi (Arabia), and the reason being Saudi (Arabia) has big plans for itself. Saudi (Arabia) is going through a transformation, for its economy, for its people, and for the whole country. And given the transformation that Saudi Arabia will go through, we will transform ourselves with and in Saudi (Arabia),” he said.
The official said the group would not only focus on key cities in Saudi Arabia to open its hotels but will also concentrate on the upcoming “secondary and economic cities” in the Kingdom.
Talking about the group’s global plans, Younes said it currently has 1,500 hotels globally, and the plan is to expand the number of properties to 3,000 within the next five to seven years.
“If you look at the region (Middle East), we currently have around 75 (hotels). And the plan is to double that in the next five years to become hopefully 150 hotels. So, today, we have about 1,500 hotels globally, and the idea is to double that in the next five years and make it around 3,000 hotels,” said Younes.
Lauding the Saudi government’s regulatory reforms in the private sector, Younes said these reforms should evolve daily.
“This is an evolving evolution. Let us put it that way, where both the private and public sectors continue putting efforts in order to achieve the goals. So, policy and investment in infrastructure, and providing subsidies to investors and enabling operations are all integral elements for the future of Saudi Arabia,” added Younes.
According to the official, Radisson Hotel Group is not planning to open an additional 50 exclusively luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years. Instead, the company will explore investment opportunities in 50 midscale lifestyle hotels in the Kingdom.
“Will we do 50 luxury hotels in Saudi Arabia over the next five years? I don’t think we will do that. But will there be investment opportunities for midscale lifestyle (hotels) across the Kingdom in the next five years for 50 hotels? I certainly would bet on that,” he said.

Topics: FHS2023 #FHS2023 saudi tourism Radisson Hotel Group Elie Younes business

Related

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030
Business & Economy
Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 

Massive new hotel supply to transform Saudi Arabia’s hospitality landscape 
Updated 08 May 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s hospitality sector is on track for a major breakthrough as top developers used the Future Hospitality Summit held in Riyadh to outline their ambitious plans for the future.

On the first day of the event, leading developers discussed new opportunities while sharing their insights on how they are working to propel the sector's growth.  

Rua Al Madinah Holding is set to add 47,000 rooms in just seven years as the Public Investment Fund-owned firm is building the Rua Al Madinah Project, spread over an area of 1.5 million sq. meters on the east side of the Prophet’s Mosque. 

The company is aiming to facilitate 30 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030, its CEO Ahmed Al-Juhani told a panel discussion titled “Industry leaders share their insight on how they are investing in change.” 

The CEO said: “We signed deals worth SR4.4 billion ($1.17 billion). We signed with major companies like Marriot agreeing to introduce eight brands, as well as Hyatt with three brands.”

Another major player in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector is Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which has $63 billion of investments covering 14 million sq. meters, including 38 planned hotels, with 36 already signed, its CEO Jerry Inzerillo revealed.  

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the company’s workforce, he said 85 percent are Saudi nationals, of which 36 percent are women.  

While international hospitality brands are entering the Saudi market to offer new experiences to guests, James Riley, group CEO of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the Kingdom’s tradition is “a key aspect of the sector’s growth.”  

Riley added that his company is currently working closely with Al Faisaliah Hotel to introduce a new and luxurious product that will become “the leading hotel in Riyadh.”  

More than 100 speakers are set to address FHS Saudi Arabia, with the event focusing on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development.

The conference is being held from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel under the theme of “Invest in Change,” and will see contributions from a range of regional and international organizations, including NEOM, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment.

Topics: FHS2023 Rua Al Madinah Holding Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Related

Demand for hotels in Riyadh to shoot up as major events unfold: Knight Frank 
Business & Economy
Demand for hotels in Riyadh to shoot up as major events unfold: Knight Frank 

Latest updates

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh
Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel
UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.