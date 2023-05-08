Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund on Monday signed an agreement with Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., a subsidiary of the Afyaa Group, to develop five-star eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa Oasis.
The deal was signed at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday.
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world. It was the first site in the region to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of its rich archeological features, which show evidence of human settlement in the region since the Neolithic era.
Al-Ahsa’s rich past makes it the ideal location to create tourism facilities. The five-star ENVI Al Nakheel will provide 25 lodging pods consisting of one and two-bedroom units.
The destination will also include facilities such as farm-to-table dining, spa, local arts and crafts, and a selection of unique activities.
Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Golden Frond to develop the ENVI Al Nakheel in Al-Ahsa Oasis.”
Abbas Al-Saleh, CEO of Golden Frond Hotel Services Co. said: “We look forward to working together (with Tourism Development Fund) to create unforgettable experiences for tourists that complement our commitment to preserving the unique cultural and natural heritage of Al-Ahsa Oasis.”
Chris Nader, the co-founder of ENVI Lodges, said: “The Tourism Development Fund is an invaluable partner for private investors like Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., who want to develop qualitative tourism projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
ENVI Al Nakheel, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, is the first branded eco-lodge in Saudi Arabia to be developed by the private sector and funded by the tourism fund.