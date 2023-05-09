You are here

  • Home
  • Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
(AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8jcf

Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
  • The work by humanitarian and development nongovernmental organization Qatar Charity will provide two-room homes for each family
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

DOHA: Humanitarian and development nongovernmental organization Qatar Charity is to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. They were damaged in March by a fire at the Balukhali camp.

The design and construction of the houses, which will have two rooms for each family to live in, has begun, the Qatar News Agency reported on Monday. Local authorities thanked the people of Qatar for their support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and ongoing humanitarian efforts in other refugee camps in the country.

A large fire at the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, which broke out on March 5, displaced about 12,000 refugees, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and damaged hospitals and educational facilities.

Qatar Charity previously repaired 537 homes for Rohingya refugees in the nearby Kutupalong camp, which was similarly damaged by fire in 2021.
 

Topics: Qatar Rohingya Bangladesh

Related

Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
World
Bangladeshi team to visit Myanmar, assess conditions for Rohingya repatriation
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
World
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
  • Police in Manipur's capital of Imphal said 62 people were killed in the fighting that had raged in the hills and some parts of the valley, but there was no violence over the weekend
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people who fled deadly rioting and ethnic clashes in northeast India last week are returning home, escorted by security personnel, officials said on Monday.
Fierce fighting broke out in the state of Manipur bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes.
"We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," Lorho S. Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state, said.
"The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again."
Civilians were taken home after the completion of combing operations near the border areas, a Indian Army officer said on condition of anonymity. A dawn-to-dusk curfew will continue this week, he added.
Police in Manipur's capital of Imphal said 62 people were killed in the fighting that had raged in the hills and some parts of the valley, but there was no violence over the weekend.
Three politicians of the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the death toll was around 70.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told a press briefing late on Monday around 230 people were injured, 35,000 displaced, and about 1,700 houses burnt by protesters.
"The situation is slowly limping back to normal ... We shall order a high level probe to enquire into the violent clashes," he said.
Rights groups in Imphal said tension started building last month after the Manipur High Court asked the government to consider the Meitei community's request to be given the constitutionally defined status of a scheduled tribe.
The existing recognised tribes opposed the request.
"The tribal and non-tribal groups have had a history of jealousy over the distribution of economic resources and opportunities, but this time their anger just could not be contained," one of the participants in the peace talks, Khuraijam Athouba, said.
India reserves some government jobs, college places and elected seats - from village councils to parliament - for those categorised as scheduled tribes, in a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.
"We are urging both sides to really put an end to the violence or they will have to live under strict curfew for months," said Athouba, a member of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity.

 

Topics: India violence in Maipur

Related

Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
World
Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says photos
World
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh

Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh

Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
  • The movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and seized on by Hindu hard-liners who say its portrayal is accurate
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: One of India’s biggest states on Monday banned a movie critics accused of stoking communal hatred and propaganda against Muslims but defended strongly by the ruling right-wing Hindu government.
“The Kerala Story” claims that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from the mixed-faith state of Kerala have converted to Islam, and that some were recruited by the Daesh group.
Critics have called the film out for peddling lies aimed at fomenting communal polarization and unrest.
But the movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and seized on by Hindu hard-liners who say its portrayal is accurate.
The state of West Bengal, which has a larger population than Germany, on Monday banned the movie, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee — whose party opposes Modi’s — slamming it as a “distorted story.”
“This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” she told reporters in Kolkata.
The trailer for the Hindi-language film initially claimed that thousands of women had fled their homes “to be buried in the deserts” but as controversy mounted it was edited to say it was a story about three women from Kerala.
But the closing credits still say it is “dedicated to the thousands of girls in Kerala and Mangalore who didn’t come back home after their conversions.”
Anurag Thakur, the information and broadcast minister, said the film showed “the reality of Daesh” and that by banning it, West Bengal was effectively siding with terror outfits that “lure women with love.”
“Everyone must see this movie to understand the agenda of these terror outfits who operate globally but do their recruitment in some parts of India,” Thakur told broadcaster India Today.
Indian authorities have not previously expressed concern that thousands of their citizens may have joined IS (also known by the acronym Daesh), a prospect which would alarm counter-terrorism experts.
Multiplexes in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have also stopped the screenings of the movie fearing violence and unrest.
The controversy comes after “The Kashmir Files,” about Hindus fleeing from Muslim-majority Kashmir in 1989-90, last year saw incidents of people in cinemas calling for revenge killings of Muslims.
India, the world’s largest democracy, in January banned the screening of a BBC documentary about Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage.”

 

Topics: Indian films

Related

Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
World
Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says photos
World
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel

UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel

UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel
  • Britain has only 3,000 detention spaces while Home Office estimates suggest more than 56,000 people could enter UK across the Channel this year
  • If the government fails to reach agreements with more countries to return migrants, it might be forced to release those that are picked up, a former official said
Updated 50 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

The UK has space to detain only about 3,000 people under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Illegal Migration Bill. This is about one in 15 of the number who crossed the Channel on small boats last year and about one in 19 of the number expected to do so this year, The Independent newspaper reported on Monday.

Almost 46,000 migrants entered the UK via the Channel in 2022, and internal Home Office estimates suggest the figure could rise to more than 56,000 this year.

Even with the development of two new immigration facilities, however, there will still only be a little over 3,000 detention spaces available. Furthermore, there are only 98 places in existing immigration detention centers for women, and none for children or families, according to The Independent.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that although the government is working to increase capacity, “clearly we are not building capacity to detain 40,000 people, nor do we need to.”

She told Parliament: “The aim of the bill is not to detain people but to swiftly remove them.”

Holding people at immigration detention facilities is illegal unless they are to be deported from the country within a “reasonable” amount of time.

However, a former Home Office civil servant told The Independent that if the government does not reach agreements with more countries than Albania and Rwanda to return migrants, it could be forced to release many of those who arrive on small boats.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow security minister, said the figures “just further expose how much of a con this Tory plan really is.”

He added: “It will increase the soaring asylum backlog and increase hotel use, while taxpayers foot the bill.”

Internal Home Office communications obtained by The Independent reveal concerns that “details of how the Illegal Migration Bill will be operationalized” had not been “worked through” when it was introduced.

According to the Refugee Council, at least 10,728 additional spaces will be required to meet the bill’s goal of detaining all small-boat migrants for 28 days before they can seek bail.

“Instead of spending billions to lock up people in desperate need of sanctuary, and a chance to rebuild their lives, the government should focus on creating safe and orderly routes for refugees to reach the UK,” Mark Davies, the charity’s head of campaigns, told The Independent.

Clare Moseley, the founder of refugee charity Care4Calais, described the bill as “unworkable, barbaric and pointless,” adding: “The Illegal Migration Bill will trap possibly hundreds of thousands of people not only in indefinite detention but in a system where their asylum claims will not be resolved, they will be dependent on the state and their human rights will be ignored.”

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants has also said that the government is creating an “indefinite legal limbo.”

Topics: detention centers Britain Channel crossings rishi sunak Illegal Migration Bill

Related

Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
World
Two-thirds of Channel migrants awaiting deportation claim modern slavery status in UK
Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt
World
Nearly 1,000 migrants cross Channel Saturday: UK govt

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation
Updated 08 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation

British Muslim charity chief ‘honored’ to be invited to ‘stupendous’ King Charles coronation
  • Idris Patel, CEO of Supporting Humanity, was among 2,000 guests inside Westminster Abbey
  • Patel was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 08 May 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LONDON: A Muslim charity chief has told Arab News that it was an “honor” to attend King Charles III’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Idris Patel, CEO of Supporting Humanity, was among 2,000 guests inside the abbey as Charles was crowned at the weekend.

“Honestly, it was a very, very special and auspicious occasion, and something that will live long in my memory for me, and my kids will be able to say: ‘My dad went to the coronation,’” he told Arab News.

“The day itself was absolutely brilliant, I loved the way they respected everyone from all different religions and faiths, whereby the (order of service) they gave us said only kneel if you wish to kneel, you don’t have to sing certain hymns, it’s absolutely fine but please just respect those who do wish to by not talking.

“I have to respect them for that, as they did understand that, given it was a Christian (ceremony), some people may not feel comfortable saying ‘Jesus is lord’, and said only say if you feel you agree,” he added.

Patel said he was particularly impressed with the organization and how inclusive the invitation list was.

“They took everything into account, planned everything to a tee and respected other people’s sensitivities, it was a privilege, it was stupendous,” he said.

“It felt like a rainbow in the abbey, as they did invite people of every ethnicity, every background, so it wasn’t about how poor or rich you were, or what color you were, and it felt like they’d made sure you were invited no matter where you were from,” he added.

Patel rejected criticism of the timing and cost of the coronation, with taxpayers footing its estimated £100 million ($126.4 million) bill during a cost-of-living crisis.

He said people should see how they can help the needy, the homeless and more vulnerable members of society themselves, rather than criticizing the event.

“I’ve heard all the criticism, it doesn’t matter what they say about the Royal family, for me it was an honor to be invited,” he said.

“Yes the monarchy has spent a lot of money, but on the day of judgment, everyone will be responsible for themselves, for the way they spent money, and it’s quite a big occasion for (the monarchy) and they believe it brings in billions of pounds in tourism every year,” he said.

Patel’s invitation was in recognition of his work as founder of the Supporting Humanity charity, which was formed during the coronavirus pandemic initially to help provide food and support communities in the Greater London area.

And he has big expansion plans for the charity and how it can help even further, especially in growing its focus on the provision of mental health, suicide prevention and bereavement fields.

“From where we were and where we’re at now, we’ve grown dramatically, we hope to get bigger and better,” he said.

“One of the things we’re looking at is mental health, in the South Asian and Caribbean communities it’s something seen more as ‘black magic,’ so we’re trying to change that attitude and trying to get people to understand, respect and believe that mental health (issues) are an illness that needs professional help.

“We’re focusing on places of worship, not just mosques, but also churches, synagogues, temples and gurdwaras and looking to increase engagement and build networks with these sort of places so that it becomes less of an issue.”

Patel was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. He was also the recipient of a British Citizen Award Medal of Honour for his services to the community.

The medals are awarded to people who have carried out “meritorious” actions for their community.

Topics: King Charles Coronation King Charles UK Supporting Humanity charity

Related

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan video
World
UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan
King Charles’ ‘historic’ coronation thrills with blend of ancient and modern video
World
King Charles’ ‘historic’ coronation thrills with blend of ancient and modern
King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953
King Charles III crowned in UK’s first coronation since 1953

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India’s Kerala
  • The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala’s minister for fisheries and harbor development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

KOCHI, India: At least 22 people including children died when an overcrowded double-decker tourist boat capsized in an estuary in southern India, authorities said.
Some passengers managed to jump off and swim to safety when the converted fishing vessel overturned in the waterway near the town of Tanur in Kerala state late on Sunday, one survivor said.
But others among the estimated 40 people on board were trapped in the boat, officials said. The dead included 11 people from one family, Manorama News channel reported, though there was no confirmation of that from officials.
Rescuers called off a search on Monday when the last missing passenger, an eight-year-old boy, turned up alive in Calicut hospital, B. Sandhya, the chief of Kerala’s fire and rescue services, told reporters.
Police said they were searching for the owner of the boat and a case of homicide had been registered against him.
The vessel had listed badly soon after it set off, a survivor identified only as Shafeeq told Manorama.
“Most of the people on the upper deck jumped into the river and swam to safety,” he said.
According to initial estimates there were about 40 people, most believed to be domestic tourists, on board including several children, Tanur police official Jeevan George said.
Famous for its picturesque backwaters, Kerala is a major destination for domestic and international tourists.
Local residents said the cruise service had only been launched last month and lacked safety measures. One man said he and his brother had decided not to go on the cruise because the boat looked too crowded.
“The operators were asking more people to join saying it was the last trip of the day,” the man, identified as Ibrahim, told Manorama.
The state’s health minister, Veena George, said two survivors were discharged from the hospital after treatment while eight were still receiving medical care.

 

Topics: Malappuram Kerala

Related

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
World
11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

Latest updates

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Israeli aircraft strike Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip
An Israeli Apache helicopter is pictured over the Israel's southern city of Ashkelon during an Israeli air strike on Gaza City.
Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh
Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel
UK has space to detain only around 1 in 19 migrants expected to cross Channel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.