UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained
Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year, in particular those who speak out on issues related to the rights of women and girls. Above, Afghan women protest in Kabul to voice opposition to foreign nations formally recognizing the Taliban government. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained

UN report: Female Afghan UN employees harassed, detained
  • Taliban rulers informed the UN early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work
  • Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

ISLAMABAD: Some Afghan women employed by the United Nations have been detained, harassed and had restrictions placed on their movements since being banned by the Taliban from working for the world body, the UN said Tuesday.
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers informed the United Nations early last month that Afghan women employed with the UN mission could no longer report for work.
“This is the most recent in a series of discriminatory – and unlawful – measures implemented by the de facto authorities with the goal of severely restricting women and girls’ participation in most areas of public and daily life in Afghanistan,” the UN said in a report on the human rights situation in the south Asian country.
Taliban authorities continued to crack down on dissenting voices this year, in particular those who speak out on issues related to the rights of women and girls, the report said.
The UN report cited the March arrest of four women who were released the following day during a protest demanding access to education and work in the capital of Kabul and the arrest of Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath, a civil society organization campaigning for the reopening of girls’ schools.
It also pointed to the arrest of a women’s rights activist Parisa Mobariz and her brother in February in the northern Takhar province.
Several other civil society activists have been released — reportedly without being charged — following extended periods of arbitrary detention by the Taliban Intelligence service, the report said.
The measures will have disastrous effects on Afghanistan’s prospects for prosperity, stability and peace, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA said in the report.
“UNAMA is concerned by increasing restrictions on civic space across Afghanistan,” said Fiona Frazer, the agency’s human rights chief.
The Taliban previously banned girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade and blocked women from most public life and work. In December, they banned Afghan women from working at local and non-governmental organizations — a measure that at the time did not extend to UN offices.
The report also pointed to ongoing extrajudicial killings of individuals affiliated with the former government. On March 5 in southern Kandahar, Taliban forces arrested a former police officer from his home, then shot and killed him, according to the report. During the same month in northern Balkh, a former military official was killed by unknown armed men in his house, it said.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of former government officials and Afghanistan National Security and Defense Force members also occurred throughout February, March and April,” added the report.
In a separate report released Monday, the UN strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stonings since seizing power in Afghanistan, and called on the country’s rulers to halt such practices.
In the past six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghanistan, said the report.
The Taliban foreign ministry said in response that Afghanistan’s laws are determined in accordance with Islamic rules and guidelines, and that an overwhelming majority of Afghans follow those rules.
The Taliban began carrying out such punishments shortly after coming to power almost two years ago, despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s.
Under the first Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, public corporal punishment and executions were carried out by officials against individuals convicted of crimes, often in large venues such as sports stadiums and at urban intersections.

Topics: UN Taliban Afghanistan

China to expel Canada’s top diplomat in Shanghai

China to expel Canada’s top diplomat in Shanghai
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

China to expel Canada’s top diplomat in Shanghai

China to expel Canada’s top diplomat in Shanghai
  • ‘China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata’
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP
SHANGHAI: China said on Tuesday it was expelling Canada’s consul in Shanghai in a tit-for-tat move, after Ottawa said it was sending home a Chinese diplomat accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker critical of Beijing.
“China decides to declare Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul of the Consulate General of Canada in Shanghai persona non grata,” Beijing’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding she “has been asked to leave China before May 13.”

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine’s capital

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine’s capital
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine’s capital

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine’s capital
  • Air defense systems shoot 15 cruise missiles down, officials say
Updated 53 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched about 15 cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday, the second attack in as many days, with air defense systems shooting all of them down, officials said, after air raid alerts blared over most of the country.
“As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed,” Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv’s city military administration, said in comments posted on the Telegram messaging app.
Tuesday’s attacks — the fifth in May — came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign unleashed 10 days ago after a lull since early March.
It also came on Russia’s Victory Day, one its most commemorated public holidays, marking the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.
“(They) try to kill as many civilians as possible — on this day,” Popko said.
He said that according to preliminary information there were no casualties in the attack that was carried out with cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea region.
Falling debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of Kyiv, Kyiv’s Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel, adding there were no casualties or much damage.
In the often-targeted Shevchenkivskyi district of central Kyiv debris was found on a road.
“Kyiv stood up again and will stand up in the future!” Popko said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Qatar begins rebuilding 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
  • The work by humanitarian and development nongovernmental organization Qatar Charity will provide two-room homes for each family
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Humanitarian and development nongovernmental organization Qatar Charity is to rebuild 326 homes for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. They were damaged in March by a fire at the Balukhali camp.

The design and construction of the houses, which will have two rooms for each family to live in, has begun, the Qatar News Agency reported on Monday. Local authorities thanked the people of Qatar for their support for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and ongoing humanitarian efforts in other refugee camps in the country.

A large fire at the Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, which broke out on March 5, displaced about 12,000 refugees, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and damaged hospitals and educational facilities.

Qatar Charity previously repaired 537 homes for Rohingya refugees in the nearby Kutupalong camp, which was similarly damaged by fire in 2021.
 

Topics: Qatar Rohingya Bangladesh

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast

Indians escorted back home in riot-hit northeast
  • Police in Manipur's capital of Imphal said 62 people were killed in the fighting that had raged in the hills and some parts of the valley, but there was no violence over the weekend
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Thousands of people who fled deadly rioting and ethnic clashes in northeast India last week are returning home, escorted by security personnel, officials said on Monday.
Fierce fighting broke out in the state of Manipur bordering Myanmar when members of about 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes.
"We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," Lorho S. Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state, said.
"The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again."
Civilians were taken home after the completion of combing operations near the border areas, a Indian Army officer said on condition of anonymity. A dawn-to-dusk curfew will continue this week, he added.
Police in Manipur's capital of Imphal said 62 people were killed in the fighting that had raged in the hills and some parts of the valley, but there was no violence over the weekend.
Three politicians of the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the death toll was around 70.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told a press briefing late on Monday around 230 people were injured, 35,000 displaced, and about 1,700 houses burnt by protesters.
"The situation is slowly limping back to normal ... We shall order a high level probe to enquire into the violent clashes," he said.
Rights groups in Imphal said tension started building last month after the Manipur High Court asked the government to consider the Meitei community's request to be given the constitutionally defined status of a scheduled tribe.
The existing recognised tribes opposed the request.
"The tribal and non-tribal groups have had a history of jealousy over the distribution of economic resources and opportunities, but this time their anger just could not be contained," one of the participants in the peace talks, Khuraijam Athouba, said.
India reserves some government jobs, college places and elected seats - from village councils to parliament - for those categorised as scheduled tribes, in a form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.
"We are urging both sides to really put an end to the violence or they will have to live under strict curfew for months," said Athouba, a member of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity.

 

Topics: India violence in Maipur

Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh

Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

Indian state bans film on women converts joining Daesh

Indian policemen stand guard outside the cinema hall in Mumbai. (AFP file photo)
  • The movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and seized on by Hindu hard-liners who say its portrayal is accurate
Updated 09 May 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: One of India’s biggest states on Monday banned a movie critics accused of stoking communal hatred and propaganda against Muslims but defended strongly by the ruling right-wing Hindu government.
“The Kerala Story” claims that 32,000 Hindu and Christian women from the mixed-faith state of Kerala have converted to Islam, and that some were recruited by the Daesh group.
Critics have called the film out for peddling lies aimed at fomenting communal polarization and unrest.
But the movie has been endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and seized on by Hindu hard-liners who say its portrayal is accurate.
The state of West Bengal, which has a larger population than Germany, on Monday banned the movie, with chief minister Mamata Banerjee — whose party opposes Modi’s — slamming it as a “distorted story.”
“This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state,” she told reporters in Kolkata.
The trailer for the Hindi-language film initially claimed that thousands of women had fled their homes “to be buried in the deserts” but as controversy mounted it was edited to say it was a story about three women from Kerala.
But the closing credits still say it is “dedicated to the thousands of girls in Kerala and Mangalore who didn’t come back home after their conversions.”
Anurag Thakur, the information and broadcast minister, said the film showed “the reality of Daesh” and that by banning it, West Bengal was effectively siding with terror outfits that “lure women with love.”
“Everyone must see this movie to understand the agenda of these terror outfits who operate globally but do their recruitment in some parts of India,” Thakur told broadcaster India Today.
Indian authorities have not previously expressed concern that thousands of their citizens may have joined IS (also known by the acronym Daesh), a prospect which would alarm counter-terrorism experts.
Multiplexes in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have also stopped the screenings of the movie fearing violence and unrest.
The controversy comes after “The Kashmir Files,” about Hindus fleeing from Muslim-majority Kashmir in 1989-90, last year saw incidents of people in cinemas calling for revenge killings of Muslims.
India, the world’s largest democracy, in January banned the screening of a BBC documentary about Modi’s role during deadly 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat, calling it “hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage.”

 

Topics: Indian films

