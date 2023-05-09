You are here

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom’s demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom's demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth
Dimitris Manikis, president of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, was in Riyadh to attend the Future Hospitality Summit. (AN Photo)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reina Takla
Farida El-Gazzar

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom’s demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth

Wyndham Hotels banks on Kingdom’s demographic advantage to drive hospitality growth
Updated 24 sec ago
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: As an increasing number of young Saudi nationals continue to see hospitality as a career, the sector is set for enormous growth, according to a top official of a global hotel chain preparing to expand its presence in the Kingdom.   

Dimitris Manikis, president of Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, was in Riyadh to attend the Future Hospitality Summit and told Arab News that the Kingdom clearly has a high level of interest and the academic investment required to go the distance.  

With this, he said the country has an edge over other nations, especially European ones, in the advancement of its hospitality sector, as well as its impact in achieving its Vision 2030 objectives. 

“The big difference and the big future that hospitality (sector) has in this country is the people,” said Manikis.  

With 13 Wyndham hotels operating in the Kingdom and another five planned in the upcoming month, the company is looking to capitalize on Saudi youth talent to expand its midscale offering in the Middle East. 

“To me, the people of Saudi Arabia, especially the young population, which is the youngest population in the region, see hospitality as a career. To me, that is the main element that gives enormous potential and an enormous kind of positive future,” he added.  

In December, Wyndham reintroduced direct franchising and management rights for the Ramada brand in Saudi Arabia.   

This announcement by the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,100 hotels across more than 95 countries, replaced exclusive master license agreements for the brand in the Kingdom.  

Ramada is Wyndham’s largest brand in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with over 200 hotels in around 40 countries in the region, of which over 30 are in the Middle East and Africa alone.  

“We’re extremely excited to develop Ramada directly with all the new owners that we will have in the region and not just the Kingdom, but the whole of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council),” noted Manikis. 

The FHS Saudi Arabia event features more than 100 speakers focused on the value of innovation, start-ups, sustainability, and human capital development.   

The conference, with the theme “Invest in Change,” is happening from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh. 

Several regional and global organizations including NEOM, Rua Al Madinah Holding, and the Arab Institute for Women’s Empowerment are taking part in the event.

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar
Updated 13 sec ago
Reina Takla

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar

Rotana signs 5 hotel partnerships with Saudi real estate developer Memar
Updated 13 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: In an effort to expand its hospitality portfolio in Saudi Arabia, a top official of hotel group Rotana announced five partnerships with the real estate development company Memar. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sideline of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on May 9, Guy Hutchinson, CEO of Rotana, said the additional rooms in Riyadh will increase Rotana’s portfolio by 618 keys. 

This is part of the company’s goal to reach 6,000 rooms over the following four years it operates across the Kingdom. 

Hutchinson said the projects are in various stages of completion, one is an existing property that they will almost instantly take over. 

“The other four are under construction and they’ll come into play at different points in time. But the first three or four will be there within 15 to 18 months,” the CEO said. 

Four of the hotels will be under the “Edge by Rotana” brand, while “Rayhaan by Rotana” will be the fifth.

Hutchinson said: “The Rayhaan is a four-star property, a little bit more upmarket. It’s got banqueting facilities for weddings and events. And the Edge properties are more sort of a three- or four-star space, or a little bit more contemporary, a little bit more interesting, and it’s going to be very much that corporate traveler, and then for anybody who’s spending a weekend in Riyadh. But it’s going to be very business-focused,” he further explained. 

Hutchinson also stated that they will have projects coming up in Al-Baha, a city located in the Hejaz region of western Saudi Arabia. 

“We have a pipeline today of about eight hotels that are coming up in the Kingdom and we see that’s going to accelerate. We signed five at the beginning of this year, we’re going to see more and more signings as we go. The Kingdom is just really growing in terms of hospitality,” he continued. 

Hutchinson said that local talent contributes to the growth of the Saudi Vision 2030 and that it fuels this growth. 

“We have about 50 to 53 Saudi nationals in management development programs. We see this as being fundamental to success in the Kingdom. If you’re not developing local talent, if you’re not grooming and growing that local talent, you’re going to fall behind,” the CEO commented.

“The hotel industry globally, historically, has always been seen as a school for hospitality, and that is very much what we see has been part of our responsibility here. We have the opportunity as a company to grow. In return, our contribution is to grow that talent and to grow that national workforce,” he concluded.

Saudi Aramco's Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Updated 09 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Updated 09 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has reported a net profit of SR119.54 billion ($31.88 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 3.75 percent from SR115.22 billion recorded in the previous quarter.   

In a statement to Tadawul, Saudi Aramco said that the rise in quarter-on-quarter net profit was driven by lower income taxes and zakat, lower operating costs, and higher finance and other income.   

“The results reflect Aramco’s continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet,” said Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco.   

Aramco’s net profit, however, dipped 19.25 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR148.03 billion in the same quarter of 2022. 

Nasser further noted that oil and gas supplies are very critical components as the world sails toward a sustainable future. He asserted that Aramco is working hard to develop sustainable energy solutions that will smoothen the energy transition journey.  

“Our intention is to continue to be a reliable energy supplier with the ability to provide more sustainable energy solutions, supporting efforts to achieve an orderly energy transition. By working to further reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and adding new lower-carbon energy options to our portfolio, I am confident about the contributions we will make,” added Nasser.   

Meanwhile, Aramco is also planning to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends on a quarterly basis in addition to the base dividends it currently distributes.   

According to the statement, Aramco intends to target such performance-linked dividends to be in the amount of 50 percent to 70 percent of the group’s annual free cash flow, net of the base dividend and other amounts including external investments, to be determined with the annual results. 

The statement added that the dividend of $19.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 will be paid in the second quarter.  

Shareholders of Aramco also approved the board’s recommendation to increase the company’s capital to SR90 billion from SR70 billion.   

According to the Tadawul statement, the capital increase will be done through the capitalization of SR15 billion from retained earnings. It added that the energy giant would distribute one bonus share for every 10 shares held. 

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa

Saudi tourism fund signs deal to develop eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa
  • Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world
Updated 08 May 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund on Monday signed an agreement with Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., a subsidiary of the Afyaa Group, to develop five-star eco-lodge in Al-Ahsa Oasis.

The deal was signed at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh on Monday. 

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region is home to one of the largest oasis in the world. It was the first site in the region to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of its rich archeological features, which show evidence of human settlement in the region since the Neolithic era.

Al-Ahsa’s rich past makes it the ideal location to create tourism facilities. The five-star ENVI Al Nakheel will provide 25 lodging pods consisting of one and two-bedroom units.

The destination will also include facilities such as farm-to-table dining, spa, local arts and crafts, and a selection of unique activities.

Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with Golden Frond to develop the ENVI Al Nakheel in Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Abbas Al-Saleh, CEO of Golden Frond Hotel Services Co. said: “We look forward to working together (with Tourism Development Fund) to create unforgettable experiences for tourists that complement our commitment to preserving the unique cultural and natural heritage of Al-Ahsa Oasis.”

Chris Nader, the co-founder of ENVI Lodges, said: “The Tourism Development Fund is an invaluable partner for private investors like Golden Frond Hotel Services Co., who want to develop qualitative tourism projects in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

ENVI Al Nakheel, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024, is the first branded eco-lodge in Saudi Arabia to be developed by the private sector and funded by the tourism fund.

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index closes flat at 11,256 points  
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed flat on Monday, slipping 0.26 points to 11,256.39. 

While the parallel market Nomu lost 35.84 points to finish at 21,058.53, the MSCI Tadawul Index inched up 1.12 percent to end at 1,514.66. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Monday was SR5.57 billion ($1.49 billion). 

The best performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., whose share price soared 9.91 percent to SR21.08. 

Other top performers were Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. and Saudi Co. for Hardware, whose share prices surged 9.91 percent and 6.70 percent, respectively. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share price dropped 10 percent to SR20.88. 

On the announcements front, Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. informed Tadawul that it earned a net profit of SR20.07 million in the first quarter of this year, up 31.8 percent from SR15.23 million in the same period of 2022, driven by higher revenue from sales. The company’s share price advanced 3.09 percent to SR56.70. 

Another firm that announced its financial results for the first quarter was Nama Chemicals Co., reporting a net loss of SR18.8 million in the first three months of 2023 against a net profit of SR33.40 million in the same period a year ago. Despite reporting a loss in the first quarter, Nama Chemicals Co.’s share price rose 0.14 percent to SR36.15. 

Meanwhile, the net profit of Saudi Automotive Services Co. skyrocketed 75.44 percent in the first quarter to SR14.07 million, compared to SR8.02 million in the same period of 2022. The firm’s share price slid 2.68 percent to SR39.90. 

Bawan Co. informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that its net profit declined by 31.41 percent in the first quarter to SR34.53 million, compared to SR50.34 million in the same period a year ago. 

United Electronics Co., also known as eXtra, reported a net profit of SR84.44 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 13.40 percent from SR97.51 million in the same quarter of 2022. The firm’s share prices edged up 0.79 percent to SR77.

American restaurant chain Arby's opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 

American restaurant chain Arby’s opens first outlet in Saudi Arabia 
Updated 08 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Arby’s, one of the largest restaurant chains in the US, has opened its first outlet in Saudi Arabia.

The company joined with multi-unit restaurant operator Shahia Foods, which is also the master franchisee for Dunkin’ in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to launch the restaurant in Riyadh.  

The move is part of Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands’ international expansion plans to tap into the growing food and hospitality market in the Middle East region. 

“Arby’s entry into Saudi Arabia is another exciting milestone for the brand's international growth story,” said Michael Haley, president and managing director of international for Inspire Brands.  

“We are very pleased with our Dunkin’ collaboration with Shahia Foods and are excited to expand our portfolio and bring our authority in meat quality and flavor to new guests in a rapidly growing region,” he added. 

Like its menu in the US, the company said its guests in Riyadh will have the option of selecting from a variety of meats, as it will offer 10 meat stacks made by hand at the restaurant every day. 

The restaurant will also serve special items that can only be found on the menu in the Kingdom, the company said in a press release. 

“The team worked tirelessly to create a dining experience and menu offering that will resonate strongly with Saudi guests while firmly rooted in the original Arby’s experience,” said Saud Abdullah Al-Athel, CEO of Shahia Foods Limited Co. 

Arby’s now operates 180 locations across eight countries outside the US, with plans for further growth in the Kingdom in the coming months.

