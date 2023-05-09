Saudi Arabia’s hospitality has amplified tenfold in the last few years, says award-winning Ritz-Carlton official 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has widened the scope of its hospitality sector by 10 times in the last few years, gradually making it a global hub for international tourists, said a senior executive of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit, Mohammed Marghalani, cluster general manager of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel properties in Riyadh and Jeddah, said that Saudi Arabia has been known for its rich hospitality and generosity for years.

“Hospitality is in the DNA of every Saudi. Even before the Kingdom opened up to the world, we hosted pilgrims and welcomed foreigners. For centuries we have been a hub of generosity and grace and that has never changed. The only difference is it was amplified tenfold,” said Marghalani.

In March, Marghalani was recognized as the “General Manager of the Year” of the Ritz-Carlton Worldwide at the 2023 Marriott International Luxury Brands General Managers Conference.

Talking about the recognition, Marghalani said that the honor is not just a testament to him but it is a testament to Saudi Arabia as a whole.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to win this esteemed award, but all credit goes to our amazing team in Riyadh and Jeddah,” he said.

Marghalani added: “These two hotels have witnessed history in the making and are the favored choice of hosting world leaders visiting the kingdom.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, is one of the region’s five-star hotels, featuring 492 guest rooms and suites, seven dining outlets, spa amenities and event spaces.

It is built over 52 acres and surrounded by landscaped gardens.

The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah, is a luxury hotel that overlooks the Red Sea and is also home to the city’s largest convention center, with over 21 meeting rooms, making it a popular choice for business travelers.