Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 

Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 
Kate, Princess of Wales, attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the coronation. (AP)
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 

Kate Middleton shows off Elie Saab look at Buckingham Palace 
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Princess of Wales Kate Middleton showed off a lace blue number by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab at her first garden party under the reign of King Charles III on Tuesday.

Middleton attended the coronation party at Buckingham Palace wearing a sheer Elie Saab dress that she originally wore at Royal Ascot in 2019.

She elevated the look with a Philip Treacy hat and added metallic Gianvito Rossi pumps and an Elie Saab clutch to finish off the outfit.

The look comes after a week of British fashion in which the royal has been spotted in various Alexander Mcqueen ensembles, as well as a powder blue Reiss jacket.

 

Egypt recovers 4 historic artifacts from Italy

Egypt recovers 4 historic artifacts from Italy
Updated 09 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt recovers 4 historic artifacts from Italy

Egypt recovers 4 historic artifacts from Italy
  • Items included part of a wooden coffin lid decorated with longitudinal lines containing rows of hieroglyphic text
  • Two small pieces of pottery depicting a statuette of a woman and a small vase from the Greco-Roman era were also among the artifacts
Updated 09 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Four Egyptian artifacts proved to have been taken from the country illegally have been returned from Italy.

The items were recovered by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the Supreme Council of Antiquities at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the reclamation was part of ongoing efforts to preserve the heritage and civilizational history of Egypt.

Museum officials in Turin handed over the rare objects to the Egyptian Embassy in Rome.

Mostafa Waziry, secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities thanked Italian authorities for cooperating in the return of the artifacts to their rightful home.

Shaaban Abdel-Gawad, supervisor of the council’s antiquities repatriation department, said the items included part of a wooden coffin lid decorated with longitudinal lines containing rows of hieroglyphic text, seized from the Sardinian city of Oristano in 2017.

Two small pieces of pottery depicting the upper part of a statuette of a woman, and a small vase from the Greco-Roman era, recovered from Genoa in 2018, were also among the artifacts.

And a 2.5-centimeter-tall djed pillar, recovered from Turin Museum, was received by the Egyptian Embassy on Nov. 14.

Abdel-Gawad said the four artifacts would go to the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir for necessary restoration work to be carried out.

In September, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recovered 16 historic items from the US.

A ministry statement said: “This comes within the framework of the highest priority given by the state to the file of recovering smuggled Egyptian antiquities and returning them to the homeland.”

Skier Eileen Gu honored in Georges Hobeika gown  

Skier Eileen Gu honored in Georges Hobeika gown  
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Skier Eileen Gu honored in Georges Hobeika gown  

Skier Eileen Gu honored in Georges Hobeika gown  
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American-born Chinese freestyler skier Eileen Gu this week won the World Action Sportsperson of the Year award at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards in Paris wearing a lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika.  

The athlete, 19, wore a figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing from the designer’s Fall 2023 collection.  

Gu, who was 18 when she competed during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, became the first athlete to win three medals in freestyle skiing at a single Olympics — gold in both the halfpipe and big air events, and silver in slopestyle. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eileen (@eileengu)

Nominees for the Laureus awards are determined by international media and the winners are voted on by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy, which includes athletes from the past 50 years.  

“Honored to win Action Sportsperson of the Year at Laureus World Sports Awards tonight in Paris,” she wrote on Instagram to her 1.8 million followers. “As the first freeskier to win this prestigious award, I hope to share this moment with all those involved with the sport and the industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eileen (@eileengu)

“Knowing that young people have the power and responsibility to change the world, I want more kids (especially girls and multiracial youth!) to see representation growing and know there is a place for them here,” she added. “Laureus founder Nelson Mandela once said that ‘sports have the power to unite people’… Someone’s got to lead the movement — why not us?” 

At the event, Gu posed for pictures with football star Lionel Messi who won the accolade for World Sportsman of the Year and picked up another award as a member of the team of the year following Argentina’s FIFA World Cup victory in 2022. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eileen (@eileengu)

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finally broke through to win the Sportswoman of the Year award on her sixth nomination. 

Gu, who is also a model, attended New York’s Met Gala last week wearing a white dress with red splotches from London-based designer Robert Wun’s Spring 2023 couture collection.  

She was also spotted in April at the Tiffany & Co. event in New York that celebrated the reopening of the city’s flagship store.  

Sonia Nimr's 'Thunderbird' explores Palestine through magic

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic
Updated 09 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic

Sonia Nimr’s ‘Thunderbird’ explores Palestine through magic
Updated 09 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: From award-winning Palestinian writer and academic Sonia Nimr comes “Thunderbird,” the first book in a middle-grade trilogy that pulls readers into Palestine’s past, present and future to stop the end of the world.

At the heart of the story, translated from Arabic into English by the founding editor of Arab Lit, M. Lynx Qualey, is Noor, an orphaned teenager whose world has been turned upside down with the loss of her parents.

Moving from a normal existence into one which brings with it magic and mythical creatures, Noor must balance her tragic reality with fantasy, where she faces a magical phoenix to prevent the end of mankind.

Noor’s future is bleak as she sits in her uncle’s home with only a grandmother to love her. Treated like a pariah by her aunt, Widad, and cousin, Wafaa, Noor’s overwhelming sadness begins to shape her life in ways she does not understand. Inexplicable fires ignite whenever she is around, for which she is blamed, causing more tension in the house. On top of that, since the death of her parents, their academic and anthropological work begins to haunt her through a ring her father left her, and her mother’s research files.

As Noor struggles to find her place in the world, she is pulled to the brink of her emotions. She does not understand who she is and the fate she now faces. But when she visits her aunt in Jericho, she befriends a cat who turns out to be a djinn, and finds peace in the company of her father’s best friend, Dr Samir. Learning more about her parents’ lives, of the research they were doing on the ancient Philistines and a mythical cryptid, Noor is forced to accept that the future is in her hands.

Nimr’s epic adventure takes readers from heartbreak into a fantastical world where the courage of a young girl is tested and pushed to the edge. Quickly, the story, steeped in magical realism, fades into fantasy, from the real-life occupation of Palestine to the tragedy of an orphan who is tasked with saving the world.

Skillfully rooted in history, geography, spirituality and adventure, Nimr’s narrative travels at magnificent speed into a journey that grows more curious with every page.

Backstreet Boys reveal they've still got it going on at Abu Dhabi concert 

Backstreet Boys reveal they’ve still got it going on at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 08 May 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Backstreet Boys reveal they’ve still got it going on at Abu Dhabi concert 

Backstreet Boys reveal they’ve still got it going on at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 08 May 2023
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Almost five years after their 25-year anniversary concert in Dubai, Backstreet Boys returned to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi’s glittering Etihad Arena, as part of their “DNA World Tour” — and it was glorious.  

Fans in Saudi Arabia, who will get to see them live on May 11 in Jeddah, are in for a treat and a trip down memory lane with AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter.  

Having had more than two years to perfect their performance thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic delay, “DNA World Tour” is a polished, high-production act that is flawless from beginning to end: The vocals are pitch perfect, the harmonies deep, strong and vibrant, and the dance moves are smoother than butter.  

The concert began with one of their lesser-known hits, “Everyone,” from their 2000 album “Black and Blue,” and as the opening verse hits — “We’ve been through days of thunder / Some people said we don’t belong / They try to pull us under / But here we stand together and we’re millions strong” — you know it’s a personal affirmation as much as a declaration: These guys are here to stay. 

Apart from the singing and dancing, the band took ample time to talk to the audience and among themselves, the chemistry between the five Backstreet Boys still palpable and alive. 

At one point, Carter, who stole the show with his incredible solo bits, especially on “Shape of My Heart,” stopped the show to say, “I have to say something. Honest to God, coming from me, Abu Dhabi is probably the most beautiful place I’ve been to in the entire world. We love it here. I think I’m going to buy a house here.”  

To thunderous cheers, McLean said: “Thirty years is a long time for any group. So, it broaches the question? How about 30 more years of Backstreet Boys?”

“May not be as much dancing involved though,” he quipped right after. 

And the night was not all about trading in nostalgia, either. Songs from their “DNA” album — released first in 2019 — were predictably peppered through the concert and revealed a matured and evolving band, unwilling to rest on their previous laurels. 

Nowhere was this more prominent than their new track, “No Place,” performed against the backdrop of a music video showing the band with their respective spouses and kids: a reminder that we’ve grown up alongside these boys, listening to them from our childhood bedrooms and now, as full adults, indulging in old memories.  

The band also paid homage to their a cappella beginnings and showed off their vocal chops with the new song “Breathe,” harmonizing expertly with each other.  

The best was left for last, though. A seven-song tribute to their earliest hits, including “Everybody,” “It’s Gotta Be You,” and “I Want It That Way,” had the crowd dancing from beat to beat through it all. 

All in all, Backstreet Boys proved beyond doubt that they’ve earned their place at the top and for as long as they are around, they intend to stay there.  

Stage musical phenomenon 'Hamilton' coming to the UAE in Jan. 2024

Stage musical phenomenon ‘Hamilton’ coming to the UAE in Jan. 2024
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Stage musical phenomenon ‘Hamilton’ coming to the UAE in Jan. 2024

Stage musical phenomenon ‘Hamilton’ coming to the UAE in Jan. 2024
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s official. One of the biggest musicals of modern times, “Hamilton,” is all set to be the next international production to come to Abu Dhabi, UAE. 

On Tuesday, Proactiv Entertainment, the production company behind “The Lion King” musical tour in Abu Dhabi last November, confirmed that the musical will be staged at Etihad Arena from Jan. 17 - Feb. 4, 2024.

"Hamilton is coming to the Middle East for the first time! See Hamilton at @etihadarena.ae #inAbuDhabi from January 17 until February 4 2024.⁣ Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the world by storm and created a revolutionary moment in theatre," read the Instagram caption.

Previously, on Sunday, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena took to Instagram to announce that dates and ticket details will be revealed on May 9. “Don’t throw away your shot,” read the announcement, referring to the musical’s well-known track, “My Shot.” 

The musical, by Lin Manuel-Miranda, is currently on an international tour that includes runs in Manila and Auckland, with “additional cities to be announced soon,” according to its website. 

Miranda, who also played the titular role in the original Broadway premiere in 2015, announced the Philippines tour himself in March. 

