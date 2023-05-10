You are here

Saudi railway passenger traffic more than doubles to 2.2m in Q1 

Saudi railway passenger traffic more than doubles to 2.2m in Q1 
SAR added that the number of daily trips operated during the holy month exceeded 115, with a commitment rate of more than 97 percent. (Supplied)
Saudi railway passenger traffic more than doubles to 2.2m in Q1 

Saudi railway passenger traffic more than doubles to 2.2m in Q1 
RIYADH: Railway passenger traffic more than doubled in the first three months of the year, as Saudi Arabia Railways recorded 104 percent growth in the total number of passengers to 2.22 million, compared to the same period of last year, affirming massive growth in the Kingdom’s transport sector.

The number of journeys on the North, East, and Haramain High-Speed Rail networks reached 8,036 during the first three months of 2023, representing a yearly increase of 54 percent, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing SAR’s latest operational results.  

According to the report, the volume of goods transported on the Kingdom’s railway network reached 5.83 million tons during the first quarter of 2023, up 7 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.  

This comes as the Saudi railway network’s preparedness reached nearly 100 percent during the first three months of 2023.

Earlier in April, SAR revealed that the Kingdom’s Haramain High-Speed Railway carried more than 818,000 passengers over 2,540 journeys during Ramadan, a 265 percent increase over the same period last year.  

SAR added that the number of daily trips operated during the holy month exceeded 115, with a commitment rate of more than 97 percent.

In the same month, SAR also signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group to host the Middle East’s first luxury train.

The MoU came amid the Kingdom’s efforts to boost its tourism sector in line with Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels.

Upon launch of its operations, the network is expected to provide a unique and luxury transport means for domestic tourists and international visitors to explore various attractions in Saudi Arabia.

This falls under the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy, which aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Railways passenger traffic rail train

Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 
Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 

Oil Updates — Crude prices down on higher US stocks; EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, ending a three-day rally, as an unexpected rise in US oil inventories sparked demand concerns, and investors awaited inflation data to gauge the next rate decision in the top oil-consuming nation. 
Brent crude LCOc1 dropped $1.32, or 1.70 percent, to $76.12 a barrel at 11:45 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.22, or 1.66 percent, to $72.49. 
In a possible sign of weakening demand, US crude inventories rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5, while gasoline stockpiles rose by 399,000 barrels, the American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday. 
The surprising US inventory buildup, coupled with lower crude imports and softer export growth in China in April, exacerbated worries about global oil demand. 

EIA expects US oil output to rise 5% in 2023 
The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday forecast that US crude production will increase by about 5 percent in 2023, while fuel demand will rise 1 percent.  
Crude production will grow 5.1 percent to 12.53 million barrels per day in 2023 and 1.3 percent to 12.69 million bpd in 2024, the EIA said in its short-term energy outlook.  
The EIA added that total petroleum consumption would rise nearly 1 percent to 20.5 million bpd in 2023 and 1.4 percent to 20.8 million bpd in 2024.  

Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly earnings fall 48% 
US oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. on Tuesday reported a 48 percent decline in first-quarter earnings that fell well short of analyst estimates as global economic growth concerns led to a decline in oil prices. 
Global energy prices in the quarter pulled back from last year’s peaks triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Occidental’s crude oil sold for 19 percent less than the year-ago quarter, averaging $74.22 per barrel. 
Earnings declined despite a boost in first-quarter oil and gas daily output to 1.22 million barrels from 1.08 million a year earlier, spurred by higher production from its Permian operations. 
The company, in which billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns a 24 percent stake, reported adjusted income dropped 48 percent from the prior year to $1.1 billion as it accelerated investments and shareholder returns. 
Adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter fell far short of analysts’ $1.24 per share estimate compiled by Refinitiv. 
Occidental almost doubled capital spending in the quarter from a year earlier to $1.5 billion, and cash flow from operations before working capital fell 24 percent to $3.2 billion. 

UAE’s Jaber urges methane emissions phase out by 2030 
Sultan Al-Jaber, president designate of the upcoming UN climate change conference set to be held in Dubai,  said on Wednesday the oil and gas industry should phase out its methane emissions by 2030 and that investment in technology was needed to develop carbon alternatives. 
Jaber was speaking in Abu Dhabi at the inaugural UAE Climate Tech conference. 
Jaber also renewed calls for a tripling of renewable energy capacity to 11,000 gigawatts by 2030 and doubling that again by 2040 but added that renewable energy was not the only answer to climate change. 
“If we are serious about curbing industrial emissions, we need to get serious about carbon capture technologies,” Jaber told a crowd of more than 1,000 participants drawn from technology companies, major industries, finance and government. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Energy Information Administration business oil prices

ADNOC to float 15% of logistics unit shares in IPO

ADNOC to float 15% of logistics unit shares in IPO
ADNOC to float 15% of logistics unit shares in IPO

ADNOC to float 15% of logistics unit shares in IPO
DUBAI: Oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. intends to offer 15 percent of its shares in unit ADNOC Logistics & Services through an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange, the company said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

ADNOC will offer about 1.1 million shares in its maritime logistics services unit, which is expected to list on June 1, subject to market conditions, the statement said. 

The subscription period for the share offering is to run from May 16 until May 24.

"As the sixth company ADNOC is bringing to market, ADNOC L&S is ideally placed to drive performance, deliver value, and capitalize on both ADNOC’s ambitious growth roadmap and the growing global demand for lower-carbon, reliable energy supplies," Khaled Al Zaabi, group chief financial officer at ADNOC said in the statement.

This will be the Abu Dhabi oil giant’s second IPO this year after it raised $2.5 billion from its gas business in March.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Moelis & Co. is acting as independent financial adviser on the IPO.

ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers. 

It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co., Petroleum Services Co. and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co.

In March, ADNOC’s gas subsidiary surged more than 20 percent in its first minutes on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange market.  

The company’s IPO was priced at 2.37 dirhams ($0.65) and rose to 2.84 dirhams, bringing the company’s market value to 217.9 billion dirhams, according to ADX data.  

ADNOC Gas offered 3.84 billion shares in its listing, representing 5 percent of the company’s total shares, and raised $2.5 billion through its offering.  

The company took the position of largest IPO on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange surpassing Borouge, another ADNOC subsidiary. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC)

World not ready yet to 'switch off' fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

World not ready yet to ‘switch off’ fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
World not ready yet to ‘switch off’ fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says

World not ready yet to ‘switch off’ fossil fuels, COP28 host UAE says
WASHINGTON: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that countries should agree to phase out fuel emissions — not the production of oil, gas and coal — at the upcoming UN climate change negotiations that it will host this December.
The comments reflect deep divisions between nations over how to combat global warming ahead of the talks at the upcoming UN climate change conference in the UAE, also referred to as COP28. Some wealthy Western governments and climate-afflicted island nations have been pushing for a phase out of fossil fuels, while resource-rich countries have campaigned to keep drilling.
UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri told Reuters in an interview that phasing out fossil fuels would hurt countries that depend on them for revenue or cannot easily replace them with renewable sources.
She favored phasing out fossil fuel emissions using capture and storage technologies while ramping up renewable energy, saying this strategy lets countries fight warming while continuing to produce oil, gas and coal.
“The renewable space is advancing and accelerating extremely fast but we are nowhere near to be able to say that we can switch off fossil fuels and solely depend on clean and renewable energy,” Almheiri said on the sidelines of the Agriculture Innovation Mission (AIM) for Climate conference in Washington.
“We are now in a transition and this transition needs to be just and pragmatic because not all countries have the resources,” she added.
The UAE is co-hosting the AIM conference with the United States.
At last year’s climate summit in Egypt, over 80 countries including the EU and small island nations agreed to include language in the final outcome calling for a phase down of all fossil fuels. Countries including Saudi Arabia and China urged Egypt not to include that language in the final text.
This month, G7 countries agreed to hasten their phaseout of fossil fuel consumption, although they did not set a firm date.
Almheiri pointed to the UAE’s example of relying on new carbon capture technology and renewables to decrease the emissions intensity of the OPEC member’s oil and gas operations.
The UAE has a goal to get 50 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2050 from the current level of 25 percent and could strengthen that goal, she said.
Almheiri added that alongside energy, global food supply will be a major focus of COP28 because it accounts for nearly a third of global emissions.
As with energy, technology and innovation can solve food security problems, Almheiri said, noting that it has helped the UAE, with its parched desert landscape, devise a food security strategy.
Tackling inefficiencies of the global food system can also help address problems like malnutrition, food waste and climate change all at once, she said.
“We are making sure that the food systems dialogue is on center stage along with the energy dialogue at COP28,” she said.
 

Topics: COP28 The UAE UN Climate Change Conference fossil fuels Renewable Energy carbon emissions

SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to $3bn: FT 

SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to $3bn: FT 
SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to $3bn: FT 

SoftBank nears deal to sell Fortress to Mubadala for up to $3bn: FT 
RIYADH: SoftBank Group Corp. is in late-stage talks to sell asset manager Fortress Investment Group to Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala for as much as $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 

The talks have been going on since last year and a deal, which will help Softbank pay down its debt, could be announced later this month, the report said, citing three people briefed on the matter. 

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said last year that he is in discussions to sell Fortress, without commenting on a valuation. 

Son has championed the deal, hoping to get a price close to what the company paid for Fortress, the FT said. Softbank acquired Fortress in 2017 for $3.3 billion. 

Softbank, Fortress, and Mubadala did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. 

Topics: SoftBank Mubadala Investment

Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah 

Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah 
Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah 

Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to transform Madinah into a modern Islamic and cultural destination thanks to Rua Al Madinah Holding Co., the real estate company owned by the Public Investment Fund, partnering with Accord Group to launch three properties in the city. 
The project will include a 140-room Fairmont Hotel, 120 Fairmont branded residences, 466-room Swissotel and 328-room Novotel. 
“We are proud to sign the first Swissotel property and strengthen our Novotel offering in Madinah. Through these signings, our primary goal is to support the diverse offering at the master development of Rua Al Madinah,” said Duncan O’Rourke, CEO of the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Asia-Pacific region at Accor. 
The hospitality chain has been present in the Kingdom for over 20 years, counting over 9,000 rooms with direct access to the Haram. 
The deal is part of the Rua Al Madinah master plan that covers over 1.5 million sq. meters of space with direct views of Al Masjid al Nabawi, known as the Prophet’s Mosque.  
The plan will supply over 47,000 hotel rooms by 2030, accommodating 63 percent of open spaces and 37 percent of built area. 
“Rua al Madinah project is building a city of hotels and supporting retail and other asset classes,” said Ahmed bin Madhi, chief investment officer at Rua Al Madinah Holding Co, while speaking at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh. 
The project is adopting smart and sustainable solutions, including a district cooling system, greywater treatment and recycling infrastructure, smart city technology, an energy-saving and interactive lighting platform, and an intelligent network for guiding panels. 
Mohammed Al-Khalili, chairman of Rua Al Madinah Holding Co, told Arab News: “The value of the total project is almost SR140 billion ($37 billion). When completed, the project will add 93,000 direct and indirect jobs.”  
The project is an important initiative by the PIF as it raises the readiness of the eastern region in Madinah to accommodate more visitors in a distinguished urban environment, highlighting its religious and cultural characteristics.

Topics: FHS2023 Rua Al Madinah Holding Co. Al-Madinah Public Investment Fund AccorHotels Fairmont Hotel Novotel Swissotel

