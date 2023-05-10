Ex-Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson to launch own show on Twitter

DUBAI: Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News last month, has announced plans to launch his own show on Twitter.

The American commentator described Twitter as the only real platform that allowed free speech.

In a video posted on the platform, he said: “Twitter has long served as the place where our national conservation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site.”

Carlson praised Twitter for allowing everyone on the site, but he noted that news analyzed on the platform came from “media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.”

He did not mention any of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s censorship moves, including banning reporters from Twitter.

Much of the video focused on Carlson seemingly advocating for free speech while accusing most, if not all, media outlets of obscuring facts and misleading readers.

Although Carlson did not refer to Fox News explicitly, he added: “After more than 30 years in the middle of it, we can tell you stories. The best you can hope for in the news business at this point is the freedom to tell the fullest truth that you can, but there are always limits.

“And you know if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That’s not a guess — it’s guaranteed.”

The new show will be an updated version of his show on Fox News along with “other things” that he said he would announce soon.

Musk said on Twitter that the platform had not “signed a deal of any kind whatsoever” and Carlson would be “subject to the same rules and rewards of all content creators.”

He also urged others, “particularly from the left,” to join Twitter as content creators.

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique, and refute whatever is said,” Musk added.