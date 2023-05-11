Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 99.6 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 11,392.78 on Thursday, as 155 of the 224 stocks closed in the green and 54 in the red.

While the parallel market Nomu edged up 0.53 percent to close at 21,263.79, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.03 percent to close at 1,520.50.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion).

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share price soared 8.09 percent to SR19.50.

Savola Group and Etihad Etisalat Co. also saw gains, with their respective share prices rising by 4.67 percent and 4.45 percent.

The worst performer was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.15 percent to SR21.24.

On the announcements front, Etihad Etisalat Co, also known as Mobily, reported a 45.77 percent increase in net profit to SR465 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR319 million in the year-ago period.

The company also reported a 6.3 percent increase in revenues to SR4.05 billion between January and March of 2023 from SR3.81 billion during the same period last year.

The increase in Mobily’s revenue was mainly driven by growth in the business and consumer segments. Its share price closed higher at SR46.90.

In a statement to Tadawul, Halwani Bros. Co. also reported a sharp decline in net profit to SR1.64 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 91.65 percent from SR19.65 million in the same period last year.

Its revenues declined 15.36 percent to SR255.22 million from SR301.53 million during the period under review.

According to the announcement, the reasons for the decline in performance included a rise in interest rates, raw material inflation and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Its share price slipped marginally to SR57.8.

National Gas and Industrialization Co. reported that its first quarter of 2033 revenues reached SR614.90 million, up 18.89 percent from SR517.20 earned in the year-ago period.

The company accrued a gross profit of SR90.3 million, up 19 percent compared to SR75.6 million during the period under review. Its share price advanced 1.5 percent to SR61.