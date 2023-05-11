You are here

  • Home
  • Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
While the parallel market Nomu edged up 0.53 percent to close at 21,263.79, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.03 percent to close at 1,520.50. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z42fw

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 99.6 points, or 0.88 percent, to finish at 11,392.78 on Thursday, as 155 of the 224 stocks closed in the green and 54 in the red. 

While the parallel market Nomu edged up 0.53 percent to close at 21,263.79, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.03 percent to close at 1,520.50. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion).  

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share price soared 8.09 percent to SR19.50. 

Savola Group and Etihad Etisalat Co. also saw gains, with their respective share prices rising by 4.67 percent and 4.45 percent. 

The worst performer was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., which dropped 3.15 percent to SR21.24. 

On the announcements front, Etihad Etisalat Co, also known as Mobily, reported a 45.77 percent increase in net profit to SR465 million during the first quarter of 2023 from SR319 million in the year-ago period. 

The company also reported a 6.3 percent increase in revenues to SR4.05 billion between January and March of 2023 from SR3.81 billion during the same period last year. 

The increase in Mobily’s revenue was mainly driven by growth in the business and consumer segments. Its share price closed higher at SR46.90. 

In a statement to Tadawul, Halwani Bros. Co. also reported a sharp decline in net profit to SR1.64 million in the first quarter of 2023, down 91.65 percent from SR19.65 million in the same period last year. 

Its revenues declined 15.36 percent to SR255.22 million from SR301.53 million during the period under review. 

According to the announcement, the reasons for the decline in performance included a rise in interest rates, raw material inflation and the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. Its share price slipped marginally to SR57.8. 

National Gas and Industrialization Co. reported that its first quarter of 2033 revenues reached SR614.90 million, up 18.89 percent from SR517.20 earned in the year-ago period. 

The company accrued a gross profit of SR90.3 million, up 19 percent compared to SR75.6 million during the period under review. Its share price advanced 1.5 percent to SR61. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul nomu-parallel MSCI Tadawul Index

Related

Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI edges up as trading turnover hits $1.63bn  

UAE, Saudi Arabia aviation hubs to drive passenger traffic recovery in Middle East 

UAE, Saudi Arabia aviation hubs to drive passenger traffic recovery in Middle East 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

UAE, Saudi Arabia aviation hubs to drive passenger traffic recovery in Middle East 

UAE, Saudi Arabia aviation hubs to drive passenger traffic recovery in Middle East 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

CAIRO: Key aviation hubs in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are forecast to drive a full recovery of passenger traffic in the Middle East in 2024, with the region set to grow by 4.2 percent annually through to 2040, speakers at the Global Airport Leaders Forum said.  

Industry leaders discussed the probability of the region spearheading the global aviation market in terms of passenger traffic recovery, fueled primarily by aviation hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and key cities in Saudi Arabia.

The Middle East is currently leading the traffic numbers in terms of global recovery with 93 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels, said Kashif Khalid, regional director of the International Air Transport Association, during the forum, Khaleej Times reported. 

On May 9, Dubai Airports, which owns and manages the operation of both Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports, revised its 2023 forecast upward to 83.6 million passengers. 

Dubai’s main airport DXB registered a 55.8 percent increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of last year, reaching 95.6 percent of 2019 levels. 

The operator said it welcomed around 21.3 million passengers in the first three months of 2023. 

The UAE welcomed around 31.8 million passengers across all airports in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 11.48 million passengers compared to the same period last year.   

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah alone handled over 2 million passengers since the beginning of Ramadan.  

This came after the Kingdom witnessed a 82 percent surge in passengers to 88 million in 2022 compared to the previous 12 months, according to the General Authority of Statistics. 

The Jeddah airport emerged as the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia in 2022, as it handled 32 million passengers. 

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came in second, with about 27 million passengers, followed by King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with about 10 million. 

The forum also went on to discuss the region’s role in enhancing the aviation sector as well as the importance of sustainability.  

In a keynote speech, Omar bin Ghaleb, deputy director-general of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said that the country has made “significant investments in modernizing infrastructure, upgrading regulatory framework, and enhancing operational capabilities.”  

The Global Airport Leaders Forum is co-located with the 22nd edition of the Airport Show, a three-day event and one of the largest aviation shows in the world that was inaugurated Tuesday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.  

Topics: UAE Saudi aviation Airport traffic

Related

UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Dubai Airports expects record 83m passengers in 2023
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA
Business & Economy
Middle East air traffic up 114% in October: IATA

Saudi Arabia and Netherlands sign MoU to collaborate on green energy

Saudi Arabia and Netherlands sign MoU to collaborate on green energy
Updated 52 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and Netherlands sign MoU to collaborate on green energy

Saudi Arabia and Netherlands sign MoU to collaborate on green energy
Updated 52 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Green hydrogen production has received a boost as Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding with the Netherlands on Thursday to cooperate in developing the clean gas and expediting the global pursuit to reduce the carbon footprint. 

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the World Hydrogen Summit in Rotterdam. 

During the event, Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said that the Netherlands could be the primary destination for transporting hydrogen from renewable energy sources from the Kingdom to Europe. 

The minister also added that Netherlands and Germany would be Saudi Arabia’s “natural partners” in the green hydrogen trade. 

“You are putting facilities on the ground, you are building storages and pipelines, you have a plan,” said the minister, Reuters reported. 

Green hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in catalyzing the ongoing energy transition, and it is necessary to achieve a green gas-neutral economy by 2050, helping to combat global warming. 

Saudi Arabia is currently developing a $5 billion green hydrogen project in NEOM, powered by renewable energy, to supply 650 tons of carbon-free hydrogen daily. The plant will see its first production in 2026. 

The project will export hydrogen in the form of liquid ammonia to the world market for use as a biofuel that feeds transportation systems. 

Earlier in April, the Saudi minister met with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to discuss the possibility of making the port of Rotterdam the gateway for clean hydrogen exports from Saudi Arabia to Europe. 

The meeting also touched on the Kingdom’s efforts in clean energy and climate change through its local and regional frameworks — the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative. 

Affirming its progress in renewable energy production, Saudi Arabia’s SABIC Agri-Nutrients, in May, exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. 

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the firm has shipped 5,000 tons of low-carbon ammonia to India, in line with the firm’s long-term cooperation with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited. 

Topics: Green hydrogen carbon footprint NEOM Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. seals $8.5bn finance deals
Business & Economy
Saudi NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. seals $8.5bn finance deals
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 
Business & Economy
PIF-backed ACWA Power expands Indonesian portfolio with green hydrogen project 

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast

OPEC raises China’s oil demand growth forecast
  • World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report
Updated 54 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Thursday further raised its forecast for China’s oil demand growth in 2023 following the relaxation of the country’s COVID-19 curbs.

The oil producers’ alliance, however, left the global total steady citing potential downside risks for growth in other regions.

“Minor upward adjustments were made due to the better-than-expected performance in China’s economy, while other regions are expected to see slight declines, due to economic challenges that are likely to weigh on oil demand,” OPEC said in the report.

World oil demand in 2023 will rise by 2.33 million barrels per day, or 2.3 percent, the organization said in its monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from 2.32 million bpd forecast last month.

“As further debt-related challenges may arise, geopolitical uncertainties persist and inflation continues. In addition, the US debt ceiling issue has so far not been resolved, a matter that could have economic consequences,” OPEC said.

Topics: OPEC Oil China Forecast Global demand

Related

Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude eases; UAE minister says OPEC+ voluntary cuts to stabilize market 

Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  

Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  

Aviation industry will not hit net-zero target on current trajectory, warns Emirates’ president  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The aviation industry will miss its net-zero target unless it boosts research around sustainable practices, the president of the UAE flag carrier Emirates has warned. 

In 2021, the International Air Transport Association passed a resolution committing airlines to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from their operations by 2050. 

Yet the head of Emirates — one of the largest airlines in the world — believes the biggest impediment for the sector to reduce its environmental impact is the fuel being used. 

Speaking as he announced Emirates had committed $200 million to fund research and development projects focused on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in the commercial aviation sector, Tim Clarke said: “We looked long and hard at the reality we face in commercial aircraft and engine technology, fuel supply chain, and our industry’s regulatory and eco-system requirements.  

He added: “It’s clear that with the current pathways available to airlines in terms of emissions reduction, our industry won’t be able to hit net zero targets in the prescribed timeline.”  

The designated fund of $200 million will be disbursed over three years, and Emirates will identify partnerships with organizations working on fuel and energy technologies.  

According to the IATA, the production of sustainable aviation fuel is estimated to meet just 2 percent of the sector’s needs by 2025.  

SAF is produced in tiny quantities from feedstocks such as cooking oils and animal waste and costs two to five times more than traditional jet fuels. 

Clarke further noted that Emirates aims to “contribute meaningfully to practical solutions for the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation.”  

He pointed out that the $200 million is earmarked exclusively for research and development and will not be used for operating expenses, including the purchase of SAF.  

Reaffirming the airline’s commitment toward sustainability, Clarke added that Emirates would continue embracing environmentally responsible practices in all its operations until other fuel solutions are found.  

“Until viable solutions can be found, Emirates will continue to implement environmentally responsible practices throughout our business, including uplifting SAF where feasible, ensuring efficient fleet operations, and inducting modern aircraft into our fleet,” he said.  

Earlier in January, Emirates successfully completed the first 100 percent SAF-powered demonstration flight in partnership with Boeing and General Electric.  

In April, Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s head of cargo, said that governments need to incentivize the production of SAF to create a “clear tipping point” for the sector’s net zero ambitions.  

“SAF is being produced. And every single drop is being used. The problem is that the quantities are small. The solution is government policy incentives,” said Sullivan.  

He added: “Through incentivizing production, we could see 30 billion liters of SAF available by 2030. That will still be far from where we need to be. But it would be a clear tipping point toward our net zero ambition of ample SAF quantities at affordable prices.” 

Topics: Emirates sustainable aviation fuel

Related

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs govts’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns
Business & Economy
Sustainable aviation fuel production needs govts’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns

First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  

First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  

First dedicated e-commerce global distribution center to be built in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A first-of-its-kind dedicated e-commerce logistics facility will be built in Saudi Arabia to target the Middle East.    

The global distribution center will be constructed by South Korean firm CJ Logistics, according to a press release.   

Expected to be completed in 2024, the facility will be located in Riyadh’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone. 

The Saudi government established the zone at the King Khalid International Airport to serve as a testament to the Saudi Aviation Strategy under Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.   

“We will spare no effort for state-of-the-art logistics technology and infrastructure so that the GDC can become a logistics hub that leads the Middle East e-commerce market,” said Kang Sin-ho, CEO of CJ Logistics.   

He added: “The Saudi e-commerce market has the richest growth potential in the Middle East and the geographical advantage of connecting Africa and Europe.”   

The company and the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation held a ceremony to officiate the launch on May 10 in Riyadh.   

Commenting on the issuance of the license, GACA President Abdulaziz Al Duailej said: “On behalf of the GACA, I am delighted to be issuing CJ Logistics with a license to operate today, which marks an important milestone for Riyadh Integrated — Saudi Arabia’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone. We look forward to CJ Logistics having a strong presence in the Kingdom, with this global distribution center being their main hub in the region.”  

A state-of-the-art modern logistics center, the facility will have a gross floor area of 18,000 square meters and a daily throughput capacity of 15,000 boxes.   

Prior to establishing the GDC, CJ Logistics agreed to an eight-year contract with iHub, one of the major online retailers of health and wellness products. The new center will provide international delivery of iHerb products to the Middle East.  

The zone, strategically positioned to serve billions of potential clients in Africa, Asia, and Europe, aims to significantly increase Saudi Arabia’s cargo capacity to more than 4.5 million tonnes per year.    

Topics: CJ Logistics General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 2 MoU for future mobility and logistics
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 2 MoU for future mobility and logistics

Latest updates

Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
Closing bell: TASI rises 99.6 points as trading volume touches $1.64bn 
Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties
Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties
Arab News joins KSrelief aid flight to Sudan
Arab News joins KSrelief aid flight to Sudan
Rajwa Al-Saif and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding venue revealed 
Rajwa Al-Saif and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding venue revealed 
Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens
Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.