S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
S.Y. Noh, of South Korea lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

  • Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China
  • Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury
McKINNEY, Texas: S.Y. Noh thought he didn’t have quite enough distance with his 3-wood as he pondered going for the green in two on the par-5 18th hole — setting up a potential eagle and a 59 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The South Korean didn’t seem to mind settling for tying the course record.

Noh made three putts of at least 25 feet on the back nine for an 11-under 60 and a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nelson on Thursday.

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee, also of South Korea, shot 71, leaving him 11 shots back in his bid to become the first to three-peat on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Lee shot in the 60s for all eight rounds of the first two years of the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China after the Australian’s best opening round since 2014.

Headliner and hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler, at No. 2 the highest-ranked among four top-25 players in the field, shot 64 along with Aussie Jason Day. They were in a group that included Texan Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, Luke List and Richy Werenski.

Noh, whose last top-10 finish on tour came before a two-year military commitment in 2017, had to play part of his back nine without a driver when the head cracked on his tee shot on 12.

The 31-year-old journeyman with one career PGA Tour victory had a replacement by the time he reached the 547-yard 18th, and ended up 257 yards from the hole with a blind shot from the right side of the fairway.

Noh laid up short of the water in front of the green, hit his approach to 9 feet and made the putt to tie Sebastian Muñoz’s record from a year ago at Craig Ranch.

“So my 3-wood is going off the ground like 265, but it’s like just under 260 without the wind,” Noh said. “It’s like borderline.”

Noh decided against marring an otherwise great round with a mistake.

“Everything going good,” said Noh, who made an 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth. “Even wedge game and putting, everything going good. I’m just trying to make birdie, just forget about the eagle 59.”

Muñoz — now with LIV Golf — finished at 12 under in his opening round last year, but the course is a par 71 now after the 12th hole was converted from a 547-yard par-5 to a 493-yard par-4.

Noh, whose previous career low was 62 at the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship, kept alive his shot at 59 by making a 27-foot par putt on 16 and a 34-footer for birdie on the par-3 stadium hole at No. 17. He drained a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th.

After noticing a crack in the driver head following an errant tee shot on 12, Noh was told there wasn’t enough damage to allow for a replacement.

Noh used the club again on 13, and after two more errant shots, including a provisional, a rules official gave him the OK for a replacement. He put a new driver head on the shaft of the club at 16.

Scott played the back nine first and chipped in for birdie on No. 12 while matching Noh’s opening 30. His momentum stalled with his only bogey on the par-4 sixth hole before Scott birdied his final two holes.

“The game was feeling really good there last week, and getting a result is always good for the confidence, too,” said Scott, who finished 11 under at Quail Hollow. “Coming here on a course that’s going to throw a lot of birdies out there, getting in that attack mindset was key.”

Scheffler, who struggled with putting before taking three weeks off, made a 31-footer for birdie on his first hole and chipped in over a bunker for eagle to get to 6 under through six holes.

The former Texas Longhorn and 2022 Masters champion missed five putts inside 10 feet in a stretch of seven holes to drop to 3 under before a strong finish capped by a 15-foot eagle putt on 18.

Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury. Neither Dallas-raised player has won the Nelson.

Henrik Norlander had six consecutive birdies and eight overall along with three bogeys in a 5-under 66 and was in a group that included Hideki Matsuyama.

Topics: S.Y. Noh AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
  • Woods underwent his latest operation last month after withdrawing in the third round of the Masters
  • The field of 156 for next week’s showdown at Oak Hill also includes 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League
ROCHESTER, New York: Tiger Woods was confirmed out for next week’s PGA Championship following right ankle surgery while injured Jordan Spieth, chasing a career Grand Slam, was on the entry list released Wednesday.

The field of 156 for next week’s showdown at Oak Hill also includes 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, among them Masters runner-ups and multiple major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
Woods, a 15-time major champion and a four-time PGA Championship winner, underwent his latest operation last month after withdrawing in the third round of the Masters.
There is no timetable for the 47-year-old star’s return.
The same is true for Spieth, a three-time major winner who needs the PGA Championship to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen with at least one victory at each major.
Spieth is questionable for the showdown at Oak Hill with a left wrist injury that made him skip his hometown PGA event this week in Dallas.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” 10th-ranked Spieth said, adding that doctors said his wrist needs rest and limited movement.
Oak Hill, host of six prior majors as well as the 1995 Ryder Cup, will serve as a second major showcase this year for top PGA Tour players facing rivals from the upstart LIV series.

Spain’s Jon Rahm won last month at Augusta National with Mickelson, a six-time major winner, and Koepka, a four-time major winner sharing second and another LIV standout, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, sharing fourth.
The breakaway circuit lured top talent from the PGA Tour, which banned LIV players from its events, although the majors allow LIV and PGA players to compete, turning them into the only places for bragging rights battles between the rivals in golf’s civil war.
Other LIV players at Oak Hill next week will include major winners Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Australia’s Cam Smith, the reigning British Open champion.
A final vacant spot in the PGA Championship field is reserved for this week’s PGA Byron Nelson tournament winner.
 

Topics: PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club LIV Golf League Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Brooks Koepka

DP World Tour's return to South Korea hailed as huge success

DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success

DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
  • Pablo Larrazabal triumphed at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, after shooting an impressive 12 under par in challenging, windy conditions
  • Chief Communications Officer DP World Danny van Otterdijk: It was an excellent week in South Korea which is a key market for DP World and now for the Tour
SEOUL: The Korea Championship Presented by Genesis, which took place from April 27-30, has been hailed as a huge success by title partner, DP World.

The event marked the return of the DP World Tour to South Korea for the first time in over a decade as it looks to grow the game of golf globally, and in South Korea which has over 6.36 million golfers, or one-tenth of the country’s population.

Ben Cowen, chief tournament business officer at DP World Tour, said: “We’ve always wanted to come back to South Korea. It’s the third-biggest golf market in the world and this tournament truly emphasizes the global nature of the DP World Tour.”

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal triumphed at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Incheon, after shooting an impressive 12 under par in challenging, windy conditions. Larrazabal’s winning putt on the 18th capped off a memorable week, packed with community and local engagements.

Danny van Otterdijk, chief communications officer for DP World, believes the Korea Championship was a significant addition to the DP World Tour schedule. “It was an excellent week in South Korea which is a key market for DP World and now for the Tour. It’s a great place from which cargo moves to the rest of the world so we are delighted the DP World Tour has made its return to this golf-fanatical country.”

Meanwhile, the DP World Caddie Cup returned for its second instalment, where 32 caddies from around the world competed in a nine-hole individual stroke play event. After shooting an impressive one under par, Erik Frost from Sweden took home top honors. The DP World Caddie Cup was first launched by DP World in January at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic to celebrate smart partnerships on the tour.

On the opening day of the tournament, DP World hosted local children’s golf academy, ViseN Academy, as special guests at the event. Fifteen children travelled with their parents and coaches to the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The children, ranging from 6 to 10, were given a guided tour by DP World to witness golfers in action, learn about the sport and visit the recording area where the tournament was broadcasted to 179 countries around the world.

The children were also given the opportunity to meet Wang Jeunghen, a three-time DP World Tour winner from Seoul in the fan zone, and saw him in action as he sank a 6-meter putt in the DP World Long Putt challenge.

Topics: Korea Championship Presented by Genesis DP World Tour Pablo Larrazabal

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
  • Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches
  • Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia
SAN FRANCISCO: Ariya Jutanugarn helped launch Thailand as an emerging power in women’s golf when she won the British Women’s Open in 2016.

The victory inspired younger golfers in Thailand and the results were evident during a dominating performance at the International Crown team match play event.
Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches and 20-year-old Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia on Sunday.
“I would say when I’m growing up, when I’m turning pro, I always want to inspire the kids back home, and right now I feel even better because not only me right now,” Ariya Jutanugarn said.
It was a total team effort.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

The Jutanugarns won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
“Us winning this event is huge for golf in Thailand,” Tavatanakit said. “It is already growing, and I think this is going to inspire a lot of people, even more than what we feel inspired 10 years ago. I’m really excited to see the future of Thai golf.”
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries split into two pools. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the semifinals, where the format was two singles matches and one alternate-shot match.
The players on the winning team all received $125,000 in prize money with the runners up getting $75,900.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
The top-seeded Americans split the two singles matches against Thailand with Lexi Thompson losing 3 and 2 to Thitikul and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit on the front nine to beat Tavatanakit 1 up.
That put the fate of the semifinal on a tight alternate-shot match between world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang against the Jutanugarn sisters.
Korda tied the match with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole, generating chants of “U-S-A!” from the decent sized galleries.
But the Jutanugarn sisters weren’t flustered with Moriya Jutanugarn hitting her tee shot to within about 10 feet, setting up a birdie putt for Ariya Jutanugarn that put Thailand back ahead.
Moriya Jutanugarn then got her second shot on the par-5 18th hole on the green, and Thailand two-putted for birdie to tie the hole and win the match.
“Obviously it’s a little disappointing not being in the final, but I think we played well,” Korda said. “We wish some more putts would have dropped, but overall I think our performance has been pretty good.”
Australia, which had never finished better than sixth in this event, swept Sweden in the first semifinal with Kyriacou beating Anna Nordqvist and Hannah Green besting Caroline Hedwall in singles, while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp beat Madelene Sagstrom and Maya Stark in the alternate shot match.
But they fell short in the final.
“It’s obviously a little disappointing, but it’s still a big win for us,” Kemp said.
Thompson beat Sagstrom in singles in the consolation match and the US won it when Kang and Korda beat Nordqvist and Hedwall 1 up.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.
“It’s been a spectacular venue for us, and I think it shows the women’s game is moving in the right direction,” Thompson said. “We’re getting to play some spectacular golf courses like this one. We’re getting more and more fans each and every day, which we wanted to see, and the course is in great shape for us.”
 

Topics: LPGA International Crown Ariya Jutanugarn Atthaya Thitiku

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
  • The US will take on Thailand, the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool pla
  • In the other semifinal, Sweden — which won Pool A — will play Pool B runner-up Australia on Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO: Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine Saturday and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event.

The US clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England, but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.
Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday.
The US will take on Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool play.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of fourball competition advancing to the semifinals. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.
There was little drama headed into the final day of pool play, with Australia and Thailand already advancing to the knockout stage in Pool B and Sweden sweeping both matches in Pool A to advance.
The US team needed just a half-point or have China fail to sweep England to secure the fourth semifinal spot and got it when Alice Hewson made a birdie on 18 to win her match with Liz Young 1 up over Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.
The Americans had a tough time with Sweden despite Vu delivering the shot of the day when she holed out from the fairway for eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddie.
The US led most of that match before Nordqvist made birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the win.
“Obviously a great finish because I felt like it was pretty tight all day,” Nordqvist said. “You knew it was going to have to be really strong play, and I think just proud of ourselves. We finished really strong yesterday to gain some momentum, and we came out firing pretty strong this morning. Going into tomorrow I think we’re all just very excited to have a shot at it.”
Thompson and Kang rallied from two shots down to take the lead by winning three straight holes starting at No. 14. Thompson made birdie putts on 15 and 16 but Sweden earned the half point when Stark made a birdie on the final hole.
Thailand and Australia squared off to determine who would win Pool B. Thailand had earned four points the first two days and the Aussies got 3 1/2.
Thailand won both matches, with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp 3 and 2, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Stephanie Kyriacou and Minjee Lee 1 up.
Defending champion South Korea lost all four matches the first two days before salvaging the weekend with two wins over Japan.
The semifinals and finals will both be played Sunday, with each match featuring two singles competitions and one alternate shot matchup.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

Topics: LPGA International Crown Lexi Thompson

LIV's Lee Westwood slams European golf for being 'in bed' with PGA Tour

LIV’s Lee Westwood slams European golf for being ‘in bed’ with PGA Tour
LIV’s Lee Westwood slams European golf for being ‘in bed’ with PGA Tour

LIV’s Lee Westwood slams European golf for being ‘in bed’ with PGA Tour
  • Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned from the European Tour
  • Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players
LONDON:  Lee Westwood has hit out at the European Tour for being “fully in bed” with the US PGA Tour circuit, adding that it was now like a “feeder” for American golf.

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia resigned Wednesday from the European Tour and so will be ineligible to represent the continent in the latest edition of the biennial contest against the US in Rome later this year.

The trio have all joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players after they appealed against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took part in the inaugural LIV event last year.

Former world No. 1 Westwood, 2017 Masters champion Garcia and Poulter have 53 European Tour victories between them.

Twelve players, including Westwood, Poulter and Richard Bland, appealed against the sanctions imposed last year.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in England in June.

Those requests were denied but the players competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open and two other events.

Westwood, regarded as one of the best golfers of his generation never to have won one of the sport’s four major championships, said he had paid the fine and was keen to “move on.”

But in an interview with Thursday’s Daily Telegraph he repeated his criticism of the way golf’s two major established circuits — the US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour — have responded to the development of LIV Golf.

“I’ve been a dual member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, but always said I was a European Tour member first and foremost and that I had fears about the US circuit basically being bullies and doing everything it could to secure global dominance,” Westwood said.

The 50-year-old Englishman added: “Check my old quotes, it’s all there.

“But now, in my opinion, the European Tour has jumped fully in bed with the PGA Tour and even though Keith (Pelley, the chief executive) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

“The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour — that’s giving our talent away. That was never the tour’s policy before this ‘strategic alliance.

“Sorry, I don’t want to play under that sort of regime.

“I mulled it over and just didn’t like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

“I’ve paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour’s hands. I honestly want to move on.”

