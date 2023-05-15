You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
1 / 2
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their third round match at the Men's ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on Sunday. (AFP)
Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
2 / 2
Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Lesia Tsurenko at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, on May 14, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdxuc

Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16

Djokovic, Swiatek into Italian Open last 16
  • Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters
  • The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

ROME: Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open on Sunday after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while blistering Iga Swiatek thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0.

Six-time Rome champion Djokovic initially looked in improved form compared to his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world No. 3

“I think I’m getting close to the desired level. You can always play better but today I had a really good quality opponent and I think I delivered,” Djokovic told reporters.

No longer wearing the elbow brace he had in Friday’s second round match, Djokovic looked to have shaken off the injury which forced him to miss last week’s Madrid Masters.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner lost his serve in the first game of the match but broke back immediately and in game four broke again to tip the first set in his favor.

Djokovic served out to take the lead and in game three of the second set broke former world No. 3 Dimitrov, who handed the initiative to the Serb with a weak backhand into the net.

However, Dimitrov leveled the set at 4-4 with a break of his own, angering Djokovic who was convinced that the shot which won the game was long, and drew huge roars from the Foro Italico crowd when he claimed the set.

However, Djokovic has reached at least the quarterfinals in each of his 16 appearances in Rome and a powerful third set display ensured his passage into the fourth round.

“I was very happy to find the right rhythm in the first game of first set... That was super important to make a break early and hold things under control,” said Djokovic.

Losing finalist in Madrid last weekend, Swiatek looked again in imperious form as she breezed into the last 16 of the women’s draw.

The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start.

Swiatek lost the first two games but then rattled off 12 in a row in a powerful demonstration of why she is world number one and favorite to defend her Roland Garros title.

“I’m just trying to be consistent and trying to play my game. I treat every match as a final, I try to have the right mindset,” said Swiatek on court.

Swiatek now faces either Donna Vekic or Ljudmila Samsonova in the fourth round after extending her winning streak in the Italian capital to 13 matches.

Her bid for a Rome hat trick will be helped by six of the world’s top 10 women players being eliminated early.

Fifth-ranked Coco Gauff of the US was defeated by Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. It was Bouzkova’s third career Top 5 win but first on clay.

Also heading for the exit was world No. 8 Maria Sakkari who was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff and Sakkari join world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, world No. 4 Caroline Garcia and seventh ranked Ons Jabeur in being dumped out of the tournament.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka withdrew with a right leg injury handing Madison Keys of the US a free pass into the last 16.

Daniil Medvedev won his first ever match in Rome, 6-4, 6-2 against Emil Ruusuvuori, the former US Open champion winning a second round match which was postponed to Sunday due to the torrential rain which hit the Italian capital on Saturday.

In much balmier conditions the world No. 3 was dominant on a clay court surface he is famous for not liking.

“Every time I come to a tournament I know I can play well, so I’m happy to finally get the win here in Rome,” said Medvedev.

Fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on home hope Lorenzo Sonego in the third round after finishing off Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-3.

World No. 7 Holger Rune eased past Italian veteran Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2 to make the last 16.

Topics: Italian Open Novak Djokovic Iga Swiatek

Related

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
Tennis
Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances
Sport
Veterans shine at Italian Open as Fognini beats Murray; Wawrinka advances

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises

Djokovic tested by Etcheverry in opening Italian Open win; Swiatek cruises
  • Aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open, Djokovic twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set
  • In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

ROME: Novak Djokovic was tested by 61st-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 opening win at the Italian Open on Friday.
Aiming for a seventh title on the red clay of the Foro Italico as he prepares for the French Open, Djokovic twice had to recover from deficits during a tight first set.
Djokovic was returning after three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow.
In his previous two tournaments on red clay, Djokovic had consecutive early exits.
He lost in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then Dusan Lajovic beat him in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open in Bosnia and Herzegovina, dealing him his first loss to a fellow Serbian in 11 years.
After his serve was broken in the opening game of the match — after which he put a black sleeve on over his right elbow — Djokovic fell behind 3-1 before eventually getting back on serve.
Djokovic had two set points on Etcheverry’s serve at 5-4 in the first but the Argentine produced two big serves that Djokovic couldn’t return.
Then Etcheverry took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker before Djokovic again rallied back — this time taking control for good.
Djokovic said he was “still not at the desired level, still finding the shots, finding that groove on the court.
“But it’s always a little tricky playing somebody for the first time. He’s a clay-court specialist and he started better than I did. I started pretty slow but I kind of found my groove toward the end of the first.”
While it was up and down at the start, there were also moments of vintage Djokovic. Like when he produced a delicate forehand stop volley winner to conclude a long rally midway through the first set, after which he pumped his fist and motioned with his arms for the crowd to cheer louder.
Etcheverry, who reached clay finals in Santiago and Houston this year, also impressed when he hit a tweener shot between his legs early in the second set, to which Djokovic replied with a volley into the net — prompting him to grin as he shook his head.
Djokovic was unhappy with the condition of the clay on Campo Centrale and he told the chair umpire at one point during the first set that the court was an “absolute disaster.”
“Every bounce is different. It seems like there’s too much clay. A half meter in, half meter out,” Djokovic said as workers smoothed the court out.
Djokovic’s third-round opponent will be Grigor Dimitrov, who beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (3).
In the same half of the draw as Djokovic, local hope Jannik Sinner was nearly unbeatable on his serve as he defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4.
Also, Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin wore down Felix Auger-Aliassime over more than three hours by 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 — leaving the 10th-ranked Auger-Aliassime still without a win on clay this season.
Italian veteran Fabio Fognini celebrated a 6-3, 7-6 (6) win over Miomir Kecmanovic by bringing his 5-year-old son, Federico, out onto the court with him on the statue-lined Pietrangeli stadium.
Fognini next faces seventh-seeded Holger Rune, who ousted 18-year-old French qualifier Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-3. It’s a potentially explosive matchup, with both Fognini and Rune known for misbehaving on the court, combined with the raucous fans in Rome.
In women’s action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek opened her bid for a third straight Rome title with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her 12th consecutive win in the Italian capital.
“I feel pretty confident here,” Swiatek said. “I feel like these are the right circumstances and right conditions for me to play my solid game.”
Paula Badosa defeated Ons Jabeur, last year’s runner-up, 6-1, 6-4; and ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-3.
Karolina Muchova eliminated the top Italian woman, 18th-seeded Martina Trevisan, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Sinner won all 16 of his service points in the first set and 36 of 39 overall behind strong home support.
A group of five orange-clad fans in the upper deck on Campo Centrale were dressed as carrots, a tribute both to Sinner’s red — or nearly orange-colored — hair and to how he used to eat the vegetable on changeovers at the start of his career.
The last Italian man to raise the trophy at the Foro Italico was Adriano Panatta in 1976. Raffaella Reggi won the 1985 women’s tournament in Taranto.
“It’s just a very special tournament for me,” Sinner said. “I feel ready to compete. ... I feel the fans’ affection. It’s positive pressure.”
Ranked a career-high No. 8 this week, Sinner skipped the Madrid Open so he could better prepare for this tournament. He arrived in Rome early and worked on his serve.
“It’s still not a perfect serve,” Sinner said, noting he’s trying to improve his timing by lowering his ball toss.
Sinner will next play Russian qualifier Alexander Shevchenko, who advanced past Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-4.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Italian Open

Related

Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
Tennis
Djokovic loses to fellow Serb for first time in 11 years
Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener
Sport
Djokovic tested but prevails in Banja Luka opener

Djokovic ‘feels good’ after injury as Sabalenka crashes in Rome

Djokovic ‘feels good’ after injury as Sabalenka crashes in Rome
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

Djokovic ‘feels good’ after injury as Sabalenka crashes in Rome

Djokovic ‘feels good’ after injury as Sabalenka crashes in Rome
  • Djokovic said that he had overcome the physical problems which have blighted this part of his season
  • The Australian Open champion, fresh from a clay court title in Madrid last weekend, lost 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to US world No. 134 Sofia Kenin
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

ROME: Novak Djokovic said Thursday that Carlos Alcaraz is the man to beat at the Italian Open, but reassured fans that he “feels good” after his recent elbow injury.

Top seed Djokovic comes into the clay-court tournament, where he has been champion six times, braced to lose top spot in the world rankings to Alcaraz.

The flamboyant Spaniard, fresh from back-to-back clay titles in Barcelona and Madrid, just needs to play a match in the Italian capital to return to the summit ahead of the French Open which starts later this month.

“He’s going to be No. 1 after this tournament and if it happens it will be deservedly so. He plays very impressive tennis, a great level. He’s the player to beat on this surface no doubt,” said Djokovic, who starts his title defense against Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry on Friday.

Djokovic won a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January but missed the American hard-court swing in March due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid.

The 35-year-old has endured a tough start to the European clay-court season, being eliminated in the last 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters, in the quarterfinals at Banja Luka and then pulling out of Madrid with his elbow problem.

However, Djokovic said that he had overcome the physical problems which have blighted this part of his season.

“It’s all good. There are always some things here and there that bother you at this level,” he added.

“It’s normal. When you’re not 20-25 anymore you experience that a bit more than what used to be the case.

“I feel good... Historically throughout my career Rome has been a very nice tournament for me, I had success in it many times, got to finals.

“It’s my most successful clay court event. Coming into the French Open it can be a great springboard for what’s coming up in Paris where I want to be at my best.”

While Djokovic plots a seventh title in Rome, women’s world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka’s hopes of a maiden crown in the Italian capital were crushed.

The Australian Open champion, fresh from a clay court title in Madrid last weekend, lost 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to US world No. 134 Sofia Kenin.

Kenin’s victory was her first against a top-10 rival since shocking world No.1 Ashleigh Barty on her way to her surprise Australian Open title three years ago.

Sabalenka had not been defeated before the quarterfinals of any event this year and came into Rome as the match-win leader in 2023 with 29 match wins.

“Obviously super happy, I played really well,” former world No. 4 Kenin said.

“Of course she’s had some great results, great year, so of course going into the match there’s not much pressure on my side.”

In another shock, Taylor Townsend, ranked a lowly 168, stunned third-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to also make the third round.

Townsend’s only previous top-10 victory came during a fourth-round run at the 2019 US Open, where she beat Simona Halep, then ranked fourth in the world. She next faces China’s Wang Xiyu.

“It was 100 percent mental for me. I knew I didn’t have anything to lose. ... I just felt super prepared,” left-hander Townsend told Tennis Channel.

“I tried to stay as free as possible and have a lot of fun out there, and I did.”

World No. 5 Coco Gauff eased into the third round with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat of Yulia Putintseva in just under an hour.

“She’s obviously a tricky player, has some big wins. Made the quarters of the French Open a couple times. I know clay is her surface. It’s also kind of mine, too, so it was a good match today,” said Gauff, the 2022 French Open runner-up.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka ended Sloane Stephens’ six-match winning streak 6-4, 6-3 in a tie which featured 10 breaks of serve.

Topics: tennis

Related

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Tennis
Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Tennis
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open
  • Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set
  • Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final on Saturday for her first win on clay against her top-ranked rival.

The Belarusian prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the title in the Spanish capital for the second time.

Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set.

“It’s something unbelievable. I’m really happy that I’m able to fight against her and I’m able to get this win so it’s not like so super boring for people to watch our matches,” said the champion.

“I really enjoy playing on clay, because I have extra time. It’s not super fast, so I can go for my powerful shots. There are longer rallies. It’s like not just bomb, bomb.”

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek’s nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defense.

Two-time Roland Garros winner Swiatek fought her way back into the match after an explosive start by Sabalenka, but the second seed came back strongly in the third set to win the first WTA 1000 final featuring the top two ranked players since 2014.

Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

“I’m just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it’s always tough matches against her,” added Sabalenka.

The Australian Open champion started with great intensity in her serve and forehand, given some extra zip because of the altitude — Madrid is the second highest European capital city.

Sabalenka earned two break points but sought a winner too keenly to convert and Swiatek held for 3-3.

She did the same again on Swiatek’s next service but this time earned the break for a 5-3 lead when the top seed sent a backhand long.

The 2021 Madrid victor consolidated to clinch the first set, her first ever against Swiatek on the dirt, having lost in straight sets in their three previous clay clashes.

Swiatek, who failed to earn a single break point in the opening set to Sabalenka’s four, converted her first for a 2-0 lead in the second set as her opponent pushed a return into the net.

The world No. 1 consolidated it to love, showing a flash of her usual prowess on clay.

However at 3-1 down, the relentless Sabalenka earned four break points, getting back on serve with a beefy backhand winner down the line.

The Belarusian consolidated and again put Swiatek under the cosh on her serve, but the Pole dug deep and saved two break points to hold.

Swiatek showed her fine defensive game as she broke again for 5-3 and served it out to force the decisive third set.

Sabalenka broke for a 2-0 advantage as Swiatek went a fraction long, and saved a break point with a vicious forehand and another after that to consolidate.

Swiatek broke back but Sabalenka did it again for a 5-3 lead and, after missing three championship points as the 21-year-old battled until the end, eventually triumphed.

“Sometimes it’s tougher; sometimes it’s easier. That’s why we have variety in tennis, and that’s why sometimes players are playing better on some surfaces and some on different,” said Swiatek.

The world number one aimed a jab at the tournament organizers for some of the late nights over the past week, with matches regularly finishing in the early hours.

“It’s not fun to play at 1am though,” she added. “I’m happy anyway I was able to get past this experience and survive and be in the final.”

In the men’s final on Sunday home favorite and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to defend his title against German lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff.

Topics: Madrid Open Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek WTA

Related

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Tennis
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
Tennis
Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff

Alcaraz into Madrid final on 20th birthday, faces lucky loser Struff
  • The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3
  • The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

MADRID: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday on Friday by reaching the Madrid Open final, likening himself to “a bull” in his straight sets win over Borna Coric.

The world No. 2 was at his best to defeat the Croatian 6-4, 6-3.

He will face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, the world No. 65, who had originally been knocked out in qualifying before winning a reprieve, in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz said he called upon some of the inner motivation which helped him triumph at the US Open in New York last year when he captured his maiden Grand Slam crown.

“There was a moment when I repeated what I repeated at the US Open, that I’m a bull, and that I could do it, and it helped me,” he explained.

Alcaraz, reaching his fourth Masters 1000 final, broke for a 3-2 lead in a tight first set and served it out.

He broke for 2-1 in the second set and after world No. 20 Coric immediately hit back, did so again for a 3-2 lead, which he consolidated.

Alcaraz sealed the match with another break when Coric went long, ensuring he reached the final only dropping one set en route, against Emil Ruusuvuori.

The top seed was able to celebrate with a birthday cake, offered to him by the tournament organizers after his victory.

The only dampener for Alcaraz was news that Spanish compatriot and 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal would miss next week’s Italian Open through injury.

Nadal hasn’t played since the Australian Open in January due to a hip injury and is now a serious doubt for the French Open in three weeks’ time and where the 36-year-old has been champion on 14 occasions.

“I hope to see him at Roland Garros 100 percent. The world wants to see him at 100 percent,” said Alcaraz.

Struff, 33, made only his second career final by defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev who had beaten him in qualifying last weekend.

However, having been allocated a place in the main draw after injury pull-outs, Struff avenged that loss in Friday’s semifinal.

He came from a set down to see off 121st-ranked Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and become the first ‘lucky loser’ to go all the way to a Masters final.

Struff, whose only other final appearance resulted in a runner-up finish in Munich in 2021, claimed victory on a fifth match point.

He fired 37 winners including 15 aces in his two-hour 19-minute win.

“It’s amazing,” Struff said. “I played one final before in Munich but there was no crowd because of Covid.”

Struff and Alcaraz have met twice before — the German winning in straight sets at the French Open in 2021 before the flamboyant Spaniard claimed a five-setter at Wimbledon last year.

“We played an amazing match at Wimbledon and I was very close to beating him but he pulled off unbelievable shots,” Struff said.

“This is going to be different. This is in Spain, in Madrid. I think he is 20-0 on Spanish clay courts, so it is going to be very tough. I have to go for it otherwise I will have no chance.”

Struff, who upset fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, was the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals at a Masters 1000 event, joining Thomas Johansson in Toronto in 2004 and Lucas Pouille in Rome in 2016.

The Madrid women’s final between the world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2, Aryna Sabalenka, takes place on Saturday.

 

 

Topics: tennis tournament

Related

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Tennis
Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
Tennis
Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka

Struff stuns Tsitsipas in Madrid; Swiatek to face Sabalenka
  • The 33-year-old German had lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karatsev in qualifying but made it to the main draw after another player dropped out
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

MADRID: Jan-Lennard Struff thought he was done at the Madrid Open when he lost to Aslan Karatsev in the final round of qualifying last week.

Then he got an unexpected spot in the tournament’s main draw as the so-called lucky loser and has really made it count, upsetting fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3 on Thursday to set up another shot at Karatsev — this time in the semifinals.
The big-serving German is just the third lucky loser to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 tournament.
Women’s No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka both won their semifinals and will meet for the title on Saturday. It will be a rematch of the final in Stuttgart two weeks ago, when Swiatek won. It will be the first time the top two ranked players meet in a WTA 1000 final since then No. 1 Serena Williams beat second-ranked Li Na for the 2014 Miami Open title.
“I really want to have this revenge,” Sabalenka said.
The 33-year-old Stuff gets a chance to avenge a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Karatsev in qualifying. He only made it into the main draw because another player withdrew.
Struff had lost only five service games in the main draw en route to the quarterfinals and relinquished only one against Tsitsipas on his way to victory in the Spanish capital.
“It feels amazing. It was a very, very hard battle,” Struff said. “Very, very happy that I played this well today.”
The fifth-ranked Tsitsipas was coming off a final appearance at the Barcelona Open, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz. He was a runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Madrid in 2019.
Defending champion Alcaraz faces 17th-seeded Borna Coric in the other semifinal.
Karatsev reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (3), 6-4.
The veteran Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.
“Aslan is playing amazing this week so far and he beat me pretty easily in qualies, I need to say,” Struff said. “I didn’t play the best tennis in that match, but he made me play not good, I feel like. I think we need to analyze it now, focus on the match tomorrow and I hope I can do better.”
Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. In 2021, he became the first man on his Grand Slam debut to reach the Australian Open semifinals.
He became only the second qualifier to make the semifinals in Madrid.
“I started the year inside the top 100 then I dropped and lost some matches,” he said. “You have to keep going and believe, and I have a team behind me that is always supporting me and believing in me.”

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova during their Madrid Open semi-final match on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Swiatek, Sabalenka set up rematch

Swiatek cruised past 12th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 to make it to her first final in Madrid and set up the rematch with Sabalenka, who advanced 6-4, 6-1 over Maria Sakkari.
Swiatek improved to 27-1 on clay since the start of last season. She will play in her seventh career WTA 1000 final, tying Caroline Wozniacki for the most appearances in the final at this level before turning 22 since the WTA 1000 events began in 2009.
“I’m just happy that I have a chance to be in the final,” Swiatek said.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to Greece's Maria Sakkari during their Madrid Open semi-final match in Madrid on May 4, 2023. (AFP)

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, opened with a 3-0 lead before the ninth-seeded Sakkari broke back. She then won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five, to comfortably close out.
“It was actually my best match of the tournament,” Sabalenka said. “I’m super happy with the level that I played, and especially with my mental game.”
The Australian Open champion is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall.
It will be only the third time in the last 40 years that the top two ranked women’s players face each other twice on clay in a single season.

Topics: Madrid Open Jan-Lennard Struff Stefanos Tsitsipas Aslan Karatsev ATP Masters 1000 Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka

Related

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
Tennis
Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek into Madrid Open semifinals
Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open
Tennis
Alcaraz gets revenge over Zverev, Medvedev out of Madrid Open

follow us

Latest updates

Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 
Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 
Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings
Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings
Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 
Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 
UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages
UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages
Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi
Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.