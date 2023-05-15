You are here

  • Home
  • EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3p8x

Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout

EU chiefs congratulate Turks on ‘massive’ vote turnout
  • Turkiye now faces its first presidential runoff vote after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure a first round re-election in Sunday’s national polls
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel congratulated Turkish voters on their large turnout in the first round of national elections, hailing this as a win for democracy.
“It’s a very clear sign that the Turkish people are committed to exercising their democratic rights to go and vote and that they value the democratic institutions,” von der Leyen said.
Michel also congratulated “Turkish citizens” on their turnout, but neither of Brussels top two officials would be drawn on Turkiye’s long moribund bid for eventual EU membership.
Turkiye now faces its first presidential runoff vote after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to secure a first round re-election in Sunday’s national polls.
The 69-year-old nevertheless did better than expected and could extend his two-decade grip on power on May 28, after neither he nor opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu reached the 50-percent threshold.
Ankara applied to join the European Union in 1987, was declared eligible to begin formal membership talks in 1999 and negotiations began in 2005, only to flounder over the status of Cyprus.
European leaders have had tense relations with Erdogan, who has ruled Turkiye since 2003, and decided talks were at a standstill in 2018, citing backsliding in democratic and judicial reforms.
Kilicdaroglu has pledged to improve ties with Brussels with a view to relaunching the membership ambition, but the EU chiefs were cautious not to be drawn into the tight race.
“The elections are still open. We have to see for the second round, we are following very closely,” von der Leyen said.

Topics: Turkey

Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month

Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month
Updated 47 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month

Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month
  • Month-long conflict has led to massive displacement
  • RSF leader says he is in capital with troops
Updated 47 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The Sudanese army carried out air strikes in the north of the capital Khartoum on Monday, attacking its paramilitary rivals around a hospital that witnesses said was damaged in the bombardment.
Intense battles in Khartoum and its sister cities of Bahri and Omdurman have raged despite Saudi and US-brokered talks between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah aimed at securing humanitarian access and a cease-fire.
The fighting has spread to the western region of Darfur, but has been concentrated in the capital, where RSF fighters have taken up positions across neighborhoods and the army has used air strikes and heavy artillery fire to target them.
“We’re under heavy bombardment now in Sharq el-Nil and Rapid Support are responding with anti-aircraft guns,” said 55-year-old Awatef Saleh, referring to the area she lives in along the Nile in Bahri. “All this is happening near our homes, we’re in a state of terror and fear.”
In a voice message released by the RSF, its leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, dismissed rumors that he had been killed or injured in the battles.
“I am moving freely around my forces, I am present in Bahri, I am present in Omdurman, I am present in Khartoum, I am present in Sharq Al-Nil,” Hemedti said.
“They are spreading rumors that Mohamed Hamdan has been killed, and these are all lies that show that they are being defeated ... I am thank God present with the troops,” he said.
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Hemedti held the top positions on Sudan’s ruling council following the 2019 overthrow of former leader Omar Al-Bashir during a popular uprising, and staged a coup two years later as a deadline to hand power to civilians approached.
The war began after disputes over plans for the RSF to join the army and the chain of command in a new political transition.
It has caused about 200,000 to flee into nearby countries and over 700,000 have been displaced inside Sudan, triggering a humanitarian crisis that threatens to destabilize the region.
Those still in Khartoum are struggling to survive.
“Goods are slowly disappearing, the stores are emptying out,” said Mohamed, a resident in an area of Omdurman not yet hit by fighting. “Famine is coming for sure. If we aren’t killed by the war, we’ll die from the insecurity or hunger.”
’FALLING APART’
Residents report a rise in looting and lawlessness after police vanished from the streets at the outset of the conflict. On Monday, Burhan replaced the head of the police, in one of several of changes of senior officials after the central government largely ceased to function.
The unrest has killed at least 676 people and injured 5,576, according to official figures, though the real toll is expected to be much higher. Most hospitals have been put out of service.
On Monday an employee of Sharq el-Nil hospital said the southern part of the facility had been hit by an air strike.
A video on Facebook showed extensive damage to one side of the hospital. Reuters was able to confirm the location from the buildings in the video, which match file and satellite imagery, but was unable to verify independently when it was filmed.
The army said it had hit arms and fuel depots around the hospital, which it said had been occupied by the RSF, and that there were no civilian casualties.
Last week the two sides agreed a “declaration of principles” to protect civilians and secure aid access, but enforcement mechanisms and a cease-fire are still being discussed.
Two activists in Geneina, capital of West Darfur, told Reuters that the army and RSF began clashing in the city on Sunday, two days after militia attacks in the city. At least 280 people have died in the violence in Geneina, medics say.
“The humanitarian situation is falling apart,” said one of the activists, Jamal Abdallah.
The conflict has also enveloped the economy and trade. On Sunday Burhan froze the bank accounts of the RSF and affiliated firms, and replaced the central bank governor.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia
Middle-East
Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia
Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain
Middle-East
Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain

Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years
  • Syrian officials participated in a preparatory session ahead of Friday’s summit in Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

RIYADH: Syria ended over a decade of exile from the Arab League on Monday as officials participated in a preparatory session ahead of Friday’s summit in Saudi Arabia.
“I... take this opportunity to welcome the Syrian Arab Republic to the League of Arab States,” Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan told the meeting, which was broadcast live by state TV channel Al Ekhbariya.
Jadaan added that he was “looking forward to working with everyone to achieve what we aspire to,” as the camera panned to the Syrian delegation.
It is the first time Syrian officials have participated in an Arab League meeting since the body suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its violent crackdown on protests which spiralled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
Earlier this month, the pan-Arab body officially welcomed back Syria’s government, securing President Bashar Assad’s return to the Arab fold.
Saudi King Salman has invited Assad to attend Friday’s summit in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, which would be his first since the 2010 meeting in Libya.
Regional capitals have gradually been warming to Assad as he has held onto power and clawed back lost territory with crucial support from Iran and Russia.
The United Arab Emirates re-established ties with Syria in 2018 and has been leading the recent charge to reintegrate Damascus.
Diplomatic activity picked up after a deadly earthquake struck Syria and Turkiye on February 6.
A decision in March by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties has also shifted the regional political landscape.
Riyadh confirmed last week that work would resume at the two countries’ respective diplomatic missions.
But while Syria’s frontlines have mostly quietened, large parts of the north remain outside government control, and no political solution to the conflict is in sight.
Top diplomats from nine Arab countries discussed the Syria crisis in Saudi Arabia last month, and five regional foreign ministers including Syria’s met in Jordan on May 1.
But not every country in the region has been quick to mend ties with Assad.
Qatar said this month it would not normalize relations with Assad’s government but also noted this would not be “an obstacle” to Arab League reintegration.

Topics: Syria

Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia

Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia

Fleeing war for the second time: Taking refuge from Sudan in Ethiopia
  • The 30-year-old student is stranded in Metema, a border town in northwestern Ethiopia, joining thousands of people fleeing clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces
  • Kanhoush is not the only refugee in Metema facing a second round of exile.
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

Metema: Seven years ago, Salam Kanhoush fled the conflict in Syria and found refuge in Sudan. But the fighting that broke out in Khartoum last month has once again forced him into exile.
The 30-year-old student is stranded in Metema, a border town in northwestern Ethiopia, joining thousands of people fleeing clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces.
He had “started a new life,” he said, and had just moved to Khartoum from Kassala in eastern Sudan when the fighting erupted.
April 15 began like any other day, he said, recounting plans to go kayaking on the Nile with friends.
But he soon began receiving messages urging him not to leave his house.
He spent over a week holed up in his home, including a few days with no electricity or water supply, before finally managing to leave Sudan’s capital, carrying only a backpack.
“I left a lot of things behind, it was really hard to take the decision to leave Khartoum because... I had to leave a lot of memories,” he told AFP.
His graduation project remains unfinished and his passport stuck at the Syrian embassy in Khartoum where it was in the process of being renewed.
He cannot leave Metema without travel documents and “going back to Syria is not an option.”
“What I have is everything I have.”
Kanhoush is not the only refugee in Metema facing a second round of exile.
Before the conflict, Sudan hosted 1.1 million refugees, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR.
Sina, who only wanted to be identified by her first name, fled to the country in 2018 after enduring four years of harsh military service in Eritrea, an authoritarian state with a notorious policy of universal, indefinite conscription.
The 24-year-old who worked as a waitress in Khartoum said she was devastated to leave Sudan.
“I was so happy with my new life,” she told AFP, sheltering under a makeshift tarpaulin roof.
She fled to Metema with her boyfriend and his brother, the trio packing up their lives into two suitcases.
“We have no proper shelter, the water supply is not enough, I have no money.”
And worst of all, no immediate prospects for the future.
“If I go back to Eritrea I will get punishment, prison, then I will be sent back to (the) military,” she added.
Others are also in limbo.
Sara was born in Khartoum after her mother fled Eritrea for Sudan more than two decades ago.
The 24-year-old was due to leave for Canada on April 17 after her mother moved there six months earlier.
But when fighting broke out in Khartoum on April 15, her plans fell into disarray, she said.
“The situation got worse each day,” she told AFP, adding: “It’s sad, it’s upsetting, it’s disappointing.”
She arrived in Metema around the end of April and fears being stuck there for a long time, with no clarity on whether she will have to refile her application for asylum.
She has not yet been able to register with the UNCHR office there.
“They said it’s going to be a long and continuous process that is going to take months,” she said.
Mohammed Qassim, 29, left Afghanistan in 2016 to pursue further studies in mass communications in Sudan.
Five years later, the Taliban takeover of Kabul put an end to his hopes of ever returning to Afghanistan.
“I was trying to do my best to live in (Sudan) because there was no chance to go to Afghanistan,” he told AFP, sitting under a tarpaulin tied to trees.
He was preparing to get his diploma when he was forced to flee and does not see his future in Ethiopia, hoping — like Kanhoush, the student from Syria — to find sanctuary in a third country.
Kanhoush said he dreams of the day when he can return to Sudan to complete his studies and “move forward.”
“My new life? I want a quiet place away from war.”

Topics: Syria Sudan Sudan Unrest

Related

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain
Middle-East
Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Another Palestinian was wounded by gunfire
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian man Monday in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army saying it returned fire after being shot at.
“Saleh Mohamed Sabra, 22, was killed by live bullets during an Israeli attack in Nablus,” the ministry said, adding that another Palestinian was wounded by gunfire.
The Israeli army said it was conducting an operation in Nablus to prepare to demolish the house of a man suspected of an armed attack that killed two Israelis in the area in February.
“During the operation, suspects threw stones and fired in the direction of soldiers who responded with live fire,” the army said in a statement, adding that one suspect was hit.
The incident comes after a cease-fire ended five days of fierce fighting between the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza and Israel. The clashes killed 35 people, the vast majority Palestinians.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of least 150 Palestinians, 20 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
Palestinians on Monday mark the “Nakba,” or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes following the creation of Israel 75 years ago.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

Related

UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time
Middle-East
UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time
Younger Palestinians less interested in the ‘cause’? — not according to Arab News-YouGov findings 
Middle-East
Younger Palestinians less interested in the ‘cause’? — not according to Arab News-YouGov findings 

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain
Updated 15 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain

Sudanese singer, peacebuilder Shaden Gardood tragically slain
  • Gardood’s music promoted peace, unity and cultural identity
  • Her art ‘bolstered protests which ousted Omar Al-Bashir in 2019’
Updated 15 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA, South Sudan: Sudanese singer Shaden Gardood has tragically become another victim of the ongoing conflict in Sudan. She was caught in the crossfire of clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, in the city of Omdurman, about 8 kilometers northwest of the capital Khartoum.

The conflict erupted in mid-April when the RSF refused to be integrated into Sudan’s army under a planned transition to civilian rule. According to the UN, over 750 people have been killed and more than 4,000 injured in the fighting. Over 700,000 people have been displaced internally, and another 150,000 have fled the country.

“We have been trapped in our home for 25 days,” she wrote in one of her latest posts on Facebook. “We are hungry and in immense fear, but are full of ethics and values,” she said, referring to the ongoing looting by soldiers in Khartoum.

Hailing from the war-torn Kordofan region, Gardood used her music to promote peace, love and unity in a country plagued by violence. Born in 1986, she was a rising star in Sudan, known for her powerful and emotive voice, and her ability to connect with audiences across the country.

Her song titled “Brother, Don’t Kill Brother” emphasized the need for the peaceful coexistence of all Sudanese.

Her life was not without challenges. She had been injured in early 2010 when fighting erupted between the SAF and Malik Aggar’s forces in Al-Damazin in the southeast. Despite her experiences, she continued to perform at festivals, on TV shows and for charity events.

Habab Mahmoud, one of her devoted fans, said she “was loved by all Sudanese in Kordofan and Darfur, regardless of age.” He added: “What she did was beyond music, more like a social artist.”

Gardood’s songs are a unique blend of poetry, beats and rhythms, inspired by the culture of the Baggara tribes of Kordofan and Darfur, and sung in the local dialect. One of the most significant aspects of her music was her use of a rare form of traditional singing and poetry called hakamat, which is known for promoting dialogue, understanding and peaceful coexistence. In addition, she engaged in various charity and anti-drug campaigns.

Many Sudanese stress the impact of her artistic work on the protest movement that led to the overthrow of the longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019. “As a singer, she was able to use her voice to speak out against injustice and to provide comfort to those who were suffering,” said Aida Adeb, a Sudanese writer.

“It is very unfortunate that both armed groups continue (to) use human shields to mitigate the effects of bombardments and shelling, which has (a tragic) outcome for civilians,” said Mendy Ahbizzy, a peacebuilder from a Sudanese NGO. “So many civilians suffer injuries which are often fatal.”

The conflict has led to the closure of 80 percent of the hospitals in Sudan, leaving many people without access to basic healthcare. Despite several ceasefires being announced at the request of regional powers, the fighting has not stopped, with constant clashes, and fighter jets hovering above the capital city.

Gardood had continued to use social media to speak out against the violence and to document the suffering of her community. Her live videos on Facebook provided a powerful glimpse into the reality of life in a war zone, where peace could be shattered at any moment by a sudden burst of gunfire or a bomb explosion.

Gardood’s tragic death has sparked an outpouring of grief and anger across Sudan, with some people implying that she was assassinated for her criticism of the SAF.

However, her family members confirmed on Facebook that she was caught in the crossfire while attempting to take shelter from shelling in the Al-Hashmab neighborhood of Omdurman, where she lived.

Gardood’s death adds to the growing number of public figures killed in Khartoum in recent weeks, including Sudan’s first professional actress, Asia Abdelmajid.

“Her music touched the hearts of many Sudanese people, and her tragic death is a loss not only to her family and friends but to the entire Sudanese music industry. Her memory will live on,” said fan Mahmoud.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Yemeni government airlifts nationals from Sudan to Yemen
Middle-East
Yemeni government airlifts nationals from Sudan to Yemen
Update Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan’s rivals talk
Middle-East
Khartoum region under bombardment as Sudan’s rivals talk

Latest updates

Red Sea Global announces findings of comprehensive new wildlife and ecosystem study
Red Sea Global announces findings of comprehensive new wildlife and ecosystem study
Rising repo rates likely to hit Saudi manufacturing sector, warns SIDF
Rising repo rates likely to hit Saudi manufacturing sector, warns SIDF
Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month
Air strikes pound Sudan’s capital as conflict enters second month
Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Saudi FM receives phone call from UN high commissioner for refugees
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. File/AFP

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.