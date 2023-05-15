You are here

Rising repo rates likely to hit Saudi manufacturing sector, warns SIDF

Rising interest rates could lead to a slowdown in purchasing raw materials for certain industries, which could further impact the manufacturing sector’s performance. (Shutterstock)
Updated 33 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: The rising repurchase agreement rates may have a negative impact on the Kingdom’s manufacturing sector, as borrowing from commercial banks will become expensive, warned Saudi Industrial Development Fund.
Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds. It is used by monetary authorities to control inflation.
SIDF, on its website, also noted that rising interest rates could lead to a slowdown in purchasing raw materials or semi-finished goods for certain industries, which could further impact the manufacturing sector’s performance.
The fund said the reduction in cash flow and consumption may also lead to lower profitability and investment in the sector.
“In the context of the Saudi manufacturing sector, the rise in repo rates may make it more challenging for companies to access credit and could result in reduced investment momentum and profitability,” it said quoting experts.
It was in March 2022 that the US Federal Reserve began increasing its federal funds’ rates, which has had a ripple effect on other countries’ economies, including Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, had to adjust its repo and reverse repo rates to keep up with the US rising interest rates, bringing rates up to levels not seen since 2008.
Earlier in May, SAMA increased its repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent and its reverse repo rate also by 25 bps to 5.25 percent.
“While rising interest rates may help control inflation levels and maintain the labor market’s recovery from an economic perspective, it’s important to consider the potential impact on specific industries and sectors, such as manufacturing,” said SIDF.
It added: “The Saudi manufacturing sector may face challenges in the short term due to the rise in interest rates, but the long-term impact remains to be seen.”
 

Topics: Saudi Industrial Development Fund repo rate manufacturing Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Bahrain’s nogaholding plans new sukuk issue, offers cash for existing notes 

Bahrain’s nogaholding plans new sukuk issue, offers cash for existing notes 
Updated 15 May 2023
REUTERS 

Bahrain’s nogaholding plans new sukuk issue, offers cash for existing notes 

Bahrain’s nogaholding plans new sukuk issue, offers cash for existing notes 
Updated 15 May 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Bahrain’s state oil holding firm, nogaholding, is planning a sale of US dollar-denominated Islamic bonds and has offered to tender existing notes for cash, a bank document and filing showed on Monday. 

The tender offer is conditional on the completion of the new debt sale, in which nogaholding will offer sukuk maturing in seven or 10 years. 

Nogaholding will buy “any and all of” its $750 million bonds that were issued in 2018, subject to conditions, the filing said. 

The tender offer and new issuance are aimed at managing the firm’s balance sheet and maturity profiles, the filing said. 

For the new sukuk issue, Bank ABC, Citi, FAB, HSBC, JPMorgan and National Bank of Bahrain will arrange investor calls, including a global investor call on Monday, the bank document on the planned debt sale showed. 

Bondholders have until May 22 to tender their paper. Pricing and allocation of the new bonds is expected before then, the filing on the tender offer said. 

Nogaholding made a net profit of $1.059 billion last year after $466 million in 2021 and a net loss of $130 million in 2020, according to an investor presentation. 

The company has hired Boston Consulting Group to help develop a national energy strategy for Bahrain and an operational strategy for nogaholding. 

In November, nogaholding CEO Mark Thomas told Reuters those strategies were likely to be decided in six months, with implementation to begin a year later. 

“Junk”-rated Bahrain is one of the most indebted countries in the region. High oil prices last year helped bring its fiscal deficit down 81.3 percent to $474 million, the investor presentation showed. 

Topics: Bahrain bonk Sukuk

Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island

Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island

Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Luxury tourist destination Sindalah island has received a SR3 billion ($800 million) boost thanks to a new partnership with Riyad Bank. 

The development project, unveiled by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last December, is the first luxury marine tourism destination in the giga-project NEOM. 

Riyad Bank announced the funding deal in a tweet, and the money will help towards the goal of having $1 trillion invested in the Kingdom’s tourism industry to achieve 100 million tourists visiting annually by 2030.

The Sindalah development is estimated to generate 3,500 jobs in the tourism, hotel, and leisure sectors, and travelers are expected to begin arriving on the island in early 2024. 

In December, the crown prince said that “this is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realizing its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030.” 

He added: “Sindalah will be NEOM’s first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region’s most exciting and attractive tourism location.”

Because of its position, the island has become a popular stop for many regional and European boat and yacht owners. Sindalah is a short distance from the Mediterranean Sea, making it possible to reach several sailing sites in less than a day through the Suez Canal. 

Luca Dini, CEO of Luca Dini Design and Architecture — tasked with designing the resort — told Arab News in April: “The destination will create a new season for superyachts, a dream alternative for yacht owners who want to spend the winter in an easily accessible location. With a prestigious 86-berth marina for yachts up to 75 meters and serviced buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters, a glamorous yacht club, luxury hotels, a golf club, an extensive retail precinct and exceptional food and beverage offerings, everything proposed in Sindalah is unique and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.” 

NEOM, the $500 billion smart city, is one of the most significant initiatives supporting Saudi Arabia’s national tourist plan as the country gradually diversifies its economy away from oil.

 

Topics: Sindalah Island Riyad Bank

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia surpasses 10,000, latest figures show

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia surpasses 10,000, latest figures show
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia surpasses 10,000, latest figures show

Number of industrial units in Saudi Arabia surpasses 10,000, latest figures show
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rapid expansion of its industrial base with the number of factories reaching 10,518 in 2022 as compared to 8,499 operational units recorded a year earlier, official data showed.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in its quarterly bulletin, said that in the final quarter of 2022, licenses were issued to 248 industrial units and 150 factories with an investment volume of SR2.2 billion ($59 million) became operational. 

The number of licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 208.

This meant the estimated capital of the sector was SR1.42 trillion, up from SR1.26 trillion in 2021.

Foreign investments in the Kingdom’s industrial sector slightly increased by 0.3 percent to SR70.79 billion — 8.3 percent of the total — in 872 factories as compared to the same period in 2021.

Joint ventures between local and foreign investors stood at 8 percent, the ministry added. 

Data showed that the Riyadh region topped the list with 4,070 factories followed by the Eastern Province with 2,411 industrial units and the Makkah region with 2,029 factories.

The report also indicated that 2022 closed with around 697,365 employees working in the industrial sector, a decrease from 968,090 in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Small factories represented the major chunk with 5,407 factories, medium-sized factories stood at 4,295, and large factories at 816. 

Chemicals factories led other industrial sectors with investments reaching SR478 billion while rubber factories saw an increase of 115 percent in investment volume to reach SR77.8 billion in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. 

Topics: Factories Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 

Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 

Oil updates — Crude prices edge up; TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up on Monday as optimism about tightening supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies supported crude prices. 
Brent crude futures were up 9 cents, or 0.12 percent, to $74.26 a barrel at 11:15 a.m. Saudi time. The US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.24 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.29 percent. 
Last week, both benchmarks fell for the fourth consecutive week, the longest streak of weekly declines since September 2022, over concern that the US could enter a recession on “significant risk” of a historic default within the first two weeks of June. 

ONEOK acquires Magellan for $18.8bn
ONEOK Inc. agreed on Sunday to buy US pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners in a deal valued at about $18.8 billion, bringing the natural gas-focused company into transporting refined products and oil. 
ONEOK will pay $25 and 0.6670 shares of its common stock for each outstanding Magellan common unit, representing a premium of 22 percent based on Magellan shares’ closing price on May 12. The buyer will also absorb Magellan’s $5 billion debt pile. 
The deal will give ONEOK access to Magellan’s refined products and crude oil transportation business. According to a presentation, the combined company will have 44 percent of its business in natural gas liquids and 21 percent in refined products. 
“The combination of ONEOK and Magellan will create a diversified North American midstream infrastructure company with predominately fee-based earnings, a strong balance sheet and significant financial flexibility,” ONEOK CEO Pierce H. Norton II, who will head the combined company, said in a statement. 
Goldman Sachs & Co. is the lead financial adviser to ONEOK and Morgan Stanley & Co. to Magellan. 

TotalEnergies inks deal with Suriname for 2 drilling blocks 
French oil giant TotalEnergies on Monday said it had reached a deal with Suriname on sharing production at two planned offshore blocks in the Latin American country. 
TotalEnergies will operate blocks 6 and 8, with a 40 percent interest, alongside Qatarenergy and Paradise Oil Co., which hold 20 percent and 40 percent interest, respectively, the French company said in a statement. 
(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: crude oil prices crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate TotalEnergies

Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 

Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 

Egypt sells $121.6m stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s government has sold a 9.5 percent stake in state-controlled Telecom Egypt for 3.75 billion Egyptian pounds ($121.6 million), the finance ministry has revealed, breathing life into a privatization program that had seemingly stalled. 
Egypt desperately needs proceeds from these deals to meet a series of foreign debt obligations over the coming few months. 
Telecom Egypt’s is the second sale of state assets since Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly promised on April 29 to sell assets worth $2 billion by the end of June. 
Under a $3-billion, 46-month financial support package signed in December, Egypt promised the International Monetary Fund it would roll back the state’s involvement in the economy and allow private companies a much greater role. 
The stock exchange said on Sunday the sale of 162.2 million shares of Telecom Egypt had been executed for a total of 3.75 billion pounds. 
The Finance Ministry said the shares were sold at 23.11 pounds each in a subscription that was 3.11 times oversubscribed. Another 0.5 percent of the shares are now being offered to Telecom Egypt employees until May 25. 
Telecom Egypt is the first telecom operator in Egypt to provide all telecom services to its customers including fixed and mobile voice and data services. The company also owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt. 
The two-part sale will reduce the government’s stake in Telecom Egypt to 70 percent from the previous 80 percent, with the other 20 percent floating on the Egyptian Exchange.
Two local investment banks, CI Capital and Ahly Pharos, were managing the sale, according to market sources. 
The ministry statement did not say what portion of the shares were sold to local buyers as opposed to non-Egyptians. 
Al Mal newspaper said on Thursday that Moon Capital, based in New York, was among the bidders. 
Egypt has been looking to raise foreign currency through its asset sales. 
In March, Egypt said it will start procedures to list two of its national army companies, Wataniya and Safi, on its stock exchange in an attempt to further develop its private sector. 
According to an official cabinet statement, the move to offer these two companies reflects the government’s first step towards enforcing its announced plans of selling stakes in over 32 state-owned companies by March 2024. 
Wataniya, the national company for selling and distributing petroleum products, and Safi, the national company for bottling natural water are both currently owned by the Armed Forces’ National Service Projects Agency. 
Around 32 state companies will either be listed on the Egyptian stock exchange or sold to strategic investors over the coming year, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly revealed in February earlier this year. 
The government aims to exit from seven sectors, including pharmaceutical, chemical, and construction, besides reducing its investments in other areas such as power plants. 
First announced more than five years ago, the Egyptian government’s plan to sell stakes in public companies has gained new urgency since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 
The war triggered heavy foreign investment outflows from the Egyptian financial markets and threw the African country’s economy into crisis. 
(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Egypt Telecom Egypt Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly CI Capital Ahly Pharos Moon Capital

