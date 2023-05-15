Architect of UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme calls on govt. to recreate same program for Sudanese refugees

LONDON: Dr. Krish Kandiah, one of the architects of the UK’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, is urging the government to recreate the program for Sudanese refugees, The Guardian reported on Monday.

“The Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family scheme have been an incredible success, welcoming over 173,500 refugees to the UK, frequently being hosted in people’s homes,” Kandiah, the director of the Sanctuary Foundation, told The Guardian.

Kandiah said he wanted the country to offer the “same generosity of spirit” to Sudanese refugees as it did to Ukrainians.

Over 100 people have formally registered with the organization as being willing to host Sudanese families fleeing the civil war within days of promoting the idea online.

“We’re not asking for unlimited numbers. We’re just asking for equity so that the same opportunity that was given to Ukrainians if they can find a sponsor and a host can happen to a Sudanese person too,” Kandiah added.

Chris Willmott, 56, a retired university lecturer, and his wife, Anne Willmott, 55, a doctor, are among those who have signed up to host at their home in Leicester if a visa route is created.

Chris said: “They’re fellow human beings fleeing from difficult situations. And if we’ve got the capacity to help them, we should do so. If we don’t have a Homes for Sudan type scheme, they’re in a chicken-and-egg difficulty as you can’t claim asylum unless you’re here, and we don’t have the safe routes to do that. And we’re making that increasingly difficult.”

The Sanctuary Foundation also recommended that the family visa scheme established for Ukrainian relatives of those currently living in the UK be replicated for Sudan. Many Sudanese expatriate families in the UK are concerned about their relatives and want the opportunity to bring them to their homes.

Mohammed Amin arrived as a refugee by boat via the Channel in 2020 after escaping Sudan and has been granted asylum. He wants his sister and nephew, who recently fled Khartoum, to be able to live with him.

“The situation is so bad. We need the same things that were done for Ukraine,” the 40-year-old told The Guardian.

Amin added: “I’m trying to help them but it’s difficult. They ran out of Khartoum and they have no food, no place, and I’m trying to send them money from here to there but the banks aren’t working.”

A government spokesperson told The Guardian there were no plans to develop a “bespoke resettlement route” for Sudan and the government was instead focused on preventing a humanitarian crisis by “working with international partners and the United Nations to bring an end to fighting.”

“Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million people seeking safety but our approach must be considered in the round, rather than on a crisis-by-crisis basis,” the spokesperson added.

