  Cyclone toll in Myanmar's Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

Cyclone toll in Myanmar’s Rakhine state at least 41: local leaders

The United Nations refugee office said it was investigating reports that Rohingya living in displacement camps had been killed in the storm. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

  • Packing winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday
  • Widely viewed as interlopers in Myanmar, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and health care
AFP

BU MA, Myanmar: The death toll in cyclone-hit villages of Myanmar’s Rakhine state rose to at least 41 on Tuesday, local leaders said.
Packing winds of up to 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour, Mocha made landfall on Sunday, downing power pylons and smashing wooden fishing boats to splinters.
“We can confirm there are 17 deaths,” Karlo, the administrator of Bu Ma village near the state capital Sittwe, told an AFP reporter at the scene.
“There will be more deaths, as more than a hundred people are missing.”
The village is inhabited by the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.
The Bu Ma number was on top of a death toll of 24 given to AFP by a Rohingya village leader in nearby Khaung Doke Kar village.
That leader requested anonymity due to fear of reprisals from the country’s junta.
The junta said on Monday that five people had been killed, without specifying exactly where they had died.
It was not clear whether the junta’s death toll included any of those killed in Bu Ma and Khaung Doke Kar.
AFP has contacted a junta spokesman for comment on the new death toll.
In Bu Ma on Tuesday morning, residents walked the seashore searching for family members swept away by a storm surge that accompanied the cyclone, AFP correspondents said.
Widely viewed as interlopers in Myanmar, the Rohingya are denied citizenship and health care and require permission to travel outside of their villages in western Rakhine state.
Many others live in camps after being displaced by decades of ethnic conflict in the state.
The United Nations refugee office said it was investigating reports that Rohingya living in displacement camps had been killed in the storm.
“UNHCR is saddened at hearing reports of deaths at displacement camps in Rakhine State in the aftermath of Cyclone Mocha,” it said in a statement.
It added that it was “attempting to conduct detailed assessments at displacement camps and sites to get a clearer picture of the situation.”
On Tuesday, contact was slowly being restored with Sittwe, which is home to around 150,000 people, AFP reporters said, with roads being cleared and Internet connections re-established.
On Monday, state media footage showed troops unloading aid from planes at Sittwe airport.
But Rohingya villagers said that they were yet to receive any assistance.
“No government, no organization has come to our village,” said Kyaw Swar Win, 38, from Bu Ma village.
“We haven’t eaten for two days... We haven’t got anything and all I can say is that no one has even come to ask.”

Topics: Myanmar

Kyiv targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

  • Solomyansky district of Kyiv, home to the international airport, was the most heavily damaged
  • The latest attack on Kyiv follows Zelensky’s collection of a slew of fresh arms delivery pledges from Berlin, Paris and London
AFP

KYIV: Russian drones and ballistic missiles attacked Ukraine’s capital early Tuesday in what the defense forces called an exceptionally complex strike, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would return from a European tour with a restocked weapons arsenal.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said Tuesday’s attack — the eighth on the capital this month — involved drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles launched “from different directions simultaneously.”
The busy Solomyansky district of Kyiv, home to the international airport, was the most heavily damaged, with a fire breaking out in a non-residential building.
According to Telegram posts by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in Solomyansky, while missile debris fell on Obolonsky district, a leafy outer suburb.
The latest attack on Kyiv follows Zelensky’s collection of a slew of fresh arms delivery pledges from Berlin, Paris and London, deepening a military arrangement between the West and Ukraine that has helped put Russia on the back foot.
After his whirlwind tour of major European capitals, Zelensky tweeted Monday night that he was “returning home with new defense packages.”
Ukrainian forces are widely believed to be gearing up for a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian troops, with gains already claimed around the flashpoint of Bakhmut.
But Zelensky has yet to succeed in his coveted goal of enlisting Western fighter jets to seize command of the skies, although UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday preparations to open a flight school to train Ukrainian pilots.
France, too, has offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, though President Emmanuel Macron ruled out sending warplanes to Kyiv.
And while Russia’s ally China vies to act as a peace broker, sending an envoy to Kyiv this week, Moscow’s reported attempt to acquire more drones with military collaborator Iran has caused ire in Washington.
“This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to the region in the Middle East, and to the international community,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday, adding that further sanctions would soon be announced.
Zelensky’s tour to shore up military assistance to help make his troops more battle-ready began in Italy, with weekend visits to France and Germany, followed by Monday’s stop in the UK.
France offered dozens more light tanks and armored vehicles, while Germany said it was preparing a new military package worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) — its biggest yet for Ukraine.
At the UK prime minister’s country estate of Chequers outside London on Monday, Zelensky won the promise of hundreds more air-defense missiles and long-range attack drones.
Dressed in his trademark fatigues, he gave a bear hug to Sunak after disembarking from a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter.
He said the crisis was a matter of “security not only for Ukraine, it is important for all of Europe.”
Sunak noted that the Chequers meeting was taking place in the buildup to a Council of Europe leaders’ meeting in Iceland and a G7 summit in Japan, as he hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The front lines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine, but the fault lines stretch all over the world,” Sunak said.
Russia said the new UK weapons would only cause “further destruction” and claimed to have downed a Storm Shadow cruise missile that Britain last week said it was providing, in the West’s first deployment of long-range missiles for Ukraine.
The timing and focus of Ukraine’s high-stakes counter-offensive remain unclear, but Zelensky’s tour of European capitals underscored the importance of securing Western heavy weapons and ammunition.
On the ground, the fighting appears poised to increase after months of stalemate.
Kyiv said the southern region of Kherson came under “massive enemy attack,” damaging several residential buildings.
Meanwhile, seven people, including a Moscow-installed senior official and a teenager, were injured in a blast in Russian-controlled Lugansk, local officials said.
Ukrainian forces said they have captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut, where a fierce battle for control began nearly a year ago.
Russia said two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the town.
The head of Russia’s private Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, again accused the Russian army of inaction around Bakhmut.
But he dismissed as “laughable” a Washington Post report that he had offered information on Russian troop positions to Ukraine in January in return for respite for Wagner forces.
In another sign of tensions with the West, Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to “violate” its airspace.
“After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter (jet) returned safely to its air base,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement
As the search for an endgame to the war continues, high-ranking Chinese diplomat Li Hui will start a two-day visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, a Ukrainian government official told AFP.
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March and has been criticized for refusing to condemn Putin’s war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Kyiv

US special counsel slams FBI probe of Trump-Russia collusion

Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

  • “Neither US law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” the report said
AFP

WASHINGTON: The FBI investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was based on flimsy evidence and seriously flawed, an independent US prosecutor said in a report published Monday.
Special Counsel John Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-president Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr to address allegations — made most prominently by Trump himself — that the Russia investigation was a political “witch hunt.”
Durham’s more than 300-page report follows a four-year investigation that continued under Barr’s successor, Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden.
The long-awaited report was highly critical of the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane,” the FBI’s probe into allegations of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.
“Neither US law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” the report said.
Durham, a former federal prosecutor, also said the FBI and Justice Department had displayed a double standard in the manner in which they investigated Trump and his 2016 rival for the White House, Democrat Hillary Clinton.
“The speed and manner in which the FBI opened and investigated Crossfire Hurricane during the presidential election season based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence also reflected a noticeable departure from how it approached prior matters involving possible attempted foreign election interference plans aimed at the Clinton campaign,” the report said.
Durham said that “senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor toward the information that they received, especially information received from politically-affiliated persons and entities.”
This led investigators to “act without appropriate objectivity or restraint in pursuing allegations of collusion or conspiracy between a US political campaign and a foreign power,” he said.
Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, welcomed the Durham report in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“WOW! After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!” Trump said.
“In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!” he added, apparently referring to the multiple ongoing criminal investigations targeting him.

In a statement, the FBI said the current leadership of the bureau has implemented dozens of corrective actions.
“Had those reforms been in place in 2016, the missteps identified in the report could have been prevented,” the FBI said in a statement.
Durham’s task, according to an order by then-attorney general Barr, was to look into the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, which was launched in July 2016, as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s subsequent investigation initiated in May 2017.
Both homed in on Russian hacking and social media manipulation in favor of Trump in 2016, and multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians.
The Mueller probe expanded that to cover alleged acts of obstruction by Trump.
In the end Mueller gained convictions of six members of the Trump campaign, and issued indictments of 25 Russians.
But Mueller found no evidence of criminal cooperation with Russia by the Trump campaign, and his evidence of alleged obstruction by Trump was rejected by Barr.
Durham’s investigation led to the indictments of a Russian national and a prominent Washington lawyer for making false statements to the FBI but both were acquitted.
The Russian, Igor Danchenko, was accused of supplying information for a report that contained unverified salacious information about Trump and Russia known as the “Steele dossier,” compiled by a former British intelligence agent, Christopher Steele.
 

 

Topics: FBI Donald Trump Russia

British defense minister rules out help for Afghan pilot facing deportation from UK

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

  • James Heappey told the House of Commons that the airman does not qualify ‘in principle’ for asylum under Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy
  • The former Afghan Air Force pilot flew dozens of combat missions targeting the Taliban and has been described as a ‘patriot’ by former Western coalition allies
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s defense minister has refused to help a former Afghan Air Force pilot who fought alongside British forces in his home country but is now facing deportation from the UK to Rwanda.

Asked in the House of Commons about the pilot’s case, James Heappey said the man does not qualify “in principle” for Britain’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

The pilot, whose identity has been withheld because of security fears, flew dozens of combat missions targeting the Taliban and has been described as a “patriot” by former Western coalition allies, the Independent reported.

He fled Afghanistan after the Taliban regained control of the country when Western forces withdrew in August 2021, and eventually arrived in the UK aboard a small boat that crossed the English Channel from France. He said he only did this because there was “no other alternative way” for him to reach Britain.

He subsequently applied for asylum under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy but the government said he does not qualify because he entered the country illegally from France, which is considered a safe country, and passed through other safe countries on his way to the UK.

When asked about the case by Labour Party MPs, Heappey said his department is “looking at whether or not there are any special circumstances under which the application could be approved.”

But he added: “In principle, as a member of the Afghan national security forces, rather than somebody who worked alongside the British armed forces, (the pilot) would not automatically be in scope.”

A number of religious leaders in the UK this weekend called for the airman to be granted asylum in the UK and urged the government not to deport him to Rwanda. British authorities have signed an agreement with their counterparts in Rwanda to send asylum applicants there while they await the resolution of their cases.

The pilot has written a letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in which he pleaded with the Conservative Party leader to intervene in his case and told how he feels “forgotten” by the UK and the West.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Since 2015, we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to almost half a million men, women and children seeking safety, including those from Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan and Ukraine, as well as family members of refugees.”
 

Topics: United Kingdom Afghanistan

Macron says France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

  • Zelensky has for months been pleading for modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16, but NATO members have so far drawn the line at sending Kyiv any such war planes
AFP

PARIS: France’s President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that his country had “opened the door” to training Ukrainian fighter pilots, even if he excluded sending any war planes to Kyiv.
Macron spoke a day after Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky visited Paris on the second such trip since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbor in February last year.
“We have opened the door to training pilots, and this with several other European countries who are also ready. I think discussions are under way with the Americans,” he said in a televised interview with the TF1 broadcaster.
“The training can start from now,” Macron added, without providing further details.
After months of stalemate, Ukraine has been preparing to retake ground captured by Russia and is shoring up military assistance to help make its troops more battle-ready.
Zelensky has for months been pleading for modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16, but NATO members have so far drawn the line at sending Kyiv any such war planes.
One French official close to air force command in February told AFP that France could in theory send 13 recently decommissioned French fighters of the Mirage 2000-C type, but that it would likely take too long to train Ukrainian pilots to use them.
Macron and Zelensky had dinner on Sunday night, as the Ukrainian leader visited several European countries to boost his weapons stockpile.
“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” they said in a joint statement afterwards.
Macron refused to provide more details during the TF1 interview.
“We have decided to deliver more ammunition,” he said.
France had also decided to help “train their troops, the battalions that will be in charge of the counter-offensive” as well as “repair vehicles and cannons.”
“France still has the same position: to help Ukraine resist. A lot is at stake right now, because the success of this counter-offensive will be decisive for the capacity to build lasting peace,” he said.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director, replacing her European boss

Updated 16 May 2023
AP

  • Eight of the agency’s 10 directors general since the International Organization for Migration was founded 72 years ago have been American
AP

GENEVA: Amy Pope of the United States elbowed aside her European boss Monday to land the top job at the International Organization for Migration, winning her bid to become the first woman to lead the UN migration agency.
Pope, 49, defeated IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino of Portugal, the European Union candidate, who swept into the post five years ago by trouncing a candidate put up by the Trump administration for a job that has long been held by Americans.
Vitorino’s prospects for a second term were clouded after Pope, with strong backing from the Biden administration, won the first round on a 98-67 vote. After a lunch break, word emerged that Vitorino had pulled out of the race.
His withdrawal paved the way for Pope to win by acclamation after member states decided to forgo what was suddenly a formality: the IOM rules requiring a two-thirds majority to win an election.
“It’s an incredible moment in time to lead the International Organization for Migration, and I could not be happier to stand before you today to start that work,” she told reporters after the closed-door voting by secret ballot and a speech to delegates afterward.
Pope and Vitorino shook hands and smiled as they arrived together for the announcement that she had won. She is expected to start her five-year term on Oct. 1, the IOM said in a statement.
The face-off was unusual in that Pope was looking to unseat her boss in a contest between allies. The United States and Portugal are fellow NATO members.
The move also caps a renewed push by the Biden administration to maintain or recoup top posts in UN institutions, including the World Food Program, children’s agency UNICEF, and the International Telecommunications Union, in recent months — after the Trump administration largely shunned several Geneva institutions.
“Ms. Pope’s election reflects a broad endorsement by member states of her vision to keep people at the heart of IOM’s mission, while implementing key governance and budget reforms to ensure IOM is prepared to meet the challenges it faces,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Eight of the agency’s 10 directors general since the International Organization for Migration was founded 72 years ago have been American. The organization has nearly 19,000 staff members working in 171 countries to promote “humane and orderly” migration.
“The situation at the southern border of the United States underscores why it’s so critical that we approach migration from a much more comprehensive point of view,” Pope said. “Many of those migrants have gone through extraordinary circumstances to end up at the border.”
Its job in many of its 560 field offices is to provide migrants with food, water, shelter and help with government-imposed paperwork. The agency also collects and shares vast amounts of data about flows of people to governments, and advises them on policy decisions.
Vitorino won praise for boosting the budget and staff at IOM, helping to hire and promote more women into top positions, and reaching out to developing countries, supporters said.
Vitorino, 66, is a former European Union commissioner for Home and Justice Affairs and think-tank chief who cut his teeth in politics as a Portuguese Socialist, much like UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
Pope, a former prosecutor, served as migration adviser to President Joe Biden early in his administration and recently was Vitorino’s deputy for reform and management.
The US and the EU are both major funders of IOM facing challenges with mass migration. Critics fault the EU for failing to do more to prevent migrants from taking often-deadly boat trips across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe.
Geneva-based UNHCR, the UN refugee agency — which has some overlap with what IOM does — and others have expressed concern about how changes to US migration law will affect people trying to cross the US-Mexico border.
Pope is likely to face extra scrutiny in whether she speaks out against any perceived missteps in Biden’s migration policy, and she alluded to the difficulties faced by migrants who trek across central America to reach the United States.
“As the director-general for the International Organization for Migration, I’m not working for the United States government,” she said. “So my view is that it is important that we as an organization call out practices, no matter who they’re coming from, and acknowledge whether they work or they don’t work.”
IOM, which counts 175 member countries, is responding to mass migration crises in places as diverse as Bangladesh, Ukraine, Sudan and South American nations that neighbor Venezuela.

 

Topics: UN migration agency Amy Pope

