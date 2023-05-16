Oil Updates — Crude steady; IEA says oil price downturn ignores looming supply crunch 

You are here

Brent crude futures rose $0.06, or 0.08 percent, to $75.29 a barrel at 12:30 p.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil futures were steady on Tuesday after mostly weaker-than-expected data from China muddied the outlook for demand from the world’s top crude importer while US plans to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve underpinned prices. 

Brent crude futures rose $0.06, or 0.08 percent, to $75.29 a barrel at 12:30 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.14 a barrel, up $0.03 cents, or 0.04 percent. 

Both benchmarks rose more than 1 percent on Monday, reversing a three-session losing streak. 

The US Department of Energy said on Monday it would buy 3 million barrels of crude oil for the SPR for delivery in August, and asked that offers be submitted by May 31.

IEA says oil price downturn ignores looming supply crunch 

Weeks of declining oil prices due to concerns over a possible recession will clash with the outlook for scarce supply and robust demand later in the year, according to the International Energy Agency. 

“The current market pessimism ... stands in stark contrast to the tighter market balances we anticipate in the second half of the year, when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 million barrels per day,” the Paris-based agency said.

The IEA raised its forecast for global oil demand by 200,000 bpd to 102 million bpd, noting that China’s recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 curbs had surpassed expectations with demand reaching a record 16 million bpd in March. 

The world’s top oil importer is set to account for nearly 60 percent of global demand growth in 2023, offsetting, along with India and the Middle East, sluggish demand in developed countries. 

Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil 

The EU should crack down on India reselling Russian oil into Europe as refined fuel, including diesel, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with the Financial Times. 

India has emerged in the past year as a top buyer of Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. 

Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products competitively to Europe and take a bigger market share. 

Borrell told the newspaper that he will raise the issue with India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.  

“If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe ... coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures,” the EU’s chief diplomat said. 

“That India buys Russian oil, it’s normal ... But if they use that in order to be a center where Russian oil is being refined and by-products are being sold to us ...  we have to act,” Borrell said.

RIYADH: Oman received an upgrade on its issuer and long-term senior unsecured ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 with an expected positive outlook by Moody’s Investors Service. 

The change reflects the improvements in the country’s debt burden and debt affordability metrics during 2022 thanks to a massive increase in oil and gas revenue. 

This resulted in an elevation in the sovereign’s resilience against potential shocks, according to a report from the bond credit rating firm.

“The positive outlook captures the prospect that the improvements in the government’s debt metrics will be sustained over the next few years, despite lower oil prices, through the maintenance of spending discipline and further implementation of fiscal and structural reforms,” according to Moody’s. 

Oman’s spending restraint and its decision to use the surplus and previously accumulated financial buffers to service its debt demonstrates the country’s improving track record of fiscal policy effectiveness and governance strength, the report stated. 

Moody’s rationale behind the upgrade is the increase in global oil demand and prices which generated a windfall of revenue for Oman, turning its fiscal deficit of 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2021 to a surplus of 3.4 percent in 2022. 

The government used the surplus to pay down more than 15 percent of its outstanding debt during the course of 2022. As a result, the debt burden declined to 40 percent of GDP last year from 61 percent the year before. 

“Moody’s assesses that the government’s change in the conduct of fiscal policy during periods of high or rising oil prices denotes an improvement in fiscal policy effectiveness and governance that will further support Oman’s credit profile in the medium to long term,” the report stated. 

Moody’s assumes that Oman’s fiscal improvement will likely sustain over the next few years.

The report further indicated that the country’s local and foreign currency ceilings were raised by “one notch” as a result of the sovereign issuer rating upgrade. 

“The local currency country ceiling at Baa3, two notches above the sovereign issuer rating, incorporates the economy’s heavy reliance on a single revenue source, the government’s large economic footprint, and Oman’s track record of high external imbalances, partly mitigated by predictable institutions and moderate political risk,” the report added. 

“The foreign currency country ceiling at Ba1, one notch below the local currency ceiling, reflects relatively modest transfer and convertibility risks, supported by the sovereign’s robust foreign-currency buffers and Oman’s track record improving fiscal policy effectiveness, set against its high, albeit declining, level of external indebtedness,” according to the report.

RIYADH: The ongoing localization efforts in Saudi Arabia have helped provide job opportunities to over 500,000 Saudi nationals in the private sector since 2019, said a minister.   

Speaking on the sidelines of the Saudi Economic Association Conference, the Kingdom’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi revealed that the initiatives related to the labor market strategy will be finalized before the end of 2025.   

Pointing out that the labor market strategy has helped Saudi Arabia make huge strides, he added that these are reflected in the economic indicators of unemployment rates, the contribution of the labor force and workers’ productivity, Argaam reported citing the Saudi Press Agency. 

For instance, the minister noted the goals of women’s empowerment initiatives, which were scheduled for 2025, were achieved in 2022.   

Saudi Arabia has outperformed the goals of female employment outlined in Vision 2030, with their participation in the workforce now reaching 36 percent, ahead of the 2030 target of 30 percent.   

Localization is a key agenda in Vision 2030 which aims to enhance local content in various sectors, as the Kingdom wants to diversify its economy away from oil.  

In addition, it aims to localize the production of goods and services to raise their competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities.   

The minister revealed current employment patterns, including flexible, freelance and remote work. 

He said this is expected to help an economic transition in the Kingdom, increase women’s contribution to the gross domestic product, and boost sources of per capita income, especially for university students and women.  

In October 2022, Al-Rajhi noted that localization decisions have contributed to raising the number of Saudi workers in the private sector to over 2.12 million.  

Earlier in February, Saudi Cabinet approved the framework for granting incentives for localizing priority goods and services under the Vision 2030 strategy.   

This move saw many Saudi companies, including Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned firm, reaching a Saudization rate of 71 percent since its launch in 2021.   

“Cruise Saudi plans to create 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia by 2035, benefiting the local workforce,” the company’s CEO Lars Clasen told Arab News earlier this month during the Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai. 

BEIJING: China’s economic recovery faces pressure from sluggish consumer and export demand, a government official said Tuesday after retail sales and other activity in April were weaker than expected.
Chinese activity accelerated while US and European economic growth is cooling following interest rate hikes to extinguish inflation. But consumer spending, an important economic engine, is taking longer than expected to recover after most Chinese curbs on business activity and travel ended in December.
“The recovery of demand is still insufficient,” said Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, at a news conference. “External demand has weakened,” and exporters face a “complex and severe” environment.
Retail sales accelerated to 18.4 percent over a year earlier in April, official data showed, but that was below private sector expectations of up to 35 percent.
Factory output rose 5.6 percent but was off 0.5 percentage points from March. Investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose 4.7 percent in the first four months of 2023 but slowed from the first quarter’s 5.4 percent growth rate.
Economic growth accelerated to 4.5 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in March from the previous quarter’s 2.9 percent. The economy will have to grow faster in coming quarters if it is to hit the ruling Communist Party’s annual target of “around 5 percent.”
“The bulk of China’s rebound is now behind us,” Capital Economics said in a report. “The challenging global picture will prevent much pickup in Chinese exports.”
 

DUBAI: State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said on Tuesday it has set a price range for an initial public offering of its marine and logistics unit that could raise up to $607 million and could give ADNOC Logistics & Services an equity valuation of as much as $4.05 billion. 

The price range for the unit was set at 1.99 dirhams ($0.5420) to 2.01 dirhams per share, the company said in a statement. 

Cornerstone investors Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment, National Marine Dredging Co., Alpha Oryx Limited and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund have made a combined commitment of approximately $180 million. 

ADNOC would raise between $601 million and $607 million from the sale, the statement said. 

ADNOC is offering about 1.1 billion shares in its maritime logistics services unit, equivalent to 15 percent of its issued share capital. The subscription period for the share offering is to run from May 16 until May 24. 

Reuters had reported in March that ADNOC was gearing up to list ADNOC L&S in June. 

This will be the Abu Dhabi oil giant’s second IPO this year after it raised $2.5 billion from its gas business in March. 

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC Bank Middle East and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners, and Moelis & Co. is acting as independent financial adviser on the IPO. 

ADNOC L&S delivers crude oil, refined products, dry bulk and liquefied natural gas from Abu Dhabi to its international customers. It was created in 2016 following a merger between Abu Dhabi National Tanker Co., Petroleum Services Co and Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports Operating Co. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 27 new mining licenses in March, up from the 18 it awarded the previous month as the sector continues to grow in line with the Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, according to official data.

The total number of licenses in the mining sector now stands at 2,314. Of those awarded in March, six were for mineral exploration, 13 for the building materials industry, and five for surplus mineral ores. The remaining permits were issued for reconnaissance and exploitation.

Saudi Arabia is on track to transform mining into the third pillar of the national industry. It is working to exploit its mineral resources spread across more than 5,300 sites and valued at about SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).   

The Kingdom possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite, and marble. It has 35 locations with specific geological formations, called mineral belts, that contain abundant mineral deposits.

