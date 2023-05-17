You are here

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoots over Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series in Denver. (AP)
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener
  • The “Joker” had 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks by halftime as the Nuggets took a 72-54 lead into the locker room
  • The Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the playoffs for just the ninth time in 34 tries
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

DENVER: Nikola Jokic recorded his sixth triple-double of these playoffs with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, powering the Denver Nuggets to a 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the opener of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Behind Jokic’s sizzling start and strong finish, and Jamal Murray’s 31 points, Denver beat the Lakers in the opener of the West finals for the first time ever.

After a slow start, Anthony Davis had 40 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James finished with 26 points, 12 boards and nine assists. Austin Reaves chipped in 23 points and fueled L.A.’s desperate fourth-quarter run that nearly erased Denver’s 14-point cushion after three quarters.

The Nuggets led by as many as 21 but the Lakers pulled within three points twice in the fourth quarter, once on Reaves’ 3-pointer at 124-121 and again on James’ pair of free throws that made it 129-126 with 1:12 remaining.

After Jokic sank two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Denver a 131-126 lead, Murray poked the ball from James as he was about to take it to the hoop and Jokic gathered the loose ball before being fouled with 10.9 seconds left. He sank one of two and James misfired from 3 as the seconds ticked off.

Game 2 is Thursday night at Ball Arena, where the top-seeded Nuggets are 7-0 in the playoffs and 41-7 overall, the best home record in the league this season.

Jokic said a day earlier that the Nuggets desperately needed to avoid following in the sneaker-steps of the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors, both of whom dropped their home opener to the Lakers and wound up losing in six games.

Moreover, James has won his last 20 playoff series in which his team has won the opener.

The Nuggets hadn’t taken Game 1 against the Lakers since 1979, when they won the opener of the best-of-3 series only to lose the next two. That’s the closest the Nuggets have ever come to eliminating the Lakers, who have beaten Denver three times in the West finals, including in the Florida bubble in 2020.

Flashing his MVP credentials in a stunning display of power in the first quarter, Jokic pulled down a dozen boards and dished out five assists to go with eight points. That made him the first player since at least 1997 to have a dozen or more boards and at least five assists in any quarter of an NBA playoff game.

The Lakers used an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 11 points before Jokic responded with an off-balance 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Davis that barely fluttered the net at the buzzer, leaving Davis to trudge back to the bench in disbelief.

The “Joker,” who missed out on his third consecutive NBA MVP award this year when he was edged by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, had 19 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks by halftime as the Nuggets took a 72-54 lead into the locker room.

Jokic outrebounded the Lakers by himself 16-13 in the first half and the Nuggets beat LA in the opener of a playoff series for the first time in eight tries.

PLENTY OF POINTS

With 258 combined points, it was the highest-scoring conference finals game that didn’t go to overtime since 1987, when Detroit beat Boston 145-119.

CLOCK SHOT

A malfunctioning shot clock was fixed and restored to its rightful place above the baskets in time for the second half. A malfunction forced officials to place a timer on both ends of the Ball Arena floor in the first half. It made for a different sort of gaze for James, Jokic and the rest of the players, who usually glance slightly up from where they’re shooting to know how much time is left. In the first half, they had to look toward the right side of the baseline.

TIP-INS

Lakers: L.A.‘s only lead came on James’ bucket to open the game. ... The Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the playoffs for just the ninth time in 34 tries. ... Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham lost a late challenge, the second one of the fourth quarter that took an inordinate amount of time for the officials to rule on.

Nuggets: Denver grabbed 20 of the first 23 rebounds in the game. ... The only player since 1997 to do what Jokic did in the first quarter was Cleveland’s Anderson Varejao, who blitzed the Wizards for 12 rebounds and five assists in a regular-season game in October of 2012. ... The Nuggets called timeout just before the 10-minute mark in the fourth quarter and actually lost a point when it was determined a 3-pointer by Murray was actually a 2, cutting Denver’s lead to 108-100.

Topics: Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers National Basketball Association (NBA)

Sky's the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli
Updated 17 May 2023
Paul Williams

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli

Sky’s the limit for Yahya Al-Ghassani after title win with Shabab Al-Ahli
  • The gifted 25-year-old Emirati scored 7 goals and provided 4 assists in the Dubai club’s triumphant season
  • Footballer is touted as the UAE national team’s next big star, and has dreams of playing in Europe
Updated 17 May 2023
Paul Williams

Yahya Al-Ghassani is a breath of fresh air.

The 25-year-old with boyish looks has the perfect mix of modesty and gratitude, grounded in his humble upbringing, and the confident swagger of a man who finally feels at home, not just in his own skin, but on the football pitch.

The winger has long been touted as the next big thing in Emirati football, and after a standout campaign helping Shabab Al-Ahli to the ADNOC Pro League title, in which he scored seven goals and provided four assists, if there was any doubt, he now knows his best is good enough.

Speaking to Arab News from a cafe in the suburbs of Dubai, any mention of the drought-breaking title for Shabab Al-Ahli lit up Al-Ghassani’s face with a beaming, broad smile.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I think all my teammates, the president, everyone is feeling the same. This feeling is really, really, really amazing; I can’t even describe it.”

For Al-Ghassani, a product of the Shabab Al-Ahli youth system, the title-winning moment was even more special as it was his goal that clinched the victory against Baniyas and confirmed their first league title since 2016.

“I never thought that this scenario would happen to me,” he said.

“Imagine what I’m feeling right now, scoring the goal that (won) the title for my childhood club.”

And how many times has he watched that moment in the days since?

“I can’t even count,” he said with his trademark smile and laugh. “Before I sleep, after I wake up, I always watch it, watch it.

“It’s not because of how beautiful it was, it’s not because how cheeky it was; it gives me chills every time I watch it. It gives me a good feeling — a really, really, really good feeling.

“I really feel proud of myself and the steps that I took (to achieve this).”

Al-Ghassani’s journey to the top started in the backstreets of Sharjah, where he grew up playing street football barefoot with the other kids from the neighborhood.

That street football upbringing is evident when you watch him play and see the relationship his feet have with the ball. It is a craft honed by countless hours with ball at feet on dirt patches and empty lots.

At age 11 he first joined Al-Ahli, as it was known then before the merger in 2017, beginning a love affair with the club that continues to this day, punctuated only by a brief sojourn with Al-Wahda.

Al-Ghassani is the first to admit he owes everything to Shabab Al-Ahli, which is why winning the title meant so much because he could repay some of what the club had given him over more than a decade.

“Playing for your childhood team and winning the title is different,” he explained.

“The fans are chanting my name, they’re doing my celebrations, they’re telling everyone that I’m the best local Emirati player in the league right now.

“Getting this whole good energy at my childhood club, I can’t even describe it because it feels different. You can’t describe it, it’s a feeling, it’s chills. You see the goosebumps on your hands and legs and everywhere else in your body.

“So this means a lot of things, and if I play (here) until I retire, I think I will still owe this club a lot, because they gave me a lot.”

Whether he plays at the club until he retires is the big question right now, with the Emirati international fielding genuine interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, including champions-in-waiting Al-Ittihad.

That could mean rubbing shoulders with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, but a move to one of the fastest growing leagues in the world is far from the extent of his ambition.

Al-Ghassani wants to break the glass ceiling and be the first Emirati player to make it in Europe. And not just make it by playing there, he wants to make it big and he is not afraid to say it.

“I don’t just want to go only to be the first Emirati to play, it’s not worth it to (just) go, then I can stay here,” he said.

“I really want to make it big there in Europe. It’s not easy. I know it’s not easy, but I have to work hard for it, and I think one day, this dream will be closer and closer and closer. It’s coming closer and closer.

“I think it’s not the right time. I think I have to take things step-by-step. I think before I was rushing to go to Europe. I was a kid, and I was dreaming to go. I saw the superstars in Europe and I wanted to be like them.

“But I think I have to respect the steps, and I have to take things step-by-step, and I think by taking it step-by-step the dream is achievable to do.

“(But) I can’t hide it, I’ve been dreaming of playing in Europe since I was a kid. To play for Shabab Al-Ahli first team and to play in Europe, they’re the biggest dreams that I really wanted to achieve.”

While the national team lurches from one crisis to the next — with this past week seeing both the UAE football association president, Sheikh Rashid, and coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena, depart – Al-Ghassani offers a reason to be optimistic about Emirati football.

His boldness, both on and off the pitch, and single-minded determination and pursuit of his dreams is what Emirati football needs more of right now if it is to turn its troubled ship around. And perhaps Al-Ghassani can be the one to steer it in a new direction.

It is a lot to ask of a 25-year-old, who was once a boy with similar big dreams playing on the streets of Sharjah, but talking with Al-Ghassani, you get the sense he is more than up for the challenge.

Topics: football Shabab Al-Ahli UAE

The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It's the Spurs

The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It’s the Spurs
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It’s the Spurs

The Wembanyama sweepstakes and draft lottery has a winner: It’s the Spurs
  • Wembanyama is wrapping up his third professional season in France and has been the consensus top pick for months
  • The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14 percent — to land the No. 1 pick
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night.

The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14 percent — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.

And he had a message for San Antonio.

“I’m trying to win a ring ASAP,” Wembanyama told ESPN after the lottery results. “So be ready.”

It’s the third time the Spurs have won the lottery, and on both previous occasions they made picks that paid off for decades. They chose David Robinson in 1987, Tim Duncan in 1997, and those selections were a major part of how the Spurs became a team that won five NBA titles under coach Gregg Popovich.

“Our future was already bright,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. “Now, it’s going to be through the moon.”

General manager Brian Wright called it “an incredible day” for the franchise and the fans.

Charlotte will pick second, Portland moved up to third, and Houston fell to fourth.

“This draft is a deep, talented one,” Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said. “We know picks one through six there’s always gems to be found, but to move up into the top three is really exciting.”

As for getting the No. 1 pick in a year like this?

“People talk about generational talents and you only think on-court skill, but it’s bigger than that,” Wright said. “Peter talked about his ability to be a great teammate, his ability to think the game, unique challenges. You see him doing things that you wouldn’t have even guessed someone could do — his approach, his professionalism. I think when you use the word generational talent, it extends beyond just your ability to put the ball in the basket. And he’s unique in so many ways.”

The Spurs were 22-60 this season, tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. Popovich and the Spurs have had incredible success with international players in the past — most notably, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, who owns the French team that Wembanyama played for last season.

“He’s an incredible young man,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN as part of its draft lottery broadcast. “He’s 19 years old and I didn’t take out a yardstick or meter stick or whatever they use in France, but he seemed all of 7-4 to me. … He clearly appears to be a generational talent.”

Wembanyama finished his regular season with Boulogne-Levallois of France’s top pro league earlier Tuesday, his 22-point effort good enough for him to clinch the league’s scoring title. It was shortly past 2 a.m. Wednesday in Paris when the lottery results were revealed, and Wembanyama was gathered with family and friends for a celebration.

“Can’t really describe it,” Wembanyama said in his interview with ESPN, adding “it’s a really special moment.”

Finally, he knows where his NBA journey will begin. His agents did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Associated Press.

“I think the team that has the first choice isn’t going to get it wrong,” said Vincent Collet, Wembanyama’s coach in France and also the coach of the French national team — which Wembanyama is expected to play for this summer at the World Cup and next summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Detroit had the worst record in the NBA and was one of the three teams with the best odds of winning. The Pistons wound up falling all the way to fifth, the worst of their possible outcomes.

The rest of the lottery order: Orlando will pick sixth, Indiana seventh, Washington eighth, Utah ninth, Dallas 10th, Orlando (from Chicago as part of an earlier trade) in 11th, Oklahoma City 12th, Toronto 13th, and New Orleans 14th.

Wembanyama is wrapping up his third professional season in France and has been the consensus top pick for months. He has the height of a center, the shooting touch of a wing and the passing ability of a point guard.

He wasn’t at the lottery because of his game schedule in France. But many of the other top prospects — Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite, Brandon Miller of Alabama, twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson of the Overtime Elite program — were in the room to watch the lottery results get unveiled and get a little better idea of where they may be heading to start their NBA careers.

Topics: basketball NBA san antonio spurs

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship

Jon Rahm looking to add to his big year and facing a big test at PGA Championship
  • The 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game”
  • The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y.: Jon Rahm watched video of the last PGA Championship at Oak Hill, which would not seem to be of much value considering the restoration work on the East Course, the rain-soaked week in 2013 and the fact that it was in August.

Rahm picked up a few details that could serve him or anyone well, particularly the discipline Jason Dufner showed when he got in trouble off the tee and how he relied on his wedge game.

More than a student of the game, the 28-year-old Spaniard is simply a golf nerd who recently described himself as “beyond addicted to the game.”

“I do it pretty much for every major,” Rahm said Tuesday of his film study. “I just like it. Even if it’s not major season, I’m doing it at home. I’ve seen on social media about every Sunday round you can find about Augusta and most majors. It’s not research. I just like it. It’s just fun.”

So is winning, and Rahm is having the time of his life.

The Masters was his fourth victory of the year, and he is among the leading favorites in the PGA Championship at an Oak Hill course that would seem suited to his game — bullish strength, clean contact, great wedge play. Rahm is bold.

He is not interested in a Grand Slam. As the Masters champion, he is the only one with a chance at the feat never accomplished since the Masters began in 1934. He is not interested in the career Grand Slam — he is halfway there with the Masters and his US Open title from Torrey Pines.

Rahm cares about all majors, running the tally as high as he can.

“Winning two majors is not easy, and picking which ones you win is a little ludicrous to think about,” Rahm said. “Without sounding too conceited or arrogant, I’d rather focus on the number of majors you win than having the Grand Slam. Obviously it would be amazing. But the more you put yourself in the position to be able to win majors, the more likely you might get it done.

“But it’s a very small number of players to do it, the last one being Tiger,” he said. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish.”

No need telling that to Jordan Spieth — particularly this week — much less Rory McIlroy or Phil Mickelson. They are one leg away from being the first since Tiger Woods (2000) and the sixth overall to win all four majors.

McIlroy lost another chance at the Masters when he missed the cut. Mickelson is a six-time silver medalist at the US Open, the only major he hasn’t won.

Spieth needs the Wanamaker Trophy, and he finally got to the course on Tuesday with his left wrist wrapped and a piece of kinesiology tape running down to his elbow. The concern is how to handle the rough, and there is plenty of that.

The concern about Oak Hill in May was the weather and how quickly the grass would come in. That no longer is a problem.

“You’ve got to hit it far and you’ve got to hit it straight,” Tony Finau said. “This golf course is going to start from the tee box. If you’re not hitting enough fairways, you’re not going to be able to play this place. The rough is long enough to where you’re not going to be able to advance the ball to the greens.”

During his practice round, even when he did find the short grass, Finau found himself reaching for mid-irons — that’s usually for par 5s as far as he pounds it.

“It’s all you can handle, but that’s what you want in a major championship,” he said.

So pristine is Oak Hill that members have not played on the course this year — the golf season doesn’t start all that early in western New York, anyway. But the condition is supreme, and the test has some players comparing it to a US Open. That makes sense, since Oak Hill has hosted three Opens, most recently in 1989.

Asked what Oak Hill would test the most this week, McIlroy replied, “Discipline.”

McIlroy was short with a lot of his answers, whether it was related to LIV Golf or how to best prepare for a major. He felt his game was in the best shape possible when he went to Augusta National, only to have a short week.

Rahm hasn’t had too many bad spells. One reason he and Scottie Scheffler have separated themselves in recent months is their consistently good play. Scheffler, who won The Players Championship and the Phoenix Open, hasn’t finished worse than 12th this year.

“I’m confident. I feel good,” Rahm said. “It’s been an amazing year. I’m just hoping to keep adding more to it. It’s been a lot of fun, and hopefully I can keep riding that wave.”

Topics: PGA Championship Jon Rahm golf

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time

Luton advance in playoffs, earn shot at playing in Premier League for first time
  • Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final
  • The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

LONDON: Luton are heading to Wembley Stadium for a shot at playing in the Premier League for the first time.

Luton beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate and a place in the Championship playoff final, often labeled the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed future earnings for the winning team.

The final will be played at Wembley on May 27, with Middlesbrough and Coventry vying to be Luton’s opponent. The second leg of their playoff semifinal takes place on Wednesday, with the teams locked at 0-0.

Luton, a club located just north of London, was last in England’s top division in 1991-92 — the season before it was rebranded as the Premier League. The team have since dropped as low as English soccer’s fifth tier and was playing at that level as recently as 2014.

Luton finished third in the Championship’s regular season behind champion Burnley and Sheffield United, who both earned automatic promotion.

Sunderland weres sixth and seeking a return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, during which time the northeast club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary.

Topics: Sunderland Championship playoff Luton Town

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery

Star-studded crowd watches French phenom Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
  • Mbappe, France’s World Cup star, is a huge basketball fan and arrived just in time to watch another prolific scorer in action
  • French crowds are taking every chance to see Wembanyama while they can, knowing that a similar talent is unlikely to come along soon
Updated 17 May 2023
AP

PARIS: Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.

Soccer star Kylian Mbappe and popular French actor Omar Sy were both on hand to watch Wembanyama put up 22 points as his Boulogne-Levallois side won 93-85 in a local derby against Paris Basketball. The 19-year-old French phenom — and much of the basketball world — then turned their attention to the NBA draft lottery in Chicago later Tuesday. The winning team is all but certain to make Wembanyama the No. 1 pick in the draft in June.

Wembanyama showed a glimpse of why as he scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, with the crowd of about 4,000 chanting “Wemby, Wemby” as he turned it on late after a slow start.

“He seemed elsewhere early on, probably at the lottery,” Metropolitans 92 coach Vincent Collet said. “But he responded so well. ... He’s 19 and his life is going to totally change. Can you understand that? Tonight is a massive moment in his career. It’s totally understandable that things were going on in his head.”

Wembanyama treated the crowd to a late one-handed dunk, then tapped his own head repeatedly in appreciation.

One fan responded by bowing with his hands held out when another two-handed dunk with just six seconds left made the teenager the game’s top scorer.

Wemby clenched his fist and let out a yell at the final buzzer and then hugged his teammates as the crowd rose to gave the French league’s leading scorer a standing ovation at the Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan.

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama then did a lap of honor high-fiving fans — or low-fiving, really, given his immense height — and signing autographs.

Wembanyama still has the French league’s playoffs to focus on — starting this weekend — before he can fully turn his eye to the NBA. But the French crowds are taking every chance to see him while they can, knowing that a similar talent is unlikely to come along soon.

“I believe he’s going to be a Hall-of-famer,” said Paris Basketball coach Will Weaver, a former assistant with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. “I coached Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen. I’ve been around a lot of good, big men that have a lot of unique skills. I just see his professionalism and competitiveness.”

Mbappe, France’s World Cup star, is a huge basketball fan and arrived just in time — about 30 seconds before the start of the game — to watch another prolific scorer in action.

Though it wasn’t a vintage performance from “Wemby” early on.

He got into foul trouble early and looked a little tense at times, perhaps because of the occasion. He pointed to his forearm and said “Mais non!” (“Not at all!“) when a refereeing decision was not given his way. He bowed his head then shook it when missing a three-pointer late in the first quarter.

During one break in play early in the second quarter, a camera crew on the opposite rushed to interview Mbappe, who sat on the same row as Wembanyama’s parents and close to Sy. Mbappe was still posing for photos seconds before the start of the third quarter and threatening to steal the spotlight.

But then “Wemby” showed again who the main attraction was, taking over the fourth quarter.

Collet, who also coaches France, said he will stay up late to watch the lottery with Wembanyama.

“Tonight he will know his destination,” he said. “I think the team that has the first choice isn’t going to get it wrong.”

Topics: Victor Wembanyama NBA basketball

