You are here

  • Home
  • UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040
UNEP estimates that government promotion of reuse options like refillable bottle systems or deposit return schemes could reduce 30 percent of plastic waste by 2040. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8c48

Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Countries can reduce plastic pollution by 80 percent by 2040 using existing technologies and making major policy changes, the UN Environment Programme said in a report on Monday.

The Kenya-based UN body released its analysis of policy options to tackle the plastic waste crisis two weeks before countries convene in Paris for a second round of negotiations to craft a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste.

The report focuses on three main market shifts needed to create a “circular” economy that keeps produced items in circulation as long as possible: reuse, recycling and reorientation of packaging from plastic to alternative materials.

“If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director.

The treaty negotiations, known as INC2, will take place from May 29 to June 2 and are expected to result in key inputs for the first treaty draft, which needs to be done before the third round of negotiations in Kenya in November.

UNEP estimates that government promotion of reuse options like refillable bottle systems or deposit return schemes could reduce 30 percent of plastic waste by 2040.

It also says recycling could achieve an additional 20 percent by that year if “it becomes a more stable and profitable venture” and fossil fuel subsidies are removed and that the replacement of products like plastic wraps and sachets with compostable materials could yield an additional 17 percent reduction.

Countries have different approaches to tackling plastic waste. Some major plastic-producing countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia prefer a system of national strategies.

Some that have formed a “High Ambition Coalition,” comprising Norway, Rwanda, New Zealand, the European Union and others, have called for a top-down approach where global targets are set to reduce virgin plastic production and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, among other measures.

Some environmental campaigners on Tuesday called out UNEP for promoting the practice of burning plastic waste in cement kilns or incinerators to address plastic waste that cannot be recycled. A 2021 Reuters investigation found that some of the world’s biggest consumer brands have funded projects to send their plastic waste to cement kilns.

UNEP said given the short timeline between now and 2040, “sub-optimal solutions” will need to be used to deal with that waste though further study was needed to weigh the impacts of increased greenhouse gas emissions or air toxins.

“Not only does this pose a grave climate and public health threat, it also undermines the primary goal of the global plastic treaty –putting a cap on plastic production,” said Dr. Neil Tangri, policy director at Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

Topics: UN Environment Programme circular economy recycling Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives

Related

PIF-owned Saudi Investment Recycling to acquire 60% of Masab Plastic Factory  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Saudi Investment Recycling to acquire 60% of Masab Plastic Factory  

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Ground Services Co., the national provider of ground-handling services to the aviation sector, has received accreditations from the International Air Transport Association for a wide range of training courses. 

The approvals were given for SGS’ compliance with international standards in four training areas, including general aviation and safety, passenger services, arena services, and load control.  

The company operates throughout the network of 28 airports in Saudi Arabia, with main stations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medinah. 

The SGS officials received the certificates on the sidelines of the 35th IATA Ground Handling Conference, being held in Abu Dhabi. 

Raed Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of SGS, said that the accreditation reflects the quality of the training programs offered by the firm and added that the company always tries to ensure international standards are included in IATA’s guide for airport handling services.  

He further noted that this accreditation will support the company’s efforts and strengthen its position as a leading provider of ground-handling solutions for the aviation sector.  

Al-Idrissi said SGS will continue providing better services to its customers from both national and international airlines, which will ultimately help the Kingdom achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

Advancement in the aviation sector is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the country is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Earlier in May, a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East suggested that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly recovering amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates. 

Topics: Saudi ground handling IATA

Related

Riyadh’s international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom
Business & Economy
Riyadh’s international airport emerges as top aviation facility in Kingdom
Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast
Business & Economy
Aviation hubs in UAE, Saudi Arabia to drive passenger traffic recovery in Mideast

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Duba Port, the primary seaport of entry to the northwest of the Kingdom, has been renamed as Port of NEOM.
In order to transform local ports into globally competitive logistics hubs, the management of Duba Port was transferred from the Saudi Ports Authority to NEOM in 2022.
Since the transfer, the port’s capabilities have been expanded to meet the rising volume of cargo coming into NEOM, including container and general cargo handling, a statement said.
“The Port of NEOM will be pivotal to the continued commercial competitiveness, economic diversification, and maritime trade ambitions of the Kingdom,” said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
He added: “Our vision is to build one of the world’s most technologically advanced, efficient, and sustainable ports with the first fully integrated and automated supply chain and logistics network, and this first phase of development is a step toward realizing that.”
Al-Nasr further noted that investments worth SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) have been made in the port till now, and its first advanced terminal will be opened in 2025.
“The Port of NEOM will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations, and economic ambitions of NEOM — from the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region. This is particularly important as development accelerates and businesses across NEOM come on-stream,” said Sean Kelly, managing director at the Port of NEOM.
Upon opening, the port will function at net-zero levels by using 100 percent renewable energy for its operations.

Topics: Duba Port NEOM Saudi Ports Authority NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped 12 places in the world rankings of countries for destinations with the most international tourist arrivals, rising to 13th position in 2022 from 25th in 2019, reported the UN World Tourism Organization. 
According to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the Kingdom welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022 compared to 3.5 million in 2021, endorsing the government’s push to become a major tourism hub in the region. 
The Kingdom also jumped 16 ranks in the International Tourism Revenue Index, reaching 11th place globally in 2022, up from the 27th in 2019.   
The favorable outcome results from the numerous events and cultural initiatives announced recently as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to get 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. 
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom received 7.8 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly figures recorded in history. 
This figure represents an increase of 64 percent over the same period in 2019, placing the Kingdom in second place, following Qatar, among the list of tourists, revealed the UNWTO.
Moreover, the Kingdom recorded 93.5 million visits in 2022, a 121 percent gain from pre-pandemic international tourist levels.
The report further stated that international tourism is on its way back to pre-pandemic levels, with twice the number of people traveling during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
It also indicated that international tourist arrivals reached 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in the first three months of 2023, with an anticipated 235 million tourists traveling internationally. 
“The Middle East saw the strongest performance, with arrivals exceeding 15 percent of the numbers recorded in the first quarter of 2019. As a result, the Middle East is the first world region to recover pre-pandemic numbers in a full quarter,” the report added. 
The Kingdom, also acknowledged as the world’s largest tourism investor, has committed $550 billion to develop new destinations by 2030. 

Topics: UN World Tourism Organization International Tourism Revenue Index international tourists

Related

Saudi tourism sector recovering fast amid global economic uncertainties: PwC Middle East
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism sector recovering fast amid global economic uncertainties: PwC Middle East

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bankers, policy officials, and financial regulators are set to descend on Riyadh to discuss real estate funding at the fourth edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference.  

Hosted by Euromoney Conferences, the event will take place on May 24 under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges in the Housing Market,” reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.  

Over 500 people from numerous countries are expected to attend the event, which seeks to support the Kingdom in achieving the goals of Vision 2030’s Housing Program, which aims to increase private sector investment to support a 70 percent homeownership rate by the end of the decade. 

“Housing and housing finance is playing an ever-growing role in the development of the Kingdom’s economy and is at the heart of Vision 2030,” stated the event’s official page.  

The program has pioneered several initiatives to help reach its objectives and foster a vibrant environment for its citizens. 

The event will also provide a platform for leading figures in finance to network and exchange ideas on how to build sustainable growth in the housing market.  

Experts will discuss topics including risk management and lessons learnt from international markets, and the importance of financial and capital markets.  

In addition, the event will address the new regulatory landscape, giga-projects, liquidity, higher interest rates and educating the investor base.  

The conference will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, and in the presence of a group of senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and global level. 

Furthermore, the conference will take place in partnership with the Housing Program, the Real Estate Development Fund, the General Real Estate Authority, and Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.  

Topics: Saudi Housing Finance Conference  euromoney real estate Housing

Related

Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company announces credit rating & outlook upgrades from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s
Corporate News
Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company announces credit rating & outlook upgrades from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 2.2 percent from 3.69 trillion dirhams at the end of January to 3.75 trillion dirhams ($1.021 trillion) in February, data from the country’s central bank showed.
According to the Central Bank of the UAE, gross credit jumped by 1.2 percent to 1.9 trillion dirhams during the same period. It grew due to a 1.6 percent increase in domestic credit, overriding a 2.1 percent decline in foreign credit, the report said.
Domestic credit expanded due to a 2.8 percent and 3.2 percent increase in credit to the private sector and non-banking financial institutions, correspondingly. The official data showed that credit to the government and public sectors or the government-related entities declined by 0.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
Total bank deposits increased by 0.4 percent, rising from 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January 2023 to 2.24 trillion dirhams at the end of February 2023. It surged due to increases in resident deposits by 0.2 percent and non-resident deposits by 2 percent.
The central bank data showed a decline in the government sector and non-banking financial institutions’ deposits by 5.9 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

Money supply
The money supply aggregate M1 increased by 1.3 percent to 762 billion dirhams at the end of February 2023. Data suggested it was due to the growth in currency in circulation outside banks and monetary deposits.
The money supply aggregate M2 climbed by 1.7 percent to 1.75 trillion dirhams in February 2023. M2 rose due to an increased M1 and a rise of 19.6 billion dirhams in quasi-monetary deposits.
The money supply aggregate M3 also climbed by 0.3 percent to 2.13 trillion dirhams in the same period. 
According to the central bank, the monetary base expanded by 1.4 percent to 543.9 billion dirhams due to increases in currency issued and monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit by 0.5 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. 

Topics: bank assets the Central Bank of the UAE Domestic credit

Latest updates

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish cease-fire
UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish cease-fire
Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals
Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive concludes 2023 Gamers Without Borders
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive concludes 2023 Gamers Without Borders
Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.