UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover
UBS said it was rushed into Credit Swiss deal and had less than four days to complete due diligence (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: UBS Group AG expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, the bank said in a regulatory presentation as it prepares to complete the rescue of its struggling Swiss rival, according to Reuters.

UBS estimates a negative impact of $13 billion from fair value adjustments of the combined group’s assets and liabilities.

It also sees $4 billion in potential litigation and regulatory costs stemming from outflows.

UBS, however, also estimated it would book a one-off gain stemming from the so-called “negative goodwill” of $34.8 billion by buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its book value.

The financial cushion will help absorb potential losses and could result in a boost to the lender’s second-quarter profit if UBS closes the transaction next month as planned.

UBS said the estimates were preliminary and the numbers could change materially later on. It also said it might book restructuring provisions after that, but offered no numbers.

“The financial information lacks an estimate of restructuring provisions as these will be booked after the transaction closes,” Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said in a note.

Analysts at Jefferies have estimated restructuring costs, litigation provisions and the planned winding down of the non-core unit could total $28 billion.

Meanwhile, UBS has implemented a number of restrictions on Credit Suisse while the takeover is underway.

In certain cases, Credit Suisse cannot grant a new credit facility or credit line exceeding 100 million Swiss francs ($113 million) to investment-grade borrowers or more than 50 million Swiss francs to non-investment-grade borrowers, a UBS filing showed.

“Credit Suisse obviously found itself in a problem because of lapses in its risk controls and I think just setting these parameters on the ability or standards to lend out is not very unreasonable,” said Benjamin Quinlan, Hong Kong-based chief executive of financial consultancy firm Quinlan & Associates

“Ultimately, from UBS’ perspective, they will have to wear these risks on their books.”

Credit Suisse also cannot undertake capital expenses of more than 10 million Swiss francs as part of the restrictions or enter into certain contracts worth more than 3 million Swiss francs per year.

The filing shows Credit Suisse cannot order any “material amendments” to its employee terms and conditions, including remuneration and pension entitlements, till deal closure.

The restrictions “will cause certain clients to leave Credit Suisse” but may not accelerate the pace of outflows already seen, said Quinlan, following UBS’ statement last week that Credit Suisse had already stemmed asset outflows.

Rushed into a deal

UBS said it was rushed into the deal and had less than four days to complete due diligence given the ‘emergency circumstances’ as Credit Suisse’s financial health worsened.

UBS agreed in March to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and to assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses that would stem from winding down part of the business, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities over a weekend amid a global banking turmoil.

The deal, the first rescue of a global bank since the 2008 financial crisis, will create a wealth manager with more than $5 trillion in invested assets and over 120,000 employees globally.

The Swiss state is backing the deal with up to 250 billion Swiss francs in public funds.

Switzerland’s government is providing a guarantee of up to 9 billion Swiss francs for further potential losses on a clearly defined part of Credit Suisse portfolio.

UBS signaled no quick turnaround for the 167-year-old Credit Suisse, which came to the brink of collapse during the recent banking sector turmoil after years of scandals and losses.

It said it expected both the Credit Suisse group and its investment bank to report substantial pre-tax losses in the second quarter and the whole of this year.

Following the legal closing of the transaction, UBS Group AG plans to manage two separate parent companies – UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG, UBS said last week. It has said the integration process could take three to four years.

During that time, each institution will continue to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients and deal with counterparties. 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Updated 26 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Ground Services Co., the national provider of ground-handling services to the aviation sector, has received accreditations from the International Air Transport Association for a wide range of training courses. 

The approvals were given for SGS’ compliance with international standards in four training areas, including general aviation and safety, passenger services, arena services, and load control.  

The company operates throughout the network of 28 airports in Saudi Arabia, with main stations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medinah. 

The SGS officials received the certificates on the sidelines of the 35th IATA Ground Handling Conference, being held in Abu Dhabi. 

Raed Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of SGS, said that the accreditation reflects the quality of the training programs offered by the firm and added that the company always tries to ensure international standards are included in IATA’s guide for airport handling services.  

He further noted that this accreditation will support the company’s efforts and strengthen its position as a leading provider of ground-handling solutions for the aviation sector.  

Al-Idrissi said SGS will continue providing better services to its customers from both national and international airlines, which will ultimately help the Kingdom achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

Advancement in the aviation sector is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the country is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent. 

The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.  

Earlier in May, a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East suggested that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly recovering amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates. 

Topics: Saudi ground handling IATA

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Duba Port, the primary seaport of entry to the northwest of the Kingdom, has been renamed as Port of NEOM.
In order to transform local ports into globally competitive logistics hubs, the management of Duba Port was transferred from the Saudi Ports Authority to NEOM in 2022.
Since the transfer, the port’s capabilities have been expanded to meet the rising volume of cargo coming into NEOM, including container and general cargo handling, a statement said.
“The Port of NEOM will be pivotal to the continued commercial competitiveness, economic diversification, and maritime trade ambitions of the Kingdom,” said NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr.
He added: “Our vision is to build one of the world’s most technologically advanced, efficient, and sustainable ports with the first fully integrated and automated supply chain and logistics network, and this first phase of development is a step toward realizing that.”
Al-Nasr further noted that investments worth SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) have been made in the port till now, and its first advanced terminal will be opened in 2025.
“The Port of NEOM will be a critical enabler to the overall build, operations, and economic ambitions of NEOM — from the import of goods and materials during the development phase and as a new global port serving the region. This is particularly important as development accelerates and businesses across NEOM come on-stream,” said Sean Kelly, managing director at the Port of NEOM.
Upon opening, the port will function at net-zero levels by using 100 percent renewable energy for its operations.

Topics: Duba Port NEOM Saudi Ports Authority NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022

Saudi Arabia jumps 12 places in global ranking, receives 16.6m tourists in 2022
Updated 24 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has jumped 12 places in the world rankings of countries for destinations with the most international tourist arrivals, rising to 13th position in 2022 from 25th in 2019, reported the UN World Tourism Organization. 
According to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the Kingdom welcomed 16.6 million tourists in 2022 compared to 3.5 million in 2021, endorsing the government’s push to become a major tourism hub in the region. 
The Kingdom also jumped 16 ranks in the International Tourism Revenue Index, reaching 11th place globally in 2022, up from the 27th in 2019.   
The favorable outcome results from the numerous events and cultural initiatives announced recently as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to get 100 million visitors by the end of this decade. 
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Kingdom received 7.8 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2023, the highest quarterly figures recorded in history. 
This figure represents an increase of 64 percent over the same period in 2019, placing the Kingdom in second place, following Qatar, among the list of tourists, revealed the UNWTO.
Moreover, the Kingdom recorded 93.5 million visits in 2022, a 121 percent gain from pre-pandemic international tourist levels.
The report further stated that international tourism is on its way back to pre-pandemic levels, with twice the number of people traveling during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
It also indicated that international tourist arrivals reached 80 percent of the pre-pandemic levels in the first three months of 2023, with an anticipated 235 million tourists traveling internationally. 
“The Middle East saw the strongest performance, with arrivals exceeding 15 percent of the numbers recorded in the first quarter of 2019. As a result, the Middle East is the first world region to recover pre-pandemic numbers in a full quarter,” the report added. 
The Kingdom, also acknowledged as the world’s largest tourism investor, has committed $550 billion to develop new destinations by 2030. 

Topics: UN World Tourism Organization International Tourism Revenue Index international tourists

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 
Updated 36 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bankers, policy officials, and financial regulators are set to descend on Riyadh to discuss real estate funding at the fourth edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference.  

Hosted by Euromoney Conferences, the event will take place on May 24 under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges in the Housing Market,” reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.  

Over 500 people from numerous countries are expected to attend the event, which seeks to support the Kingdom in achieving the goals of Vision 2030’s Housing Program, which aims to increase private sector investment to support a 70 percent homeownership rate by the end of the decade. 

“Housing and housing finance is playing an ever-growing role in the development of the Kingdom’s economy and is at the heart of Vision 2030,” stated the event’s official page.  

The program has pioneered several initiatives to help reach its objectives and foster a vibrant environment for its citizens. 

The event will also provide a platform for leading figures in finance to network and exchange ideas on how to build sustainable growth in the housing market.  

Experts will discuss topics including risk management and lessons learnt from international markets, and the importance of financial and capital markets.  

In addition, the event will address the new regulatory landscape, giga-projects, liquidity, higher interest rates and educating the investor base.  

The conference will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, and in the presence of a group of senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and global level. 

Furthermore, the conference will take place in partnership with the Housing Program, the Real Estate Development Fund, the General Real Estate Authority, and Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.  

Topics: Saudi Housing Finance Conference  euromoney real estate Housing

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 

UAE gross banks’ assets rise by 2.2% to $1.02tn in February 
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 2.2 percent from 3.69 trillion dirhams at the end of January to 3.75 trillion dirhams ($1.021 trillion) in February, data from the country’s central bank showed.
According to the Central Bank of the UAE, gross credit jumped by 1.2 percent to 1.9 trillion dirhams during the same period. It grew due to a 1.6 percent increase in domestic credit, overriding a 2.1 percent decline in foreign credit, the report said.
Domestic credit expanded due to a 2.8 percent and 3.2 percent increase in credit to the private sector and non-banking financial institutions, correspondingly. The official data showed that credit to the government and public sectors or the government-related entities declined by 0.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
Total bank deposits increased by 0.4 percent, rising from 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January 2023 to 2.24 trillion dirhams at the end of February 2023. It surged due to increases in resident deposits by 0.2 percent and non-resident deposits by 2 percent.
The central bank data showed a decline in the government sector and non-banking financial institutions’ deposits by 5.9 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

Money supply
The money supply aggregate M1 increased by 1.3 percent to 762 billion dirhams at the end of February 2023. Data suggested it was due to the growth in currency in circulation outside banks and monetary deposits.
The money supply aggregate M2 climbed by 1.7 percent to 1.75 trillion dirhams in February 2023. M2 rose due to an increased M1 and a rise of 19.6 billion dirhams in quasi-monetary deposits.
The money supply aggregate M3 also climbed by 0.3 percent to 2.13 trillion dirhams in the same period. 
According to the central bank, the monetary base expanded by 1.4 percent to 543.9 billion dirhams due to increases in currency issued and monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit by 0.5 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. 

Topics: bank assets the Central Bank of the UAE Domestic credit

Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 
UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish cease-fire
UN envoy to Yemen calls on parties to build on progress, establish cease-fire
Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals
Saudi Arabia, Morocco qualify for 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship quarterfinals
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive concludes 2023 Gamers Without Borders
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive concludes 2023 Gamers Without Borders
Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’
Saudi Arabia’s Duba renamed ‘Port of NEOM’

