Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank
The current pipeline includes over $50 billion in investments, with an additional 300 projects under evaluation, indicating further growth potential. (Shutterstock)
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments as NCP inks deal with top Chinese bank
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia can expect a boost in private investments from prominent Chinese investors following a recent agreement between the government’s privatization arm and a top bank based in Beijing. 

The National Center for Privatization and PPP signed a collaboration agreement with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest bank in the world with total assets of $5 trillion, 8 million corporate clients and 650 million retail customers. 

The Kingdom’s privatization authority will leverage the extensive client base of the bank to woo investors keen on investing in the growth story of the Saudi private sector. 

The agreement will also facilitate market surveys, financial advisory services, and local and international events to engage with clients and potential investors eyeing opportunities in the Saudi private sector. 

The deal was signed by Hani Al-Saigh, NCP’s vice president for strategic marketing and knowledge management, and ICBC General Manager Jing Lin Gu. 

NCP CEO Mohannad bin Basodan and ICBC chairman Chen Siqing attended the signing ceremony. 

Basodan emphasized that the bank’s support will significantly bolster NCP’s role in strengthening public-private partnerships, as such institutions play a pivotal role in the success of privatization in the Kingdom. 

He highlighted that this agreement marks the sixth collaboration signed with local and international banks to identify potential investors interested in NCP’s privatization opportunities. 

NCP recently announced the launch of its privatization and PPP pipeline, comprising 200 approved projects across 17 sectors, which aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 to increase the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030. 

The current pipeline includes over $50 billion in investments, with an additional 300 projects under evaluation, indicating further growth potential. 

Privatization is pivotal in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, showcasing remarkable progress with the successful privatization of 30 projects over the past five years. This approach has also created significant opportunities for domestic and international investors to actively engage in the Kingdom’s flourishing economic sectors. 

Established in 1984, ICBC clocked over $209 billion in revenue in 2021. 

Topics: National Center for Privatization and PPP Industrial and Commercial Bank of China financial advisory Investment

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 

Qatar’s inflation rises 3.68% y-o-y in April to hit 105.52 points 
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s annual inflation rate rose in April, with the country’s Consumer Price Index reaching 105.52 points in what was a year-on-year increase of 3.68 percent, the latest data from the Planning and Statistics Authority showed. 

The rise in consumer prices was primarily driven by the recreation and culture sector which recorded a price rise of 15.34 percent in April compared to the same month of 2022, while housing, water, electricity and other fuel prices rose by 7.72 percent in the same period. 

The report further noted that furniture and household equipment prices increased by 7.72 percent, followed by clothing and footwear prices which went up by 2.49 percent.  

The prices of food and beverages increased annually by 1.71 percent in April, while prices for education and health rose by 1.64 percent and 1.41 percent respectively. 

Qatar calculates CPI, which is a measure of inflation, using the prices of 12 main groups of consumer goods that have a total of 737 commodities and services. It is calculated using the base year 2018, based on the data of the household income and expenditure survey 2017-2018. 

Qatar’s April CPI figure was 0.3 percent lower than in March 2023. The slight decrease was attributed to transport fees, which fell by 2.29 percent, followed by clothing and footwear prices, which were down by 1.05 percent.  

Compared to March, furniture and household equipment prices increased by 4.43 percent in April, while prices for recreation and culture rose by 1.32 percent.  

Qatar’s CPI report comes as the International Monetary Fund’s latest report forecasts the Gulf nation’s headline and core inflation will stay lower than emerging markets, middle-income countries and low-income countries. 

This is mainly due to subsidies and caps on certain products, and the strengthening of the US dollar to which the Qatari riyal is pegged. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics earlier this month revealed that the Kingdom’s inflation rate was unchanged at 2.7 percent in April, compared to March 2023.  

In regard to Dubai, its inflation slowed to its lowest level in 13 months in April to reach 3.27 percent, driven by decelerating transportation and food prices. 

Topics: Qatar CPI Inflation

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani

Container volumes surge 13.34% at Saudi ports: Mawani
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Improved efficiency at Saudi ports led to a 13.34 percent year-on-year surge in container throughput during April, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani.

Figures released by the organization showed the number of containers going through Saudi harbors reached 681,663 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, compared to 601,429 TEUs in April 2022.

This falls in line with Mawani’s objectives to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector and further propel trade and economic development in the Kingdom.

It also aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents in support of the Saudi Vision 2030.

The increase includes the number of exported containers which grew 16.97 percent in April to reach 108,738 TEUs, as opposed to the 178,450 TEUs recorded in the same period a year ago.

Imports inched up 3.12 percent to reach 208,080 TEUs compared to the 201,784 TEUs in the corresponding month a year earlier.

As for transshipments, they reached 264,845 TEUs during April, reflecting a 19.73 percent jump from the 221,195 TEUs recorded in April 2022.

The authority also revealed that there was a 6.63 percent drop in cargo numbers at its ports.

The national maritime regulator disclosed that Saudi ports handled about 24.965 million tons in April in contrast to 26.73 million tons during the same month in 2022.

The total cargo count for April stood at an estimated 543,496 tons of general cargo, 4.13 million tons of dry bulk cargo, and 13.02 million tons of liquid bulk cargo.

When it comes to the trade of food commodities, there was a 1.26 percent drop from 1.53 million tons in April 2022 to 1.531 million tons in April 2023.

Despite this, livestock figures reached 446,539 cattle heads in April this year, up from 458,280 in the corresponding period a year earlier, reflecting a 2.63 percent climb.

The number of vehicle units passing through the port stood at 91,083 automobiles during April, reflecting a 52.8 percent surge when compared to the 59,608 automobiles recorded in the same month a year ago.

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani) ports

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Oil Updates — Crude dips; Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns on the heels of weaker-than-expected economic data from the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers. 

Brent crude futures slipped 2 cents, or 0.03 percent, to $74.89 a barrel at 12:20 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $70.81.  

Repsol to invest $550m in first Italian renewable projects 

Spanish oil company Repsol will develop more than 1.7 gigawatts of renewable energy projects in Italy, costing around $550 million, the company’s renewables head told Reuters. 

Some European oil and gas companies such as Shell and BP have expressed caution about a pivot to renewables in recent months following record profits on bumper oil and gas prices, but Joao Costeira, Repsol’s executive managing director of Low Carbon, said Repsol planned to stick to its renewable goals. 

“We should never get confused by discontinuities in the market or blips — no matter how important and dramatic such as in the case of the impact of the Ukrainian war — with the long-term trends,” he said in an interview. 

Repsol has a target to grow its renewable capacity to 6 GW globally by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030, up from around 2 GW today. 

“We feel comfortable with the targets that we have, both on quantity and on profitability,” Costeira said. 

The returns available from renewable projects have been under pressure over the past few years due to rising commodity and component costs and supply chain issues. 

However, Costeira said Repsol’s target of double-digit returns on renewable investments was still achievable. 

“We have also seen an increase in the price of energy, we have seen an increase in the price of green certificates, and we are already seeing stabilization in the cost of some of the components,” he said. 

“We believe there may be a transitory year, but in the medium term we feel very comfortable with our target,” he said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover

UBS flags $17bn hit from Credit Suisse takeover
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: UBS Group AG expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG, the bank said in a regulatory presentation as it prepares to complete the rescue of its struggling Swiss rival, according to Reuters.

UBS estimates a negative impact of $13 billion from fair value adjustments of the combined group’s assets and liabilities.

It also sees $4 billion in potential litigation and regulatory costs stemming from outflows.

UBS, however, also estimated it would book a one-off gain stemming from the so-called “negative goodwill” of $34.8 billion by buying Credit Suisse for a fraction of its book value.

The financial cushion will help absorb potential losses and could result in a boost to the lender’s second-quarter profit if UBS closes the transaction next month as planned.

UBS said the estimates were preliminary and the numbers could change materially later on. It also said it might book restructuring provisions after that, but offered no numbers.

“The financial information lacks an estimate of restructuring provisions as these will be booked after the transaction closes,” Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said in a note.

Analysts at Jefferies have estimated restructuring costs, litigation provisions and the planned winding down of the non-core unit could total $28 billion.

Meanwhile, UBS has implemented a number of restrictions on Credit Suisse while the takeover is underway.

In certain cases, Credit Suisse cannot grant a new credit facility or credit line exceeding 100 million Swiss francs ($113 million) to investment-grade borrowers or more than 50 million Swiss francs to non-investment-grade borrowers, a UBS filing showed.

“Credit Suisse obviously found itself in a problem because of lapses in its risk controls and I think just setting these parameters on the ability or standards to lend out is not very unreasonable,” said Benjamin Quinlan, Hong Kong-based chief executive of financial consultancy firm Quinlan & Associates

“Ultimately, from UBS’ perspective, they will have to wear these risks on their books.”

Credit Suisse also cannot undertake capital expenses of more than 10 million Swiss francs as part of the restrictions or enter into certain contracts worth more than 3 million Swiss francs per year.

The filing shows Credit Suisse cannot order any “material amendments” to its employee terms and conditions, including remuneration and pension entitlements, till deal closure.

The restrictions “will cause certain clients to leave Credit Suisse” but may not accelerate the pace of outflows already seen, said Quinlan, following UBS’ statement last week that Credit Suisse had already stemmed asset outflows.

Rushed into a deal

UBS said it was rushed into the deal and had less than four days to complete due diligence given the ‘emergency circumstances’ as Credit Suisse’s financial health worsened.

UBS agreed in March to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and to assume up to 5 billion Swiss francs in losses that would stem from winding down part of the business, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities over a weekend amid a global banking turmoil.

The deal, the first rescue of a global bank since the 2008 financial crisis, will create a wealth manager with more than $5 trillion in invested assets and over 120,000 employees globally.

The Swiss state is backing the deal with up to 250 billion Swiss francs in public funds.

Switzerland’s government is providing a guarantee of up to 9 billion Swiss francs for further potential losses on a clearly defined part of Credit Suisse portfolio.

UBS signaled no quick turnaround for the 167-year-old Credit Suisse, which came to the brink of collapse during the recent banking sector turmoil after years of scandals and losses.

It said it expected both the Credit Suisse group and its investment bank to report substantial pre-tax losses in the second quarter and the whole of this year.

Following the legal closing of the transaction, UBS Group AG plans to manage two separate parent companies – UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG, UBS said last week. It has said the integration process could take three to four years.

During that time, each institution will continue to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients and deal with counterparties. 

Topics: UBS Credit Suisse

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040

UN lays out blueprint to reduce 80% plastic waste by 2040
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Countries can reduce plastic pollution by 80 percent by 2040 using existing technologies and making major policy changes, the UN Environment Programme said in a report on Monday.

The Kenya-based UN body released its analysis of policy options to tackle the plastic waste crisis two weeks before countries convene in Paris for a second round of negotiations to craft a global treaty to eliminate plastic waste.

The report focuses on three main market shifts needed to create a “circular” economy that keeps produced items in circulation as long as possible: reuse, recycling and reorientation of packaging from plastic to alternative materials.

“If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins,” said Inger Andersen, UNEP executive director.

The treaty negotiations, known as INC2, will take place from May 29 to June 2 and are expected to result in key inputs for the first treaty draft, which needs to be done before the third round of negotiations in Kenya in November.

UNEP estimates that government promotion of reuse options like refillable bottle systems or deposit return schemes could reduce 30 percent of plastic waste by 2040.

It also says recycling could achieve an additional 20 percent by that year if “it becomes a more stable and profitable venture” and fossil fuel subsidies are removed and that the replacement of products like plastic wraps and sachets with compostable materials could yield an additional 17 percent reduction.

Countries have different approaches to tackling plastic waste. Some major plastic-producing countries like the United States and Saudi Arabia prefer a system of national strategies.

Some that have formed a “High Ambition Coalition,” comprising Norway, Rwanda, New Zealand, the European Union and others, have called for a top-down approach where global targets are set to reduce virgin plastic production and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, among other measures.

Some environmental campaigners on Tuesday called out UNEP for promoting the practice of burning plastic waste in cement kilns or incinerators to address plastic waste that cannot be recycled. A 2021 Reuters investigation found that some of the world’s biggest consumer brands have funded projects to send their plastic waste to cement kilns.

UNEP said given the short timeline between now and 2040, “sub-optimal solutions” will need to be used to deal with that waste though further study was needed to weigh the impacts of increased greenhouse gas emissions or air toxins.

“Not only does this pose a grave climate and public health threat, it also undermines the primary goal of the global plastic treaty –putting a cap on plastic production,” said Dr. Neil Tangri, policy director at Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.

Topics: UN Environment Programme circular economy recycling Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives

