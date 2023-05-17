F16 jets for Ukraine ‘up to the White House’: UK minister
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his British counterpart Ben Wallace shake hands after their press conference following their meeting in the Federal Minitry of Defense in Berlin on May 17, 2023. (AFP)
BERLIN: Any decision to send F16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be “up to the White House,” British defense minister Ben Wallace said after meeting his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin Wednesday.
Despite a fighter jet “coalition” announced by Britain and the Netherlands this week, “it depends on the White House... to decide whether the F16 fighter planes can be delivered,” Pistorius added.
Eight dead, Grand Prix postponed after flooding in northern Italy
Updated 22 sec ago
CESENA, Italy: Eight people died and thousands were evacuated from their homes after heavy rains caused devastation across Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, while this weekend’s Imola Grand Prix was canceled, officials said Wednesday. “The city is on its knees, devastated and in pain,” said Gian Luca Zattini, the mayor of Forli, a city near Bologna where three people were confirmed dead earlier Wednesday. “It’s the end of the world.” Emilia Romagna’s vice president, Irene Priolo, later told reporters that a total of eight people had died, with several others missing. Two of the bodies in Forli were recovered by divers on Wednesday morning, as part of a huge rescue effort involving emergency services and the armed forces. Emilia Romagna, one of Italy’s richest regions, had already been hit by heavy rain just a fortnight ago, causing floods that left two dead. This time, around 50 centimeters (20 inches) of rain fell within 36 hours in Forli, Cesena and Ravenna — around half the normal annual rainfall, a situation “with few precedents,” Italy’s Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said. “It is still a very critical situation,” he told reporters, adding that while the rain was still falling, it was expected to lighten during the day. The flooding caused the cancelation of the Formula One Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been set for on Sunday in Imola. Organizers said they could not guarantee the safety of fans, teams and staff. “It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time,” they said. Regional President Stefano Bonaccini said Emilia Romagna had been hit “like an earthquake.” Rescue workers had worked through the night to save children, the elderly and the disabled from the rising waters. “We’re scared, this time we’re scared,” said Simona Matassoni, the owner of the Hotel Savio in Cesena, which has so far escaped flooding. “I was born here, I’ve seen lots of full rivers, but never anything like this,” she told AFP by telephone on Wednesday morning, adding that it was still raining. “At the moment we’re crossing our fingers... but another flood is expected, so who knows (what will happen).” Some 3,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Bologna, while the mayor of Ravenna said some 5,000 people were being evacuated as a precaution. Around 50,000 people were without electricity. Twenty-one rivers in the region had broken their banks between Tuesday and Wednesday, while 36 local authorities reported flooding and 48 reporting landslides. The civil protection agency urged “maximum caution,” as mayors warned people to stay on high ground. In Forli, an AFP photographer saw people in a state of shock as they fled on Tuesday night through floodwaters in the dark in their bare feet. Images showed streets transformed into rivers, and firemen moving people to safety in rubber dinghies. Elsewhere, muddy waters rushed at great speed under the arches of the covered walkways in Bologna, while locals in Cesena swam down a road to rescue a three-year-old child. “We absolutely must not lower our guard,” Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca said on Facebook. Residents “must not under any account go into basements or cellars,” and should “stay out of ground floors if possible,” he said. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on her way to the G7 summit in Japan, tweeted her support for those affected and said the government was “ready to intervene with the necessary aid.” Much of northern Italy suffered a drought last winter, on top of a record lack of rain last summer that ruined harvests. However, spring has been wetter and colder than normal across the country.
South Korean, Canadian leaders vow cooperation on clean energy, North Korea threat
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
SEOUL: The leaders of South Korea and Canada on Wednesday vowed to strengthen their security and economic cooperation to address challenges posed by North Korea and expand Canadian supplies of minerals crucial to South Korea’s technology industry as they held a summit in Seoul. The meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came before they travel to Japan for the weekend’s Group of Seven meetings, where geopolitical uncertainties worsened by Russia’s war on Ukraine, China’s regional assertiveness and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are expected to drive discussions. In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders condemned North Korea’s growing nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program and urged Pyongyang to return to US-led denuclearization talks, which have stalled since 2019 over disagreements related to international sanctions imposed on the North. They expressed concern over North Korea’s human rights violations and “the regime’s complete disregard for the well-being of its people,” and said their governments would try to improve international awareness about the issue. “We will also be continuing our work to support human rights organizations” focused on advancing North Korean human rights, Trudeau said in a joint news conference with Yoon after their summit. “North Korean people are the first victims of the terrible regime in North Korea, an example of why autocracy has terrible, terrible impacts on its own people first and foremost, before (it) even destabilizes and puts at risk people in neighboring countries,” he said. Trudeau, the first Canadian leader to visit South Korea in nine years, said his government remains committed to working closely with Seoul and other international partners to address the North Korean threat. He said his government will work to enhance Canada’s naval presence and participation in multinational operations to monitor the enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang. Yoon and Trudeau also said they will work to strengthen supply chain cooperation in clean energy and critical minerals, which they said will promote environment-friendly technologies and make the countries more competitive in global markets for batteries and zero-emission cars. Yoon said the countries will also expand cooperation in “future industries,” including semiconductors, batteries, artificial intelligence and technologies producing cleaner technologies, including those involving small modular reactors, natural gas and hydrogen. Yoon’s government has described the country’s trade relations with Canada as essential for coping with instabilities in global supply chains and energy markets. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers of fuel and gas and key minerals like nickel, lithium and cobalt, which are used by South Korean companies to manufacture electric car batteries. South Korea’s Trade Ministry said in a statement a stronger partnership with Canada over minerals would allow the country to better cope with the impact of the US Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to reduce US dependence on China and other countries for battery supply chains. The act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last August, has been a source of tension between Washington and Seoul as it excludes South Korean electric vehicles and other models assembled outside of North America from consumer tax credits. Trudeau said his meeting with Yoon also included discussions about China, which remains South Korea’s largest trade partner but is increasingly diverging with Seoul over security interests. There’s frustration in Seoul over how Beijing, along with Moscow, have blocked US-led efforts at the UN Security Council to tighten sanctions on North Korea after it ramped up missile tests since the start of 2022. There are also concerns about how an intensifying US-China rivalry over trade and technology and a fragmentation of global supply chains could hurt South Korea’s export-dependent economy. “We recognize, both of us, that China is an important economic partner, not just in the region but around the world,” Trudeau said. “But we need to know where we are going to be competing with China on economic grounds and where we need to challenge China, on human rights and other issues.” Hours before his summit with Yoon, Trudeau delivered a speech to South Korean lawmakers at Seoul’s National Assembly, where he made similar comments on security and economic cooperation and responding to the North Korean threat. Trudeau was the first foreign leader to deliver a speech at South Korea’s parliament in six years, following former US President Donald Trump’s speech in 2017.
Russia freezes bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic missions, prompting cash payments
Freeze does not affect salary payments to staff and there is no risk of a closure of Finland’s diplomatic missions in Russia
Finnish foreign minister: The move breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations
Updated 34 min 9 sec ago
AP
HELSINKI: Russia has frozen the bank accounts of Finland’s diplomatic representations in Moscow and St. Petersburg, disrupting money flow and forcing the country’s missions to resort to cash payments, the Finnish foreign minister said Wednesday.
Pekka Haavisto said Moscow’s move at the end of April breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and Helsinki has delivered a diplomatic note on the matter to Russia.
“We’re not alone with the money traffic problem,” Haavisto told reporters during a news conference. “Also some other European Union nations have encountered problems with money traffic in Russia. But according to our information, restrictions on Finland are among the tightest.”
He said Moscow’s measure affects, among other things, payment of rents, electricity and water bills by the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Consulate General in St. Petersburg, which now have to rely on their cash assets.
The move does not, however, affect salary payments to staff and there is no risk of a closure of Finland’s diplomatic missions in Russia, Haavisto said.
Earlier this year, Finland temporarily closed its diplomatic missions in the Russian Arctic city of Murmansk and the city of Petrozavodsk in the Karelia region — both not far from the Finnish border.
Haavisto — the caretaker foreign minister as the new Finnish government is currently under formation — stressed that current EU sanctions on Moscow aren’t directed at Russia’s embassies and consulates and Helsinki hasn’t frozen the bank accounts of Russia’s diplomatic missions in Finland.
He didn’t see the move as linked to Finland’s recent membership in NATO but rather to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
Finland joined NATO last month as the 31st member of the alliance, a historic move after decades of military nonalignment. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, the longest of any EU member.
Thailand’s opposition parties meet for coalition talks
Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters
BANGKOK: Thailand’s opposition parties, which trounced their military-allied rivals in this week’s election, met for coalition talks on Wednesday as the liberal Move Forward Party, which won the most votes, looks to form a government.
Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was seen greeting senior officials from five other parties at a Bangkok restaurant before ushering them upstairs for closed-door talks.
Sunday’s vote saw Move Forward come in first ahead of another opposition party, the political heavyweight Pheu Thai, in a major blow to the establishment’s pro-military parties led by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
Pita earlier this week said that together with five other opposition parties, his coalition will be able control about 310 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.
The parties Pita has approached are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Seri Ruam Thai and Fair parties.
Pheu Thai, which won the last five general elections but got pushed out of power each time, secured 141 seats, according to the latest projections, only 10 fewer than Move Forward.
However, a military-drafted constitution requires more than half of votes in a joint sitting of a bicameral legislature for him to become prime minister. He would need votes either from government parties or an unelected 250-member Senate who have a record of supporting Prayuth and conservative forces.
Analysts expect weeks to months of talks and dealmaking as parties jostle to form a government.
On Wednesday, some Thais questioned the senate’s role in electing a prime minister, asking ‘why do we need a senate’ on social media like Twitter.
Senior officials from Pheu Thai have urged other hold outs to support a Pita premiership.
Aid groups seek green light from Myanmar junta to access cyclone-hit state
Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in the impoverished Rakhine State
Some 600,000 Rohingya still live in the state, while more than a million live in camps in neighboring Bangladesh
Updated 17 May 2023
Reuters
Relief organizations were awaiting clearance from Myanmar’s military rulers on Wednesday to access areas of Rakhine State devastated by a deadly cyclone three days ago, and deliver food and medicine to communities in urgent need.
Hundreds of people are estimated to have been killed in the impoverished region after cyclone Mocha on Sunday tore down houses, communication towers and bridges with winds of up to 210kph and triggered a storm surge that inundated the state capital Sittwe.
Residents contacted by Reuters said no help had arrived even days after the storm and volunteers were digging through debris to search for the missing.
One resident who declined to be identified for safety reasons said about 400 people had died and more were at risk of dying “for not having food, purified water and emergency treatment. There are no ... search and rescue teams.”
Rakhine State, with a population of more than three million, is particularly vulnerable, and is home to the persecuted Rohingya Muslims minority that successive governments in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar have refused to recognize.
Some 600,000 Rohingya still live in the state, while more than a million live in sprawling camps in neighboring Bangladesh, having fled military crackdowns in recent years. Some still embark on perilous boat journeys to Malaysia and Indonesia.
United Nations agencies said they were still awaiting a green light from authorities to assess and distribute supplies in affected areas, some of which were inaccessible due to extensive damage.
“We have established communications channels with all authorities in Myanmar. We have asked for unrestricted access to affected communities,” said Pierre Peron, a spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN Development Programme, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and UN refugee agency UNHCR also said their requests were pending approval.
“It is important for humanitarian actors to ascertain damage, needs and provide immediate lifesaving assistance, not least as the monsoon season nears,” UNHCR spokesperson Reuben Lim Wende said.
State media on Wednesday said junta leader Min Aung Hlaing had visited affected areas in Bagan, another region, and separately met with a UNHCR representative to discuss relief efforts.
It said military vessels and helicopters had transported aid to Rakhine and 21 people, including security force personnel doing rescue work, had died as a result of the storm. A spokesperson for the junta could not be reached.
About 5.4 million people were expected to have been in the storm’s path, the majority of whom were considered vulnerable.