Investment leaders to gather in Riyadh for Euromoney’s Saudi Housing Finance Conference 

RIYADH: Bankers, policy officials, and financial regulators are set to descend on Riyadh to discuss real estate funding at the fourth edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference.
Hosted by Euromoney Conferences, the event will take place on May 24 under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges in the Housing Market,” reported the Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday.
Over 500 people from numerous countries are expected to attend the event, which seeks to support the Kingdom in achieving the goals of Vision 2030’s Housing Program, which aims to increase private sector investment to support a 70 percent homeownership rate by the end of the decade.
“Housing and housing finance is playing an ever-growing role in the development of the Kingdom’s economy and is at the heart of Vision 2030,” stated the event’s official page.
The program has pioneered several initiatives to help reach its objectives and foster a vibrant environment for its citizens.
The event will also provide a platform for leading figures in finance to network and exchange ideas on how to build sustainable growth in the housing market.
Experts will discuss topics including risk management and lessons learnt from international markets, and the importance of financial and capital markets.
In addition, the event will address the new regulatory landscape, giga-projects, liquidity, higher interest rates and educating the investor base.
The conference will be held under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, and in the presence of a group of senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and global level.
Furthermore, the conference will take place in partnership with the Housing Program, the Real Estate Development Fund, the General Real Estate Authority, and Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co.