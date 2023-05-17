Saudi Ground Services Co. obtains IATA accreditation for training programs 

RIYADH: Saudi Ground Services Co., the national provider of ground-handling services to the aviation sector, has received accreditations from the International Air Transport Association for a wide range of training courses.
The approvals were given for SGS’ compliance with international standards in four training areas, including general aviation and safety, passenger services, arena services, and load control.
The company operates throughout the network of 28 airports in Saudi Arabia, with main stations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medinah.
The SGS officials received the certificates on the sidelines of the 35th IATA Ground Handling Conference, being held in Abu Dhabi.
Raed Hassan Al-Idrissi, CEO of SGS, said that the accreditation reflects the quality of the training programs offered by the firm and added that the company always tries to ensure international standards are included in IATA’s guide for airport handling services.
He further noted that this accreditation will support the company’s efforts and strengthen its position as a leading provider of ground-handling solutions for the aviation sector.
Al-Idrissi said SGS will continue providing better services to its customers from both national and international airlines, which will ultimately help the Kingdom achieve its goals outlined in Vision 2030.
Advancement in the aviation sector is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, as the country is steadily diversifying its economy away from oil.
Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product in the Kingdom to more than 10 percent.
The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.
Earlier in May, a report released by professional services network firm PwC Middle East suggested that Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is quickly recovering amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates.