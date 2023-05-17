You are here

French army in spotlight over journalist's kidnapping in Mali
A screengrab taken on May 5, 2021 from an undated propaganda video circulating on social media shows French journalist Olivier Dubois. (AFP/File)
AFP

French army in spotlight over journalist's kidnapping in Mali
  • The report comes amid an investigation into what happened to journalist Olivier Dubois, 48, who was abducted in the northern Malian town of Gao in April 2021
  • The report was published by newspapers Le Monde and Liberation as well as broadcasters RFI and TV5Monde
AFP

PARIS: French forces tried to use a journalist’s visit to northern Mali to track a militant leader but failed to prevent the reporter from being kidnapped by the militants, French media reported Wednesday.
The report comes amid an investigation into what happened to journalist Olivier Dubois, 48, who was abducted in the northern Malian town of Gao in April 2021.
He flew home to France in March, nearly two years after he was kidnapped by the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM).
Based on French and Malian judicial documents from the probe, the report said a fixer working with Dubois had informed France’s anti-militant Barkhane force of his plans to interview a militant leader.
Barkhane planned to track the leader back to his base but then abandoned the operation because it was deemed “too dangerous for the journalist,” it said.
But they did not deploy the necessary means to prevent the journalist from being kidnapped, it added.
The report was published by newspapers Le Monde and Liberation as well as broadcasters RFI and TV5Monde.
A diplomatic source told AFP a letter was sent to Dubois the day he was kidnapped, formally urging him not to make the trip, after “a meeting the previous day with the embassy during which he had already been given the same advice.”
In addition, Liberation — for whom Dubois was writing at the time — had refused to back his plan to interview the militant in view of the risks.
Contacted by AFP, the French foreign ministry declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
The military general staff also declined to comment.
An internal army probe found in late 2021 that there had been “no personal fault within the Barkhane force” over the kidnapping.
But “the sensitivity of the topic was not sufficiently taken into account so as to allow... a dissuasive action with regards to the journalist,” it said.
Arnaud Froger, in charges of investigations at Reporters Without Borders, told AFP the French army’s plan had posed “a grave ethical problem.”
“They were going to endanger the life of a French journalist and citizen to reach a medium-level intelligence target, without planning any measures in case things took a bad turn, and also without passing on the information about the risk he was taking,” he said.
French forces withdrew from Mali last year following a fallout with the ruling junta.

Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing

Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing
Arab News

Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing
  • Streaming giant reported to have told providers to prepare for wave of complaints
  • Netflix crackdown on password sharing is imminent, sources say
Arab News

LONDON: Netflix warned broadband and telecom companies that its crackdown on password sharing could lead to backlash from customers.

The streaming giant held talks with some of the UK’s leading telecom companies and other media groups that use Netflix as part of bundled TV content to alert them of potential consequences as it prepares to enforce rules limiting how subscribers can share their accounts with others.

The talks are designed to help operators prepare for a potential wave of complaints from customers who may be unhappy with Netflix’s plans to crack down on password sharing.

According to multiple sources, the Californian SVOD is expected to tighten its grip on password sharing within the new few weeks as it hopes to increase profitability amid slowing rates of new subscriber growth.

Netflix in April estimated that more than 100 million households around the world shared accounts with other users.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Netflix “had sought to ensure its partners were kept informed about its plans as they progressed over the past few months,” as it expects heaps of customers who have grown accustomed to sharing passwords to complain to their providers.

Although exact details have yet to be made public, people close to the matter anticipate that once the account-sharing crackdown begins, customers will be encouraged to set a primary location.

Netflix account holders will be able to share their accounts with anyone in their household, but if someone tries to use the account from outside the primary location, the account holder will be notified about additional charges.

When traveling, users can request a temporary code from the service when signing in, which will grant access to their account for seven days.

Netflix expanded its crackdown on password sharing to primary markets in the first quarter of 2023.

The policy, which had been tested in selected South American markets in 2022, was rolled out in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal, with mixed results, leading the streaming giant to postpone the wider deployment after noticing a “cancel reaction.”

In Spain, the streaming giant lost 1 million members, while in Canada, Netflix said in April that it was “taking the right approach” after the number of paying users was higher than before the launch.

Google to delete inactive accounts starting December

Google to delete inactive accounts starting December
Reuters

Google to delete inactive accounts starting December
  • Company said it would delete accounts that had not been used or signed into for at least two years
Reuters

LONDON: Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday said it would delete accounts that had remained unused for two years starting December, in a bid to prevent security threats including hacks.
The company said that if a Google account had not been used or signed into for at least two years, it might delete the account and content across Google Workspace, which includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet and Calendar, as well as YouTube and Google Photos.
The policy change only applies to personal Google Accounts and not to those for organizations like schools or businesses.
In 2020, Google had said it would remove content stored in an inactive account, but not delete the account itself.
Starting Tuesday, Google will send multiple notifications to the account email address and recovery mail of the inactive accounts before deletion.
Last week, Elon Musk said Twitter would remove accounts that have been inactive for several years and archive them, saying that the action is “important to free up abandoned handles.”

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh
Arab News

Deloitte to host AI and data event in Riyadh
  • Experience Analytics on May 18 will bring together 450 guests to showcase, discuss emerging technologies
Arab News

DUBAI: Consultancy firm Deloitte is hosting its flagship artificial intelligence and data analytics event, Experience Analytics, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 18.

The event aims to serve as a platform to showcase and discuss emerging technologies like generative AI and machine learning, particularly within the Middle East.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, said: “Experience Analytics is the ideal forum to engage in discussions and the exchange of ideas on the best means to leverage emerging technologies that are truly shaping our present and future.”

He added that the decision to host the forum in Riyadh came on the back of the transformation taking place in the Kingdom, which “is experiencing today an unrivaled rate of development, and the resulting socioeconomic transformation will be surely accelerated by these emerging technologies.”

Under the theme “Creating Order From Chaos: Releasing the Power of AI,” the forum will feature over 30 sessions of TEDx-style talks, panel discussions, live demonstrations, and interactive lab activities.

The panels and breakout sessions include topics such as the hype around generative AI, the future of data and AI in digital government, the power of data in sports, and the role AI plays in creating a more sustainable world.

Deloitte will also announce the Middle East chapter of its AI Institute. Launched in June 2020, the institute focuses on AI research and applied innovation across industries. It currently has operations in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and China.

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
Reuters

US charges Apple ex-employee for trying to steal technology, fleeing to China
  • The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology
  • The five cases were the first announced by a US "strike force" formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday announced charges in five cases involving alleged efforts to steal technology to benefit China, Russia and Iran including a former Apple Inc. engineer accused of targeting the company’s technology on autonomous systems, including self-driving cars, and then fleeing to China.
The cases detailed at a Justice Department press conference centered on allegations concerning the theft of trade secrets and other technology. Two of the cases involved what US officials called procurement networks created to help Russia’s military and intelligence services obtain sensitive technology.
The five cases were the first announced by a US “strike force” formed in February in part to protect sensitive technologies, though the investigations began before it was created.
“We stand vigilant in enforcing US laws to stop the flow of sensitive technologies to our foreign adversaries,” Matt Olsen, the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, told reporters. “We are committed to doing all we can to prevent these advanced tools from falling into the hands of foreign adversaries.”
The former Apple engineer, identified as 35-year-old Weibao Wang, formerly resided in Mountain View, California, and was hired by Apple in 2016, according to an April indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
In 2017, he accepted a US-based job with a Chinese company working to develop self-driving cars before resigning from Apple, but waited about four months before informing Apple of his new job, according to the indictment.
After his last day at Apple, the company discovered that he had accessed large amounts of proprietary data in the days before his departure, the Justice Department said. Federal agents searched his home in June 2018 and found “large quantities” of data from Apple, it added. Shortly after the search, he boarded a plane to China, the department said.
Apple’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when the company started to design a vehicle from scratch. A December report said Apple had postponed the car’s planned launch to 2026. Reports filed with the state of California show Apple is testing vehicles on the state’s roads.
Apple declined to comment on the case.
In a second case related to China, US prosecutors announced charges against Liming Li, 64, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from his California-based employers to build his own competing business in China.
Prosecutors in New York charged Nikolaos “Nikos” Bogonikolos, 49, of Greece with smuggling US-origin military technologies to Russia while he was operating as a defense contractor for NATO.
Russian nationals Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Vasilii Sergeyevich Besedin were each charged in Arizona for allegedly using their Florida-based company to send aircraft parts to Russian airline companies, while the Commerce Department in a parallel action suspended their export privileges.
In addition, prosecutors in New York announced charges against Xiangjiang Qiao, also known as Joe Hansen, 39, for allegedly using a Chinese company that is the target of American sanctions to provide materials used in the production of weapons of mass destruction to Iran.
Qiao and Wang remain at large in China, while the other four defendants were arrested, US officials said.
Attorneys for Patsulya and Besedin, who were arrested on May 11, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. An attorney for Li did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine who is representing Bogonikolos.

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature
Arab News

Meta announces new WhatsApp Chat Lock privacy feature
  • Chat Lock will allow users to hide conversations in separate folder accessible only with passwords, biometrics
Arab News

LONDON: Meta announced on Monday that it was adding a new privacy feature to WhatsApp, giving users more control over protecting their private conversations.

The new feature, called Chat Lock, will allow users to put a conversation in a separate folder that can only be accessed with their device password or biometric, such as a fingerprint.

Notifications from those conversations will also not display the sender or the actual message content, further enhancing the privacy of the conversation.

In his Instagram broadcast channel on Monday, Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer of Meta, said: “New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private.

“They’re hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won’t show sender or message content.”

The Meta-owned company said it planned to introduce additional upgrades for Chat Lock in the future, including locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats so that users could have a unique password different from the one used for their phone.

In recent months, Meta has strived to boost its reputation as a safe and reliable company by introducing several features aimed at protecting users’ privacy.

In April, the end-to-end encrypted messaging app WhatsApp launched Account Protect, Device Verification, and Automatic Security Codes. These features are designed to protect users’ accounts from unauthorized access and mobile device malware.

In the UK, WhatsApp and other messaging services have united to oppose the government’s plan to force tech companies to break end-to-end encryption in private messages in its proposed internet safety legislation, arguing that the bill posed an “unprecedented threat to the privacy, safety, and security of every UK citizen and the people with whom they communicate around the world.”

Speaking to media in March, the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, said: “Ninety-eight percent of our users are outside the UK.

“They do not want us to lower the security of the product, and just as a straightforward matter, it would be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security of the product in a way that would affect those 98 percent of users.”

