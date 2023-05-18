Recipes for success: Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre offers advice and a recipe for one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes  

You are here

Chef Alejandro Maestro Villayandre is the executive chef at Tatel Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
Karishma Nandkeolyar

  • As executive chef at Tatel Riyadh (in which Ronaldo is one of the investors), he gets to do what he likes best: feed people
DUBAI: Alejandro Maestro Villayandre loves his job. As executive chef at Tatel Riyadh (in which Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the investors), he gets to do what he likes best: feed people. The Spanish chef, who began his culinary journey at the Superior Schools of Hospitality and Cooking of León and Santiago de Compostela and worked in the kitchen of the famed Spanish chef Martín Berasategui before moving on to the international chain Barceló, is enjoying his time in the Kingdom.  

“It’s a new culture, a new country. And a good opportunity to improve my skills inside the kitchen,” he tells Arab News.  

Here he discusses why he loves salads, what food Ronaldo likes best, and keeping things simple, and provides a tasty black cod recipe.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When you started out as a professional, what was the most-common mistake you made?   

I think the main mistake that almost all of us make when we are starting out is overloading a dish with techniques that we are learning, or presentations that are not entirely practical during actual service in a real restaurant. As I always say, less is more.  

What’s your top tip for amateur cooks?    

The best advice that I can give is not to become obsessed. Just enjoy cooking. You don’t need all the materials that we use every day in a professional kitchen. Take it step by step and do not start with the most difficult recipes. Many times, what is simple is more enjoyable.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? 

I don’t know if I could choose just one ingredient because the most beautiful thing about cooking is the great variety of flavors and textures that you can play with when preparing a dish. From the most luxurious, such as truffles, caviar and saffron, to the most common ones.   

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?    

To be honest, I almost never pay attention to the bad things. I always try to see the good things and what I can incorporate into my own cooking: new ingredients, flavor combinations, different dishes. I’m a very empathetic person with my peers, because I know how difficult it is and that — like any person in any job — they can have bad days.   

When you go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine?   

It depends on the day or who I go with. I try to vary and always be open to trying other cuisines from other cultures, because as a cook I think that helps you to improve professionally. From the best restaurants to the humblest ones, you can always find surprises.   

What’s your go-to dish if you have to make something quickly at home?  

I love salads. I think they’re a very interesting alternative. They’re simple, healthy and fast. And you can make thousands of combinations. Also, it’s a dish that allows you to take advantage of everything you have left over from other meals — pasta, chicken, tuna......   

What request or behavior by customers most annoys you?   

Often, the lack of empathy that they show us. I’m not saying that they shouldn’t be demanding, because that can help us to be better. But, like everyone, we have bad days, and the food is not always to everyone’s taste and, sometimes, people forget that behind each dish there is a team that tries to give its best for the customer to enjoy.  

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?   

I don’t have a favorite dish. I always try to find new dishes. I like to play with flavors. It doesn’t always turn out well, but that’s the way of learning, to try and try again.    

Are you strict in the kitchen? Or quite laidback?    

To dedicate yourself to the kitchen, you have to be a little crazy and really like your job. I Iike the job. I like to get my hands dirty and be involved in the day-to-day life of a restaurant. I try not to shout, but the kitchen is stressful at times, so a little shouting is unavoidable.  

What are Cristiano Ronaldo’s favorite dishes at Tatel Riyadh?  

Burrata with honey and lavender vinaigrette; Cecina de León (cured beef); black cod and miso sauce; and cheesecake.  

Recipe: Chef Alejandro’s black cod and miso sauce 

1. Clean and cut the cod into equal portions. 

2. Leave the cod soaking in salt water for one hour. 

3. Dry well, and marinate in miso for two days. 

4. Clean the excess miso off the cod. 

5. Burn the skin well. Turn over and bake for five minutes at 200 degrees centigrade. 

6. Allow to rest for five minutes.  

7. Remove the exposed bones. 

8. Using a brush, apply miso to the fish and bake for three minutes at 200 degrees centigrade. 

9. If you have a torch, burn the fish slightly.  

10. Serve. 

DUBAI: A new three-piece exhibit, “Kheit” (Arabic for thread), is underway at the Leighton House Museum in London — the former redbrick house and atelier of the late Victorian artist Frederic, Lord Leighton and home to an exquisite Arab Hall, studded with tiles from Syria, Turkey and elsewhere.  

The trio of textile artworks were created by the British-Lebanese artist Nour Hage and will be on show until July 16. Hage was approached by the Arab British Centre last year to work on this commission for the museum.  

Detail from Nour Hage's 'Our Garden' on display at Leighton House. (Image credit: Jaron James)

At the time, the museum was closed for renovation, and Hage was given rare solo access to the venue. “My favorite bit of it is that I got to spend hours and hours in Leighton House when it was really empty,” she tells Arab News. “It’s quite an intriguing interior. You are completely transported to a different place and era. It was an amazing experience.” 

Hage was inspired by the tiles of the Arab Hall and staircase halls of Leighton House. Some are decorated with floral and figurative details, while others feature Quranic writings. “All of them are about God protecting this house,” says Hage.  

Nour Hage at Leighton House with her works 'Her Rays' and 'Sukun.' (Image credit: Jaron James)

She also came across suns and moons that “hold protective, talismanic powers,” she explains, and which were the creative sparks for two of her textile installations — “Her Rays” and “Sukun.”  

In addition, she found the writings of 14th-century poet Sheikh Muhammad Jamal ud-Din Al-Makki Al-Amili, who comes from Hage’s Lebanese hometown of Jezzine. His verses led Hage to select certain colors and materials for the work.  

She sourced sumac berries from Jezzine for “Her Rays,” for example, which is colored in light browns. Meanwhile, “Sukun” comes in grey-purple tones, generated through soaking the fabrics in an iron bath of rusty nails. “Our Garden,” the third piece in the exhibition, was hand-stitched by eight people from the neighborhoods around Leighton House.      

Working with textiles holds a special meaning for Hage, who has a background in fashion design. “There’s something really emotional about textiles,” she explains. “They’re part of our daily lives. We dress ourselves in textiles, we cover ourselves in blankets. There’s a certain softness to them. . . They have an extra fragility and I’m drawn to that.”  

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

Scent of tradition lingers in Lebanon’s ‘village of roses’

  • Oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus — is a staple of perfumers
  • The ancient Damask rose had been exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades
QSARNABA, Lebanon: On a gentle slope looking out over Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, villagers work their way across pink-dotted terraces, gathering perfumed Damask roses that are used for essential oils, sweets and cosmetics.

The rose harvest “gives you a bit of hope, it makes things beautiful, it calms you down — it gives you strength to carry on,” said Leila Al-Dirani, picking the flowers from her family’s land in the village of Qsarnaba.
A soft bag tied around her waist and her hands scratched from the thorns, the 64-year-old plucks the small, pink buds from their bushes as their rich and heady scent wafts across the hill.
The oil derived from the famed Damask rose --- named after the ancient city of Damascus located just across the mountain range separating Lebanon and Syria — is a staple of perfumers.
Experts swear by the flower’s therapeutic properties in fighting infection and as a relaxant, while rose water is used across the Middle East both as a refreshing drink, in sweets such as Turkish delight, to scent mosques and even to bestow luck at weddings.

After a morning collecting roses, the workers in Qsarnaba drop their fragrant bundles at a warehouse in the village where they are paid based on their harvest.
At the facility carpeted with pink petals, Zahraa Sayed Ahmed — whose first name means “flower” — buys the raw materials to produce her rose water, syrup, tea and jam.
Around four years ago, she set up a small workshop at her house, using a traditional metal still that “belonged to my grandfather,” said Sayed Ahmed, 37.

With a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of rose petals, she said she can make up to half a liter of rose water.

Zahraa Sayed Ahmed produces rose water from Damascena (Damask) roses, at her house in the village of Qsarnaba on May 11, 2023. (AFP)

She then also bottles and labels her modest production by hand, putting it on limited sale locally.
“The production of rose water is a part of our heritage,” said Sayed Ahmed. “In every home in Qsarnaba there is a still, even if it’s just a small one.”
The rose season only lasts a few weeks, but it is a busy time for Qsarnaba’s residents.
“This year is the first year that we didn’t bring workers to help us because the production is low and we couldn’t afford it,” said Hassan Al-Dirani, 25, who has been picking the flowers alongside his mother, Leila.

A woman serves a drink made of rose syrup at a house in Byblos on May 15, 2023. (AFP)

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a devastating economic crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and pushed most of the population into poverty.
“The rose harvest and all other harvests have lost about 80 percent of their value... because of the economic crisis,” said local official Daher Al-Dirani, who hails from the extended family that is the biggest in Qsarnaba.
“But the roses help people put food on the table,” he added.

A worker sells traditional dessert Kunafa, at a shop in Byblos on May 16, 2023. (AFP)

Exported from Syria to Europe for centuries since the time of the Crusades, the ancient Damask rose is also cultivated in countries including France, Morocco, Iran and Turkiye.
“Our village produces the most roses out of any village in Lebanon” and more than half of the country’s rose water, Sayed Ahmed claimed proudly, as the captivating scent lingered in the air.
“Qsarnaba is the village of roses.”

Saudi Cultural Development Fund announces $100m film investment

Najla AlNomair (second from right), participates in the Cannes Film Festival’s Saudi Ecosystem panel discussion. (Supplied)
Updated 17 May 2023
Nada Alturki

  • Investment aims to initiate a series funding for film and media development, production, distribution, talent development
  • CDF aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector, AlNomair says
CANNES: The Saudi Cultural Development Fund has announced an investment in the movie industry at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

The launch of the first Film Investment Fund for local and international investors came in the wake of an announcement of an $80 million budget to champion local talent, development and production.

The CDF has now partnered with MEFIC Capital and holding company ROAA Media Ventures to establish the Film Investment Fund, budgeted at $100 million.

Najla AlNomair, chief strategy and business development officer of the Cultural Development Fund, told Arab News: “Through the Film Investment Program we launched today, Saudi Cultural Development Fund aims to enable the financial sector to participate in the growth of the film sector and help financial institutions to be able to provide financing to areas which they had not considered before.”

The fund aims to initiate a series of rounds of funding for film and media development, production, distribution, and talent development.

Redha Alhaidar, chairman of ROAA Media Ventures, told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia’s media and entertainment sector is rapidly evolving and plays an important part in the Kingdom’s cultural and economic transformation.

“But we need to address three main obstacles to its growth: limited access to financial resources and international partnerships, infrastructure constraints, and talent shortages.

“There is a wealth of untapped creative talent in Saudi Arabia and across the wider Middle East. By investing in local film projects, skills development and industry infrastructure, we can help unleash the region’s storytelling potential and support the creation of authentic, high-quality content that attracts international investment and competes on the global stage.”

The CDF has exerted great efforts to bolster creatives through various programs since its establishment, including the launch of its film sector financing program initiative earlier this year, with a $234 million budget.

AlNomair added: “Our doors are open, and our confidence in the Saudi film industry potential is deep.

“We at Saudi have funding to provide, we have local talents that are eager to grow, and we have amazing shooting locations. We have incentives, both financial and non-financial, and we have a supportive ecosystem that coordinates, aligns and complements all of these enabling factors.”

With a cinema box office estimated to reach $950 million by 2030, Saudi Arabia has shown itself a valuable business player in a global market.

AlNomair joined film industry insiders from the Kingdom in a panel discussion to hone in on the ever-growing industry and what it takes to create a competitive environment.

The annual Red Sea International Film Festival has helped placed Saudi on the global stage, by financially backing a number of international productions, including this year’s Cannes Film Festival opener “Jeanne du Barry.”

In addition, NEOM Media Village and Film AlUla’s production studios provide space and crews for international projects, attracting Hollywood productions to film in the unique landscape of the area.

The industry’s attributes were discussed at the panel in Cannes, while participants also highlighted the benefits of the Saudi Film Commission’s training programs which last year exceeded goals by training 1,300 filmmakers across the country.

However, while more than 6 percent of the world’s population is Arab, less than 1 percent of content is in Arabic, largely due to fragmentation, dispersal of talent, and a scattered industry.

Nevertheless, AlNomair said: “Today is a major milestone for the Saudi film sector, and a window in which we welcome the global industry to join us in the journey for the development of the Saudi film sector.”

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 

Trailer for latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ features scenes shot in Abu Dhabi 

DUBAI: The trailer for upcoming Hollywood blockbuster “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” has been released, with Abu Dhabi featuring in the clip. 

Key locations in the UAE capital can be seen in the trailer, including the landscape of the Liwa desert and the Midfield Terminal. Director Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise and the cast and crew shot in the emirate for almost two weeks in 2021 with the support of Abu Dhabi Film Commission as well as other local production partners, including twofour54 Abu Dhabi. It marks the second time the Paramount Pictures franchise has filmed in Abu Dhabi following the HALO jump sequence for “Mission: Impossible – Fallout: that was shot in 2018. 

In a released statement, Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner, said: “The Mission Impossible films are renowned for the thrilling set-pieces, intricate plots and high-octane stunts, so we are delighted that Abu Dhabi is once again being showcased as a location where such intricate, ground-breaking movie making can come to life.” 

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 

Chef Wolfgang Puck celebrates launch of Spago eatery at VIA Riyadh 

DUBAI: Austrian American chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck brought his Los Angeles restaurant Spago to VIA Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and is currently visiting the Kingdom to celebrate.  

The chef is currently in Saudi Arabia celebrating the launch of his new branch, sharing pictures with his guests on Instagram.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The restaurant offers Puck’s signature dishes, such as haute cuisine pizzas topped with smoked salmon and caviar, and sea bass in puff pastry, in addition to the traditional Austrian dessert Kaiserschmarrn with macerated strawberries.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spago is one of Los Angeles’s most iconic restaurants and was founded in 1982. The chain’s Los Angeles outpost has two Michelin stars.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many of his dishes were inspired by his childhood and his mother’s cooking, particularity the desserts she used to make back in Austria, Puck’s homeland. His recipes have put him and Spago on the gourmet map, not just in Los Angeles but throughout the world. 

