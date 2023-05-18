You are here

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  
Brent crude futures dipped 27 cents, 0.35 percent, to $76.69 a barrel as of 11:40 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday as traders watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3 percent in the previous session on optimism over fuel demand from the North American country.

Brent crude futures dipped 27 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $76.69 a barrel as of 11:40 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 28 cents to $72.55 a barrel.

A sharp plunge in US gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021, and optimism surrounding negotiations over the US debt ceiling, helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday. 

President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default. 

Sinopec agrees on terms for potential Kazakhstan polyethylene investment 

China’s Sinopec and Kazakh state-owned oil and gas company KazMunayGaz have agreed on key terms for a potential investment in a polyethylene plant in Kazakhstan’s western Atyrau region, according to a statement on Thursday. 

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, where Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A final decision on the proposed investment will be made in 2024, the Sinopec statement said. 

Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses to 12 firms 

Twelve companies were awarded a total of 20 licenses to develop carbon dioxide storages offshore in Britain’s first licensing round for such projects, the North Sea Transition Authority said on Thursday. 

Britain aims to use carbon capture and storage technology, which involves filtering planet-warming carbon from industrial smokestacks before it hits the atmosphere and storing it underground, to hold 20 million to 30 million tons of CO2 by 2030.

Injection into the first storage sites, consisting of a mix of depleted oil and gas fields and porous rock formations, could start within six years, the NSTA said, but first operators still need to obtain a number of leases and approvals. 

The new licenses come on top of a handful of other planned carbon capture and storage projects that were part of a government pilot scheme and for which negotiations on commercial details are ongoing. 

Nineteen companies had applied for licenses. 

Some of the 13 areas that were initially offered have been split to reach 20, an NSTA spokesperson said.  

The names of successful bidders cannot be announced until they officially accept the award, the spokesperson added. Eni, Equinor and Neptune Energy have said they applied for the license. 

Brazil environment agency rejects Petrobras’ request to drill at Amazon 

The Brazilian environmental protection agency Ibama said on Wednesday it had rejected a request from state-run oil company Petrobras to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

The much-awaited decision follows a technical recommendation by the agency’s experts to reject the proposal. 

Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil near Guyana, where ExxonMobil has made important discoveries.

A technical report from Ibama had previously advised against the request, citing discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities, and insufficiencies in Petrobras’ plan to safeguard the region’s wildlife. 

Petrobras had several opportunities to solve controversial points of its project, but it was still presenting “worrying inconsistencies” for the operation in a new exploratory frontier of “high socio-environmental vulnerability,” Ibama said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC UK Brazil

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event

Saudi industry to bolster trade ties with Russian companies at key event
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prominent industrialists from Russia will be visiting Saudi Arabia from May 29-30 to bolster trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Titled “Made in Russia + Innoprom,” the multi-industry event will be held in Riyadh and showcase some of the highly-developed industrial technologies from the Russian Federation. 

According to the organizer’s press release, the event will also provide a platform for Russian and Saudi government officials and business leaders to network and exchange ideas on the core issues of industrial modernization.   

The plenary meeting will also display Russia’s progress in information technology, industrial infrastructure development, pharmaceuticals, medical rehabilitation and prosthetics. 

The other focus areas will include industrial sectors like digital manufacturing, technologies for big cities, transport machinery and power machinery.  

According to the organizers, over 100 companies will attend the two-day event, participating in the exhibition and the panel discussions.   

Among the global leaders set to attend are Rostselmash, Kaspersky, Rostec State Corp., Biocad and Geropharm.   

According to the US-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Labs’ The Observatory of Economic Complexity, Russia exported goods worth $2.21 billion to Saudi Arabia in 2021, mainly refined petroleum, wheat and barley. 

In comparison, the Kingdom exported goods worth $298 million to Russia, mainly amino resins, acyclic alcohols and ethylene polymers. 

Topics: Saudi-Russian ties

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower

Jabal Omar Development Co. receives license to operate 5-star tower
Updated 25 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jabal Omar Development Co. has been handed the license to operate the first tower of Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Address hotels in Makkah.

The development consists of two towers, both of which contain 44 hotel floors and two helipads.

The first structure features 742 rooms and suites, and will also include two restaurants, a cafe, meeting rooms, and a business center.

In addition to this, it will be home to executive lounges, multi-purpose halls, a fitness center, a health club, and commercial spaces.

Furthermore, the hotel is known to be home to the highest-hanging mosque in the world overlooking the Kaaba.

The real estate company is currently working on the handover of the second tower to the operators.

Jabal Omar Development Co. is also working on concluding the necessary procedures to obtain permits from the relevant authorities in order to operate the tower.

This comes as the launch of the hotel cements the implementation of the strategic transformation plan, which enables the company to keep pace with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The hotel will also contribute to enhancing the quality level in the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sector.

The operation of the hotel is forecasted to bring about a positive financial impact on the company’s revenues during 2023.

Amid global economic uncertainties triggered by high inflation, geopolitical tensions, and rising interest rates, Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector is proving resilient, according to professional services network firm PwC Middle East.  

In a report released earlier this month, the company revealed that the Kingdom received almost 6 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 47 percent compared to the same quarter in 2019. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the sector to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to more than 10 percent. The strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million jobs in the Kingdom.

Topics: Jabal Omar Development Co. Jabal Omar Address

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody's  

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  

Saudi Arabia could successfully reduce fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time: Moody’s  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s recent financial performance and the wide range of economic diversification programs could help the country reduce its fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Services said in its latest note.  

Affirming a positive economic outlook, Moody’s noted that the Kingdom’s credit strengths include its robust government balance sheet, underpinned by moderate debt levels and large fiscal reserve buffers.  

On March 17, Moody’s changed the outlook on the Saudi government to positive from stable and affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at A1. The rating agency kept Saudi Arabia’s local currency and foreign currency country ceilings unchanged at Aa2. 

“Saudi Arabia’s positive outlook reflects the increasing likelihood that broad-based structural reforms and investments in a wide range of diversification projects will help reduce significantly the sovereign’s economic and fiscal reliance on hydrocarbons over time,” said Christian Fang, vice president-senior analyst at Moody’s.  

Diversifying its economy is one of the main agendas of Vision 2030, and the Kingdom is now placing itself as a global tourism hub, along with catalyzing its efforts to strengthen other sectors like logistics, technology, and mining.  

Moody’s further noted that policy effectiveness and the Kingdom’s large stock of proved hydrocarbon reserves with low extraction costs are also supporting the country’s high economic resiliency.  

Moody’s expects the Saudi government’s balance sheet to continue to improve in the next few years, based on an oil price assumption of around $85 per barrel in 2023 and $83 per barrel in 2024, before declining to the $50-$70 per barrel range in the medium term.  

Saudi Arabia posted a fiscal surplus of 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2022, against a deficit of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2022. In 2022, government revenues also rose by 31 percent year-on-year to SR1.26 trillion ($335.6 billion).  

According to Moody’s, some of the credit challenges faced by Saudi Arabia include high economic fiscal exposure to declines in global oil demand prices.  

Saudi Arabia could also face credit challenges in the long term due to risks stemming from the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. 

“Geopolitical risks, mainly stemming from long-standing tensions with Iran, also weigh on its credit profile,” said Moody’s in the report.  

The agency added that Saudi Arabia’s government debt burden is expected to decline to less than 25 percent of GDP in 2023 and around 23 percent of GDP on average in 2024-25.

Topics: Saudi Moody's GDP Vision 2030

Saudi trade balance surplus surges to $12bn in February

Saudi trade balance surplus surges to $12bn in February
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi trade balance surplus surges to $12bn in February

Saudi trade balance surplus surges to $12bn in February
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s balance of trade witnessed its first increase in nine months as it grew by SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) in February 2023 compared to a month earlier.

The trade balance surplus surged 16.6 percent, reaching SR44.5 billion from SR38.2 billion in January, data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed.

Ever since a SR8.2 billion increase last May, the Kingdom’s surplus has been shrinking by an average of SR6.4 billion a month, showed the data.  

The surge in February was primarily caused by the large drop in merchandise imports, which fell by 16.3 percent, or SR11.1 billion, from the month prior to reach SR56.6 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports also tumbled by 4.5 percent in February, falling by SR4.7 billion to reach 101.1 billion, showed the GASTAT data.  

On a year-on-year basis, the Kingdom’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased by 16.4 percent to SR20.9 billion in February compared to the same month in 2022.

In its report, GASTAT noted that the Kingdom’s non-oil exports were pulled down by a 20.6 percent drop in chemical and allied industries, accounting for 33.2 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in February. 

The report further pointed out that overall merchandise exports fell by 12.7 percent in February to SR101.1 billion, down from SR115.8 billion the year prior. This was driven by a 11.7 percent drop in the Kingdom’s oil exports to reach SR80.2 billion in February.  

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports increased by 15.2 percent in February to SR56.6 billion compared to SR49.1 billion in the same period last year.  

The report added that the most imported merchandise in February was machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment parts, which accounted for 20.8 percent of the total merchandise imports.  

As imports rose by 15.2 percent and non-oil exports fell 16.4 percent year-on-year, the ratio of non-oil exports to imports dropped by 13.9 percent in that period to reach 37 percent.    

China sustained its position as the top global export destination for Saudi Arabia that month accounting for 17.4 percent of total Saudi exports valued at SR17.6 billion. 

It was followed by Japan with exports valued at SR10.2 billion — 10.1 percent of the total — and India at SR9.9 billion, which was responsible for 9.7 percent, showed the data. 

As for the Kingdom’s imports, China also took the lead, accounting for 23.4 percent of the total, worth SR13.2 billion.   

The US followed with SR5.1 billion, or 8.9 percent of the total. India came in third with SR3.8 billion, or 6.7 percent of the total imports, showed the report.    

Jeddah Islamic Port let through 30 percent of the total imports worth SR17 billion, making it the Kingdom’s primary port for incoming goods in February. 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) trade

Egypt's Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 May 2023
Nour El Shaeri

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia

Egypt’s Paymob expands its footprint into Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 May 2023
Nour El Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s fintech sector will soon get a new player with Egyptian cashless services provider Paymob securing the Kingdom’s Payment Technical Services Provider certification. 
Issued by Saudi Payments, the certificate is a crucial milestone for Paymob as it seeks to expand its services to merchants in the Kingdom. 
The Kingdom’s drive toward payment digitalization is projected to surge from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by payment software provider ACI Worldwide with GlobalData.
“Obtaining the PTSP certification in Saudi Arabia is a significant accomplishment for us. It reflects Paymob’s commitment to our Saudi expansion plans while serving merchants and entrepreneurs across the Kingdom to support their growth with cutting-edge financial technology solutions,” said Islam Shawky, co-founder and CEO of Paymob, in a press statement. 
Founded in 2015, Paymob has been digitizing payments for small and medium enterprises by enabling them with a comprehensive suite of payment methods.  
The company’s infrastructure gives merchants access to over 40 online and in-store payment methods through a single integration on its gateway. 
The foray into Saudi Arabia is crucial because of its vast opportunity for cashless payments.  
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Kingdom registered over 1.14 million microbusinesses and small and medium enterprises as it aims to increase their contribution to the gross domestic product to 35 percent by 2030.  
Its thriving SME ecosystem, paired with the developments in the financial technology sector, presents a perfect opportunity for Paymob to boost its regional growth. 
Moreover, e-commerce transactions in Saudi Arabia have been increasing rapidly, prompting Shawky to say: “We are excited to contribute to the emerging fintech ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and to play our part in driving the Kingdom’s digital transformation outlined in Vision 2030.”
The company established its first Saudi office in Riyadh last month and is “dedicated to having a strong local presence in the Kingdom,” according to the press release. 
Paymob has over 200,000 merchants in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan. The company raised over $68.5 million in funding through investors such as PayPal Ventures and Kora Capital.

Topics: Paymob fintech Payment Technical Services Provider certification e-commerce

