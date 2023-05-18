You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data
global oil demand rose by 3 mbpd month-on-month in March to the highest level ever recorded by JODI-reporting countries (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cy9mt

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports increased by 68,000 barrels per day to 7.52 million bpd in March, from 7.45 mbpd in February, according to the latest report released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

The figures show the Kingdom’s crude production also increased by 14,000 bpd in March to reach 10.46 mbpd.

It noted that Saudi Arabia’s crude inventories drew by 4.5 million barrels in March, while product inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels.

In April, the Energy Ministry said the Kingdom is voluntarily cutting its oil production by 500,000 bpd from May until the end of 2023.

Monthly figures for crude production and export are provided by Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

According to the JODI report, global oil demand rose by 3 mbpd month-on-month in March to the highest level ever recorded by JODI-reporting countries, driven by growth in China and the US.

The report added that China’s total demand increased by 1.6 mbpd month-on-month to 16.79 mbpd — the third-highest level ever reported for the country in JODI.

Global crude oil production, however, fell by 0.5 mbpd in March, primarily driven by lower production in the US, China, Angola, Canada, and the UK.

The report said that global inventories of refined products fell by 39.6 million barrels in March, while crude inventories declined by 0.7 million barrels.

The combined natural gas demand of the EU and the UK declined by 3 billion cubic meters and was 16 percent below seasonal average levels. The region’s gas inventories drew by 4.96 bcm in March and stood at 54 percent full at the end of the month.

Notably, this month’s update from JODI did not include March data for Russia.

Earlier this month, the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for global oil demand by 200,000 bpd to 102 million bpd, noting that China’s recovery after the lifting of COVID-19 curbs had surpassed expectations with demand reaching a record 16 million bpd in March.

Topics: Joint Organisations Data Initiative crude oil Crude oil exports

Related

Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data
Business & Economy
Saudi crude production rises as global trends hits 7-month low: JODI Data

Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  

Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
Updated 37 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  

Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
Updated 37 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourists visiting Saudi Arabia will have access to a new slate of hotels and resorts thanks to an agreement between the Tourism Development Fund and Radisson Hotel Group. 

The memorandum of understanding between both parties aims to develop several hospitality and tourism projects across the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The first set of anticipated projects is expected to be disclosed during the second half of 2023. 

This strategic partnership between the two entities will witness the development of several properties, including hotels, resorts, and hotel apartments, among other hospitality-related facilities. 

The projects will be developed over the coming years in the targeted destinations according to the National Tourism Strategy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The MoU aligns with the framework of the Tourism Development Fund’s mission to enable world-class companies to invest, develop, and operate projects in the Kingdom’s hospitality, lifestyle, and entertainment sector. 

“We are pleased to welcome Radisson Hotel Group today in the Kingdom, as the group includes a list of the most famous international hotels, and has branches spread throughout the Kingdom, and we look forward together to expand their scope of work in line with the National Tourism Strategy,” CEO of the Tourism Development Fund Qusai Al-Fakhri said. 

“Radisson Hotel Group continues to introduce more of its brands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through cooperation with major investors in the field of tourism and hospitality,” Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Radisson Hotel Group Federico Gonzalez added. 

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 opens huge horizons at the level of various sectors, among them is hospitality, and we are pleased to partner with the Tourism Development Fund to continue our contribution to driving this growth and bright future,” Gonzalez went on to say. 

Earlier in May, a top official of the Radisson Hotel Group revealed the company is planning to expand its presence in the Kingdom with a total of 100 properties in the next five years. 

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said the planned expansion will help create more job opportunities in Saudi Arabia. 

“Currently, we have around 50 hotels, almost … in Saudi Arabia; 25 hotels open and 25 hotels under construction as we speak. Our plan for the next five years is to double that. And that means to have almost 100 hotels across Saudi Arabia,” Younes said. 

Topics: Radisson Hotel Group tourism Saudi Tourism Development Fund

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 

UAE and Italy hold high level talks in further boost to growing trade ties

UAE and Italy hold high level talks in further boost to growing trade ties
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

UAE and Italy hold high level talks in further boost to growing trade ties

UAE and Italy hold high level talks in further boost to growing trade ties
Updated 59 min 31 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: New perspectives for further economic bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Italy were discussed by the Arab country’s Minister of Economy Abdullah Bin Touq Al-Marri and prominent members of the Italian government.

In separate meetings in Rome on Thursday, Al-Marri had talks with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, and Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Tajani and Al-Marri discussed the main bilateral issues in light of the renewed commitment of the Italian Government to boost the relationship between Rome and Abu Dhabi.

The ministers confirmed the fruitful economic partnership between Italy and the UAE, with the talks coming two months after the countries signed a Declaration of Strategic Partnership.

New collaboration perspectives and business opportunities, including innovation in the biotechnologies and pharmaceutical industries, as well as closer ties in the food, space and environmental sustainability sectors were also discussed with Giorgetti.

“Both countries intend to strongly boost the economic exchange also in the hi-tech, fashion and circular economy sectors,” said a communique from the Italian Ministry of Economy.

Al-Marri will also take part in “Investopia Europe,” a business event which will be held in Milan on May 19.

According to sources at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event will provide a global investment platform in connection with the “Investopia” initiative, promoted by the UAE government in 2021.

More than 50 Emirati businesses are expected to attend the event, where Italian and European businesses will assess new investment proposals and work on agreements with leading sectoral players in the UAE.

Trade between the UAE and Italy is increasing, and in 2022 the exchange value was €8 billion ($8.65 billion) — up 19 percent, with a record increase in Italian exports of €6 billion, up 28 percent. 

Jewelry remains the leading sector for Italian exports, followed by machinery, electrical appliances, food products, automotives and interior design.

According to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italy ranks seventh in the UAE suppliers’ index — second in the EU after Germany— and 19th in the UAE client’s index. About 600 Italian businesses operate in the UAE, mainly in the energy, infrastructure and transportation industries.

Topics: UAE Italy trade

Related

Italy seeks greater PIF investment photos
Business & Economy
Italy seeks greater PIF investment

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  

Oil Updates — Crude eases; Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday as traders watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3 percent in the previous session on optimism over fuel demand from the North American country.

Brent crude futures dipped 27 cents, or 0.35 percent, to $76.69 a barrel as of 11:40 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 28 cents to $72.55 a barrel.

A sharp plunge in US gasoline inventories due to demand surging to the highest levels since 2021, and optimism surrounding negotiations over the US debt ceiling, helped the main crude benchmarks settle more than $2 higher on Wednesday. 

President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to reach a deal soon to raise the federal government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avoid an economically catastrophic default. 

Sinopec agrees on terms for potential Kazakhstan polyethylene investment 

China’s Sinopec and Kazakh state-owned oil and gas company KazMunayGaz have agreed on key terms for a potential investment in a polyethylene plant in Kazakhstan’s western Atyrau region, according to a statement on Thursday. 

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, where Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A final decision on the proposed investment will be made in 2024, the Sinopec statement said. 

Britain awards 20 offshore carbon storage licenses to 12 firms 

Twelve companies were awarded a total of 20 licenses to develop carbon dioxide storages offshore in Britain’s first licensing round for such projects, the North Sea Transition Authority said on Thursday. 

Britain aims to use carbon capture and storage technology, which involves filtering planet-warming carbon from industrial smokestacks before it hits the atmosphere and storing it underground, to hold 20 million to 30 million tons of CO2 by 2030.

Injection into the first storage sites, consisting of a mix of depleted oil and gas fields and porous rock formations, could start within six years, the NSTA said, but first operators still need to obtain a number of leases and approvals. 

The new licenses come on top of a handful of other planned carbon capture and storage projects that were part of a government pilot scheme and for which negotiations on commercial details are ongoing. 

Nineteen companies had applied for licenses. 

Some of the 13 areas that were initially offered have been split to reach 20, an NSTA spokesperson said.  

The names of successful bidders cannot be announced until they officially accept the award, the spokesperson added. Eni, Equinor and Neptune Energy have said they applied for the license. 

Brazil environment agency rejects Petrobras’ request to drill at Amazon 

The Brazilian environmental protection agency Ibama said on Wednesday it had rejected a request from state-run oil company Petrobras to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

The much-awaited decision follows a technical recommendation by the agency’s experts to reject the proposal. 

Petrobras has for years been trying to open up a new exploration front on the coast of Amapa state in northern Brazil near Guyana, where ExxonMobil has made important discoveries.

A technical report from Ibama had previously advised against the request, citing discrepancies in environmental studies, inadequate measures for communicating with indigenous communities, and insufficiencies in Petrobras’ plan to safeguard the region’s wildlife. 

Petrobras had several opportunities to solve controversial points of its project, but it was still presenting “worrying inconsistencies” for the operation in a new exploratory frontier of “high socio-environmental vulnerability,” Ibama said in a statement. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC UK Brazil

Aramco appoints new heads for upstream and downstream businesses  

Aramco appoints new heads for upstream and downstream businesses  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Aramco appoints new heads for upstream and downstream businesses  

Aramco appoints new heads for upstream and downstream businesses  
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has named new presidents for its upstream and downstream businesses as the oil giant looks to materialize its long-term strategies across the global portfolio and value chain.   

According to a press statement, Saudi Aramco has appointed Nasir K. Al-Naimi as the president of its upstream business and Mohammed Y. Al-Qahtani as the president of the downstream business.   

The company’s board has approved the newly created positions and appointments of directors, and the changes will be effective from July 1, 2023.   

Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani will report to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco.   

“I am delighted to announce these appointments, which demonstrate our emphasis on the upstream and downstream components of our business as Aramco continues to transform to meet the world’s energy demand,” said Nasser.   

He added: “We expect this decision to help drive operational and financial performance, supporting our upstream capacity growth and our downstream expansion, together with our ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.” 

Both Al-Naimi and Al-Qahtani have been handling crucial roles in Saudi Aramco for the past few years.  

Al-Naimi has been the executive vice president of the upstream business since April 2021, while Al-Qahtani has served as the executive vice president of downstream since September 2020.

“We continue to identify ways to further optimize and innovate across the Aramco group, and I am confident these newly created roles will help us deliver on our objectives,” Nasser added.  

Earlier this month, Aramco reported a net profit of SR119.54 billion ($31.88 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, up 3.75 percent from SR115.22 billion recorded in the previous quarter.    

This was more than three-quarters of the $40.5 billion in combined first-quarter profits reported by five oil majors: BP and Shell in Britain, ExxonMobil and Chevron in the US, and TotalEnergies in France.  

The company, in a Tadawul statement, noted that the rise in quarter-on-quarter net profit was driven by lower income taxes and zakat, lower operating costs, and higher finance and other income.

Topics: Aramco Appointment Saudi Arabia upstream downstream Oil

Related

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s Q1 net profit rises 3.75% q-o-q to $32bn
Saudi Aramco-led consortium to set up first steel plate manufacturing plant in the Kingdom 
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco-led consortium to set up first steel plate manufacturing plant in the Kingdom 

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector

Closing bell: TASI climbed 71.58 points led by the Food & Beverage sector
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 71.58 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 11,277.60 on Wednesday as 136 of the 224 stocks finished in the green, while 75 ended in the red.

The top performing sector of the Saudi Stock Exchange was Food & Beverages, which soared 2.35 percent, while the Insurance and Banks sectors followed by 1.70 and 1.50 percent, respectively.

While the parallel market Nomu rose 0.88 percent to close at 20,864.69, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up 0.85 percent to close at 1,517.45.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.01 billion ($1.6 billion).

In terms of the top performing stocks on Tadawul, Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. rose the most, soaring 9.83 percent to close at SR26.25.

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group and The Co. for Cooperative Insurance also climbed, with their share prices hitting 5.81 percent and 5.20 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Saudi Airlines Catering Co., which lost 7.37 percent to close at SR89.90.

On the announcements front, Balady Poultry Trading Co. recorded a net profit of SR24.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, which equates to 170.42 percent growth when compared to the SR8.99 million in the same period of 2022.

Sales rose 44.13 percent reaching SR177.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR122.9 million.

The company said it was able to grow its profit margins with lower raw material prices. Its share price closed higher by 13.32 percent at SR146.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. reported a slowdown in net profits of 8.6 percent despite a rise in sales of 12.19 percent in the quarter ending in March of 2023. It recorded a net profit of SR5.62 million compared to SR6.15 million in the year-ago period.

The company registered sales of SR38.77 million compared to SR34.56 million in the prior year. 

According to the announcements the company pursued an expensive growth strategy that impacted its bottom line.  

It successfully grew its market share by offering products at a discount. Its profits were offset by multiple factors, such as the rising cost of raw materials, shipping expenses, and selling and general administration expenses.  Its share price closed down by 2.12 percent at SR37.65.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. recorded a rise in net profits of 17.91 percent reaching SR120.01 million compared to SR101.78 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Its sales figures were trending on a similar trajectory as they showed growth of 12.96 percent reaching SR2.78 billion compared to SR2.46 billion in the year-ago period.

The statement credited the sales growth to the performance of its existing and new branches. It also mentioned that it benefited from better cash management techniques and greater activity in its leasing business.  Its share price closed lower by 0.85 percent at SR143.80.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. saw its net profit soar by 61.76 percent to SR57.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to SR35.3 million in the prior year.

Revenue rose by 32.18 percent to reach SR521.6 million compared to SR394.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The report listed multiple business lines that led to the aforementioned results including inflight, remote sites and railway catering services.  Its share price sold off by 7.37 percent to close at SR89.90.

Saudi Co. for Hardware, also known as SACO, reported a loss of SR16.52 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to a profit of SR1.11 million in the previous year.

Revenue declined 24.8 percent to SR240.27 million from SR319.51 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The company explained that its losses were simply due to a drop in sales. Its share price closed lower by 2.47 percent at SR34.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: TASI falls 118.23 points thanks to drop in utilities and banking shares
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI falls 118.23 points thanks to drop in utilities and banking shares

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data
Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
Huawei MEA rebounds with launch of innovative flagship smartphones
Huawei MEA rebounds with launch of innovative flagship smartphones
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
CNTXT named preferred solutions provider and reseller of Boston Dynamics in Saudi Arabia
CNTXT named preferred solutions provider and reseller of Boston Dynamics in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.