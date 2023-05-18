Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Thursday dispatched its ninth aid plane, carrying 10 tons of materials, to war-hit Sudan, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The latest shipment took the total amount of food and medical supplies sent by Kuwait to the African nation to 90 tons since fighting began last month.
KRCS’s head of public relations and media Khaled Al-Zaid said the aid campaign, staged in cooperation with the Kuwaiti government, would maintain an air bridge between Kuwait and Sudan.
“The campaign will continue to ensure the arrival of much needed materials,” he said, adding that he hoped it would help to lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people.
