Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) dispatched on Thursday its ninth plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid material to violence-hit Sudan. (KUNA)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
  Country has dispatched 90 tons of supplies since fighting began
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Thursday dispatched its ninth aid plane, carrying 10 tons of materials, to war-hit Sudan, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The latest shipment took the total amount of food and medical supplies sent by Kuwait to the African nation to 90 tons since fighting began last month.
KRCS’s head of public relations and media Khaled Al-Zaid said the aid campaign, staged in cooperation with the Kuwaiti government, would maintain an air bridge between Kuwait and Sudan.
“The campaign will continue to ensure the arrival of much needed materials,” he said, adding that he hoped it would help to lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people.

OIC strongly condemns Israel's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
  OIC said Israeli violations against the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship is in breach of the Geneva Conventions and international law
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned on Thursday the storming and desecrating of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, Israeli ministers, and Knesset members, who performed “racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards” under the protection of Israeli forces.

The OIC considered it a continuation of Israel’s violations of the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship, in breach of the Geneva Convention and international law.

The OIC also denounced the flag march staged by settlement associations within occupied Jerusalem, emphasizing that the city is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. It also reaffirmed Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and all measures taken by Israel to alter the character and makeup of the city as null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli government fully responsible for the continuance of systematic attacks, which provoked the feelings of Muslims all over the world and promote religious conflict, extremism, and instability in the region.

The OIC further called on the international community to take responsibility and intervene to put an end to these serious Israeli transgressions, as well as to maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.

 
 

Jordanian crown prince celebrates upcoming wedding with army colleagues

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Jordanian crown prince celebrates upcoming wedding with army colleagues

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
  The prince joined his fellow members of the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday.

The prince joined his fellow members of the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade for a “celebratory evening ahead of his wedding,” it said.

He was photographed at the event with his brother, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah.

The prince is set to marry Saudi national Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1. It was revealed earlier this month that the religious ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, while the reception, to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family, will be held at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation
  Talks between foreign ministers included cooperation on energy and regional security 
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday to talk bilateral cooperation, Qatar News Agency reported.  

The two sides discussed boosting relations in various fields, including energy, the environment and education, as well as a number of regional security issues.

They reviewed the stabilization of the ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of aid to the Palestinian people, with Sheikh Mohammed reiterating Qatar’s condemnation of the bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also welcomed the agreement reached in Jeddah between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while affirming Qatar’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The prime minister said Qatar does not wish to break from the Arab consensus on Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, as long as each country maintains its sovereign decision on restoring relations with the government in Damascus. He said Doha believes the only way to normalize relations with the Syrian regime will be through finding fair and comprehensive solutions to Syria’s issues, including the safe return of refugees, and a political outcome based on UN resolution no. 2254.

Sheikh Mohammed also touched on coordination between Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in addition to Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq on Syria. He emphasized that the difference was in the stances rather than goals, stressing that differing perspectives on how to attain those goals was common.

Highlighting QatarEnergy’s recent agreement with a group of German companies to provide energy, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar looks forward to further progress in the energy field and energy transition policies. He said that energy transition is a global priority, but that standards may be different from one country to the other. 

Baerbock praised bilateral relations between the two countries and said that both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation by forming a new strategic dialogue.

The discussions covered a wide range of political and economic topics, as well as peace, stability, and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. 

Baerbock said that Doha and Berlin will cooperate to secure energy supplies, adding that the two countries are keen for this economic partnership to succeed. She also called for expanding global cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

The German foreign minister thanked Qatar for its repatriation operation in Afghanistan, lauding the country’s developments in the field of human rights.

Baerbock also indicated that Germany seeks to organize and strengthen European relations with the GCC, as well as its need for new foreign investments based on fair rules, the rule of law, the rules of the World Trade Organization and the UN, in order for those investments to be reliable and sustainable.

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
  Kemal Kilicdaroglu: I will send all refugees back home once I am elected as president, period
  Opposition candidate maintains his defiant tone against Erdogan's policies on migration
Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s challenger in Turkiye’s presidential race has sharpened his tone on migrants on Thursday, vowing to send all migrants back to their countries once elected in a May 28 runoff vote.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 45 percent support in Sunday’s vote while Erdogan got 49.5 percent, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff vote.
Kilicdaroglu’s latest comments came amid expectations that a third candidate in the presidential race would announce his decision for the runoff.
Sinan Ogan, a nationalist politician endorsed by an anti-refugee party obtained 5.2 percent, which made him a kingmaker in the runoff vote.
Addressing his party members at his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, Kilicdaroglu maintained his defiant tone against Erdogan’s policies on migration.
“Erdogan, you have deliberately allowed 10 million refugees to Turkiye. You even put Turkish citizenship on sale to get imported votes,” Kilicdaroglu said, without providing evidence.
Turkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures.
“I am announcing here: I will send all refugees back home once I am elected as president, period,” he added.
In his election campaign, Kilicdaroglu had said they had plans to send Syrians in Turkiye back home within two years after making a deal with Syrian President Bashar al Assad for their safety and coordinating with the UN.

