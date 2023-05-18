Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned on Thursday the storming and desecrating of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, Israeli ministers, and Knesset members, who performed “racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards” under the protection of Israeli forces.

The OIC considered it a continuation of Israel’s violations of the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship, in breach of the Geneva Convention and international law.

The OIC also denounced the flag march staged by settlement associations within occupied Jerusalem, emphasizing that the city is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. It also reaffirmed Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and all measures taken by Israel to alter the character and makeup of the city as null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli government fully responsible for the continuance of systematic attacks, which provoked the feelings of Muslims all over the world and promote religious conflict, extremism, and instability in the region.

The OIC further called on the international community to take responsibility and intervene to put an end to these serious Israeli transgressions, as well as to maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.



